Best Stranger Things Merch (2018)

Looking for some retrotastic Stranger Things merch to show your love for the 80s-inspired sci-fi series? You’ve come to the right place.

It should be no surprise that Netflix’s Stranger Things series quickly became so popular. After all, it’s overloaded with ’80s nostalgia, brilliant characters, and all of the great sci-fi moments you can handle.

Of course, with the series’ rise to popularity comes a plethora of great Stranger Things merchandise of all kinds, including toys, apparel, home decor, and more. And, so many great online outlets jumped on the bandwagon early to bring us plenty of shopping options.

In the list below, you’ll find official merch from some of the top stores around the web, including Amazon, Target, ThinkGeek, Entertainment Earth, and more.

So, instead of having to search around the web for the best stuff you can find, we’ve got you covered with this compendium of awesome Stranger Things gifts you can buy right now.

Note: We’re only listing official Stranger Things merch from reputable sources. If it isn’t official merchandise, it’s likely of questionable quality.

Stranger Things Toys

Eleven with Eggos Funko Pop Figure

Undeniably the most popular Stranger Things Funko Pop! Figure is the Eleven with Eggos figure (which also has a blonde wig variety). It shows Eleven from season 1 with her shaved head and iconic pink dress, holding a box of Eggo waffles. It stands at the standard 3.75 inches tall.

Price: $9.99

Hopper with Donut Funko Pop!

While Eleven prefers her Eggos, Hopper prefers his donuts and coffee every morning. You know, to contemplate with. This Hopper Funko Pop! figure stands at the standard 3.75-inches tall as well, and it shows Hopper in his police uniform with a donut and coffee.

Price: $10.99

Stranger Things Funko 3Pack Collectible Action Figures

Funko has a 3 pack of their collectible Stranger Things action figures, which includes not only Will and Dustin but also an open-faced Demogorgon. Each figure stands 3.75-inches tall and are fully articulated.

Price: $12.98 (35 percent off MSRP)

McFarlane Toys Demogorgon 10-Inch Figure

McFarlane Toys is one of the most well-known action figure creators in the toy industry, and chances are if there’s a hot franchise around, McFarlane Toys will create a toy around it. Coming in April 2018, the company will have a Demogorgon 10-inch figure (open face) that we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Price: $29.99

Chief Hopper Action Figure by McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys already has a few Stranger Things action figures available right now, like this Chief Hopper one, complete with coffee mug, removable Sheriff’s hat, and pistol. It has 12 points of articulation, and it comes in this retro-themed clamshell packaging that will look great in your collection.

Price: $20.33

Stranger Things Series 1 Action Figures (Set of 6) by Funko

Funko also has a complete set of 6 action figures for sale, which comes with the pack above (Will, Dustin, and a Demogorgon) as well as a second pack that includes Eleven, Lucas, and Mike.

Price: $36.47

Stranger Things Eleven 7-inch Figure

McFarlane’s Eleven action figure comes in at 7-inches tall, and it comes with a removable blonde wig, interchangeable handles, a waffle, and a radio. Eleven is seen wearing her iconic pink dress and blue jacket.

Price: $20.59

Funko Dorbz: Stranger Things Eleven Collectible Figure

We’re actually surprised to see Stranger Things go the Funko Dorbz route, as that line is typically reserved for superheroes. However, you can find a few ST Dorbz, like this one of Eleven holding an Eggo waffle. The Dorbz give the character a much rounder, stylized shape, with a Chibi-esque face. It stands 3-inches tall.

Price: $7.49 (32 percent off MSRP)

Funko 8-Bit Stranger Things Pops

I LOVE Funko’s 8-bit Pop Figures the most, and we’ve seen some super cool 8-bit figures from a variety of franchises like Super Mario and Friday the 13th. Now, there a few Stranger Things 8-Bit pops, which fit perfectly with the show’s ’80s theme. This line of Funko toys gives your favorite Stranger Things characters an 8-bit makeover with full 3D sculpting.

Price: $8.93 (19 percent off MSRP)

Stranger Things Funko Ghostbusters Pops

If we had to bet money, we’d bet that the Stranger Things Ghostbusters Pops are the second bestselling ST Funkos currently available. There are four, modeled after Season 2’s Halloween night episode, which shows each of the four boys in Ghostbusters garb. There’s also a Max one that goes along with it.

Price: $10.99

Steve with Sunglasses and Bat Funko Pop

Steve became a fan favorite in Season 2 after becoming mom of the year, and he truly had some badass moments in the series. If you’re #TeamSteve, check out this great Steve Funko, showcasing the character with his signature sunglasses, yellow rubber gloves, and bat. It’ll be available in June 2018, but you can pre-order it right now from Entertainment Earth.

Price: $10.99

Billy at Halloween Pop!

Talk about a character you love to hate — Billy is that character, for sure. With his stupid little mustache and machismo attitude, fans loved to hate him, despite his gorgeous locks. Along with the Steve above, Funko also has this Billy at Halloween Pop vinyl figure releasing in June. This one shows Billy in his leather jacket and fingerless gloves.

Price: $10.99

Bob in Scrubs Pop!

Also a part of the new Stranger Things Funkos from Season 2 that are coming in June is this Bob in Scrubs Pop! Vinyl Figure. This figure features Bob Newby dawning those nurse scrubs, complete with his walkie, ear piece, and flashlight. Clearly, this is one of the best Stranger Things Funko Pops that we’ve seen so far.

Price: $10.99

Dorbz Ridez: Stranger Things Hopper w/ Deputy Police Vehicle

The Funko Dorbz Ridez line has some really great iconic vehicles found all over different fandoms (for example, the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo or the Batmobile. While Hopper’s iconic police truck obviously isn’t as epic as those, it’s still pretty cool and looks great among your collection of Stranger Things merch.

Price: $15.03 (25 percent off MSRP)

Vynl Stranger Things Dustin and Lucas Collectible Vinyl Figures

I personally LOVE the look of the Vynl line by Funko. It gives characters a sort of Teen Titans Go! look. There are a couple of 2packs available for the Stranger Things franchises, including this one that features Dustin and Lucas.

Price: $11.64 (22 percent off MSRP)

Dorbz Ridez: Brenner w/ Hawkins Van Collectible

Brenner with the Hawkins Power and Light van gets the Funko Dorbz Ridez treatment as well. It stands at 4-inches tall and makes a great gift for Stranger Things fans, as it’s a slightly deeper pull.

Price: $14.77 (26 percent off MSRP)

Stranger Things Mystery Minis Random 4 Pack

Funko also has a Stranger Things Mystery Minis line, and you can buy them in a random 4-pack as well. There’s even a Joyce (Winona Ryder) figure available (and it’s currently the only Joyce figure we’ve been able to find). Other potential gets include Eleven w/ wig, Eleven without wig, open or closed Demogorgon, Hopper, Barb, and more.

Price: $24.99

Funko Supercute Demogorgon Plush

Demogorgons? Cute? Not usually, but with this Supercute Demogorgon Plush, that’s exactly the case. It’s light gray with some purple goo on it, with an open face.

Price: $9.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

Supercute Barb Stranger Things Plush

Barb’s death was absolutely devastating to Stranger Things fans, as the vast majority adored the greatest wing woman of all-time. Now, we can celebrate Barb with this awesome Supercute Barb plush, complete with her iconic red locks, pink blouse, and super nerdalicious glasses.

Price: $9.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

Funko Supercute Plush Dart Nesting Doll

Dart was once super cute, until he grew into, you know, an evil devil-dog looking thing. Now, Dustin’s little buddy comes in the form of a plush nesting doll, containing each of the three Dart stages we saw in Stranger Things Season 2.

Price: $24.99

Funko Supercute Eleven Plush

There’s also an Eleven Plush doll, complete with her pink dress, blue jacket, and with an Eggo waffle in hand. She’s also sporting her bloody nose here, too (ever see a plush doll with a bloody nose?!) It stands 8-inches tall like the rest of the Supercute plush toys from Funko.

Price: $10.79

Stranger Things Eggo Card Game

The Stranger Things Eggo Card Game by Hasbro Gaming was bound to happen sometime. In this game based on the Netflix series, you’ll play as Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, Hopper, or Barb, and you’ll battle to send other players to the upside down, summon the Demogorgon, make enemies draw 2 cards, and the like. It’s a fun game for ages 14 and up, and it’s best played with 2-6 players.

Price: $16.99

Stranger Things Monopoly

Of course, there’s a Monopoly game based on just about every fandom you could imagine, so it should be absolutely no surprise to see a Stranger Things Monopoly game from Hasbro. The game features 80s-inspired tokens from the show, as well as those same tokens in an alternate Upside Down version. Properties include things like Mike’s Basement, The Upside Down, Hawkin’s Laboratory, and more based on the series.

Price: $31.99

Stranger Things Ouija Board

Ouija using a Stranger Things Ouija board that uses the alphabet illuminated with Christmas string lights. Perfect mash-up of the series and game.

Price: $14.99

Vynl Stranger Things Eleven and Barb Collectible

Another awesome Vynl Figures set that includes Eleven and Barb.

Price: $12.97 (13 percent off MSRP)

Stranger Things Screen Test Game

The Stranger Things Screen Test Game from Hasbro tasks players with scoring points by identifying events/actions listed on the cards. There are two separate decks: one for Season 1 and one for Season 2. It’s recommended for ages 14+ and is best played with 2-4 players.

Price: $38.67

Stranger Things Apparel

Stranger Things Ugly Holiday Light-up Sweater

Looking for the perfect nerdy Christmas sweater? Look no further than Target, which has this Stranger Things Holiday Sweater that sports the letters and lights.

Price: $32.99

Stranger Things Short Sleeve Logo T-Shirt

The classic Stranger Things logo on a black tee is a great, not-so-subtle homage to your favorite TV series. And at just $13, you can’t go wrong.

Price: $12.99

Stranger Things Group Shot Graphic T-Shirt

Target also has the art poster version of the Stranger Things logo if you’re looking for something with a bit more oomph.

Price: $12.99

Women’s Stranger Things Eleven Photo Graphic Hoodie

Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) is one of the breakout stars of the series, and she’s a fan favorite (which is no surprise since she’s the focal point of the series). Target has this great mega-size Eleven graphic lightweight hoodie.

Price: $19.99

Women’s Short Sleeve Search for Will Ringer Stranger Things T-Shirt

A retro-inspired ringer T-shirt sporting Will and the gang riding their bikes, completed with the Stranger Things logo.

Price: $14.99

Women’s Stranger Things Retro Graphic T-Shirt

Target also has this women’s retro-inspired Stranger Things shirt that has the kids on their bikes on the right side, with blue color ring and sleeve rings.

Price: $14.99

Women’s Stranger Things Bike Trio Graphic Hoodie

Here’s another Stranger Things hoodie from Target, this time featuring a large graphic of Lucas, Mike, and Dustin on their bikes.

Price: $19.99

Stranger Things 3/4 Sleeve Women’s Graphic T-Shirt

Lucas, Mike, Dustin and Eleven walking, featured in the graphic on the right.

Price: $14.99

Demogorgon Souvenir Jacket

ThinkGeek’s Demogorgon Souvenir Jacket is delightfully ridiculous, with a mega-size Demogorgon printed on the back featuring “Prince of Demons” underneath the graphic. Best of all? It’s on sale right now for just $14.

Price: $13.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

The Demogorgon T-Shirt

Not looking for a flashy jacket? Here’s a simple, cheap Stranger Things t-shirt featuring the Demogorgon. It’s simple, with an all red and white image on a black background, and it’s just $8.

Price: $7.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

Men’s Stranger Things Sweatshirt

Target also has a couple of men’s Stranger Things hoodies, including this one, which features the “Bitchin” version of Eleven, with the rest of the gang (including Max). It has a simple, classic-looking designed that looks great with a pair of jeans and some classic sneakers.

Price: $22.99

Women’s Stranger Things Graphic Jogger Pants

Lounge out with these Stranger Things sweatpants, sporting the Hawkins logos in gray with a dark grey, heathered background.

Price: $19.99

What Would Barb Do T-Shirt

Here’s a super simple t-shirt design for those Barb fans out there. It simply reads, “WHAT WOULD BARB DO?” on the front. It’s sure to get a few chuckles from your friends.

Price: $14.99

Stranger Things Short Sleeve Logo T-Shirt

There’s also this Stranger Things shirt from Target, with an image of Will and the Stranger Things logo at the top.

Price: $12.99

Stranger Things Pin: Eleven Bitchin’

If you’re looking for some great Stranger Things pins, look no further than this Bitchin’ Eleven pin found on Amazon’s Handmade. Its dimensions are 1.5″ x 1.5″, and it’s made with birch, acrylic paint, and a double pin back. Each pin is “meticulously hand-painted.”

Price: $11.11

Eleven Waffle Enamel Pin

Balanced Co. also has a great Eleven pin, but this one just says Eleven on an Eggo waffle. It’s 1.25″ x 1.25″, and it’s made with high quality hard enamel colors and premium zinc alloy w/ nickel plating. It’s a great accessory for hats and bags as well.

Price: $9.95

Eleven Enamel Pin

Real Sic has a really sick Eleven enamel pin that’s slightly bigger than the other two, coming in at 1.5″ tall. It’s a premium quality pin showing Eleven with her bloody nose. It’s the perfect way to add a nerdy nod to your favorite jacket.

Price: $11.95

Stranger Things Home & Decor

Stranger Things Season 2 Poster

This is probably the best Stranger Things poster out there, as it has everything: all of the cool characters, a dark theme, and all of the colors your wall can take. It comes in three different sizes, with the biggest being 47″ x 32″.

Price: $6.98

Stranger Things Black & Gray Quilt

There are a few Stranger Things blankets available, like this black and gray quilt that features the foursome on their bikes in Hawkins, with the Upside down version shown in red and black.

Price: $47.49 (5 percent off MSRP)

Stranger Things Throw Pillows

Throw pillows are another great way to add a bit of nerdiness to your home decor, and you can show your love for this awesome sci-fi series with these great Stranger Things throw pillows. There are quite a few different designs available on Amazon, but our favorites are the simple Hawkins Middle School AV. Club one (right) and the Upside Down graphic (left).

Price: Starting at $18.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

Stranger Things Waffle Throw Pillow

Of course, if you’re cool with having a giant waffle on your couch, you can also just get the Stranger Things Waffle Throw Pillow. It’s a great conversation starter as well, because people will 100% of the time ask you why you have a giant waffle on your couch.

Price: $18.99

Stranger Things Throw Blanket

Squad goals, indeed. Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven all have their faces on this blanket.

Price: $14.24

Stranger Things Gray Bed Blanket

Remember that time Eleven flipped a van? Commemorate that moment with this super soft Stranger Things plush blanket which has the van flipping over the group, again shown riding their bikes.

Price: $23.74

Other Stranger Things Merch

Stranger Things Deluxe Edition Vinyl Volume 2

The Stranger Things soundtrack is one of the best soundtracks in sci-fi TV history, and this Stranger Things Deluxe Edition Vinyl Volume 2 collects 39 tracks from the series, all on a ridiculously cool-looking vinyl album that’s splattered with red and blue coloring. It also comes with an 11″ x 17″ poster and five 4″ x 6″ character cards.

Price: $34.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

The Book of Barb

The Book of Barb by Nadia Bailey is a brilliant ode to Barb, serving as a guidebook for the kind and super uncool character that became a sensation on the internet after Season 1.

Price: $13.56

Stranger Things Barb Pocket Funko Keychain

There are plenty of great Stranger Things keychains available as well, and you shouldn’t be surprised to find a Barb keychain. For just $6, you can have a little mini Barb in tow on your backpack or keyring.

Price: $5.99

Demogorgon Open Face Funko Keychain

An open-faced Demogorgon keychain is all you really need in your life.

Price: $4.98 (45 percent off MSRP)

Eleven with Eggo Funko Keychain

Eleven holding her Eggo waffle on a keychain. This is peak Stranger Things.

Price: $6.14 (32 percent off MSRP)

Dustin Funko Keychain

And, of course, if you’re looking to just celebrate Dustin, one of the series’ most comical characters, there’s a Funko keychain for you as well.

Price: $5.98 (33 percent off MSRP)

Notes From the Upside Down: An Unofficial Guide to Stranger Things

Your collection of awesome Stranger Things merchandise wouldn’t be complete without this Notes from the Upside Down: An Unofficial Guide to Stranger Things book by Guy Adams. It’s loaded with facts from the series, and it also includes insights into the origins of the show, a great ’80s playlist, an dmore.

Price: $11.00

Where’s Barb? Book

This book is like Where’s Waldo, but uses Barb’s likeness so that we can play Where’s Barb?. I have to admit, I chuckled a bit too much of this when it arrived at my door, and it’s one of my favorite coffee table books.

Price: $13.99

Stranger Things Lunch Box

Surprisingly, there are only a couple Stranger Things lunch boxes available right now, but this tin one from Target is the coolest-looking.

Price: $11.99

Stranger Things Season 1 Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition Box Set

A lot of thought was put into the Stranger Things Season 1 Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition Box Set, as it’s made to look like an old VHS tape. The cover has a super used-look with a faded graphic, and the case is actually a VHS-looking case. Luckily, you’ll find Blu-Rays instead.

Price: $24.99

Stranger Things Mug Steve Mom of the Year

Steve went from an annoyance in Season 1 to a fan favorite in Season 2, with plenty of laughable and badass moments. Best of all, he had some great moments with other characters, like giving advise to Dustin as he played babysitter, earning himself the Mom of the Year moniker shown on this Stranger Things mug.

Price: $12.95

Stranger Things Mug Mornings are for Coffee & Contemplation

One of the first lines we hear from Chief Hopper is that “Mornings are for coffee and contemplation”, which is printed on the mug above, complete with an image featuring our favorite Hawkins police chief.

Price: $12.99

