11 Best Gourmet Nuts: The Ultimate List (2018)

Who isn’t crazy about nuts? Gourmet nuts are one of the best things you can eat and one of the best things you can give as a gift.

Besides the fact that they TG — taste great — nuts are good for you. They’re high in unsaturated fat and protein content with a relatively low carbohydrate content. They’ve got a very low glycemic index.

When you buy nuts online, you have the advantage of getting a very fresh product. Producers usually roast, package and send as demand warrants. We’ve picked out eleven great products — some are nuts alone, while others have a few additional snacks in them.

Nut Gift Baskets

Some of the items on the list are just one kind of nut, while others come with a variety of nuts. We’re using the generic term “gift basket” to describe items that may or may not be in a literal basket. Most of the items that have several different nuts come in a sort of tray.

We make note, where applicable, of the customer reviews. (Some of them get ratings that are outstanding.) We also made an effort to choose products that include the largest possible nuts…because that’s my favorite size.

What are the Best Gourmet Nuts?

1. BobbySue’s Original Nuts – $10.44

This is a really cute jar of roasted gourmet nuts that have been blended with a special recipe from BobbySue herself. BobbySue (Barb Kobren) came up with the idea as a way to make extra money so she could help homeless animals. The brand took off and went national.

This is BobbySue’s original recipe, which starts with almonds, cashews and pecans. They’re combined with a meringue coating and spices and a “sweet touch” for a savory-sweet finish.

The nuts are packaged in an eight ounce Mason jar and a portion of the proceeds from sales goes to help animals in need. The jar’s label even says “Taste To The Rescue.”

BobbySue’s nuts are all natural, gluten free and non-GMO. She has several different recipes, including one with sesame, poppy, onion and garlic.

2. Hula Delights Nut Tray – $35.95

This has an astounding number of customer reviews: more than 4,660. Equally amazing is the number of stars customers give this nut gift basket (tray, actually): 4.7 out of 5-star rating average.

This comes with a terrific array of seven different nuts:

Almonds

Whole Pistachios

Cashews

Raw Walnuts

Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts

In-Shell Pistachios

Mixed Nuts

Among the reviews is this one from a guy named Joe, who bought these gourmet nuts for his boss: “My boss was so effusive with praise over the freshness and quality of these nuts and could not stop thanking me, which is unusual for him. To get a compliment from him you got to pull it with a wrench.”

A very similar tray of nuts — but just a bit larger and a bit more expensive — is from Oh! Nuts. The only difference from the Hula tray is that there aren’t any macadamia nuts in the Oh! Nuts tray.

3. Five Star Gourmet Nuts Gift Basket – $27.95

Another one from the nut gift baskets category. This time it’s seven different nuts and snacks in an attractively packaged presentation from Five Star Gift Baskets.

Roasted Salted Almonds

Whole Pistachios

Cashews

Raw Walnuts

Honey-glazed Peanuts

Honey-glazed Pecans

Hot Cajun Snack Mix

Each product is in its own section of the tray, which is topped with a dome to maintain freshness. This is the type of packaging that really doesn’t require additional wrapping so it’s gift-ready.

This is an Amazon’s Choice product and it’s got more than 2,500 reviews, with a stellar 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.

4. Benevelo Gifts Raw Nuts Tower – $24.95

The presentation is pretty cool on this one. It’s five separate tins that stack together to make a tower of nuts.

In this case, it’s five different raw nuts — they haven’t been roasted or salted.

Pumpkin Seeds

Cashews

Hazelnuts

Almonds

Walnuts

The tins, themselves, are attractively designed and can be repurposed once you’ve scarfed the nuts.

If the raw assortment isn’t your thing, Benevelo has another tower of slow roasted, salted nuts. This one’s got:

Macadamias

Cashews

Pistachios

Almonds

Peanuts

5. Oh! Nuts 9 Variety Nuts in Wood Tray – $29.99

A great looking assortment of gourmet nuts that all comes in a nine-section wood tray. If you guessed that there are nine different kinds of nuts and seeds, you were right.

Walnuts

Pistachios

Almonds

Cashews

Sunflower Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds

Hazelnuts

Corn Nuts

Peanuts

The nuts and seeds are all roasted and lightly salted and they’re gluten free and certified kosher. The wooden box comes with a red ribbon and bow.

6. Go Nuts Premium Nuts & Snacks Gift Chest – $83.78

If you’re looking for nut gift baskets, how about a nut gift chest instead? This is from Go Nuts and it features 11 different snacks:

Honey roasted peanuts

Salted pistachios

Deluxe mixed nuts

Smokehouse almonds

Salted cashews

Hawaiian trail mix

Goji berry trail mix

Garlic sesame sticks

Spicy taco seasoned snack mix

Butter toffee caramel corn with nuts

Sourdough mustard pretzel nuggets

Each treat is a full six ounces and they each come in individually packaged cellophane bags that are tied with raffia. In total, it’s just over four pounds of snacks.

It all comes in a 14 inch pine wood tray decorated with a handmade bow. When you check out, remember to check the gift box and to include a personalized message.

7. Sahale Snacks All Natural Variety Pack Nut Blends – $33.10

This one is actually seven different products, each one in its own four ounce package. They’re from Sahale Snacks. Here’s the lineup:

Valdosta Pecans

Balsamic Almonds

Thai Cashews

Pomegranate Pistachios

Maple Pecans

Honey Glazed Almonds

Pomegranate Vanilla Cashews

Sahale uses high quality nuts that they oven roast and then combine with unsulfured fruit. They use herbs, spices and seasonings and combine it all in their unique recipe creations. They don’t use high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweetners, and they use organic tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar instead.

The company was started by two mountain climbers who say they found themselves climbing one day — without a great snack. Thus their company was born.

The snacks get really great reviews, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

8. Jaybee’s Nuts Extra Large Nut Platter – $29.79

If you’re looking for nut gift baskets, take a look at this attractively packaged assortment from Jaybee’s.

This is a two pound platter of a variety of six very tasty treats:

Smoked Almonds

Honey Roasted Peanuts

Pistachios

Cashews

Deluxe Mixed Nuts

Toffee Peanuts

All the nuts are lightly salted and the mixed nuts include pecans.

Jaybee’s Nuts Extra Large Nut Platter gets a very solid 4 out of 5-star rating average.

9. Hubs 2-Pack XL Virginia Peanuts – $47.99

The peanuts from the Hubbard Peanut Company are enormously popular. They’ve been featured on The Today Show and Rachel Ray.

The story of Dot and HJ Hubbard is an aw-shucks charmer. According to the story, Dot’s business took off in Sedley, Virginia, while the more well-known brand of Planters was growing in next door Suffolk.

Fortunately for the rest of the world, this mom-and-pop business grew and realized that a lot of people want to buy nuts online. Voila.

This is a 2-pack: two 40 ounce vacuum sealed cans of home cooked salted Virginia peanuts. Hubs uses extra large peanuts — in fact, their website says that the Virginia peanut farmers came up with a new classification of “super extra large” just for the Hubbard Peanut Company.

This is an Amazon’s Choice product and it gets great reviews with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating average. One reviewer says “Hubs Virginia Peanuts are so huge, plump, perfectly roasted and salted — just delicious!”

If you’re interested in a good old fashioned peanut throw-down, check out the Royal Oak gourmet salted peanuts 2-pack. Royal Oak has been growing peanuts on their Southampton county farm since the late 1800s and they say their peanuts are “jumbo” sized.

10. Setton Farms XL Pistachios in Burlap Bag – $25.99

There are three great things about this item: 1) it comes in a good looking burlap bag; 2) the pistachios are extra large; 3) they’re pistachios. When you’re talking about gourmet nuts, you don’t start alphabetically…you start with pistachios. That’s my opinion, anyway.

Setton Farms is located in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley in central California and they’ve been growing pistachios since the 1980s. They own 25 percent of the 30,000 acres of pistachio orchards and buy the rest of their crop from grower partners.

These pistachios are dry roasted with a little sea salt added and they’re packaged — in the shell — in a burlap bag. (Total weight is 1.06 pounds.) The pistachios ripen and the shell opens a little while they’re still on the tree.

Fiddyment Farms in California has a five pound bag of unsalted pistachios in the shell for $45. Not as good looking as the canvas bag but just as tasty.

11. Happy Belly Fancy Whole Cashews – $24.99

A great deal on what may be one of the all time greatest nuts. These are fancy grade whole cashews from Happy Belly. In our opinion, cashews sit in the slightly smaller throne that’s just next to where the bigger pistachio throne is.

Happy Belly is an Amazon brand, so the price is low and the quality is high. They’re slow roasted and salted with sea salt and then packaged in a 44 ounce stand up resealable plastic bag. (44 ounces = 2.75 pounds.)

Very popular with almost 300 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average.

Jaybee’s has a two pound jar of whole roasted unsalted cashews for $26.79.

