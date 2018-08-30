11 Best Man Candles: Our Favorite Masculine Scents (2018)

Men can be stubborn. Sometimes, the only way we will appreciate a practical unisex product is if it is marketed to validate our masculinity. And that is why man candles exist.

The assumption that many men make is that candles have primarily floral and sweet scents, and therefore, enjoying these scents is on the same level as allowing someone to see you cry. Unacceptable by man code.

Thankfully, many men already understand that both of these things are perfectly acceptable. As for those who don’t, their perspective will change once they smell a woody, spicy, or musky scent that speaks to their personal preferences.

One sniff and they’ll realize that scented candles are, in fact, a sophisticated and relaxing addition to any room, be it a dining room or a man cave.

Not only do scented candles cover up funky smelling rooms, but they also confer aromatherapeutic qualities to those who bask in their fragrance.

Brent A. Bauer, M.D. of the Mayo Clinic contends that aromatherapy treatment may help relieve anxiety, help manage chronic health conditions, and improve sleep quality.

They also set the mood for an intimate evening or a sophisticated get together.

Modern candles are clean burning and leave the air warm and refreshing. They are no longer made from animal tallow, instead opting for a 100% soy wax recipe.

Most of the candles we reviewed burn for longer than 30 hours, making them a long-lasting addition to your décor. Just remember that if you want your wax to burn evenly, you should not light candles for longer than three hours. Dousing them when the top layer of wax is fully melted will ensure that you get the most out of the scent.

With all that said, we’ve picked out some of our favorite man candles with varying degrees of masculine scents.

What are the best man candles?

1. Wax and Wick Fireside Wood Wick Candle – $29.97

Scent: Fresh, woodsy

Volume: 12 ounces

Max burn time: 60 hours

For the intrepid outdoorsman, there is no more appealing smell than a wood fire. Now there is a way to enjoy this manly musk without having it stick to your clothes for days after.

This candle is made from pure soy wax, and has a wood burning wick that adds a nice crackling sound to the experience. It burns evenly for up to sixty hours.

The scent is primarily smoky and woodsy, but it also contains a subtle spiciness in the form of added amber, vanilla, and sandalwood.

2. Manly Indulgence Ivy League Candle – $16.98

Scent: Floral, musky

Volume: 16.5 ounces

Max burn time: Unknown

If your goal is to spice up your man cave, you need a candle with a more refined fragrance. Thankfully, this Ivy League candle is neither as expensive nor as stuffy as its namesake.

This 16.5 oz. candle has a floral yet musky scent defined by notes of lavender, thyme, and white musk. The scent lasts a long time, and the candle’s wick burns evenly throughout.

3. Paddywax Library Collection Ralph Waldo Emerson Candle – $16

Scent: Woodsy, fresh

Volume: 6.5 ounces

Max burn time: 60 hours

It’s only natural that a literary enthusiast would appreciate a peaceful candle flame. After all, both books and candles are connected by a nostalgiac appreciation of simpler times.

The Paddywax Library Collection offers scents that pay tribute to some of the greatest authors in history, including the very manly Ralph Waldo Emerson.

This candle recreates an evening in the log cabin of this iconic outdoorsman. It uses scents such as cedarwood and wild fern to set the mood for a peaceful evening of self reflection.

4. Silver Dollar Bacon & Bourbon Man Candle – $14.95

Scent: Sweet caramel, vanilla

Volume: 8 ounces

Max burn time: Unknown

You knew it was coming. What list of scented products for men would be complete without something bacon-scented?

In this case, it’s the Bacon & Bourbon Candle from Silver Dollar. The name is more of an inspiration than a flavor, as this candle actually has a sweet caramel flavor with only a hint of smokey bacon.

It will still please bacon lovers nonetheless, as this sweet scent is a delight to all nostrils.

5. Maryland Candle Co. Whiskey Candle – $14.99

Scent: Woody, herbal

Volume: 5.4 ounces

Max burn time: 30 hours

The Maryland Candle Company has been making fragrant and clean-burning candles since 2016. Their recipe is a new take on the candles of yesteryear.

Did you know that candle wicks used to contain traces of lead? And that they used to be made from animal tallow? These are only a few examples of things Maryland Candle Co. changed about their recipe.

This particular 5.4 oz. candle has the scent of a peaty whiskey, with notes of smoked oak. It includes the patchouli and birch tar for an added complexity to its scent, making it all the more appropriate for a refined whiskey lover.

6. Bath & Body Works White Barn Candle – $21.49

Scent: Spicy, sweet

Volume: 14.5 ounces

Max burn time: 45 hours

Though Bath & Bodyworks is synonymous with floral and feminine scents, they distribute some tasteful masculine brands such as the White Barn.

This 14.5 oz. Mahogany Teakwood candle is scented with these aforementioned wood oils as well as cedarwood and oak. This woody palate is highlighted by delicate notes of lavender and geranium.

This candle has three wicks, promoting an even burn and fragrant aromatics. Its scent is perfect for making a room feel cozy and warm, without impacting the vibes of your man cave.

7. Yankee Candle Midsummer’s Night – $14.92

Scent: Fresh, musky

Volume: 22 ounces

Max burn time: 110 hours

This massive 22 oz. Yankee Candle isn’t specifically marketed towards men like some other options, but I’d argue that’s a good thing.

The dark soy wax of the Misummer’s Night candle evokes the clear calmness of the night, setting a sophisticated and sensual mood whenever lit.

It smells clean and refreshing, with a mild musk coming from its ingredients: musk, patchouli, sage, and mahogany.

This is one of the longest lasting candles available, making it a great value as well.

8. Northern Lights Whiskey & Tobacco Candle – $17

Scent: Vanilla, fresh

Volume: 5 ounces

Max burn time: 35 hours

This small but stylish jar candle from Northern Lights offers a classic fragrance combination that instantly classes up any room.

The Whiskey & Tobacco candle has a subtle scent of sweet pipe tobacco. It resembles vanilla, with a refreshing and intoxicating aroma.

Because this candle is fairly small, it doesn’t fill the room as robustly as others, but it is still an enticing option for the refined gentleman.

9. Old Factory Barber Shop Three Pack – $28.97

Scent: Shaving cream, talc, aftershave

Volume: 4 ounces per candle

Max burn time: 30 hours per candle

This Old Time Barber Shop Three Pack from Old Factory is a personal favorite of mine. There is nothing quite like the clean and refreshing smell of barber soaps to bring a masculine vibe to the room.

The smell is true enough to give you that nostalgic yearning for a straight razor shave, without making your living room smell like an actual barber shop.

These 4 oz. candles come in stylish glass jars, and can be alternated between to always keep the room smelling fresh in a new way.

10. Scensational Candles Intrepid Candle – $15.41

Scent: Sweet, woody

Volume: 11 ounces

Max burn time: 30 hours

This Intrepid Candle from Scensational Candles is meant to evoke a sense of adventure and fearlessness.

The scent is woodier than a walk in the forest, with a slight sweetness to make it all the more pleasant. The blend is reminiscent of a manly cologne.

The glass jar it comes in is simple and sophisticated, keeping it from being a floral eyesore in a bachelor pad.

11. Our Own Candle Co. Smell My Nuts – $10.99

Scent: Nutty, fresh

Volume: 13 ounces

Max burn time: 100 hours

Despite this candle’s crass title, the fragrance of the Smell My Nuts blend from Our Own Candle Co. is quite pleasant, especially if you like the smell of fresh baked pastries.

An assortment of gourmet ingredients come together to create a warm scent of banana nut bread, toasted coconut, and hazelnut.

These scents are layered atop one another, so as the candle burns, the smell goes from sweet to downright nutty.

Just don’t use this candle as an excuse to flaunt your nuts.