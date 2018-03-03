Top 10 Best Large Easter Baskets 2018

There may be no better excuse to indulge than a holiday. And when it comes to Easter, you can feel the exact opposite of guilty when you present someone with a large Easter basket full of candy and other goodies. As anyone knows who has been alive at any point during the past — and has gone into a grocery store, bodega or corner mini-market — there are a ton of pre-made Easter baskets for sale. What we’re doing a little bit differently here is focussing on the large Easter basket. What we’ve curated here is a basket that either just a big basket full of stuff or it’s got some higher quality goods.
Large Easter Baskets: How This List Works
Of course Easter baskets are for kids. But we believe that the inventor of the Easter basket was thinking of not only kids, but also women, men, firefighters, taxidermists, parents, baristas, students, bank tellers and place kick holders. That’s why we’re spreading the Easter basket love. But rather than getting all specific with every Easter basket demographic, we’re busting this list out in two directions:
Large Easter Baskets for Kids
Large Easter Baskets for Adults
Getting almost any kind of basket of food, treats, goodies, etc., is always a great thing. Another curated list of great baskets is our Top 10 Best Italian Gift Baskets. These work for Easter — why not? — but they’ll work for any occasion all year round.
But for those of you looking for Easter basket ideas, we’re sure you’ll find something that’s just right in our list of the Top 10 Best Large Easter Baskets.
Large Easter Baskets for Kids
1. Deluxe Easter Basket from The Gift Basket Gallery
This is a large Easter basket that would work well for kids or adults. We’re including it in the kids list because any young’un would love to see this overflowing-with-goodies basket in front of them. The basket is all about the treats — there aren’t any figurines or stuffed animals in this one. The basket is 10x10x10 inches and weighs a full 5 pounds.
Fudge Filled Chocolate Frogs
Fudge Brownies in an Easter Tin
Cadbury Cream Filled Chocolate Eggs
Lemon Drop Bon Bons in a Tin
Pastel Spring Mints
Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny in Foil
Happy Easter Spring Taffy
Deluxe Easter Candy Corn & Bunny Mix
Butter Crunch Caramel Corn
Easter Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies
Chocolate Cream Puff Cookies
The basket is a sturdy willow market-style basket and it does include a bow. The basket can definitely be repurposed. This one is from The Gift Basket Gallery.
Price: $99.99
Buy the Deluxe Easter Basket from The Gift Basket Gallery here.
2. Easter Care Package from Heart & Holly
It may not technically be a basket, but this definitely qualifies as a large Easter basket! It’s filled with 50 different products and the box that it comes in is Easter themed with the words “Easter Care Package” printed on it. The array of candies includes:
Easter Activity Book
Peeps
Oreos
Lil Crispy Rabbit
Snap and Share Rabbit
Bunny Munny Chocolate Bar
Easter Buddies
Little Beauty Rabbit
Easter Friends
Airheads
Fun Dip
Chocolate Carrots
Chocolate Bunny Munny Coins
Chocolate Bunnies
Chocolate Eggs
Motts Fruit Snacks
Laffy Taffy
Cheezits
Famous Amos
Animal Crackers
PurePop Popcorn
Easter Spiral Notepad
Bunny Pencil Sharpener
Egg Stickers
Bunny Emoji Stickers
Easter Toys
Plush Bunny
Comes in a box that measures 12.5 x 9.5 x 4 inches and weighs 1.7 pounds. The top of the box is printed with “Somebunny Loves You.” Customer reviews are very positive, with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average. From Heart & Holly.
Price: $39.95
Buy the Heart & Holly Easter Care Package here.
3. Large Plush Bunny Easter Basket
The basket may not be extraordinarily large, but the plush bunny is dang big and any kid’s gonna love it. This pre-made Easter basket has several nice treats and toys for kids, with the highlight being the extra large 15″ stuffed Easter bunny. Also includes:
Bunny Peeps
Three boxes of Brach’s Tiny Bird Eggs Jellybeans
Whopper Mini Robin Eggs
Four Bubble Wands
Pinball Game
You can include a personalized message. The basket weighs 2.2 pounds.
Price: $29.99
Buy the Large Plush Bunny Easter Basket here.
4. Minnie Mouse Easter Basket
It’s all about Minnie with this Easter basket for kids. (Or you could call it an Easter basket for any Disney fan.) This is an Amazon’s Choice product and there’s plenty of swag here:
Plush 11″ Minnie Mouse
Minnie Mouse tin purse
Minnie Mouse watch
Minnie Mouse stick on earrings and rings
Minnie Mouse hair accessory
Minnie Mouse puzzle
Minnie Mouse game
Minnie Mouse card game
Candy
The basket measures 12″ x 6″ x 4″ and weighs just over 3 pounds. If the recipient of this basket is more of Mickey fan, this Mickey Mouse Easter basket will work just great and it’s at a bit lower price point.
Price: $65.99
Buy the Minnie Mouse Easter Basket here.
5. Star Wars Easter Basket
Gotta whole lotta Star Wars stuff in this one for the Jedi in the family. This basket weighs in at 3 pounds and contains around 10 products.
Star Wars Milk Chocolate Boxed Figure OR BB8 Large Chocolate Boxed Egg
Star Wars Figure Lollipop
Star Wars Chocolate Egg Filled with Surprises
Star Wars Assorted Jelly Belly Jelly Beans Packs
Star Wars Wristband OR toy
Star Wars Tattoos OR Stickers
Star Wars Figure Plastic Egg Filled with Candy
Comes in a gift-ready basket complete with Easter grass and a bow. You can also included a personalized message. We’ve always been a fan of “May The Force Be With You,” especially when it’s this sweet.
Price: $50.99
Buy the Star Wars Easter Basket here.
6. A Pretty Little Princess Easter Basket
As far as large Easter baskets go, this one is huge. It’s certainly giving the royal treatment to the little one who gets this basket. There is a ton of stuff in here!
Glittery Butterflies
Soft Plush Ballerina Bunny
Disney Princess Candy
Disney Princess Crayons
Vibrant Washable Markers
Bubbles
Jump Rope
Disney Princess Sticker Book
Disney Princess Story Book
Marshmallow Bunny Peeps
Creamy Chocolate Fudge
Chocolate Cookies
Key Lime White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Gourmet Chocolate Truffle Bar
Caramel Corn
Gourmet Chocolate Caramel Turtles
Chocolate Potato Chips
Chocolate Easter Eggs
The basket measures 16″ x 12″ x 12″ and weighs 6 pounds. The basket is shrink wrapped in a clear cellophane bag and then finished with a bow. You can add a personalized gift message before packaging for shipping.
Price: $88
Buy A Pretty Little Princess Easter Basket here.
Large Easter Baskets for Adults
7. Pretty in Pink Large Easter Basket for Her
A couple of things about this large Easter basket: it was originally marketed as a basket for Valentine’s day, but it will easily work just as well for Easter. The primary color theme is pink (rather than red) but it does have a couple of heart-themed products in it. Regardless, it’s got some great items and is a very special Easter gift. The swag in the basket is voluminous:
Fine French Truffles
Godiva Milk Chocolate Truffles
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Chocolate Covered Cherry and Berry Mix
Raspberry Dark Chocolate Bars
Zebra Chocolate Biscotti
Assorted Godiva Bars
Raspberry Truffles
Chocolate Caramel Peanut Clusters
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Chocolate Covered Cherry Fudge
A Large Assortment of European Cookies
Icewine Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Almond Bark
Pecan Roll
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cookies
Manicure Groomer
Rose Petal Soaps
Sweet Peony Total Bath Collection Which Includes
A Soft Sleeping Mask
Sweet Peony Body Lotion
Sweet Peony Body Wash
Sweet Peony Bubble Bath
Gift Boxed Deluxe Foot Care Collection Which Includes:
Soft Bath Slippers
Pomegranate Scented Foot Soak
Pomegranate Scented Foot Lotion
The basket is very good looking and is easily repurposed. It measures 20″ x 20″ x 16″ and weighs 12 pounds.
Price: $192
Buy the Pretty in Pink Large Easter Basket here.
8. Bunny Patch Deluxe Basket
If you’re looking for Ester basket ideas for adults, this is a terrific answer. Gift Basket Village, based in Florida, puts these baskets together individually as the order is received and they usually ship them out the same day. The main feature here are the two plush rabbits from the Bearington Collection — a company that has won more than 100 industry design awards and nominations. In addition to the plush critters, the basket features:
Apple Cider Glazed Fritters
Original Creamy and Nutty Brazil Toffee and Hammer Gift Set
Chocolate Caramel Peanut Clusters
Shortbread Cookies Dipped In Semi-Sweet Dark Chocolate
Chocolate Pillow Cookies
Chocolate Blueberries
Chocolate Strawberries
Cookies and Cream Crunchers
Chocolate Almond Bark
Godiva Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Godiva Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Godiva Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds
Godiva Milk Chocolate Covered Cashews
The basket weighs 10 pounds and is great for repurposing.
Price: $152
Buy the Bunny Patch Deluxe Basket here.
9. Easter Greetings Gourmet Treats Basket
This pre-made Easter basket is for the lovers of very nice snacks. This 4 pound basket features an array of edibles and a keepsake dish that can be used every Easter:
Ceramic Rabbit Candy Dish
Two Gourmet Chocolate Bunnies
Three Chocolate Marshmallow Chicks
Godiva Chocolate Cashews
Chocolate Covered Cherries
Belgian Chocolate Eggs
Focaccia Chips
Gourmet Cheese and Cheese Spread
Beef Summer Sausage
The basket is by Goldspan Gift Baskets, which makes a variety of gift baskets for many occasions. Another option is the Easter Parade Breakfast, Fruit & Sweets Basket.
Price: $8.38-$56 (depending on size/color selected)
Buy the Easter Greetings Basket here.
10. Cool Easter Treats with iTunes Gift Card
This large Easter basket would work well for teens or adults. The basket features a $10 gift card to iTunes and a wide assortment of goodies:
Jelly Belly Spring Mix Gift Box
Lindt Milk Chocolate Solid Eggs in Easter gift bag
Lindt Spring Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate Truffles
Nikki’s Hippity Hop Cookies
Beth’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
The basket, which weighs 2.2 pounds, can easily be repurposed. It arrives with a bow.
Price: $66.99
Buy the Cool Easter Treats with iTunes Gift Card here.
