Father’s Day gifts are as fun as they are challenging. Fun for the giver — and the getter — but it can be tough to come up with unique Father’s Day gifts that will stand out. Do not despair, for herein we present some outstanding Father’s Day gift ideas!

15 Father’s Day Gifts: Our Head-to-Toe Strategy

I’m completely confident in calling this The Ultimate List because we’re not limiting the possibilities. Our list includes gifts for everything from Dad’s big noggin all the way to Dad’s big feets.

Sunglasses

Pants

Shoes

Boots

Flip-Flops

Underwear

Swim Trunks

Grooming Stuff

Personal Health Stuff

Toiletries Organizers

Watches

Cooking Stuff

A Folding Bike

Get The Gift There On Time

15 Father’s Day Gifts PLUS

Each gift shown is awesome, but take note that in each individual write-up, we’ve included one or two other options. Might be a different color or model…might be a similar type of gift. It’s all about giving you as many possibilities as you need to get Pops the best. Whatever you choose, he’s gonna love any and everything from our list of 15 Father’s Day Gifts: The Ultimate List.

1. Spy Optic Cyrus Flat Sunglasses

A great looking pair of shades is essential for the Dad who wants to emit the correct vibe. (Even if Pops doesn’t know he wants to channel the vibe, you know he needs to, so you’re doing him a favor here.) Spy has about ten jillion different styles of sunglasses so if the Cyrus isn’t right for you, there are plenty of other models to choose from.

We’re showing a very cool Soft Matte Black frame with Happy Gray Green Polar lenses but the Cyrus is available in 14 different frame/lens combos. Some details about the Cyrus:

* Polarized lenses

* Plastic frame

* 100 percent UV protection

* “Happy Lens Technology” enhances color and contrast, increases clarity and, according to Spy, “improves mood and alertness.” (Ask Dad about this last one.)

Spy also has a line called Spy Refresh. They sent me a pair of the Refresh shades and both my wife and I love them. (She has them, I can’t get them back.) Another great part of the Spy website to check out is about fit. Some really helpful info about fit and which style fits what kinda melon.

2. Dickies Men’s Slim Straight Five-Pocket Jean

Price: $116.36 (17 percent off MSRP)

A guy can’t have too many jeans — if they’re good jeans. And even though the obvious is to cop a pair of “dad jeans” for Dad for Father’s Day, I’m stressing the fact that slim fit jeans will bring Pop’s jeans game into the on-trend present. These aren’t “skinny jeans.” They’re slim, which is the way jeans are fitting all the popular guys now. Just make sure you get the right waist and length. If Dad’s under 6-feet tall, get 30-inch length. If he’s under 6’2″, get the 32-inch length. If he’s an x-tall dude, go with the 34-inch length.

* 100 percent cotton

* Button closure, zipper fly

* Reinforced construction

* “Flex Fabric” that “moves with you,” according to Dickies

Dickies is a long-time brand from Fort Worth, Texas and these are super affordable.

The jeans are shown in “heritage black denim” but they’re available in three other colors: heritage light indigo, heritage gray denim and heritage medium indigo.

If you want to get Dad something a little bit roomier (a little more “dad jeans” style), check out the Dickies Men’s Regular Straight Five-Pocket Jean, which is offered at the same price point.

3. OluKai Men’s Kahu Lace Shoes

Price: $16.81 and up (depending on size/color selected)

OluKai shoes are good looking and comfortable. I know because they sent me a pair of these Kahu Lace (they have many, many different styles available) and they felt great right outta the box. I’ve worn them a ton and even though I’m a guy who doesn’t notice things like this, they’re super lightweight, which makes a difference. They’re a synthetic-and-mesh construction with a cotton-canvas upper and a microfiber lining.

Dad’s favorite thing about these shoes is gonna be the “drop-in heel.” Basically, you just step on the back and it pops down to create an easy slide-in type of shoe. Yeah, you can do that with any shoe, but these are designed to do it and the drop-in works great and stays put. They’ve also got OluKai’s signature gum sole and grip laces that won’t come untied.

They’re shown in “off-white/toffee” but they’re also available in dark-wood/toffee and fog/off-white.

OluKai is an environmentally aware brand and they’ve got a great foundation because they believe in helping. (You can read more about the foundation here.)

4. Thursday Boot Company The Scout Men’s Chukka Boots

Price: $100

To expand Dad’s foot locker in a super strong way, get him these chukka boots from the Thursday Boot Company. Chukkas are an all-out classic that will always be in style. Thursday Boot Company (which just introduced a line of dress shoes) says they started their company to create “ridiculously high quality footwear at honest prices that could handle our busy lives in New York City.” The chukkas here are shown in “honey suede,” and they’re available in five different colors. This is a very popular boot, with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. Important note: Thursday recommends ordering these boots “one size smaller than you would normally wear in athletic shoes.”

Price: $149 and up (depending on size/color selected)

5. Reef Fanning Men’s Flip-Flops with Bottle Opener

Earlier this year, I wrote a post about the 15 Best Sandals, Slides & Flip Flops for Men and I included a pair of Reef flip-flops. After that, the company (bless their hearts) was nice enough to send me a pair of their “Corona” flip-flops. It’s easy to see why these things get such amazing ratings on Amazon — more than 1,600 customer reviews with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.

Besides being super comfortable (they’ve got great arch support, which is a huge plus with flip-flops) and good looking, they’re flip-flops with a sense of humor: they have an actual bottle opener at the bottom of the soles. It ain’t just funny, it works. One more thing about comfort: these have a 360 degree heel airbag…in the heel. These are shown in black but they’re available in 12 different colors. This definitely qualifies in the category of unique Father’s Day gifts. Maybe buy Dad a sixer of Corona to go with.

Price: $33 and up (depending on size/color selected)

6. Stance Men’s Centerfire Brief Boxers

It may be a cliche to buy Dad some undies for Father’s Day, but these aren’t just any undies. The Stance brand features something called “Wholester Technology.” In a nutshell (haha), it’s an internal pouch that keeps the team down there more… organized. Stance sent me a pair and, as a guy who’d never worn the internal pouch-style of unders, I became a believer right away. There really is a big difference. They’re not constricting in the slightest, but they just end up keeping things more comfortable.

Another funky, yet interesting, thing about Stance is the fabric they use: they call it a “butter blend.” Stance calls it “ultra-soft and odor-resistant” fabric that is anti-microbial, silky smooth and breathable. I couldn’t agree more. One per package.

Stance makes a wide array of products — not just undies — including socks. Another brand that makes the internal pouch style is SAXX, which also provided me with some underwear and me and “my guys” can attest to these being super comfortable and great, too.

7. SAXX Men’s Cannonball Swim Shorts with Ballpark Pouch

Price: $25.40 and up (depending on size/color selected)

These are a great dual-purpose pair of swim trunks because they work great as swim trunks (duh) and as everyday walking-around shorts. They’re good looking — I especially like the small detail of color in the drawstring — and they’ve got extra support with SAXX’s “ballpark pouch.” Just like the SAXX undies, these swim trunks feature the internal pouch that keeps things comfortable, supported and “organized.” As shown, with the 7″ inseam, they’re in black but these are available in four different colors. While SAXX did provide me with a pair to try out, I haven’t yet worn them swimming. I have worn them on dry land, though, and they’re definitely great dual-purpose shorts. Perhaps when I do hit the pool, I will perform an exquisite cannonball and find out first hand why they’re called “Cannonball.”

8. Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 9700 Wet or Dry

Price: $68.50 and up (depending on size/color selected)

I would suggest running, not walking, to get this deal. How about sprinting? The Philips Norelco 9700 is the company’s top of the line and it’s offered at a great discount right now — 32 percent off the MSRP. Even better, this shaver is offered on Philips’ website for $349 so this deal is a savings of $169.05. That’s huge. While a shaver is another one of those Father’s Day gifts that’s a bit of a cliche, Pops will be very pleasantly surprised at what they’re doing with electric razors these days. This one has several features:

* Can be used wet or dry (with foam or without…in or out of the shower)

* Digital interface shows battery level, cleaning indicator, replacement head indicator and travel lock indicator

* Three speeds for “skin friendly” shave, thorough shave or high-powered shave

* Shaving head that moves in eight directions

* 60 minute shaving time after one hour charge

* Quick five minute charge provides enough power for one shave

* SmartClick cleansing brush attachment — to be used with Dad’s favorite face wash

Comes with the shaver, SmartClean Pro (charging station that cleans while it charges), cleaning cartridge, SmartClick precision trimmer, SmartClick cleansing brush, power cord and travel case.

This shaver won the 2015 iF Design Award, which is an internationally recognized design award. Tell Pops he means the world to you. And don’t forget to tell him how smart you were with the money you saved on this baby.

Price: $179.95

9. Braun Multi Grooming Kit

If the shaver listed as item #8 is a bit too steep in price, here’s another option to keep Pops looking good. The Braun Multi Grooming Kit features everything His Hirsuteness needs to keep the beard or burns or head-hair in check. Comes with:

* An electric razor that can be used cordless or with the cord

* Four combs that provide 13 precision length settings

* Hair clipper

* Ear & Nose trimmer

* Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor

The electric razor runs for an hour after an eight hour charge but, again, it can be used with the cord, too. This gets really good reviews — it has a 4 out of 5-star rating — and it’s very affordable.

Price: $34.97

10. Jack Black Skin Saviors Set

Jack Black’s a long-time and very popular brand of skin care products for guys and it’s a great option as a Father’s Day gift. Why? Because Dad usually uses the Dial on the face, pops outta the shower, dries off and calls it good. With this, he’ll be able to take care of the mug in a much more appropriate manner. I’ve used all the products in this set (Jack Black provided me with the Skin Saviors Set) and I really like them all. Great scent, for starters. It’s more on the tobacco/leather side of fragrance than it is on the flowery side. The kit includes:

* Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser

* Face Buff Energizing Scrub

* Double-Duty Face Moisturizer

* Lip Balm

The cleanser is very nice — it gets the face squeaky clean quick. (If I don’t get that squeak, I don’t feel like the face is completely clean.) The scrub is my favorite, because it’s not like the apricot scrubs that feel like they could take a coat of paint off the care. It’s pretty subtle but it’s tingly, too. Feels great. The moisturizer works great and can be worked into the skin really quickly without any residue feeling. The lip balm is my second favorite because just like the tingle of the scrub, the balm leaves a tiny sensation that feels like something’s going right with the skin. None of it takes any time at all — Pops won’t even know that he’s pampering himself.

For a body wash, a really nice option that I’ve used is the Journeymen Natural Body Wash. Journeymen gave me the wash to try out and it was great. Terrific smell (again, more like a leather/tobacco smell, which is the best) and a little goes a long way. I just wish the bottle it came in was bigger (it’s eight ounces). Just $15.

11. Tooletries Might Toothbrush & Razor Holder

Price: $35

Tooletries calls this a “fan favorite” and it’s apparent that Amazon customers think it’s pretty dang good, too. It’s got more than 240 reviews with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. It’s a simple toiletry organizer for dudes. (Get it? “Tooletries” is a dude-centric way of saying toiletries.) Anyhow, what this is is a 8×5 inch silicone surface that sticks on glass, mirrors, tile, marble, etc. (It doesn’t use suction cups or adhesive, it just sticks!) The Mighty has three spots for storing:

* Toothpaste & toothbrushes

* Razor

* Rings (or coins, if Dad’s taking coins into the shower — weird)

Tooletries sells other holders, like a dual pocket organizer or a pineapple shaped toothbrush (or pen, kitchen utensil, etc.) holder.

The company is from Australia but they’ve just set up shop with a U.S. headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s an entertaining little story about how two bros (literally they are brothers) quit their day jobs and created a new business. Obvs they’re doing well.

12. Casio G-Shock Men’s Urban Trainer Watch

Price: $20.47

Although I don’t own one, I’m a huge fan of the Casio G-Shock. It’s a legendary watch that hit the market in 1983 and has sold millions since then. It’s not just resistant to tough use.

* Electric shock resistance

* Gravity resistance

* Low temperature resistance

* Vibration resistance

* Water resistance

* Shock resistance

This Urban Trainer watch is a new line that Casio just introduced (the Training Timer series). It features Bluetooth connectivity that Pops can use to track his fitness activity (or his non-fitness activity as he walks from the couch to the fridge). It is a step counter and it has five timers with 20 timer combinations. Dad can download the G-Shock app and get even more feature-rich use outta this great looking, masculine watch.

If you’re budget’s a little — okay, a lot — bigger ($850), check out the Casio G-Shock Rangeman, which is a solar-assisted GPS navigation watch that features Bluetooth, 39 city world time and more.

13. Takeya Originals 40 Ounce Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Price: $119.95

Despite his super powers, Dad’s gotta hydrate just like the rest of us. This is a great way to do it. The Takeya is an extremely popular water bottle — more than 2,000 customer reviews with a huge 4.5 out of 5-star rating average. There’s good reason why. This is one of those sorta magic trick water bottles that keeps cold bev ice cold for 24 hours or hot bev piping hot for 12 hours. (I don’t own one, but a good friend does and he says his coffee stays hot for two days.)

* Food-grade 18/8 stainless steel and BPA free

* Original spout lid for combo wide-mouth convenience or narrow mouth drinkability

* Leak proof

* Sweat free — won’t leave a ring on the desk or any moisture in the lunch bag

It’s available in 20 different colors and six different sizes — 14 ounce, 18 ounce, 24 ounce, 32 ounce, 40 ounce and 64 ounce.

Price: $29.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

14. Breville Smoking Gun Wood Smoke Infuser

For the Dad who likes food. Or, to put it another way, for every Dad on Planet Earth. If you’re looking for unique Father’s Day gifts, this fits the bill. The Breville Smoking Gun is a portable gadget used inside or outside and it quickly adds natural cold smoke flavor and aroma to meat, fish, veggies, sauces and cocktails (hey Dad!). As someone who considers himself a “professional eater,” I have, by necessity, cooked a heck of a lot of stuff in my kitchen life. This is a gadget that would be a really great addition to add some new stuff to the chef repertoire.

* Integrated stand

* Dual air speeds

* Removable silicone extender hose

* Detachable 18/8 stainless steel burn chamber

Pops can use wood chips, tea, herbs, spices, hay (Hay? That’s what Breville says. What are they eating over there? What are they smoking over there?!) or dried flowers. It’s available as just the Smoking Gun or you can get the Gun with a four piece wood chip set (about $50 more). Have Dad make a smoke flavored feast for you as a way to thank you for this baby.

Price: $79.95

15. Montague Paratrooper 24 Speed Folding Mountain Bike

Isn’t it time that Pops got moving a little bit? Why not make it easy for the big guy and get him a folding bike. Montague makes a wide range of folding bikes — they just recently introduced an “elite” line, which is at a considerably higher price point (around $2,500). The Paratrooper 24 Speed is known for its extreme durability and its high performance on the trail, which comes with that very convenient aspect of having a bike that’s easy to get around. No tools are required to fold and unfold the bike.

According to Montague, their bikes were originally conceived for use by military paratroopers dropping into combat. They also say this bike has a “stealth/minimal signature that is second only to a walking soldier. Our patented seat tube folding system preserves the structural integrity and inherent strength of traditional bicycle geometry.”

If you’re looking for Father’s Day gift ideas, this is one that Dad won’t be expecting, but he’s gonna love it. Especially when he can end the ride early and throw the bike in the trunk while he heads to the mini-mart for refreshments.

Price: $845-$895 (depending on size selected)

