Easter and springtime are synonymous, but Easter and baskets really weren’t, at least not until a few hundred years ago. As you know, baskets have a long and storied history, but were primarily used for gathering and harvesting, although egg baskets were used all year round. It’s not hard to see why eggs became symbolic, since Easter is all about rebirth and new beginnings. The decorated egg seems to have emerged, at least in America, sometime around the 1700s. Evolve that over a few centuries, and voila, enter the modern day Easter baskets. Sure, they’re super fun for little ones on egg hunts, or discovered Easter morning, overflowing with Peeps and other kid candies, plus stuffed chicks, ducks and bunnies. Just not so much fun for grown ups.

That’s why we’ve set out to find the best Easter baskets for adults. And, because we like to make a habit of breaking the rules here, they’re not all baskets. Sure, there are a few – and some of them actually contain candy – if you consider the finest European chocolates mere candy. (We think of them more as a life essential.) But we also found sausage filled food crates, and nummy nut boxes and even cardboard coffee samplers that were worthy for this list. In fact, we’ve found so much mouthwatering snackage and sippage, you’ll probably want to get something for yourself.

If you’re still searching for those totally awesome Easter gift ideas for adults who are still kids at heart, you can skip the Easter bunny and run headlong into our selection of culinary treats, that will make your Easter skills at least somewhat legendary. Check out these Top 10 Best Adult Easter Baskets 2018, and for more Easter ideas for both kids and grown ups, look here.

1. Broadway Basketeers Gourmet Easter Gift Basket

When is an Easter basket not a basket? When it comes as a box, of course. And this assortment of treat filled boxes from Broadway Basketeers is going to set a new standard when it comes to Easter gifts for adults. This sweet and salty gourmet gift tower features six separate boxes, each filled with amazing Easter treats. Your grown up giftee will get to indulge with Ghirardelli chocolate bunnies, yogurt covered pretzels, chocolate covered peanuts, milk chocolate Bavarian pretzels, gourmet caramel popcorn, assorted chocolate candy bars,and soft milk toffee. I don’t know about you, but my mouth is watering at the thought. Better yet, they can keep the cute designer gift boxes for future re-gifting, or storing their precious Easter mementos.

Price: $39.90

2. Lindt & Ferrero Rocher Easter Gift Basket

There’s no reason to give your parents or other adults a kid candy Easter basket this year, when you can give some sumptuously delicious chocolates from some of the world’s finest chocolatiers. The beautiful chocolate gift basket features a selection of mouth watering treats from Lindt and Ferrero Rocher. Their chocolate making histories from Switzerland and Italy will deliver such sweet memories for anyone lucky enough to receive this lovely gift. The basket looks like an over-sized bird nest, filled with brightly foil-wrapped eggs, bunnies, truffles and more. With milk, white and dark chocolate, there’s a taste for every chocolate lover’s palate. This is hands down, one of our favorite Easter gifts for adults, and if they’re really nice people, they might even share some of the goodness with their more mature kids, but we doubt it.

Price: $25.99

3. Godiva Chocolatier Easter Cheer Basket

It’s your chance to give the grown up in your life the finest Belgian Godiva chocolates this Easter. They will delight in biting the ears off a chocolate bunny, and tasting the other delicious chocolates included in this gift basket. The lovely springtime themed box is covered with flowers and makes for an impressive presentation. Naturally, Godiva chocolates speak for themselves, which makes them perfect Easter gifts for adults. If you’re buying for a large group for Easter this year, perhaps an office or other professional group, the Godiva Chocolatier Chocolate Lovers Gift Basket features seven different boxes of chocolate decadence, so there’s plenty to share.

Price: $37.95

4. Barnett’s Gourmet Cookie Gift Box

Still looking for Easter basket ideas for adults on your list? This gourmet cookie gift box is filled with untraditional Easter treats that are unbelievably delicious. It features twelve chocolate covered sandwich cookies, in a gourmet variety of flavors. Each individual cookie is topped with chocolate, nuts, crushed candies, dried fruit, or fancy sprinkles. While they’re beautiful to look at, these yummy gems are even better to eat. Because they’re so affordable, you might want to send along a bag of robust coffee beans or a box of specialty teas, to make the cookie tasting experience even more relaxing and delicious.

Price: $23.99

5. Stonewall Kitchen Breakfast Basket

Who says Easter baskets have to be about chocolates and candy? Not us. This breakfast gift basket is just one of many great Easter gift ideas for adults that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Nestled in an adorable white Birch bark basket, is a breakfast assortment to start Easter morning, and many mornings after, in a tasty way. It includes Stonewall Kitchen’s famous Farmhouse Pancake and Waffle Mix, a jar of wild Maine blueberry jam, and a bottle of Maine pure maple syrup. This award-winning company also has a huge breakfast basket available, that includes even more tasty goodness, with a donut mix, cinnamon bun mix, blueberry muffin mix, chocolate pancake and waffle mix, and strawberry jam, along with the three products included with the small breakfast gift basket. It comes in an even larger Birch bark basket that can be used to cleverly display pretty collectibles after Easter has passed.

Price: $39.95

6. Five Star Gift Baskets Mixed Nuts Gift Basket

Nuts are full of healthy fats, incredible proteins, fiber and even selenium, which has amazing antioxidant benefits. So how can it be that something so good for you is also ridiculously delicious? Ahhh…that’s the beauty of this lovely gift. Since Easter gift ideas for adults like your parents and grandparents can be tough to come up with, this nut gift basket delivers all the goodness with none of the guilt. It contains four delectable nut varieties to choose from – roasted salted pistachios, cashews, almonds and honey glazed peanuts. We also think any grown up will love the Mixed Nuts and Seeds Gift Basket, with 12 different snackable options that are Certified Kosher. Or give them a mix of healthy dried fruits and nuts for a tasty Easter treat.

Price: $21.95

7. Cheese & Nuts Delight Fruit Basket

Fruit gift baskets are always perfect Easter gift ideas for adults, but this one takes the traditional two steps further. It adds both cheese and roasted nuts to the mix, creating a sweet and savory Easter basket anyone will love. It starts with fresh picked, ripe oranges and mandarins, plus two varieties each of juicy pears and crisp apples. Added to this delightful fruit selection, it also contains a block of natural cheddar cheese, and premium roasted and salted almonds, along with a box of Partners Olive Oil Sea Salt crackers. This is a perfect snack basket for six or eight light eaters, or fewer particularly hungry ones. For an even larger selection of snack, the Golden State Fruit The Classic Deluxe Fruit Basket also includes chocolates, caramels and more.

Price: $37.95

8. Dan the Sausageman’s Favorite Gourmet Gift Basket

Is there any better combination for sating one’s palate that the classic combination of sausage and cheese? Perfect for carnivores, meat and cheese gift baskets make perfect Easter gifts for adults, because they can be whipped out for a quick brunch, post egg hunt snack, or whenever your giftee needs a savory snack. This yummy selection of treats comes in a cool rustic wooden box, and contains enough goodies for a robust guy gathering. It includes Dan’s original Summer Sausage, Roasted Garlic Red Pepper Summer Sausage, Seabear Smoked Salmon, Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese, Chocolate Covered Cherries, Elki Crackers, Anna’s Pantry Peanuts and Dan’s Sweet Hot Mustard. If you’re making a personal delivery of this delicious Easter basket, be sure to bring along some rustic bread and a few good microbrews to go with it. Dan the Sausageman’s Perfect for the Palate Gift Basket is another cool Easter gift idea, that comes in a one gallon collector’s edition paint can.

Price: $64.95

9. Teabloom Wings of Love Butterfly Blooming Tea Gift Set

Easter is a symbol of rebirth and renewal, which is what makes this pretty tea set a lovely Easter gift idea for adults. It comes with everything your favorite grown up needs to make a soothing and relaxing pot of tea, with an experiential element to go with. The 40 ounce glass teapot is topped with a delightful multi-colored butterfly – and if you didn’t know it, butterflies symbolize hope, love and positive change, which is a perfect mantra for the Easter holiday. It comes with a warmer, to keep tea at the perfect drinking temperature. In addition, this tea set comes with a canister filled with delicious blooming fruit tea, green tea and flowers. Each little tea sachet is a hand tied work of art, designed by tea artisans, to bloom dramatically as it steeps in the clear teapot. This lovely pot also works perfectly with their favorite bagged teas as well. For added enjoyment, keep the adults in your life tasting and testing new blooming teas like the Berry Blooms Tea, which has cranberry, blueberry, acai berry and strawberry, or the Green Tea and Edible Flowers combination.

Price: $55.95

10. Bean Box World Coffee Tour Gourmet Sampler

If you’ve got a serious coffee lover on your Easter gift list, this flavorful coffee gift set promises to take them “around the world in 80 sips.” This globe spanning collection features 16 different roasts from North and Central America, Hawaii, South America, Africa and Southeast Asia. From earthy and chocolatey, to more fruit forward beans, each freshly brewed pot gives them an opportunity to experience the differences in flavor, from region to region. This cool gift set comes with lots of information to make tasting both fun and informative. Plus, buying a Bean Box helps to support Seattle’s top small batch coffee roasters, who source and brew some of the world’s best coffee, from farm to cup. If this large coffee gift set is above your budget, the Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler features four bean blasts, for a lot less cash, and you can get it in mixed roast, dark roast or decaf. So cool.

Price: $89

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.