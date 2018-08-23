11 Best Gourmet Salts: The Ultimate List (2018)

Salt is, without a doubt, the most important ingredient in whatever you’re cooking. If a dish isn’t properly seasoned — and by “seasoned” we mean salted and peppered, the two basics — it just doesn’t matter how much trouble you went to.

How to Use Gourmet Salt

We’re here to talk about the topic of gourmet salt. This is a category that’s different than everyday table salt. It’s not what you throw in the pasta water, use in the marinade or pass in the shaker.

Gourmet salt is most often used to finish a dish. Sprinkle it on a steak (that’s been rested after cooking) and you’ll have that little, salty layer of crunch that will make your guests think you’re a genius. Lightly shower your caprese with salt and you’ll be nominated for global prizes. Add it to dessert just before serving and your guests will weep in deep gratitude.

Three Basic Kinds of Salt

There are three main types of salt.

Common Table Salt

Kosher Salt

Sea Salt

When you talk about gourmet salt, you’re usually getting something from the third category: sea salt. Some of the salts in the list wouldn’t seem like sea salt; Himalayan pink salt, for example, is from a landlocked salt mine in Pakistan. But that salt does come from land that was formerly the site of an ancient sea (that eventually evaporated, leaving all that mine-able salt behind).

Smoked salts are, generally, sea salt that has been flavored through a smoking process. Hawaiian salt is, obviously, sea salt. Fleur de sel — for those of you, like me, who are not up on their French — is “flower of salt” and it’s the top crust of delicate salt that’s left over from sea water evaporation during the hand-processing that’s done to get the stuff.

We’ve got more at the bottom of this list — from information about great ways to use salt to info about its health properties. For now, get clicking, then get cooking (and finishing) with your gourmet salt.

What are the Best Gourmet Salts?

1. Le Saunier De Camargue Fleur De Sel Sea Salt – $9.40

I don’t have proof, but this may be the salt that started the whole thing. I know, personally, that this was the product that I first tried that made me realize there’s way more to salt than the good old table salt in a shaker.

This is fleur de del — flower of salt — and it’s got great crunch and super clean flavor. It comes in a good looking 4.4 ounce canister that has a cork top.

It’s got more than 390 customer reviews and a stellar 4.5 out of 5-star rating average. Speaking of stellar, it’d be a great idea to get a salt cellar for this — or any of the salts in the list. It makes it very easy to use the salt…and in a way that says, I know my salt game.

2. Gourmet Sea Salt Sampler 4-Pack – $14.99

An “Amazon’s Choice” product, this four pack sampler contains four of the most popular types of salt:

Himalayan Pink Salt

French Grey Salt

Hawaiian Red Alea Salt

Hawaiian Black Lava Salt

The Himalayan and the French Grey are finer than the other two salts. The red and black salts work great for finishing a dish.

Each salt is in a six ounce bag, so a total of 24 ounces of salt in this one.

3. Maldon Sea Salt Flakes – $5.22

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes has a long, storied history. The Maldon Salt Company was incorporated in Maldon in 1882. Since then, it’s been run by the same family and they use the same, traditional methods of harvesting their salt from the sea. (They say that now, instead of three salt pans, they use 19.)

This is another “basic” gourmet salt that any foodie would love. Besides being a great deal — it’s an 8.5 ounce box of sea salt flakes — it’s the kind of salt that’s perfect for finishing a dish. It’s very light and almost resembles snowflakes.

This salt gets through-the-roof reviews: more than 1,440 reviews and a 4.8 out of 5-star rating average. As one reviewer says, “This is a little luxury in my kitchen and every time I use it I’m like, ‘Dang. This is the good life!’.”

4. The Spice Lab Sea Salt Premium Gourmet Sampler – $44.95

The great thing about this big sampler is that you get a combination of gourmet salt blends and just salt. The “just salt” is a variety of different types, which is great for comparing or using on different dishes. The salts are:

Cyprus White Salt

India Kala Namak Black Salt

Bali Pyramid Salt

Hawaiian Red Alaea Salt

Himalayan Pink Salt (Fine)

Guatemalan Fleur de Sel Salt

The five blends are:

Applewood Smoked Salt

Cyprus Rosemary Salt

Spanish Chorizo Salt

Herbes de Provence & Fleur de Sel Blend

Tropical Hibiscus Salt

Another cool thing about this set is it looks good on the kitchen counter. It’s eleven glass tubes, each with a cork, that sit in a wooden base. Each tube contains anywhere from 0.7 to 1.3 ounces of salt, depending on the density of the salt.

This is from The Spice Lab’s Premium Collection and it gets a great 4.6 out of 5-star rating average.

5. San Francisco Salt Co. Black Truffle Sea Salt – $21.99

Gourmet salt that has truffle in it should come with a warning: this stuff can be addictive. This is an eight ounce jar of fine sea salt that has been blended with bits of Italian black truffle (which is like a mushroom, only way more unique, way more flavorful, way more expensive).

I use truffle salt whenever I make a pasta that I’m also using truffle oil with. The great thing about truffle salt is that you can use it on many different things, like popcorn, veggies, chocolate chip cookies, ice cream, etc.

More than 85 customer reviews and a stellar 4.5 out of 5-star rating average. The package comes with a handy little wooden salt spoon.

6. Aztec Coarse Unrefined Sea Salt – $15.14

This is a basic gourmet salt, which is on the coarse side, that we’re including because of its unique origin: it’s from the Cuyutlan Lagoon in Colima, Mexico. According to Aztec Sea Salt, this is the same region where the Aztecs traded their salt more than 500 years ago.

The salt is harvested for just 120 days out of the year, sorted by hand and packaged in small batches. The packaging talks about how to use their salt (although it applies for any salt, really): “Take a pinch between your thumb and fingers, grind between your fingers while holding your hand about one foot above the food to be salted.”

This salt, which comes in an eight ounce resealable bag, works well on anything. It’s very popular, with more than 760 customer reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average.

7. Caravel Gourmet Porcini Sea Salt – $14.99

If you haven’t experienced the deliciousness that is porcini mushroom, you are in for something great. If you have: you’re in for something great.

This blend is simply sea salt and dried porcini. Porcini mushrooms are fantastic when they’re fresh. When they’re dried, they’re almost better because they’ve got an even more concentrated flavor. Earthy and very umami. This salt would work great all by itself to finish a simple pasta dish or sprinkled on top of a steak (after cooking).

You get a four ounce jar of Caravel Gourmet’s gourmet salt with this one. Caravel’s got more than 115 customer reviews and a fantastic 4.6 out of 5-star rating average.

8. Casina Rossa Gourmet Sea Salt Gift Pack – $21.95

This is not only a tasty sample set, it’s good looking to boot. The set comes with six different salt blends.

Truffle & Salt

Fennel & Salt

Saffron & Salt

Fiori & Salt

Porcini & Salt

Herb & Salt

Before you Google it, I’ll let you know that I already did: Fiori means “flower” in Italian and the Fiori & Salt blend is sea salt and edible flowers (from Italy). And no offense, but just in case: porcini is a type of mushroom and it’s probably one of the best tasting, strongest mushrooms out there. This would be a great salt to finish a simple aglio e olio pasta with. (Aglio e olio is garlic and oil sauce that’s a very basic, very popular, very great pasta sauce.)

The salts — six 1.1 ounce jars — are all from Italy, imported by Ritrovo Italian Regional Foods. Very popular, they have a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average.

9. Gustus Vitae Natural Smoked Gourmet Sea Salt – $8.51

Smoked salt has seen a big surge in popularity over the past few years. This one, from Gustus Vitae, which sources its salts from the San Francisco Bay, is flavored with alderwood smoke. (Funnily enough, the company says the salt has a “mahogany” color…despite the fact that alderwood is the smoke.)

This gourmet salt comes in a handy three ounce container that has a magnet on the bottom: you can stick it on the fridge, or stove, or wherever magnets in your place like to be stuck. The container has a slot for pouring more salt…and three small holes for pouring less salt.

This is a very popular salt among Amazon shoppers, with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average.

10. Artisan Salt World Salt Collection 24-Pack – $134.76

This is the big one of the list and it’s a great gift for the gourmet or someone who really loves different salts.

Alaea Hawaiian-Style Sea Salt

Bolivian Rose

Cyprus Black Lava Mediterranean Sea Salt

Cyprus Flake Mediterranean Sea Salt

Durango Hickory Smoked Salt

El Dorado Mesquite Smoked Salt

Fleur de Sel

Flor de Sal

Flower of Bali Tropical Sea Salt

Fumée de Sel

Himalayan Pink Salt

Hiwa Kai Hawaiian Black Lava Salt

Kala Namak Indian Black Salt

Mayan Sun Tropical Sea Salt

Mediterra Mediterranean Sea Salt

Murray River Flake Salt

Pacific Blue Kosher Flake Salt

Peruvian Pink Mountain Spring Salt

Alderwood Smoked Salt

Sel Gris

Tamisé de Guérande

Velvet de Guérande

Trapani Sicilian Sea Salt

Yakima Applewood Smoked Salt

Each of the 24 salts is in its own glass jar with a cork top — the jars hold anywhere from half-an-ounce to one ounce, depending on the type of salt. The set comes in a good looking bamboo case, which has a closure mechanism. You can easily, and conveniently, reuse all this great packaging.

11. Caravel Gourmet Sea Salt Sampler 2-Pack – $26.41

This would be a great intro pack for someone looking to try a variety of flavors. Among the 12 salts, there’s one smoked salt — a smoked bacon chipotle — and two Hawaiian salts: Hawaiian Bamboo Jade, which contains bamboo leaf extract, and Hawaiian Black Lava, which is naturally black, solar evaporated salt from south Pacific Ocean waters.

Other flavors include:

5 Pepper Sea Salt

Garlic Medley

Rosemary Sea Salt

French Grey

French Fleur de Sel Sea Salt

French Citrus Fennel Sea Salt

French Garden Blend Sea Salt

French Provencal Sea Salt

French Harvest Sea Salt

This is a 2-Pack. One pack is the French Salt Sampler and the other is the Infused Salt Sampler. Each pack contains six half-ounce containers. It also comes with two wooden serving spoons.

In addition, you can download Caravel’s digital cookbook, which includes 29 recipes that let you put your salts to work.

The Basics on Using Gourmet Salt

As mentioned in the introduction, using gourmet salt as a finisher is the best use of this delicious — and expensive — food. The food writer Samin Nosrat, in her book “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking,” talks about layering salt in a dish.

You might start with water that’s been salted with plain table salt. Then you’ll take whatever you’ve cooked in that water and you might add some sea salt when it’s complete. Then you might add a sauce that includes anchovies or capers or olives — foods that are salty in their own right. That’s when you’re layering and starting to hit the bull’s eye on dishes that will have ’em coming back for a lot more.

There’s an excerpt from her book in this article in the April 25, 2017 edition of the New York Times.

Latest Scientific Research on Salt Consumption

According to a study in August 2018 by the Population Health Research Institute, the danger of excessive salt intake is lower than thought. The research says that daily sodium consumption of five grams or less does not increase health risks. Of the 94,000 people surveyed (from 21 countries), China is “the only country in [the] study where 80 percent of communities have a sodium intake of more than five grams of sodium a day.”

“For the vast majority of individuals, sodium consumption does not increase health risks except for those who eat more than five grams (of salt) a day, the equivalent of 2.5 teaspoons of salt. Fewer than five percent of individuals in developed countries exceeded that level,” according to the study.

