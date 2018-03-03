Top 10 Best Large Easter Baskets 2018

There may be no better excuse to indulge than a holiday. And when it comes to Easter, you can feel the exact opposite of guilty when you present someone with a large Easter basket full of candy and other goodies. As anyone knows who has been alive at any point during the past — and has gone into a grocery store, bodega or corner mini-market — there are a ton of pre-made Easter baskets for sale. What we’re doing a little bit differently here is focussing on the large Easter basket. What we’ve curated here is a basket that either just a big basket full of stuff or it’s got some higher quality goods.

Large Easter Baskets: How This List Works

Of course Easter baskets are for kids. But we believe that the inventor of the Easter basket was thinking of not only kids, but also women, men, firefighters, taxidermists, parents, baristas, students, bank tellers and place kick holders. That’s why we’re spreading the Easter basket love. But rather than getting all specific with every Easter basket demographic, we’re busting this list out in two directions:

Large Easter Baskets for Kids

Large Easter Baskets for Adults

Getting almost any kind of basket of food, treats, goodies, etc., is always a great thing. Another curated list of great baskets is our Top 10 Best Italian Gift Baskets. These work for Easter — why not? — but they’ll work for any occasion all year round.

But for those of you looking for Easter basket ideas, we’re sure you’ll find something that’s just right in our list of the Top 10 Best Large Easter Baskets.

1. Deluxe Easter Basket from The Gift Basket Gallery

This is a large Easter basket that would work well for kids or adults. We’re including it in the kids list because any young’un would love to see this overflowing-with-goodies basket in front of them. The basket is all about the treats — there aren’t any figurines or stuffed animals in this one. The basket is 10x10x10 inches and weighs a full 5 pounds.

Fudge Filled Chocolate Frogs

Fudge Brownies in an Easter Tin

Cadbury Cream Filled Chocolate Eggs

Lemon Drop Bon Bons in a Tin

Pastel Spring Mints

Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny in Foil

Happy Easter Spring Taffy

Deluxe Easter Candy Corn & Bunny Mix

Butter Crunch Caramel Corn

Easter Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies

Chocolate Cream Puff Cookies

The basket is a sturdy willow market-style basket and it does include a bow. The basket can definitely be repurposed. This one is from The Gift Basket Gallery.

Price: $99.99

2. Easter Care Package from Heart & Holly

It may not technically be a basket, but this definitely qualifies as a large Easter basket! It’s filled with 50 different products and the box that it comes in is Easter themed with the words “Easter Care Package” printed on it. The array of candies includes:

Easter Activity Book

Peeps

Oreos

Lil Crispy Rabbit

Snap and Share Rabbit

Bunny Munny Chocolate Bar

Easter Buddies

Little Beauty Rabbit

Easter Friends

Airheads

Fun Dip

Chocolate Carrots

Chocolate Bunny Munny Coins

Chocolate Bunnies

Chocolate Eggs

Motts Fruit Snacks

Laffy Taffy

Cheezits

Famous Amos

Animal Crackers

PurePop Popcorn

Easter Spiral Notepad

Bunny Pencil Sharpener

Egg Stickers

Bunny Emoji Stickers

Easter Toys

Plush Bunny

Comes in a box that measures 12.5 x 9.5 x 4 inches and weighs 1.7 pounds. The top of the box is printed with “Somebunny Loves You.” Customer reviews are very positive, with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average. From Heart & Holly.

3. Large Plush Bunny Easter Basket

Price: $39.95

The basket may not be extraordinarily large, but the plush bunny is dang big and any kid’s gonna love it. This pre-made Easter basket has several nice treats and toys for kids, with the highlight being the extra large 15″ stuffed Easter bunny. Also includes:

Bunny Peeps

Three boxes of Brach’s Tiny Bird Eggs Jellybeans

Whopper Mini Robin Eggs

Four Bubble Wands

Pinball Game

You can include a personalized message. The basket weighs 2.2 pounds.

Price: $29.99

4. Minnie Mouse Easter Basket

It’s all about Minnie with this Easter basket for kids. (Or you could call it an Easter basket for any Disney fan.) This is an Amazon’s Choice product and there’s plenty of swag here:

Plush 11″ Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse tin purse

Minnie Mouse watch

Minnie Mouse stick on earrings and rings

Minnie Mouse hair accessory

Minnie Mouse puzzle

Minnie Mouse game

Minnie Mouse card game

Candy

The basket measures 12″ x 6″ x 4″ and weighs just over 3 pounds. If the recipient of this basket is more of Mickey fan, this Mickey Mouse Easter basket will work just great and it’s at a bit lower price point.

5. Star Wars Easter Basket

Price: $65.99

Gotta whole lotta Star Wars stuff in this one for the Jedi in the family. This basket weighs in at 3 pounds and contains around 10 products.

Star Wars Milk Chocolate Boxed Figure OR BB8 Large Chocolate Boxed Egg

Star Wars Figure Lollipop

Star Wars Chocolate Egg Filled with Surprises

Star Wars Assorted Jelly Belly Jelly Beans Packs

Star Wars Wristband OR toy

Star Wars Tattoos OR Stickers

Star Wars Figure Plastic Egg Filled with Candy

Comes in a gift-ready basket complete with Easter grass and a bow. You can also included a personalized message. We’ve always been a fan of “May The Force Be With You,” especially when it’s this sweet.

6. A Pretty Little Princess Easter Basket

Price: $50.99

As far as large Easter baskets go, this one is huge. It’s certainly giving the royal treatment to the little one who gets this basket. There is a ton of stuff in here!

Glittery Butterflies

Soft Plush Ballerina Bunny

Disney Princess Candy

Disney Princess Crayons

Vibrant Washable Markers

Bubbles

Jump Rope

Disney Princess Sticker Book

Disney Princess Story Book

Marshmallow Bunny Peeps

Creamy Chocolate Fudge

Chocolate Cookies

Key Lime White Chocolate Chip Cookies

Gourmet Chocolate Truffle Bar

Caramel Corn

Gourmet Chocolate Caramel Turtles

Chocolate Potato Chips

Chocolate Easter Eggs

The basket measures 16″ x 12″ x 12″ and weighs 6 pounds. The basket is shrink wrapped in a clear cellophane bag and then finished with a bow. You can add a personalized gift message before packaging for shipping.

Price: $88

Large Easter Baskets for Adults

7. Pretty in Pink Large Easter Basket for Her

A couple of things about this large Easter basket: it was originally marketed as a basket for Valentine’s day, but it will easily work just as well for Easter. The primary color theme is pink (rather than red) but it does have a couple of heart-themed products in it. Regardless, it’s got some great items and is a very special Easter gift. The swag in the basket is voluminous:

Fine French Truffles

Godiva Milk Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Cherry and Berry Mix

Raspberry Dark Chocolate Bars

Zebra Chocolate Biscotti

Assorted Godiva Bars

Raspberry Truffles

Chocolate Caramel Peanut Clusters

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Chocolate Covered Cherry Fudge

A Large Assortment of European Cookies

Icewine Chocolates

Dark Chocolate Almond Bark

Pecan Roll

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

Manicure Groomer

Rose Petal Soaps

Sweet Peony Total Bath Collection Which Includes

A Soft Sleeping Mask

Sweet Peony Body Lotion

Sweet Peony Body Wash

Sweet Peony Bubble Bath

Gift Boxed Deluxe Foot Care Collection Which Includes:

Soft Bath Slippers

Pomegranate Scented Foot Soak

Pomegranate Scented Foot Lotion

The basket is very good looking and is easily repurposed. It measures 20″ x 20″ x 16″ and weighs 12 pounds.

8. Bunny Patch Deluxe Basket

Price: $192

If you’re looking for Ester basket ideas for adults, this is a terrific answer. Gift Basket Village, based in Florida, puts these baskets together individually as the order is received and they usually ship them out the same day. The main feature here are the two plush rabbits from the Bearington Collection — a company that has won more than 100 industry design awards and nominations. In addition to the plush critters, the basket features:

Apple Cider Glazed Fritters

Original Creamy and Nutty Brazil Toffee and Hammer Gift Set

Chocolate Caramel Peanut Clusters

Shortbread Cookies Dipped In Semi-Sweet Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Pillow Cookies

Chocolate Blueberries

Chocolate Strawberries

Cookies and Cream Crunchers

Chocolate Almond Bark

Godiva Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Godiva Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Godiva Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds

Godiva Milk Chocolate Covered Cashews

The basket weighs 10 pounds and is great for repurposing.

Price: $152

9. Easter Greetings Gourmet Treats Basket

This pre-made Easter basket is for the lovers of very nice snacks. This 4 pound basket features an array of edibles and a keepsake dish that can be used every Easter:

Ceramic Rabbit Candy Dish

Two Gourmet Chocolate Bunnies

Three Chocolate Marshmallow Chicks

Godiva Chocolate Cashews

Chocolate Covered Cherries

Belgian Chocolate Eggs

Focaccia Chips

Gourmet Cheese and Cheese Spread

Beef Summer Sausage

The basket is by Goldspan Gift Baskets, which makes a variety of gift baskets for many occasions. Another option is the Easter Parade Breakfast, Fruit & Sweets Basket.

10. Cool Easter Treats with iTunes Gift Card

Price: $8.38-$56 (depending on size/color selected)

This large Easter basket would work well for teens or adults. The basket features a $10 gift card to iTunes and a wide assortment of goodies:

Jelly Belly Spring Mix Gift Box

Lindt Milk Chocolate Solid Eggs in Easter gift bag

Lindt Spring Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate Truffles

Nikki’s Hippity Hop Cookies

Beth’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

The basket, which weighs 2.2 pounds, can easily be repurposed. It arrives with a bow.

Price: $66.99