11 Best Gourmet Nuts: The Ultimate List (2018)

Who isn’t crazy about nuts? Gourmet nuts are one of the best things you can eat and one of the best things you can give as a gift.
Besides the fact that they TG — taste great — nuts are good for you. They’re high in unsaturated fat and protein content with a relatively low carbohydrate content. They’ve got a very low glycemic index.
When you buy nuts online, you have the advantage of getting a very fresh product. Producers usually roast, package and send as demand warrants. We’ve picked out eleven great products — some are nuts alone, while others have a few additional snacks in them.
Nut Gift Baskets
Some of the items on the list are just one kind of nut, while others come with a variety of nuts. We’re using the generic term “gift basket” to describe items that may or may not be in a literal basket. Most of the items that have several different nuts come in a sort of tray.
We make note, where applicable, of the customer reviews. (Some of them get ratings that are outstanding.) We also made an effort to choose products that include the largest possible nuts…because that’s my favorite size.
What are the Best Gourmet Nuts?
- BobbySue’s Original Nuts | Check it out on Amazon – $10.44
- Hula Delights Nut Gift Tray | Check it out on Amazon – $35.95
- Five Star Gourmet Nuts Gift Basket | Check it out on Amazon – $27.95
- Benevelo Gifts Raw Nuts Tower | Check it out on Amazon – $24.95
- Oh! Nuts Wood Tray Variety of Nuts | Check it out on Amazon – $29.99
- Go Nuts Premium Nuts Gift Chest | Check it out on Amazon – $83.78
- Sahale Snacks Variety Nut Blends | Check it out on Amazon – $33.10
- Jaybee’s Nuts Extra Large Variety Nut Platter | Check it out on Amazon – $29.79
- Hubs 2-Pack Home Cooked Salted Virginia Peanuts | Check it out on Amazon – $47.99
- Setton Farms XL Premium California Pistachios | Check it out on Amazon – $25.99
- Happy Belly Fancy Whole Cashews | Check it out on Amazon – $24.99
1. BobbySue’s Original Nuts – $10.44
This is a really cute jar of roasted gourmet nuts that have been blended with a special recipe from BobbySue herself. BobbySue (Barb Kobren) came up with the idea as a way to make extra money so she could help homeless animals. The brand took off and went national.
This is BobbySue’s original recipe, which starts with almonds, cashews and pecans. They’re combined with a meringue coating and spices and a “sweet touch” for a savory-sweet finish.
The nuts are packaged in an eight ounce Mason jar and a portion of the proceeds from sales goes to help animals in need. The jar’s label even says “Taste To The Rescue.”
BobbySue’s nuts are all natural, gluten free and non-GMO. She has several different recipes, including one with sesame, poppy, onion and garlic.
Buy BobbySue’s Nuts here.
2. Hula Delights Nut Tray – $35.95
This has an astounding number of customer reviews: more than 4,660. Equally amazing is the number of stars customers give this nut gift basket (tray, actually): 4.7 out of 5-star rating average.
This comes with a terrific array of seven different nuts:
- Almonds
- Whole Pistachios
- Cashews
- Raw Walnuts
- Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts
- In-Shell Pistachios
- Mixed Nuts
Among the reviews is this one from a guy named Joe, who bought these gourmet nuts for his boss: “My boss was so effusive with praise over the freshness and quality of these nuts and could not stop thanking me, which is unusual for him. To get a compliment from him you got to pull it with a wrench.”
A very similar tray of nuts — but just a bit larger and a bit more expensive — is from Oh! Nuts. The only difference from the Hula tray is that there aren’t any macadamia nuts in the Oh! Nuts tray.
Buy the Hula Delights Nut Tray here.
3. Five Star Gourmet Nuts Gift Basket – $27.95
Another one from the nut gift baskets category. This time it’s seven different nuts and snacks in an attractively packaged presentation from Five Star Gift Baskets.
- Roasted Salted Almonds
- Whole Pistachios
- Cashews
- Raw Walnuts
- Honey-glazed Peanuts
- Honey-glazed Pecans
- Hot Cajun Snack Mix
Each product is in its own section of the tray, which is topped with a dome to maintain freshness. This is the type of packaging that really doesn’t require additional wrapping so it’s gift-ready.
This is an Amazon’s Choice product and it’s got more than 2,500 reviews, with a stellar 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.
Buy the Five Star Gourmet Nuts here.
4. Benevelo Gifts Raw Nuts Tower – $24.95
The presentation is pretty cool on this one. It’s five separate tins that stack together to make a tower of nuts.
In this case, it’s five different raw nuts — they haven’t been roasted or salted.
- Pumpkin Seeds
- Cashews
- Hazelnuts
- Almonds
- Walnuts
The tins, themselves, are attractively designed and can be repurposed once you’ve scarfed the nuts.
If the raw assortment isn’t your thing, Benevelo has another tower of slow roasted, salted nuts. This one’s got:
- Macadamias
- Cashews
- Pistachios
- Almonds
- Peanuts
Buy the Benevelo Gifts Raw Nuts Tower here.
5. Oh! Nuts 9 Variety Nuts in Wood Tray – $29.99
A great looking assortment of gourmet nuts that all comes in a nine-section wood tray. If you guessed that there are nine different kinds of nuts and seeds, you were right.
- Walnuts
- Pistachios
- Almonds
- Cashews
- Sunflower Seeds
- Pumpkin Seeds
- Hazelnuts
- Corn Nuts
- Peanuts
The nuts and seeds are all roasted and lightly salted and they’re gluten free and certified kosher. The wooden box comes with a red ribbon and bow.
Buy the Oh! Nuts Wood Tray Variety Assortment here.
6. Go Nuts Premium Nuts & Snacks Gift Chest – $83.78
If you’re looking for nut gift baskets, how about a nut gift chest instead? This is from Go Nuts and it features 11 different snacks:
- Honey roasted peanuts
- Salted pistachios
- Deluxe mixed nuts
- Smokehouse almonds
- Salted cashews
- Hawaiian trail mix
- Goji berry trail mix
- Garlic sesame sticks
- Spicy taco seasoned snack mix
- Butter toffee caramel corn with nuts
- Sourdough mustard pretzel nuggets
Each treat is a full six ounces and they each come in individually packaged cellophane bags that are tied with raffia. In total, it’s just over four pounds of snacks.
It all comes in a 14 inch pine wood tray decorated with a handmade bow. When you check out, remember to check the gift box and to include a personalized message.
Buy the Go Nuts Gift Chest here.
7. Sahale Snacks All Natural Variety Pack Nut Blends – $33.10
This one is actually seven different products, each one in its own four ounce package. They’re from Sahale Snacks. Here’s the lineup:
- Valdosta Pecans
- Balsamic Almonds
- Thai Cashews
- Pomegranate Pistachios
- Maple Pecans
- Honey Glazed Almonds
- Pomegranate Vanilla Cashews
Sahale uses high quality nuts that they oven roast and then combine with unsulfured fruit. They use herbs, spices and seasonings and combine it all in their unique recipe creations. They don’t use high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweetners, and they use organic tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar instead.
The company was started by two mountain climbers who say they found themselves climbing one day — without a great snack. Thus their company was born.
The snacks get really great reviews, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.
Buy the Sahale Variety Pack here.
8. Jaybee’s Nuts Extra Large Nut Platter – $29.79
If you’re looking for nut gift baskets, take a look at this attractively packaged assortment from Jaybee’s.
This is a two pound platter of a variety of six very tasty treats:
- Smoked Almonds
- Honey Roasted Peanuts
- Pistachios
- Cashews
- Deluxe Mixed Nuts
- Toffee Peanuts
All the nuts are lightly salted and the mixed nuts include pecans.
Jaybee’s Nuts Extra Large Nut Platter gets a very solid 4 out of 5-star rating average.
Buy Jaybee’s Extra Large Platter here.
9. Hubs 2-Pack XL Virginia Peanuts – $47.99
The peanuts from the Hubbard Peanut Company are enormously popular. They’ve been featured on The Today Show and Rachel Ray.
The story of Dot and HJ Hubbard is an aw-shucks charmer. According to the story, Dot’s business took off in Sedley, Virginia, while the more well-known brand of Planters was growing in next door Suffolk.
Fortunately for the rest of the world, this mom-and-pop business grew and realized that a lot of people want to buy nuts online. Voila.
This is a 2-pack: two 40 ounce vacuum sealed cans of home cooked salted Virginia peanuts. Hubs uses extra large peanuts — in fact, their website says that the Virginia peanut farmers came up with a new classification of “super extra large” just for the Hubbard Peanut Company.
This is an Amazon’s Choice product and it gets great reviews with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating average. One reviewer says “Hubs Virginia Peanuts are so huge, plump, perfectly roasted and salted — just delicious!”
If you’re interested in a good old fashioned peanut throw-down, check out the Royal Oak gourmet salted peanuts 2-pack. Royal Oak has been growing peanuts on their Southampton county farm since the late 1800s and they say their peanuts are “jumbo” sized.
Buy the Hubs 2-Pack Virginia Peanuts here.
10. Setton Farms XL Pistachios in Burlap Bag – $25.99
There are three great things about this item: 1) it comes in a good looking burlap bag; 2) the pistachios are extra large; 3) they’re pistachios. When you’re talking about gourmet nuts, you don’t start alphabetically…you start with pistachios. That’s my opinion, anyway.
Setton Farms is located in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley in central California and they’ve been growing pistachios since the 1980s. They own 25 percent of the 30,000 acres of pistachio orchards and buy the rest of their crop from grower partners.
These pistachios are dry roasted with a little sea salt added and they’re packaged — in the shell — in a burlap bag. (Total weight is 1.06 pounds.) The pistachios ripen and the shell opens a little while they’re still on the tree.
Fiddyment Farms in California has a five pound bag of unsalted pistachios in the shell for $45. Not as good looking as the canvas bag but just as tasty.
Buy the Setton Farms Pistachios here.
11. Happy Belly Fancy Whole Cashews – $24.99
A great deal on what may be one of the all time greatest nuts. These are fancy grade whole cashews from Happy Belly. In our opinion, cashews sit in the slightly smaller throne that’s just next to where the bigger pistachio throne is.
Happy Belly is an Amazon brand, so the price is low and the quality is high. They’re slow roasted and salted with sea salt and then packaged in a 44 ounce stand up resealable plastic bag. (44 ounces = 2.75 pounds.)
Very popular with almost 300 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average.
Jaybee’s has a two pound jar of whole roasted unsalted cashews for $26.79.
Buy the Happy Belly Fancy Whole Cashews here.
