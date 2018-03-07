Top 10 Best Stuffed Animals to Give for Easter 2018

As you’re putting together Easter baskets, there are a few “classic” items to include. Of course, you can never go wrong with candy, like chocolate or jelly beans. Toys and books are always a fantastic choice, as well.

While those basket-fillers are all phenomenal choices, there’s one item that almost all baskets contain: An Easter stuffed animal. If you’re purchasing a pre-filled basket, it may already include a stuffie. But those stuffies usually aren’t super high-quality, and can be scratchier-than-expected.

So, purchasing a soft, cute Easter stuffed animal is the perfect way to spice up your basket fillers. Include it in the basket itself, or add it to the Easter egg hunt, for a fun surprise.

This list includes both “traditional” and off-the-wall Easter stuffed animals, so use it to find the perfect plush.

1. Best Easter Stuffed Animal: Unicorn

Many Easter stuffed animals are geared towards “traditional” stuffies, like chicks and bunnies. Don’t get me wrong–those guys are super cute! But if you’re interested in a different type of stuffed animal, you may want to consider the Glenda Glitterpoop the Unicorn.

Aside from the belly-laugh-inducing name, she’s not just any unicorn. She’s an adorable unicorn that turns into a terrifying one, with a quick squeeze behind her ears. She sits 8.5-inches-tall, and is stuffed with polyester fiber. If she ends up with a stain, she can be spot cleaned. Giggle hard with Glenda Glitterpoop the Unicorn.

Price: $26.34 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Absolutely hysterical name and concept

Can easily be spot cleaned

Measures 8.5″-tall

Cons:

Not ideal for small children

2. Best Easter Stuffed Animal: Puppy

There are few things on this planet that are as cute as a puppy. They’re just so adorable, cuddly, and easily put a grin on your face. But, a stuffed animal puppy in a little onesie may just top a regular puppy.

The Gund Itty Bitty Boo puppy is a part of a series. Boo is considered the world’s cutest pupper–a Pomeranian to be exact. And many versions of Boo stuffies have been created. So if you’re not totally feeling the onesie, there are plenty of other cute accessories to choose from. It measure five-inches tall, and is easily surface-washable. And its soft material make it the perfect new snuggle buddy.

Price: $16.95

Pros:

Replica of the cutest dog on the planet – Boo the Pomeranian

Measures five-inches

Perfect for slightly-older kids

Surface-washable

Cons:

Pretty tiny, as far as Easter Stuffed Animals go

3. Best Easter Stuffed Animal: Frog

When choosing the perfect Easter stuffed animal for an Easter basket, variety is always great. After all, you can only have so many little lambs in your stuffie collection. So, consider the Froggy Stuffed Animal.

This adorable froggy is crafted from the team at Melissa & Doug, a well-known children’s company. If you squeeze its tummy, he ribbits like an actual frog. It’s made of super soft material, you’ll never want to stop stroking. And, it’s filled with top-quality plush. Add a little froggy to the Easter stuffed animal mix.

Price: $9.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Created by a very well-known kid’s toy company

Made with extra soft material

Stuffed with high-quality fluff

Awesome price

Cons:

Not intended for babies

4. Best Easter Stuffed Animal: Bunny

No list of the best Easter stuffed animals would be complete without mention of a bunny. After all, the holiday literally features a rabbit who hides eggs. You could easily go with a super traditional bunny. Or, you could opt for one that’s a bit more eye-popping.

The Gund Easter Splatter Bunny is pure bunny. It doesn’t feature any fancy bells and whistles. Instead, it’s crafted with love and hugability. Rather than being made with uncomfortable pellets, it’s stuffed with soft fluffy material. Measuring 9.5-inches, it’s the perfect height for an Easter stuffed animal.

Price: $24.95

Pros:

Very eye-catching color

Stuffed with quality fluff

Material is super soft

Cons:

May be slightly smaller than expected

5. Best Easter Stuffed Animal: Chicky-Bear

You have bear Easter stuffed animals. You have baby chick Easter stuffed animals. But, do you have a chick-bear-combo Easter stuffed animal? I didn’t think so. Let me introduce you to the Wanna Be Chick Plush.

This adorable stuffie is crafted by Aurora, a well-known stuffed animal company. Thanks to the high-quality material it’s made from, this baby is super soft and cuddly. Measuring nine-inches, it’s the perfect size to fit in an Easter basket. The eyes are made from lock-washers, and it’s filled with double-bagged bean filling. Add this baby to your Easter basket fillers, to bring a grin to your kid’s face.

Price: $11.40

Pros:

Made with high-quality, soft material

Eyes are locker-washers, for overall safety

Measures nine-inches

Perfect Easter stuffed animal

Cons:

Not intended for babies

6. Best Easter Stuffed Animal: Elephant

We’ve covered a few off-the-wall Easter stuffed animals, but they’re mostly domestic animals. That being said, there are plenty of awesome animals like giraffes, koalas, stingrays…and, of course, elephants.

The Big Stuffed Elephant Plush is everything you could want in an Easter stuffed animal. It’s big–23.6-inches long x 17.7-inches wide x by 9.6-inches high. Thanks to its distinct size and fluffiness, it makes the perfect cuddle buddy. And if it happens to get stained, spot clean it. Soft, special, and so unique.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Very large, compared to other Easter stuffed animals

Easy to spot-clean

Made with soft material

Cons:

Probably won’t fit in the Easter basket itself

7. Best Easter Stuffed Animal: Winnie the Pooh

It’s the wonderful world of Winnie the Pooh! Even if your child’s name isn’t Christopher Robin (and I’m sure it’s not), Pooh and friends are part of an amazing timeline. Bring that world to life with the Hallmark itty bittys Easter Tigger.

Hallmark, of course, is known for more than just producing greeting cards. They create amazing gifts, as well, and Tigger is no exception. Crafted with plush, soft fabric, he sits just four-inches high and three-inches wide. But don’t leave Tigger alone–grab Piglet, and Eeyore, too.

Price: $9.87

Pros:

Part of an adorable Winnie the Pooh set

Made of soft material

Just four-inches tall

Cons:

May be tinier than desired

8. Best Easter Stuffed Animal: Chick

I’ve been harping on them, but I’ll be totally honest. Traditional Easter stuffed animals are awesome. They’re so cute, even if they’re cliche. After all, they wouldn’t have become classics if they weren’t a phenomenal Easter stuffed animal. The Sprinkles Chick Plush is no exception.

From the creators at Aurora, they crafted another amazing stuffie. Sitting at ten-inches, it’s the perfect heigh to plop into the basket itself…or hide as an entirely separate item. High-quality fabric makes this little chick soft as can be. Go traditional-with-a-twist with the Sprinkles Chick Plush.

Price: $14.70

Pros:

Measures 10-inches

Crafted with soft fabric

Meets high-level safety standards

Cons:

Not ideal for small children

9. Best Easter Stuffed Animal: Baby-Safe

Don’t get me wrong–Easter stuffed animals are amazing. But, they’re not necessarily so amazing for babies, thanks to many small parts, posing as choking hazards. Well, you don’t have to worry about that with the Bearington Baby “Wee” Small Plush.

Created specifically for babies, this ultra-soft stuffie doubles as a security blanket. The corners are knotted and covered in satin. It measures nine-inches by eight-inches, and is available in a variety of colors. There’s no rattle–purely a soft Easter stuffed animal/blankie combo.

Price: $8.99

Pros:

Designed for babies

Corners are tied, for easy gripping

Made with super soft material

Measures nine-inches by eight-inches

Cons:

May be smaller than expected

10. Best Easter Stuffed Animal: Disney

Disney is magical. Heck, their tagline is “The magical world of Disney”. So it should come as no surprise that their stuffies make phenomenal Easter stuffed animals. Since there are plenty of amazing movies to choose from, the sky’s the limit. But, Lilo & Stitch is always an incredible choice.

The Disney Stitch Plush is a genuine, authentic Disney toy. All of his features are embroidered, and he has a small fur tuft atop his head. The ears are flexible and soft. Measuring 12-inches tall, he’s the perfect size. Plop him in the Easter basket, and you’re ready to go.

Price: $19.95

Pros:

Authentic Disney product

Measures 12-inches tall

Made of soft, durable material

Cons:

Not suitable for babies under-three

