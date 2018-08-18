11 Best Gourmet Gift Baskets They’ll Love (2018)

The gourmet gift basket is one of those gifts that keeps on giving. First, just getting it delivered is great. Then, when you check out all the goodies, that’s great. Then, each time some of the goodies are devoured (sorry — “elegantly presented” etc.), it’s great.
Unique Gift Baskets
There are a wide variety of “gift baskets” out there. Hot sauce gift baskets. Truffle oil gift baskets. Gourmet nuts gift baskets. Pretty much any and every comestible available can be rounded up and presented as a basket. We’re not knocking that.
What we are doing, though, is going for the gift baskets that present an assortment of treats. We’ve organized the list in a very simple way:
- Savory Gift Baskets — #1 through #5
- Sweet Gift Baskets — #6 through #11
Some of the baskets are all savory, some are all sweet, and some have a combo. Don’t just look at the photo, make sure you check out the contents of each basket that we list.
Enjoy giving, enjoy getting, enjoy eating!
What are the Best Gourmet Gift Baskets?
1. California Delicious Simply Irresistible Gourmet Gift Basket – $90.45
This is one of those dee-lish sweet and savory gourmet gift baskets. Total of seven items.
- Italian dry salami
- Roasted garlic Champagne mustard
- Rosemary and olive oil flatbread crackers
- Butter toffee pretzels
- Caramel and chocolate popcorn
- Dried apricots
- Almonds,
Presented in a wire mesh and burlap basket.
Buy the Simply Irresistible Gourmet Gift Basket here.
2. Golden State Fruits Gourmet Market Favorites – $139.95
This is a terrific basket, with 15 total items. You’ve got it all in here: fresh fruits, cured meats, nuts, sweets, etc.
- 3 Imperial Comice Pears
- 3 Fuji Apples
- 5-7 Mandarins
- 6 oz Fiscalini Farmstead Cheddar
- 6 oz Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese
- 6 oz. Rustic Bakery Olive Oil & Gris Handmade Sourdough Flatbread
- 4 pc Honey Walnut Baklava
- 4 oz. Stonewall Kitchen Wild Blueberry Jam
- 8 oz. Columbus Dry Salame
- 200 ml. Farmstead Gourmet Balsamic Vinegar
- 2 oz. Smoked Wild Salmon
- 3 oz. Honey Roasted Cashews
- 3 oz. Chocolate Covered Cherries
- 4 oz. Dried Fruit
- 5 Assorted Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares
A very attractive dark woven basket lined with canvas and finished with a red bow.
Buy the Market Favorites Gourmet Gift Basket here.
3. Wine Country Gift Baskets The Classic – $82.15
If you’re looking for unique gift baskets, this is a great example because it not only includes some tasty treats, but it also has a cutting board and cheese knife and it has some English tea, too. A total of 21 items in this one.
- Ahmad English Tea
- Brown & Haley Cashew Roca
- Chocolate Caramels
- Hot Honey Crunch Mix
- Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Walnut Cookies
- Peanut Brittle
- Hummus
- Smoked Salmon
- Raspberry Fudge Candy
- Monica’s Brownie Cookies
- Nonni’s Bruschetta Italian Toast
- Caramel Popcorn
- Sesame Crackers
- Walkers Shortbread Cookies
- Olives
- Grapevine Trading Co. Tapenade
- Lille Coconut Cookie Thins
- Sonoma Jacks Garlic & Herb Cheese Wedges
- Cheese Knife
- Cutting Board
The basket is woven and is finished with a green ribbon and bow.
Buy the Wine Country Gift Baskets The Classic here.
4. Grand Edition Gourmet Food & Snacks Basket – $87.99
This is another great option for someone who appreciates gourmet gift baskets that have a wide array of treats in them. This one has 17 items, both sweet and savory.
- Merlot Cheddar Cheese Spread
- Savory Beef Sausage
- Smoked Salmon Seafood Pate Spread
- Fancy Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon
- Champagne Dill Mustard
- Wine and Cheese Biscuits
- Tuscany Seasoned Olives
- Chocolate Raspberry Cake
- Sweet Butter Shortbread Cookies
- White Chocolate Amaretto Wafer Cookie
- Dark Chocolate Wafer Cookie
- Chocolate Toffee Dipped Almond Nuts
- Salted Caramel Chocolates
- Belgian Chocolate Truffles
- Petite Fruit Bonbon Candies
- Focaccia Italian Crisps
- Three Pepper Water Crackers
Comes in a large willow wicker handled gift basket that’s finished with red and gold ribbons.
Buy the Grand Edition Gourmet Food & Snacks Basket here.
5. Dan the Sausageman Mt. Rainier Gourmet Gift Basket – $58.95
While Dan the Sausageman specializes in — ahem — sausages, there’s a lot more to his gift baskets than sausage. This one comes with eight items.
- Dan’s Original Recipe Summer Sausage
- Roasted Garlic Red Pepper Sausage
- Wisconsin Cheddar
- Swiss Cheese
- Dan’s original Sweet n’ Hot Mustard
- Berry Pistachio Mix
- Anna Pantry’s Pretzels
- Nunes Farm Caramels
Comes in Dan’s handmade pine wood crate.
Buy the Dan the Sausageman Mt. Rainier Gourmet Gift Basket here.
6. Broadway Basketeers Gourmet Gift Basket – $43.29
Gourmet gift baskets containing all sweets are perfect for those with a sweet tooth. This one, from Broadway Basketeers, comes with 13 items.
- Milk Chocolate Covered Bavarian Pretzels (2pc)
- Brown & Haley Cashew Roca Butter Crunch (.77oz)
- Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzel Balls (4oz)
- Brownie Brittle-Salted Caramel (1oz)
- Chocolate Hazelnut Wafer Rolls (3.25oz)
- Dark Chocolate Covered Graham Cracker (1pc)
- Blueberry Greek Yogurt Cookies (5oz)
- Gourmet Caramel Popcorn (4oz)
- Assorted Fruit Flashers (12pc)
- Old Dominion Peanut Crunch (3oz)
- Cashew Roca Butter Crunch (2pc)
- Nut & Dried Fruit Dyno Mix (2oz)
- Assorted Milk Toffees (12pc)
Comes in a great looking dark woven handled basket that’s finished with a gold ribbon and bow. Gets great reviews, with a 4-star rating average.
Buy the Broadway Basketeers Gourmet Gift Basket here.
7. Oh! Nuts Biscotti Gourmet Gift Basket – $29.99
This is a beautiful — and very popular — array of biscotti. Just in case you didn’t know, biscotti is a twice-baked Italian cookie, which is how it gets its crunch and why it’s so perfect with coffee.
The black box (with turquoise designs and bow) comes with 18 biscotti inside. Each one is beautiful alone, but on the whole, it’s a really impressive gift. Each biscotti is dipped into creme or chocolate (including dark and white chocolate) and then topped with a variety of treats like nuts, sprinkles, dried fruit, etc.
Out of more than 300 customer reviews, this has a great 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. It’s certified kosher.
Buy the Oh! Nuts Biscotti Gourmet Gift Basket here.
8. Bunny James Healthy Sweet & Savory Gift Basket – $39.89
This is one of the more unique gift baskets because it’s billed as an array of healthy snacks. (For an interesting look at how snacks can fit into the diet, take a look at the link at the bottom of the list.)
This one has 21 items (some are single item, some items come in pairs). Both sweets and savory here.
- RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar
- Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar
- Lenny & Larry’s The Complete Cookie, Snickerdoodle
- Beanfields Bean and Rice Chips
- The GFB Gluten Free, Non-GMO High Protein Bars
- Point 6
- Justin’s Peanut Butter, Honey Squeeze Packs
- MyGourmet Tuna Salad ready to eat kit
- Pacific Gold Original Beef Jerky
- Nature’s Bandits Organic Fruit & Veggie Stix variety flavor
- FlapJacked, Mighty Muffin, with Probiotics
- Health Warrior Chia Bars, Superfood Snack Variety Flavor
- Mamma Chia Squeeze Vitality Snack
- Rip Van Waffles Snack Wafels, Variety Flavor
- Field Trip All Natural Beef & Pork Jerky, Pepperoni Sticks
- Wonderful Pistachios, Roasted and Salted
- Wild Things Cocoa Skinny Dipped Almonds
Customer reviews are really great here, with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. This gourmet basket doesn’t come with a basket but, instead, a box.
Buy Bunny James Healthy Sweet & Savory Gift Basket here.
9. Broadway Basketeers Snackers Heaven Gift Set – $21.95
This is a very lovely presentation, with a tiered look comprised of boxes and packaging in golden hues. Everything in this one is sweet and you get four different treats.
- Brown & Haley Almond Roca Butter Crunch
- Yogurt Covered Pretzels
- Chocolate Chip Cappuccino Cookies
- Gourmet Triple Play Popcorn
- Old Dominion Peanut Crunch
This is kosher certified.
Buy the Broadway Basketeers Snackers Heaven Gift Set here.
10. Golden State Fruit Deluxe Gift Basket – $59.95
A great gourmet gift basket for the fruit lover from Golden State Fruit. There are 13 different items total, but you get 11 pieces of fruit, two cheeses, caramels, almonds and crackers.
- 2 Comice Pears
- 1 Mango
- 1 Bosc Pear
- 1 Red Pear
- 1 Braeburn Apple
- 1 Granny Smith Apple
- 1 Navel Orange
- 3 Mandarins
- 6 oz. Fresh-Style Natural Cheddar Cheese
- 6 oz. Creamy Jack Cheese
- 4pc. Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Sea Salt Caramels
- 3 oz. Roasted and Salted Almonds
- 2 oz. Partners Olive Oil Sea Salt Crackers
Comes in a handled woven basket and is finished with a ribbon and bow.
Buy the Golden State Fruit Deluxe Gift Basket here.
11. Golden State Fruit Chocolate, Caramel & Crunch Basket – $39.95
For the person who’s got a sweet tooth and loves a little crunch along with it. This is a box-like woven basket containing nine different items.
- 5 oz. Midnight Dream Popcorn
- 5 oz. Caramel Gourmet Popcorn
- 4 oz. Chocolate Covered Pretzels
- 4 oz. White Chocolate Caramel Drizzled Pretzels
- 3 oz. Peanut Brittle
- 3 oz. Chocolate Covered Cashews
- 3 oz. Chocolate Almond Bark
- 3 Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Squares
- 3 Ghirardelli Caramel Filled Milk Chocolate Squares
This one gets stellar ratings: more than 535 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average.
Buy the Golden State Fruit Chocolate, Caramel & Crunch Basket here.
The Best Time to Snack
We’re not here to advocate all-out snacking all the time. But we’re not here to say “don’t snack,” either. What we can do is point you in the direction of a recent study that talks about when to eat (including snacking).
Dr. Satchin Panda is a professor at the Salk Institute and the author of “The Circadian Code.” In a nutshell, the doctor says research suggests that eating within an eight to 10 hour window is the best practice for health. It means eating early in the morning and eating a lighter meal for dinner, not more than 10 hours after you take your first bite of the day. The test subjects also snacked! You can read more about the study on the National Institutes for Health website.
See Also: