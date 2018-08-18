11 Best Gourmet Gift Baskets They’ll Love (2018)

The gourmet gift basket is one of those gifts that keeps on giving. First, just getting it delivered is great. Then, when you check out all the goodies, that’s great. Then, each time some of the goodies are devoured (sorry — “elegantly presented” etc.), it’s great.

Unique Gift Baskets

There are a wide variety of “gift baskets” out there. Hot sauce gift baskets. Truffle oil gift baskets. Gourmet nuts gift baskets. Pretty much any and every comestible available can be rounded up and presented as a basket. We’re not knocking that.

What we are doing, though, is going for the gift baskets that present an assortment of treats. We’ve organized the list in a very simple way:

Savory Gift Baskets — #1 through #5

Sweet Gift Baskets — #6 through #11

Some of the baskets are all savory, some are all sweet, and some have a combo. Don’t just look at the photo, make sure you check out the contents of each basket that we list.

Enjoy giving, enjoy getting, enjoy eating!

What are the Best Gourmet Gift Baskets?

1. California Delicious Simply Irresistible Gourmet Gift Basket – $90.45

This is one of those dee-lish sweet and savory gourmet gift baskets. Total of seven items.

Italian dry salami

Roasted garlic Champagne mustard

Rosemary and olive oil flatbread crackers

Butter toffee pretzels

Caramel and chocolate popcorn

Dried apricots

Almonds,

Presented in a wire mesh and burlap basket.

2. Golden State Fruits Gourmet Market Favorites – $139.95

This is a terrific basket, with 15 total items. You’ve got it all in here: fresh fruits, cured meats, nuts, sweets, etc.

3 Imperial Comice Pears

3 Fuji Apples

5-7 Mandarins

6 oz Fiscalini Farmstead Cheddar

6 oz Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese

6 oz. Rustic Bakery Olive Oil & Gris Handmade Sourdough Flatbread

4 pc Honey Walnut Baklava

4 oz. Stonewall Kitchen Wild Blueberry Jam

8 oz. Columbus Dry Salame

200 ml. Farmstead Gourmet Balsamic Vinegar

2 oz. Smoked Wild Salmon

3 oz. Honey Roasted Cashews

3 oz. Chocolate Covered Cherries

4 oz. Dried Fruit

5 Assorted Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares

A very attractive dark woven basket lined with canvas and finished with a red bow.

3. Wine Country Gift Baskets The Classic – $82.15

If you’re looking for unique gift baskets, this is a great example because it not only includes some tasty treats, but it also has a cutting board and cheese knife and it has some English tea, too. A total of 21 items in this one.

Ahmad English Tea

Brown & Haley Cashew Roca

Chocolate Caramels

Hot Honey Crunch Mix

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Walnut Cookies

Peanut Brittle

Hummus

Smoked Salmon

Raspberry Fudge Candy

Monica’s Brownie Cookies

Nonni’s Bruschetta Italian Toast

Caramel Popcorn

Sesame Crackers

Walkers Shortbread Cookies

Olives

Grapevine Trading Co. Tapenade

Lille Coconut Cookie Thins

Sonoma Jacks Garlic & Herb Cheese Wedges

Cheese Knife

Cutting Board

The basket is woven and is finished with a green ribbon and bow.

4. Grand Edition Gourmet Food & Snacks Basket – $87.99

This is another great option for someone who appreciates gourmet gift baskets that have a wide array of treats in them. This one has 17 items, both sweet and savory.

Merlot Cheddar Cheese Spread

Savory Beef Sausage

Smoked Salmon Seafood Pate Spread

Fancy Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon

Champagne Dill Mustard

Wine and Cheese Biscuits

Tuscany Seasoned Olives

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

Sweet Butter Shortbread Cookies

White Chocolate Amaretto Wafer Cookie

Dark Chocolate Wafer Cookie

Chocolate Toffee Dipped Almond Nuts

Salted Caramel Chocolates

Belgian Chocolate Truffles

Petite Fruit Bonbon Candies

Focaccia Italian Crisps

Three Pepper Water Crackers

Comes in a large willow wicker handled gift basket that’s finished with red and gold ribbons.

5. Dan the Sausageman Mt. Rainier Gourmet Gift Basket – $58.95

While Dan the Sausageman specializes in — ahem — sausages, there’s a lot more to his gift baskets than sausage. This one comes with eight items.

Dan’s Original Recipe Summer Sausage

Roasted Garlic Red Pepper Sausage

Wisconsin Cheddar

Swiss Cheese

Dan’s original Sweet n’ Hot Mustard

Berry Pistachio Mix

Anna Pantry’s Pretzels

Nunes Farm Caramels

Comes in Dan’s handmade pine wood crate.

6. Broadway Basketeers Gourmet Gift Basket – $43.29

Gourmet gift baskets containing all sweets are perfect for those with a sweet tooth. This one, from Broadway Basketeers, comes with 13 items.

Milk Chocolate Covered Bavarian Pretzels (2pc)

Brown & Haley Cashew Roca Butter Crunch (.77oz)

Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzel Balls (4oz)

Brownie Brittle-Salted Caramel (1oz)

Chocolate Hazelnut Wafer Rolls (3.25oz)

Dark Chocolate Covered Graham Cracker (1pc)

Blueberry Greek Yogurt Cookies (5oz)

Gourmet Caramel Popcorn (4oz)

Assorted Fruit Flashers (12pc)

Old Dominion Peanut Crunch (3oz)

Cashew Roca Butter Crunch (2pc)

Nut & Dried Fruit Dyno Mix (2oz)

Assorted Milk Toffees (12pc)

Comes in a great looking dark woven handled basket that’s finished with a gold ribbon and bow. Gets great reviews, with a 4-star rating average.

7. Oh! Nuts Biscotti Gourmet Gift Basket – $29.99

This is a beautiful — and very popular — array of biscotti. Just in case you didn’t know, biscotti is a twice-baked Italian cookie, which is how it gets its crunch and why it’s so perfect with coffee.

The black box (with turquoise designs and bow) comes with 18 biscotti inside. Each one is beautiful alone, but on the whole, it’s a really impressive gift. Each biscotti is dipped into creme or chocolate (including dark and white chocolate) and then topped with a variety of treats like nuts, sprinkles, dried fruit, etc.

Out of more than 300 customer reviews, this has a great 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. It’s certified kosher.

8. Bunny James Healthy Sweet & Savory Gift Basket – $39.89

This is one of the more unique gift baskets because it’s billed as an array of healthy snacks. (For an interesting look at how snacks can fit into the diet, take a look at the link at the bottom of the list.)

This one has 21 items (some are single item, some items come in pairs). Both sweets and savory here.

RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar

Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar

Lenny & Larry’s The Complete Cookie, Snickerdoodle

Beanfields Bean and Rice Chips

The GFB Gluten Free, Non-GMO High Protein Bars

Point 6

Justin’s Peanut Butter, Honey Squeeze Packs

MyGourmet Tuna Salad ready to eat kit

Pacific Gold Original Beef Jerky

Nature’s Bandits Organic Fruit & Veggie Stix variety flavor

FlapJacked, Mighty Muffin, with Probiotics

Health Warrior Chia Bars, Superfood Snack Variety Flavor

Mamma Chia Squeeze Vitality Snack

Rip Van Waffles Snack Wafels, Variety Flavor

Field Trip All Natural Beef & Pork Jerky, Pepperoni Sticks

Wonderful Pistachios, Roasted and Salted

Wild Things Cocoa Skinny Dipped Almonds

Customer reviews are really great here, with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. This gourmet basket doesn’t come with a basket but, instead, a box.

9. Broadway Basketeers Snackers Heaven Gift Set – $21.95

This is a very lovely presentation, with a tiered look comprised of boxes and packaging in golden hues. Everything in this one is sweet and you get four different treats.

Brown & Haley Almond Roca Butter Crunch

Yogurt Covered Pretzels

Chocolate Chip Cappuccino Cookies

Gourmet Triple Play Popcorn

Old Dominion Peanut Crunch

This is kosher certified.

10. Golden State Fruit Deluxe Gift Basket – $59.95

A great gourmet gift basket for the fruit lover from Golden State Fruit. There are 13 different items total, but you get 11 pieces of fruit, two cheeses, caramels, almonds and crackers.

2 Comice Pears

1 Mango

1 Bosc Pear

1 Red Pear

1 Braeburn Apple

1 Granny Smith Apple

1 Navel Orange

3 Mandarins

6 oz. Fresh-Style Natural Cheddar Cheese

6 oz. Creamy Jack Cheese

4pc. Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Sea Salt Caramels

3 oz. Roasted and Salted Almonds

2 oz. Partners Olive Oil Sea Salt Crackers

Comes in a handled woven basket and is finished with a ribbon and bow.

11. Golden State Fruit Chocolate, Caramel & Crunch Basket – $39.95

For the person who’s got a sweet tooth and loves a little crunch along with it. This is a box-like woven basket containing nine different items.

5 oz. Midnight Dream Popcorn

5 oz. Caramel Gourmet Popcorn

4 oz. Chocolate Covered Pretzels

4 oz. White Chocolate Caramel Drizzled Pretzels

3 oz. Peanut Brittle

3 oz. Chocolate Covered Cashews

3 oz. Chocolate Almond Bark

3 Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Squares

3 Ghirardelli Caramel Filled Milk Chocolate Squares

This one gets stellar ratings: more than 535 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average.

The Best Time to Snack

We’re not here to advocate all-out snacking all the time. But we’re not here to say “don’t snack,” either. What we can do is point you in the direction of a recent study that talks about when to eat (including snacking).

Dr. Satchin Panda is a professor at the Salk Institute and the author of “The Circadian Code.” In a nutshell, the doctor says research suggests that eating within an eight to 10 hour window is the best practice for health. It means eating early in the morning and eating a lighter meal for dinner, not more than 10 hours after you take your first bite of the day. The test subjects also snacked! You can read more about the study on the National Institutes for Health website.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.