30 Unique Gifts for Dad: What Present Is Right for Him?

Finding unique gifts for Dad is like navigating a very vague set of directions. He always answers, “Oh I don’t want anything.” …but you’re going to get him something anyway.

Every guide to Father’s Day gifts claims to have the most out-of-the-box ideas. When you see five of them mention “hot sauce”, you start to cringe at the repetitiveness and commonalities they have. Unique gifts for dad, my butt.

I’m sick and tired of reading that same, ol’ stupid ideas, too. Heck, I even consulted my Mom for gifts because my Dad is the hardest guy on the planet to shop for, so she gets super creative.

This guide isn’t just for old dudes who enjoy golf. Instead, it covers a wide variety of hobbies, categories, and price ranges. It’s broken down in the following order:

Tech

Apparel

Hobbies

Food & Wine

Thoughtful

And, everything on here is under-$100. Your dad will be happy, and so will your (and possibly your siblings’) pocketbook.

You ready to dive on into the best gifts for dad? Let’s do this!

Unique Tech Gifts for Dad

Whether your dad is super tech-y, or newly interested in it, this is the section for you. With so many recent advancements in technology, it’s an easy choice to upgrade your dad’s life.

1. Drone

Drones have been out for a number of years. But only recently, have prices dropped into a reasonable range. If your dad’s a huge electric toy buff, big into aviation, or a huge photography lover, then a drone could really knock it out of the park. This DROCON Drone is an amazing choice.

Since drones are still new to the regular population, this bad boy is built for beginners. It’s fully-equipped with a real-time wifi transmission, and an HD camera–he can snap pics and video from above, at just about any event.

Functionality is simple as heck, by pressing a single key to operate it. Plus, it’s built with a streamlined body shape, which reduces air resistance and makes landings more stable. Open up a whole new world, with this unique gift for dad.

Price: $59.99

2. Amazon Prime

Right off the bat, this might seem like a weird present to give. I mean…it’s Amazon Prime. But think about it: It’s Amazon Prime. No more sharing with your dad. No more randomly receiving packages you didn’t order…only to find out he’s ordering survival equipment. Your dad can have his own account, a gift for both of you, truly.

Aside from the typical two-day shipping, Prime has a ton of other cool features. You’ll have access to streaming movies and music, can choose six editor’s picks per-month on Kindle, and there are discounts at Whole Foods. All-around great Father’s Day gift–guaranteed.

Price: $119/year or $12.99/month

3. Video Doorbell

As we get older, we become more aware of our surroundings. Life shows us what can happen when you make dumb decisions. And it also shows us the awesome things we can do to improve it. Answering a door at night, or when you don’t know who’s there can be nerve-wracking as all get out. And thankfully, technology has brought us video doorbells.

You might’ve heard of these guys before, but if not, Ring is fantastic. Their video doorbell has a two-way audio, motion-activated HD camera. You can see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from a phone, tablet, or desktop. No more wondering whether it’s just a courtesy ring from a delivery guy, or a Girl Scout selling cookies.

And, if your dad’s already an Amazon fan, it hooks up to Alexa for voice control. And in the event someone steals your doorbell, the company will replace it for free. You can never go wrong with the gift of peace of mind.

Pictured is a satin nickel, but it also comes in antique, polished brass, venetian bronze, and venetian bronze with chime.

Price: $99 (34 percent off MSRP)

4. Charging Block

If there’s one thing parents–dads in particular–struggle with, is keeping their stuff charged. “It’s not like I’m texting constantly, like you guys!” Or perhaps your dad is so active, his phone is constantly running out of juice. At either end of the spectrum, you can never go wrong with a portable charging block.

The Anker PowerCore Charging Block is where it’s at. It’s one of the smallest, lightest portable chargers out there. It provides almost 3.5-charges for an iPhone 8, and 2.5-charges for a Galaxy S8.

Fully-loaded with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost, for high-speed charging. And your device is protected with a MultiProtect safety system. Plus, there’s an 18-month warranty, should anything arise. Keep your dad’s life charged, with this unique Father’s Day gift.

Also comes in red and white.

Price: $29.99

5. Cryptocurrency Wallet

The cryptocurrency craze–Bitcoin, in particular–snagged everyone’s attention. After all, you don’t see day-over-day increases in profit at that exorbitant rate, in other financial markets. If your dad got into crypto, there’s a good chance he doesn’t have a cold storage wallet, which is a wallet that isn’t connected to the internet.

Trezor is one of the most reputable crypto hardware wallets. As far as security, there are few companies that can touch their level of safety. Plus it offers password management, and second-factor authentication. Connect with MyEtherWallet (MEW), and use Ethereum with ease.

Whether your dad’s a newbie or tech expert, he’ll be able to use Trezor. It connects with Windows, OS X, and Linux. Simply plug in the provided USB cable. Keeping crypto in a hardware wallet is an easy choice, and so is this present.

Also available in gray and white.

Price: $87.27

Unique Apparel Gifts for Dad

Some dads are hardcore into fashion. Others aren’t, but are willing to try new looks…as long as they’re kid-approved. Things in this category range from shirts, to accessories. If you know your dad would appreciate an update to his closet, this is the place to start.

6. Socks

Alright, alright, I know this is on a lot of Father’s Day gift lists. But let me explain myself, before we get too far along. Yes. You could get your dad some fun, funky socks. Like, no duh–we all knew that. If you really want to get your dad some sweet socks, though, you need to go with Fits Socks.

The team over at Fits sent me a few pairs to try out, and they were phenomenal. I actually already had a few in my current sock rotation. I freakin’ love these things. Fits socks fit your feet like a glove. They’re made with merino wool, which keeps your feet cool in the summer, and warm in the winter. Plus, they have anti-odor properties, so you can wear them for multiple days.

If you’re already a fan of merino wool socks, you might’ve heard of Smartwool or Icebreaker. But Fits far surpass those guys, in my opinion. (They’re great socks, don’t get me wrong. They’re just not Fits!)

They come in a huge range of thicknesses, colors, and cuts. Whether your dad’s a crew sock, no-show, or knee-high guy, there’s a Fits sock for him. Heck, you might want to grab a pair or two, for yourself.

Price: $17.93 – $18.99

7. Watch

Some guys are watch guys. Others have a single watch they wear every day. If your dad is in the market for a new watch, Father’s Day is the perfect time to gift him one. While there are plenty of super high-end pieces you could go for, you may want to go with something more practical, like the G-Shock Luxury Watch.

Aside from how well it’s crafted, this baby looks downright cool. As a black and white model, it comes in a basic black, offset with white accents. It’s made with mineral glass and has 38-mm face. Shock-resistant, magnetic-resistant, and water-resistant down to 200-meters, it can be worn just about anywhere. You can never go wrong with a G -Shock.

Price: $66.02 (34 percent off MSRP)

8. Robert Graham Shirt

If you know nothing about fashion, don’t worry–I’ll explain why this is such an awesome shirt. Most guys button downs are a single color or pattern, nothing fancy. But, Robert Graham adds in an eye-catching, unique twist: They have a wild pattern on the inside of the cuff and bottom of the collar.

They’re made with 100% cotton, so they’re comfortable for all-day wear. Machine-washable, for sake of ease. As mentioned above, the inside of the cuff has a pattern, so the cuffs are double-barrel. The collar stays, and there’s a shirttail hem. If your dad’s a big fashion guy, he’ll appreciate the heck out of this awesome gift.

Available in sizes XS – 4XL. Comes in Black, light blue, navy, and berry.

Price: $79

9. Cufflinks

So, most dads don’t have to wear fancy clothes every day. (Although, there are a good number that do). But, there are always occasions in which he has to wear them. Your dad may already have cufflinks. But you can never go wrong with a more off-the-wall set.

These Classic Cufflinks are a working level…seriously. They’re very well-made, so you don’t have to worry about quality. And, you just need to place them in a little gift bag, as they arrive in a gift box. If levels aren’t your dad’s thing, there are tons of other cufflinks out there to choose from.

They also come in red and blue.

Price: $10.99

10. Sports Apparel

If your dad is anything like my dad, he’ll never purchase himself new sports apparel. “I don’t need a new t-shirt–I still have the same ones from 1983.” Ok there, Hole-y McArmpitStain. So, if you’ve got a huge sports nut for a dad, purchasing him a new shirt for his favorite team is a solid choice.

This t-shirt is made by Rival Gear. And while this particular shirt is made for Bears fans, there are tons of choices, for both college and pro teams. The shirt is made with 100% cotton, and has shoulder-to-shoulder-taping, and side seaming. Machine-washable in cold. And, it comes pre-shrunk. With a 100% satisfaction guarantee, you’re set no matter what.

Choose from sizes small – 3XL.

If you really are a Bears fan and want something more off-the-wall, check out this Ditka shirt.

Price: $23.99 – $25.99

11. Sunglasses

If there’s one thing people can always have more of, it’s sunglasses. A super nice, expensive pair is awesome….until you lose them. And a cheap pair is great for a day at the waterpark. But what if you want something in-between? Boy, do I have the sunglasses for you.

Sunski is a philanthropic company (they donate 1% of sales to environmental charities), with an amazing vision. I’d like to thank the team over there, for sending me a pair to review. Most sunglasses aren’t built for true outdoor fun. Sunski flipped the script, and have created the most functional, lightweight sunglasses I’ve ever worn.

They’re an incredibly light polycarbonate frame. The lenses are polarized plastic, and measure 48mm. Plus, there’s small loop at the back of each arm, where you can connect a string to the frame itself. Say goodbye to those weird rubber tips. They arrive in a soft carrying case, which doubles as a glass cleaner.

And, they come in a ton of styles, colors, and lenses. These particular frames are available in black with black lenses, and tortoise with emerald lenses. Give your dad the gift of an amazing pair of sunglasses–they’re personally recommended.

Price: $58

12. Sandals

Almost every single dad I know owns a pair of sandals. Some of them have those athletic sandals you’d wear after a soccer game. Others are straight flip flop dudes. Regardless, though, I’ve got a pair of sandals that will knock your dad’s socks off.

I want to thank the team over at OluKai for sending me a pair of shoes to review. I used to work in a comfort shoe store, and these guys were some of our best sellers. OluKais were created with beachgoers in-mind, with a focus on durability and comfort. They’re very philanthropic, and have given back to the community, since long before they were profitable.

The sandals are synthetic. In fact, they’re entirely vegan, so you can purchase them knowing there were no animals hurt in the process. A rubber sole keeps your foot stable and grounded, while preventing slips on wet surfaces. The synthetic leather strap is water-resistant, and quick-drying.

Even if your dad doesn’t need a new pair of shoes, OluKais are an incredible choice. They’re my go-to shoe throughout the whole summer.

Available in sizes five-to-twelve. Choose from a ton of colors.

Price: $35.90 – $100.92

Unique Hobby Gifts for Dad

Dads are super diverse in their hobbies. Some are cliche and adore golf. Others are super nerdy and could watch every Star Wars movie day-in and day-out. Whatever your dad’s hobbies, there are a ton of ideas here to springboard towards that perfect gift.

13. Western Movie Series

Movies allow you to set aside your mind, and focus on the entertainment at-hand. There are plenty of movies and genres to choose from. But if you really want to throw it back for your dad, consider purchasing a series of Western films.

This particular set includes 200 classic Westerns. Some of the titles include Kid Vengence, God’s Gun, the Outlaw, Django Kill!, Boot Hill, and more. It comes with 50 DVDs, which contain four movies each. Huge actors such as John Wayne, Clark Gable, Lee Van Cleef, Gene Autry, Harry Carey, and more, make an appearance. Your dad will be entertained for weeks.

Price: $36.18 (28 percent off MSRP)

14. Set of Flies

For a while when I lived out in the mountains, I worked in a fly fishing shop. Even during mud season (the slow time), there were always customers seeking out flies. Wooly buggers and leeches were a year-round favorite. But the thing that surprised me the most, was the number of people coming in for Father’s Day gifts.

If your dad is big into fly fishing, snagging some new flies is right up his alley. In this kit, you’ll receive a fly box, and 10 flies:

#8 Black Wabbit Worm

#8 Orange Carpy Charlie

#8 Olive Bitter Bugger

#8 Orange UV Carp Leggs

#8 MccTage’s Foam Trouser Worm

#8 Rust McTage’s McLuvin

#6 Soft Hackle Hybrid Worm

#8 Golden Variant Carp Bugger

#8 White Carp Bugger

#14 CDC Seed Fly

It’s designed specifically for carp, but there are tons of other species-specific kits. Each fly is tied on sharp, strong Daiichi hooks. If your dad’s an angler, he’ll be thrilled.

Price: $19.95

15. Fishing Pole

Above, we covered dads who love fly fishing. Well, there are plenty of guys out there who aren’t anglers, and only use spinner rods. Even if your dad does both, a brand new rod is never a bad choice. And if he doesn’t already own one, add an UglyStik to his collection.

I personally own one of these bad boys, and it’s by far my favorite rod. It has 35% more graphite for extra strength and feel. Thanks to a combination of graphite and fiberglass, it’s virtually indestructible. A clear tip adds strength and responsiveness, while a cork handle provides extra comfort. Use any type of line.

Choose from 4’6″ – 7’6″ in one- and two-piece models, in ultralight – medium weight.

Price: $49.95

16. Hammock

There’s just something truly magical about being outside. Whether you’re gardening, taking a walk in the woods, or chilling on the beach, it’s always a quite literal breath of fresh air. If your dad enjoys the outdoors, you can up his relaxation game with a portable hammock.

This Honest Outfitters Camping Hammock is designed for two-people, supporting up-to-500-pounds. It’s super lightweight and easy-to-set-up–it takes under-three-minutes. The package includes:

Double camping hammock – 118″ x 78″

Two hammock straps – 10-feet

Two steel carabiners

Simply toss this bad boy into a bag, and your dad can hang out in the woods or his own backyard. Just remind him to wear some sunscreen.

Also available in a 108″ x 55″ size, and seven colors.

Price: $19.99 – $31.99

17. A Book

Your dad may be a huge reading geek. He may have a particular author he adores. Or perhaps, he’s more into reading about a certain subject. Regardless of his taste, there’s one book I definitely recommend for all dads: Sh*t My Dad Says, by Justin Halpern.

This belly-laugh-inducing true tale starts after Justin is dumped by his long-time girlfriend at 28. He winds up moving back in with his 73-year-old dad–a man “like Socrates, but angrier, and with worse hair”, who is blunt as can be. Justin began to record all of the insane things his dad says.

Your dad may even relate to some of these asinine remarks, while wiping tears from his eyes. I gave this book to my Dad a few years ago, and he loved it.

And if your dad is a huge reading nut, also consider a Kindle Unlimited subscription.

Price: $9.46 (44 percent off MSRP)

18. Electric Grinder

There are dads out there with every hobby underneath the sun. Some are very artistic and enjoy painting. Others are huge sports nuts. Heck, tons of them are way into music. But one hobby that’s rarely mentioned is cannabis. So if you’ve got a cannadad, here’s the perfect gift for him: An Herbagrind.

While there are many electric grinders out there, the Herbagrind stands out for a number of reasons. First, it’s built specifically for cannabis. Second, it’s totally portable. And third, it doesn’t use batteries–it’s rechargeable, via USB. Each charge allows you to grind up-to-500-times. Once it’s on, just hit a button, and any bud in the chamber will be ground almost instantly.

Also available in black and green.

Check out these other stoner gifts, for more ideas.

Price: $39.98

19. Cigar Humidor

In somewhat the same vein as the capsule above, if your dad enjoys puffing on something other than greens, there are plenty of gift options. As a cigar connoisseur, he may already have a humidor. But, does he have a portable one? If not, seriously consider the Leather Cigar Case Humidor.

Keeping cigars fresh, even on the go, is important to the experience. This humidor has a modern design, constructed to be small enough to carry. A PU leather outside and cedar wood inside, keeps cigars fresh. It measures 7.9″ long by three-inches in diameter, with the ability to hold five cigars. Comes with a built-in hygrometer, long humidifier, and dropper.

Price: $23.99

20. Field Point Target

We’ve covered the outdoors in a number of capacities. From fly and spinner rod fishing, to hammocks, we’re taking a turn onto archery lane. Practicing your skill is important, if you’re looking to bag a deer. So, if your dad is a bow hunter, seriously consider getting him a field point target.

This bad boy is manufactured by the team over at Morrell Yellow Jacket. Its patented bright yellow color scheme makes it easy to see from a distance. Thanks to a multilayered density design, there are 38 layers to provide maximum stoppage power. Arrows are easily removed. It has a 100% weatherproof exterior, and comes with an EZ tote carrying handle. As far as unique gifts for dad go, this one takes the bow hunting cake.

Price: $44.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

21. Travel Backpack

Whether your dad’s a big businessman often traversing the country, or someone who enjoys going on random weekend trips, he needs a solid bag. He probably has something that works perfectly fine, but upgrading his travel digs is an awesome choice.

I’d like to thank the team over at Solo for sending me an Everyday Max Hybrid Backpack to review. Let me start out by saying I’m the queen of overpacking. I somehow convince myself I need 5 pairs of shorts, 2 pants, and 3 dresses for a single weekend. So when I went away for an out-of-town wedding, I was ready to need a second bag. Lo and behold, I was proven way wrong.

This baby has so many nooks, crannies, and pockets, I actually had room to spare. It has a fully-padded 17.3″ laptop compartment, and an internal tablet pocket. On the bottom sits a shoe compartment. And the straps and carry handle are super comfortable, and spread the weight well. Plus, it comes with a five-year guarantee. This unique Father’s Day gift will be a home run.

Price: $47.69 (32 percent off MSRP)

22. Grow-Your-Own Avocados

At first glance, you might think this is a weird gift. And I’ll actually give it to you. It is weird. Think about it, though. Avocados are freakin’ delicious. And in the off-season, they can get pretty expensive. If your dad has any type of inclination of a green thumb, this gift is totally up his alley.

The AvoSeedo Bowl allows you to grow your very own avocado tree. It takes three-to-six-weeks for an avocado pit to crack open and germinate. It’s all about patience–90% of avocado pits start to grow. This kit is super straightforward. Simply peel the nut, put it in the AvoSeedo, and let time pass. When the plant reaches 20-cm and has some leaves, you can remove it from the tray, and plant it.

Choose from four colors: pink, blue, green, and transparent.

Price: $10.95

Unique Food & Wine Gifts for Dad

If your dad’s a big foodie, or loves to try new alcohol, this is the section for you. Whether he prefers to grill, cook, or simply experience a delicious meal, you’ll find a variety of awesome Father’s Day gifts.

23. Water Bottle

Single use plastic is slowly killing planet Earth. Every time we use plastic water bottles, we’re ultimately adding to its destruction. If your dad is a big environmentalist (or heck, even if he isn’t!), gifting an amazing water bottle is a fantastic choice.

Hydro Flask is one of the most well-known water bottle companies out there. They’re made with an easy-access wide-mouth, and non-toxic BPA-free plastic and 18/8 food-grade stainless steel. Unlike other water bottles, it has a powder coat, to increase grippiness.

TempShield insulation prevents condensation from forming on the outside. It keeps the liquid cold for up-to-24-hours and hot for up-to-12-hours, thanks to a double-walled vacuum insulation. And, it comes with a flexible strap.

Choose from 18-, 32-, 40-, and 64-ounce varieties. Available in 18+ colors.

Price: $42.95

24. Knife Sharpener

If you’ve ever extensively worked in a kitchen, you understand the importance of sharp knives. Sharp knives don’t just happen, as much as we all wish there was a knife sharpening fairy. And, old sharpening blocks take what feels like a million years. An electric knife sharpener is where it’s at.

This bad boy sharpens knives after a few passes. If you prefer to use both a manual and electric sharpener, you can do so with this guy. Abrasive belts create a consistent, sharp edge…include serrated blades. It provides a long-lasting sharpening, each time you run it through. Your dad deserves sharp knives, to create delicious meals.

Price: $49.95 (17 percent off MSRP)

25. Rabbit Wine Opener

Wine-os have taken over the world. Craft beer has become far more popular in recent years. But wine has withstood the test of time. And wine lovers know how much of a pain it can be to use a janky corkscrew. Heck, we’ve all used the smack-a-shoe-against-the-wall method before. But, you can improve your dad’s wine game significantly, with the Carpe Vinum-Rabbit Style Corkscrew.

It’s a nine-piece set, which includes:

Rabbit corkscrew wine opener

Pourer

Collar

Two vacuum stoppers

Foil cutter

Thermometer

Two extra screws

Once you’ve removed the foil, it takes just three-seconds to pull out the cork. A rabbit truly makes wine opening a snap. If your dad’s a big wine fan, this set is can’t-miss.

Price: $15.90

26. Special Seasonings

When it comes to grilling, there are tons of methods you can use. Marinating meat and vegetables beforehand is always popular. So is creating a rub. Regardless of the preferred method, adding in special seasonings is an amazing choice.

I want to thank the team over at Just Spice for sending me seasonings to review. Their spices a downright delicious, and come in a ton of flavors. This particular set is geared towards BBQ blends. It comes with four seasonings:

Steak Rub

Seafood Rub

Spicy Jerk Rub

Ranch Seasoning

All blends are made with 100% natural ingredients, free from fillers, enhancers, or other artificial additives. The jars protect the spices from air and light. And, all spices are carefully selected, and handcrafted in Germany.

Choose from tons of blends, like Indian, sweet, and Italian.

Price: $28.49

27. Personalized Scotch Glass

The cool thing about alcohol is the sheer number of them. Beer, of course, has skyrocketed from its already-loved position, thanks to craft breweries. Wine has been popular through the ages. Hard sipping liquor is another well-loved choice. If your dad’s a big scotch drinker, gifting a personalized scotch glass is a phenomenal choice.

This particular company has a super quick production turnaround: Two-to-three days. Simply choose a design, and include your dad’s initials in the notes. He’ll be sipping scotch from his new favorite glass.

Choose from more-than-16 glass options.

Price: $18

28. Beer Cap Holder

In a few of these capsules, I’ve mentioned the huge popularity of craft beer. Well, craft beer isn’t amazing just for the taste. Instead, they’re also extremely creative in their packaging. From the labels to the cap, each one has a unique design. If your dad loves craft beer, get him a beer cap holder.

This particular one is shaped like the United States. He can fill it up as he goes, or choose to display his favorite brewery from each state. All you have to do is push the cap from the back, and it’ll stay in place. Made from sturdy 1/4″ birchwood, it’s high-quality and durable. As far as unique gifts for dad go, this one’s a winner.

Price: $26.95

Unique, Thoughtful Gifts for Dad

Look, there are times where you just want to give your dad something super creative and thoughtful. Maybe you’re both big White Sox fans. Or you grew up listening to the Eagles, and you want to surprise him with tickets.

Whatever the case, there are plenty of “you mean a lot to me” gifts. Here, you’ll find a number of ideas.

29. Framed Picture

I don’t know a single dad (or mom, for that matter), who doesn’t love pictures of his kids. Heck, even of his grand kids…or grand puppies. They just freakin’ love pictures. Framed pictures are super heartfelt and thoughtful–exactly what you’re going for on this holiday.

Snag this black picture frame, and slide in your favorite image. It measures 11″ x 14″, and displays an 8″ x 10″ picture, with the mat. It comes with hanging hardware, so it can be displayed horizontally or vertically. Sturdy glass will protect the picture. All you need to do it get your favorite picture printed…or pulled from an old cardboard box.

Also available in white, two packs, and 15 packs.

Price: $14.95

30. Heartfelt Card

I don’t care who you are, where you’re from, what you did…wait sorry, not going into the song. But in all seriousness, it doesn’t matter who it is, giving a heartfelt card is one of the best gifts something can receive. You may include a fun event to do together, or you could just write an amazing message.

And while your local card store or Walgreens has plenty of cards, up the game a bit with a Lovepop 3D card. This baby is laser-cut, and features a 3D camping scene, with a campfire and stones. It measures 7″ x 5″. And if your dad isn’t a camping type, there are plenty of other cards to choose from. Simply write a love-filled message, and watch the grin cross your dad’s face.

Price: $13

