You little devil. Here you are, shopping a little late in the game for a Valentine’s gift for the dude in your life. But go on, now. We won’t tell. If asked, we will say that you are a fantastic individual for setting your sights on getting that guy a little something something.

Last Minute Gifts for Men: A Definition

Firstly, we’re including great stuff on the list. That’s easy. But our second priority is to make sure that whatever’s on this list — you can get it in time for Feb-One-Four. And, lastly, like all our curated Valentine’s lists, we’re including the unexpected. The types of things that he’s not likely to buy for himself. For example, underwear are always gonna be needed so he’s always going to need to buy some undies now and then. They’re a great gift — don’t get us wrong — but they’re more a he-gone-git-it-anyway gift than a he-din’t-expect-it gift.

Gift Ideas for Men: How This List Works

It’s pretty simple. We’ve got ten great items broken down into four categories:

Fun Ideas

Food Ideas

Tech Ideas

Romantic Ideas

Last Minute Valentine’s Gifts for Him: Other Options

In addition to the ten on this list, we’ve got a few more curated lists of Valentine’s Day gifts that you can take a look at. Maybe they’re not headlined in a way that you might think will be right for your current mission. But we’re sure that you’ll find something great on one of these lists:

Valentine’s Day: What is the Meaning of This?

If you got time, take a look at this video so you can impress him with your knowledge of the V-Day game. There are several points of view on how it is that Valentine’s Day became a thing. The History Channel has this short overview.

Gift Ideas for Men

Whatever the provenance of Valentine’s Day and whatever it means to you we’re sure he’s gonna love whatever it is you choose from our list of the Top 10 Best Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men.

Fun Ideas 1. Sex Checks: 60 Checks for Maintaining Balance in the Bedroom Potter Gift

Talk about an IOU. These “Sex Checks” are issued by the “World Bank of Savings and Love” and they’re not only fun, they’re practical. That is, as long as both the check writer and the check casher are in on it. The checkbook includes 30 IOUs and 30 UOMEs (you owe me), which pretty much evens the score. This may be a last minute gift idea but you can take all the time you want as you show him how effective it is — and what a great buyer of last minute Valentine’s gifts you are.

Price: $9.99

2. 6 Piece Shot Glass Set of Famous Literary Lushes

The Unemployed Philosophers Guild

Definitely fun and most definitely different. From the Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild (based in New York City), this is a last minute gift idea that will become a long-time favorite. If the guy you’re buying for is a drinker, great: he’s got some new vessels to tip while he and his friends and loved ones are “doing shots.” If the guy you’re buying for is a man of letters, great: now he’s got another way to display his erudite ways. The dishwasher safe shot glasses feature:

Winston Churchill – “I have taken more out of alcohol than alcohol has taken out of me.”

Dorothy Parker – “I’d rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy.”

W.B. Yeats – “The problem with some people is that when they’re not drunk, they’re sober.”

Lord Byron – “Man, being reasonable, must get drunk; the best of life is intoxication.”

Oscar Wilde – “Work is the curse of the drinking class.”

Charles Baudelaire – “It’s time to get drunk. Don’t be martyred slaves to time. Get drunk, get drunk always!” (translation from the French)

As long as we’re getting highbrow with the booze, maybe this book would be a great add-on: Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist. The book contains cocktail recipes based on literary references: “The Last of the Mojitos,” “Romeo and Julep,” “A Rum of One’s Own,” to name a few.

Food Ideas 3. 40 Count Snack Sampler Custom Varietea

Price: $16.95

If we got this as a Valentine’s gift — or any other kind of gift — we would nominate the gift giver for a humanitarian award. The care package includes an assortment of 40 different snacks. From Cheez-Its to Planter’s Peanuts…Rice Krispies Treats to Pop Chips, it’s a great take for the snacker. Oreos, Air Heads and Welch’s Fruit Snacks. Pirate’s Booty and Keebler Fudge Stripes. There are even granola bars in there, to at least nod toward healthy. An immensely popular item with Amazon shoppers, this pack has more than 1,900 reviews with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. If you do want to go more health conscious, the All Natural 30 Count Snack Package might be a good choice. Both items are Amazon’s Choice products.

Price: $24.99

4. Chocolate Covered Oreos from Barnett’s

Barnett\’s Fine Biscotti

We wrote about Barnett’s amazing biscotti before in our Top 10 Best Romantic Gifts for Her. This time, we present a classic treat in a great looking, sophisticated presentation. While we are saying it’s a really solid gift idea for men, it’s great for anyone. The gift-ready, bow-tied box from Barnett’s sounds very simple: 12 Oreo cookies dipped in chocolate. But they’re fantastically beautiful and each one is like no other Oreo you’ve seen before, with white and milk chocolate, fruit, nuts and sprinkles on top. Each one is unique. For something else that’s uber-delish, the Golden State Chocolate Covered Strawberries ($34.67) are a great option.

Tech Ideas 5. OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Cambridge Soundworks

Price: $23.99

Working from the foundational position of One Cannot Have Too Many Speakers, we strongly suggest this fantastic deal on a crazy-popular Bluetooth speaker. He’ll never have a clue that, a) it was a last minute gift; and, b) it was such a steal. Like virtually all Bluetooth portable speakers, the OontZ Angle 3, from Cambridge Soundworks, streams whatever music he chooses from his device to the speaker. Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, etc. They all work great with this one. It features louder volume and more bass and it’s distortion free at max volume.

Water Resistant

Splashproof

Rainproof

Dustproof

Sandproof

Great for the shower, the beach, the bookshelf, the kitchen, the hike, the anything. It plays for up to 12 hours on a full charge. Includes a micro-USB charging cable and a 3.5mm audio cable. Its weight is just over nine ounces and it’s just 5.25 inches long, 2.6 inches high and 2.8 inches wide. The speaker has almost 25,000 reviews, with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. A very practical add-on with this gift is the Caseling Hard Case for OontZ Angle 3 ($8.99). For something even more Valentine’s-y, the SoundBot SB571 comes in black and red and is at a slightly lower price point ($22.99). Whereas the OontZ is 10 watts, the SoundBot is 12 watts.

6. Force1 HD Cam Drone

Force1

Price: $24.99

Drones are a hit with just about any guy. There’s something about remote control that calls out to the DNA within all of us. This Valentine’s gift for him is something that is super easy and simple to fly. As one reviewer says, “I had it up and running within five minutes of opening the box.” And once it is running, the Force1 F200C Specter runs for 30 minutes on a single charge. Some of the features include:

A flight range of 0.6 miles

1080p HD camera (video and stills)

Return Home function, which brings the drone back in either low-battery mode or low-signal mode

Brushless motor technology

1-Key takeoff and landing

IOC – Intelligent Orientation Control

In a nutshell, it’s a great drone, with some advanced features, that works very well for beginners and experienced fliers alike. Out of the 128 reviews, it averages 4.1 stars out of 5. For a step up, the Contixo Quadcopter Drone($299.49) includes FPV — First Person View — and a one mile control distance.

7. Echo Dot

Amazon

Price: $199.99

Writing about the Amazon Echo Dot almost feels like writing about air. What is there to say that hasn’t been said? Everyone needs air. But air is so crucial, and once you try an Echo product, it’ll very likely become crucial to you. Or, in this case, him, because this is a stupendous last minute gift idea for men. As practically everyone who roams the surface of Planet Earth knows, Echo listens for your commands, your questions, your requests. It plays whatever music you ask for, it controls your lights, it turns up the heater, it controls anything that you can connect it to. Echo will give you the day’s news, it’ll play Jeopardy with you, it’ll wake you up in the morning (ours is set so Missy Eliott gets us outta bed). There are literally too many features to list here. Suffice to say: there’s a very good reason (or 10,000 reasons) that the Alexa devices are so famous and popular. Out of 92,000+ reviews, the average is 4.3 stars out of 5. A nice little add on is a case for the Echo Dot. Comes in five different fabrics/colors, ranging from $9.99 to $19.99.

Price: $39.99

Romantic Ideas 8. Wooden Gift Box Brain Teaser With Secret Message Magische Geschenkbox

This will work as a stand-alone gift or you can use it to present him with a gift inside. The box, which completely works as a Valentine’s gift for him, is crafted from wood and features the message that says “I Love You” on the inside. The trick is that…there is a trick to getting into the box. It’s a brain teaser, basically, and if his brain can’t figure it out, break up with him. Kidding. If he can’t figure it out, it does come with instructions. The question is: what to put inside? You could go as simple as a note expressing your undying for the guy. Or you could go big and choose a watch, like this very super KA cool Casio 35th Anniversary Limited Edition G-Shock (or maybe something from our Top 15 Best Men’s Watches Under $100). Or, staying on the wrist, you could cop a bracelet (maybe from our list of the Top 10 Best Cool Men’s Bracelets). This Cuban link chain 24k gold plated necklace ($97.50 — 22 percent off MSRP) would work very well.

9. 50 Ways to Say I Love You Book

Valentines Gifts for Her & Valentines Gifts for Him

Price: $19.95

This Valentine’s gift for him is almost as inspirational as it is romantic. The book is beautifully illustrated with photos and it features expressions of love from “some of history’s most passionate thinkers, writers and artists,” according to the seller. Just a few examples:

“…(T)he sunlight clasps the earth/And the moonbeams kiss the sea/What is all this sweet work worth/If thou kiss not me?” — Shelley

“Love is like a friendship caught on fire.” — Bruce Lee*

“Love comforteth like sunshine after rain.” — Shakespeare

It’s a lovely gift that will melt his heart because it’s from you. Pair it with an equally lovely box of chocolate truffles from The Chocolate Bar ($41.99) — but don’t let the chocolates melt!

Price: $20.69

*Philosopher of love, expert with nunchucks.

10. Alexander Del Rossa Robe

Alexander Del Rossa

Call it romantic, call it practical. Whatever category you want to put this one in, it’s a terrific gift idea for men. The Alexander Del Rossa long robe is plush microfleece so it’s going to keep him very comfy. The robe features a hood, a robe belt and two roomy front pockets. The hood, which is large, features a water absorbency that will keep him dry. This is one of those Valentine’s gifts for him that he is unlikely to spring for himself, so he’ll love it when he gets the robe from you. It’s available in 17 different colors and the price does vary depending on which color and size you opt for. This robe gets fantastic reviews: around 1,600 customer testimonials, with a huge 4.6 out of 5-star rating average. A great go-with would be the RockDove Two-Tone Memory Foam Warm House Slippers, which feature an indoor/outdoor sole.

Price: $49.99-$59.98 (depending on size/color selected)