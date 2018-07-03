5 Best Amazon 4th of July Sales 2018

The Fourth of July has never exactly been a staple shopping holiday, but major retailers never miss a chance to offer a deal on some of their most popular products.

This year, the Fourth of July runs parallel with Amazon’s push to build anticipation for their forthcoming Prime Day holiday. So the regular Amazon 4th of July sales content will be complemented by special Amazon Prime member-exclusive deals to celebrate the leadup to Prime Day.

We scoured for the best deals for both holidays, and gathered our favorites into one convenient list. Read on below to browse our picks for the best Amazon 4th of July sales.

1. 50% Off Intex Prestige Downy Airbed Kit

July marks the beginning of serious camping season, as most climates are hospitable enough to allow outdoor camping this far into summer.

If you plan on camping in comfort, you should consider complementing your sleeping bag with a compact airbed. It also includes a handheld air pump to fill it up fast.

The Intex Prestige is an excellent choice as it is half off right now. It also comes with

Price: $20.15 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. 30% Off Whynter ARC-122DS Elite Portable Air Conditioner

The summer heat is tough to beat if your living quarters have limited air conditioning coverage. But there are ways around inadequate cooling: a portable air conditioner.

The ARC-122DS Elite from Whynter is a top of the line window air conditioner, which can be acquired at a nice discount price this week.

This air conditioner hooks into a window to suck hot air out of the room, and is capable of silently cooling the air at a factor of 12,000 BTUs.

It can easily cool a whole house floor to as low as 61°, and with $200 off its price tag, it is all the more sound of an investment.

Price: $419.00 (30 percent off MSRP)

3. Up to 60% off Swimwear

If you go to the beach (or pool, or river) often, you can easily distress and sunbleach a swimsuit to total annihilation in just a year.

With swimwear discounts going as steep as 60% on Amazon, now is a good time to try out a new pair.

4. $220 Off TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Panel manufacturer TCL is one of the best values in the 4K TV market. Their budget 55-inch 4K TV, the 55S405, is even more of a value purchase when it sits at 37% off its MSRP value.

For under $400, you get a crisp and vibrant display with 4K Ultra HD quality. The TV has smart features built in, so you can access apps like Netflix and Hulu.

Price: $379.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

5. $100 Off Amazon Echo Show

The Echo Show is Amazon’s latest smart living device, which offers access to the WiFi-enabled Alexa AI via built-in microphones and a camera.

You can invoke Alexa to perform voice commands like “Alexa, play new music,” or “Alexa, show me the weather.” The addition of a 7-inch screen allows this speaker to do some other tricks like display lyrics, show smart security camera footage, or even make video calls to family and friends via the Alexa app.

Amazon Prime members can get this product for $100 off right now, making it a phenomenal deal. If you aren’t already a Prime member, you can take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day free trial to lock this deal down.

Price: $129.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

