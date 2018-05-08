20 Best Gifts for First Time Moms This Mother’s Day

The first few months and week as a first time mom can be especially overwhelming, which means there’s even more reason to give the first time mom in your life a great gift that will lift her spirits. You can go a few routes – choosing something that’s entirely for her like jewelry, some new clothing, or postpartum products. You can also opt for something baby related that she might find helpful in her new role. Either way, we’ve got you covered with some great gift options. Shop them all below.

1. Mommy’s Firsts Wine Bottle Covers

After nine long months without wine and after some sleepless nights, the new mom in your life is probably ready for a glass of wine. Make the gift of wine even more fun this Mother’s Day with these spandex wine bottle covers, that fit perfectly on any standard bottle of wine. Each wine bottle is designed with childlike colors and motifs to celebrate some important milestones in any new mom’s life. If you’re shopping for someone who appreciates adult humor, this book is the perfect addition to your gift.

Price: $18.95

2. Baby Teething Necklace for Mom

Before long, new babies will be putting EVERYTHING in their mouth, and new moms will spend a good portion of their day redirecting their baby to choose the appropriate teething items. This gift is great for double duty – serving as a fashionable necklace for mom and a great teether for baby. The necklace is BPA free, with no phthalates, cadmium, lead, or metals and can be washed in the dishwasher to keep it germ free.

Price: $14.97

3. 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Mama Bear Necklace

First time moms inherit a slew of new names along with the job – Mom, Mommy, Mama, Mama Bear, just to name a few. We love the idea of gifting something that displays one of her new titles, and a piece of beautiful jewelry is a great option. This special necklace is affordable, at just over $20 and is plated with 18k yellow gold.

Price: $20.39

4. My First Mother’s Day Onesie

We know that Mother’s Day should be all about the mom, but new moms are so infatuated with their little bundle, that it’s okay to shop for them, too. This online shop has the most adorable onesies and t-shirts for mom and baby. If you’re shopping for a mom who likes to snap a lot of photos, this is the perfect outfit for her baby to wear on her first Mother’s Day. Grab this set of floral swaddles and baby headbands, for the perfect accessories and backdrops.

Price: $20

5. The Sh!t No One Tells You: A Guide to Surviving Your Baby’s First Year

The title of this book says it all, and in addition to the plethora of baby books she’s already read, every new mom needs this book as well. The book skips the glamorous portrayal of motherhood for a more realistic version – offering tons of advice from real moms. It also provides tips and tricks on how to survive the first year as a new mom, just when you think you might quit.

Price: $13.56

6. Wide Mouth Pregnancy & Breastfeeding Water Bottle Tracker

If you’re shopping for a new mom that’s breast feeding, then gift her a few items that will make her life a little easier, since it’s basically a full time job. Breastfeeding can be like running a marathon, and staying fed and hydrated is key. This water bottle tracks daily intake so she can make sure she’s taking care of herself while taking care of the little one. Gift this along with a breastfeeding scarf/cover and this awesome manual pump.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

7. New Mama Natural Gift Box

This gift is all about helping any first time mom to feel like her pre-baby self. It has a slew of awesome products for both mom and baby, that are all packed to perfection in an awesome gift box. She’ll receive baby salve for baby’s diaper area and nooks and crannies, all-purpose salve for mom and dad’s hands, feet, scrapes, sunburn and so on, a postpartum balancer organic herbal tea, a stainless steel tea infuser ball, and two luxurious, healing, and soothing, lip balms.

Price: $57.97

8. Fancy Mobility Car Backseat Organizer

First time moms will soon realize that leaving the house takes about 10 times longer than it used to, and their cars often function as their home away from home, housing all the necessary items on the go. These backseat organizers are a must have and will come in handy as they grow. The first year they’ll be filled mostly with wipes, diapers, a first aid kit, etc. and then down the road, toys, iPads, and snacks can be kept here.

Price: $15.27 (62 percent off MSRP)

9. Electric Personal Coffee Mug & Beverage Warmer

It’s a running joke that once you’re a mom, it’s impossible to finish a cup of coffee while it’s still not. As a new mom, this is no joking matter, and thankfully, this gift is the perfect solution. Moms can pour their morning cup of joe, and then set it on this awesome warmer, keeping it nice and hot if she gets distracted by dirty diapers or a crying baby. If you’re feeling generous you can gift her this adorable mama bear glass mug too.

Price: $21.95

10. Timeless Newborn Baby Hand and Footprint Kit & Frame

Babies only stay so tiny for such a short amount of time, which makes it essential to capture their tiny little features so you can remember them forever. While photos are great, we love this set, which allows new moms to also capture their new babies hand and footprint to keep forever. The kit comes with easy to follow instructions and an adorable frame for displaying.

Price: $24.13

11. Multi-Function Waterproof Travel Backpack

A loss of fashion is not a must for new moms, who will certainly be toting around more than they’re used to. Even with a diaper bag in tow, first time moms can still look as trendy as they did pre baby, especially with a diaper bag that looks as chic and cute as this one. The coral orange pick is our top pick for spring/summer, but the bag does come in several other colors if you’re not a fan of this one. It has tons of storage, insulated pockets for bottles, and can be adjusted for the best fit and comfort.

Price: $34.99

12. Nordstrom Gift Card

If you’re not sure what to get, a gift card is always a safe bet. As a first time mom, it’s hard feel good about yourself. You might be partially in maternity clothes, even after the delivery, and partially in pre-baby clothes that just don’t fit the same. A few new items of clothing and accessories can go a long way, and a gift card is the best way to encourage a new mom to splurge on herself. You can buy this card in increments from $25 – $200.

Price: $100

13. Baby Car Seat Cover, Canopy, Nursing / Breastfeeding Cover & Infinity Scarf

Breastfeeding is an around the clock job, which means new moms will likely have to feed on to go every now and then. Having a fashionable and practical wrap like this makes life so much easier, especially when the simple piece of cloth can be used in so many ways. Use it to cover your car seat to keep the sun (and unwanted hands touching baby) out, use it to cover while breast feeding, and in between feeds, you can use it as a fashionable scarf. If you’re not a fan of this pattern, choose from one of these alternatives.

Price: $13.92

14. First Year Milestone Blanket & Cards Set

First time moms will quickly realize that while the days are long, the weeks, months and years are short. It’s important to document all the important milestones, and photo evidence is a must. We love these adorable milestone blankets for the best photos. Not only are they super affordable, but they’re made of 100 percent cotton, so moms can feel good about laying their babies down on them. They come beautifully packaged and ready to gift for Mother’s Day.

Price: $19.95 (9 percent off MSRP)

15. 14k Gold Initial Ring

A simple piece of jewelry with baby’s initial is a great gift for a first time mom. We love the dainty and simple style of this ring, which can easily be worn amongst other jewelry and rings without clashing. It’s 14k solid gold, available in both white and yellow gold, in ring sizes three through eight. You can also purchase a similar style in a necklace, at currently 22 percent off.

Price: $120 (29 percent off MSRP)

16. Tired as a Mother Sleep Eye Mask

New moms will all nod along to the message on this sleep mask. Newborn fatigue is no joke. Sleep deprivation in those first weeks and months is real, and new moms will be trying to catch some shut eye at odd hours of the day whenever possible, which means that it might not always be dark out. This sleep mask will help her make the most of the few hours … or minutes she has. It has a soft elastic band for a great fit and a storage bag for easy keeping. Given the low cost, consider also gifting this postpartum pajama/robe set with something special for baby.

Price: $15

17. NIKE Women’s Air Max Motion LW Running Shoe

We love the idea of gifting something fitness related to a first time mom. If she’s been out of the game for a while and wanting to get back into shape, a new workout outfit might be the motivation she needs. These blush pink sneakers offer the perfect muted pop of color. Grab some lightweight Nike running crops and a coordinating top for the full outfit.

Price: varies depending on size

18. C.R. Gibson First Five Years Memory Book

Help any new mom keep track of her baby’s milestones with this adorable and affordable baby book. The pages include everything you would need to document – from the hospital to home, with beautiful illustrations and places for photos throughout.

Price: $29.38

19. Funny Tired Mother T-Shirt

You’ll get a good chuckle from any new mom who receives this t-shirt, which depicts a drained battery, on the verge of dying. Since it’s under $15, you might want to pair it with one of the other gifts on this list for a more special and memorable gift. Since these t-shirts have a slim fit, we recommend ordering a size up for a better fit.

Price: $6.99 – $14.99 depending on size

20. Earth Mama New Mom Organic Gift Box

This gift box is a new mom must have! It has all the essentials any first time mom needs to heal from delivery and get through the first few weeks. The gift includes Earth Mama Nipple Butter, Happy Mama Body Wash, New Mama Bottom Spray, Earth Mama Organics Postpartum Bath Herbs and Organic Milkmaid Tea. It comes packaged in a gift box and ready to gift.

Price: $50.99

