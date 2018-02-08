Top 10 Best Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Women

Amazon

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and your girlfriend (or wife) just dropped a hint that they are planning something big for you. Uh oh. Now what?

You were going to go the simple route, and maybe pick up a card and some chocolates the morning of. But now you can’t hope to match her thoughtful and well-planned gift — whatever it may be.

Your only other option is to woo her with a last-minute gift that is personal, useful, and all-around awesome.

But don’t go running off to the mall just yet. You have until February 11th to order a huge selection of gifts available through Amazon Prime.

This will afford you the widest selection of gift options without overshooting your deadline.

Don’t have Amazon Prime? You can sign up for the Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial to take advantage of the free expedited shipping, then cancel anytime after.

The clock is ticking, so read on below and browse our favorite V-Day gift ideas for women.

1. Benchmark Bouquets Signature Roses and Alstroemeria

When it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts, you can never go wrong with a bouqet of roses.

But don’t be surprised if your local grocery store is out of red roses on Valentine’s Day.

That’s why Benchmark Boquets is the way to go. This hand-cut bunch of Roses and Alstroemerias comes with free overnight shipping, and ships in a nice glass vase.

The buds will be tight when they arrive, but watching the flowers bloom is part of the experience, and allows them to be enjoyed for longer.

Price: $56.25

2. Secura Stainless Steel Electric Wine Opener

If all you’ve got planned for Valentine’s Day is a night in with a bottle of wine, then an electric wine opener like the Secura SWO-3N will ensure your night goes smoothly.

Its transparent shell catches LEDs on the charger base, which is perfect for setting the mood.

This device can remove a cork in seconds, and has an included foil cutter, making it a wine lover’s best friend.

Price: $19.99

3. Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

If your Valentine loves to feel and smell good, then the Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub will be a sure hit.

This nutrient-rich natural body scrub hydrates and detoxifies the skin, while also increasing circulation.

This scrub has a sweet and delicate scent will give your partner that youthful glow that made you two fall in love.

Price: $12.95

4. LeafLife Bamboo Tumbler with Tea Infuser

Hot tea is a soul-soothing treat that’s perfect for the late months of winter.

If your Valentine could use a little warming touch, then give her the gift of tea on the go with the LeafLife Bamboo Tumbler.

This 17 oz. drink tumbler come with a detachable tea infuser for steeping her favorite loose leaf teas.

It is vacuum insulated to keep drinks their same temperature for hours, and is BPA-free.

Price: $26.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

5. Amazon Kindle E-reader

Nothing sparks the flame of love like a romantic piece of literature.

You could try to do some lightning fast research on what your Valentine wants to read next, or you can give her the gift of a nearly unlimited library of books.

The Kindle can read and store tens of thousands of digital texts from the Kindle store and beyond. It displays the text on an e-ink screen, which is easy on the eyes like regular paper.

Its lack of any backlighting also means that the Kindle’s battery life lasts for months.

You’ll have to be careful with this gift, as this one that a true book lover is not likely to put down.

Price: $59.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

6. Vobot Smart Alarm Clock

If you and your partner want to get the most out of every day together, then you simply have to wake up early.

For Valentines who have a problem with that, a smart alarm clock is the easiest way to fix this.

The Vobot Alarm Clock uses Amazon’s cloud-based voice service Alexa to perform a number of useful skills that can help get you out of bed.

You can set a single or recurring alarm, get the weather without getting up, and even sync it to your smart home coffee maker for some morning bean juice.

Price: $49.90 (15 percent off MSRP)

7. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Photos are key to building lasting memories with your partner.

And sure, digital photos are a handy innovation, but printed photos still hold a nostalgic charm and make great decorations.

And thankfully, Fujifilm has preserved the magic of instant camera technology with the Instax Mini 9.

This inexpensive portable camera uses polaroid-esque film to instantly snap and print photos in most lighting conditions.

It’s a fun and easy way to turn any adventure into a lifelong memory.

Price: $55.61 (19 percent off MSRP)

8. LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

If you have a bathtub to soak in, then the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set is the closest thing to a no-reservation spa trip.

You get twelve different bath bombs, each with a different scent and color. They all contain soothing ingredients to pamper and moisturize your skin, including shea and cocoa butter.

This gift is worth double points if your bath tub holds two.

Price: $26.80

9. UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Nothing brings two people together like a mutual interest in music.

If your Valentine’s Day plans are taking you to the extreme ends of the Earth, then you’ll want a sturdy Bluetooth speaker that can play your favorite tunes there too.

The UE Boom 2 is a clear and powerful speaker that is incredibly durable and almost entirely water resistant.

Price: $102.20 (49 percent off MSRP)

10. Earthabitats Scratch Off World Map Poster

Whether you and your partner are established travel companions, or just mutual dreamers, this Scratch Off World Map Poster is a phenomenal way to measure the distance love can take you.

Once you’ve visited a country or U.S. state, you can simply scratch off the top layer of this poster to check it off your list. You can also reveal the flags of different countries at the bottom as you visit them.

It even comes with stickers to mark your very favorite memories.

Price: $32.97 (34 percent off MSRP)

