21 Best Pumpkin Spice Products: The Ultimate List (2018)

Before we embark on a journey of discovering the very best pumpkin spice products, we pose a question: From whence cometh pumpkin spice? It’s a noble question with a simple answer: why, from Starbucks, of course. Starbucks invented the pumpkin spice latte and, ergo and forthwith and all that, became the good creator and progenitor of all things pumpkin spicy.

Okay, if you’re still reading, thank you. I mean, that’s all a JK and everyone knows that pumpkin spice was purchased at grocery stores in the 1600s by the pilgrims, who added it to pumpkins as they established the still-to-this-day tradition of pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving.*

But seriously, a big reason for this list is, in fact, rooted in the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The PSL is a drink that — with the help of a giant coffee chain, 21st century technology and tribal customs (read: Starbucks, smart phones and social media) — single handedly created pumpkin spice mania.

It’s Pumpkin Spice Time

One measure of its popularity is the fact that Starbucks is releasing the PSL this year in August (August 28, according to Business Insider), earlier than it ever has. It’s no surprise, since Starbucks says the PSL is its number one most popular seasonal beverage. Apparently the season they’re talking about is summer/fall. We’re just calling it PSS — Pumpkin Spice Season.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee & More

Our list includes some coffee products, but it includes pumpkin spice deserts, soap, pet shampoo and other products to help you get your pumpkin spice fix.

Items #1 through #11 – Pumpkin Spice Stuff You Can Eat

Eat Items #12 through #21 – Pumpkin Spice Stuff You Can’t Eat

…but you can make them part of your best PSL — Pumpkin Spice Life.

What are the Best Pumpkin Spice Products?

1. Starbucks VIA Pumpkin Spice Latte 6-Pack – $41.45

If we could, we would run to the nearest Starbucks and bring you a PSL anytime you asked. But because of the space-time continuum and all that, we’ll have to suggest the next best thing: these Starbucks VIA instant Pumpkin Spice Latte packs.

With this 6-Pack you get six boxes, each containing five packets. To continue with our scientific/mathematic theme, we’ll say that we’re no mathematicians but we know that this is a huge savings over getting the PSL from the Bucks directly.

Starbucks uses premium Arabica coffee beans and its proprietary natural pumpkin and spice flavors that created the whole craze. All you gotta do is tear open the packet, put it in a great looking mug (see item #21 on this list), add hot water, stir and in 10 seconds you’re in PSL heaven.

2. Coffee-Mate Pumpkin Spice 200-Pack Creamers – $22.65

This is almost a pumpkin spice cheat: just peel back the top on one of these tasty little monsters, pour it into your coffee and — voila! — you are now partaking in some serious pumpkin spice deliciousness.

This is a 4-pack, with each pack containing 50 pumpkin spice creamers. If you prefer to boom down a bit, you can get one 50-count creamer pack for around $18. (Obviously, the 4-pack is a great deal, comparatively.)

Also available: a 2-pack of 50.7 ounce each pumpkin spice pump containers, for a little more than $30.

3. Green Mountain Pumpkin Spice Coffee 72-Pack K-Cups – $32.43

This will have you prepared for all the guests, all the family members who are over during PSS — pumpkin spice season — when you want to flex a little PS muscle. Green Mountain’s pumpkin spice coffee is a limited edition, so it’s not always available.

This is a pack of 72 K-Cups, which fit Keurig. (It is certified by Keurig.) The coffee is light roast, fair trade certified. Green Mountain is very popular, with more than 2,000 customer reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.

And once the guests depart, you’ll be able to enjoy your pumpkin spice…knowing that you just made somebody’s life a little more pumpkin spicy and better.

4. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee 6-Pack – $50.88

Even the most avid fans of pumpkin spice are allowed to prefer a beverage other than the colossal PSL. If you’re a coffee person, not a latte person, and you want to get your PS fix with your morning Joe, check out Starbucks Pumpkin Spice flavored ground coffee.

This is a seasonal blend that is only available for a limited time, so it’s a good idea to nab this 6-pack. Each bag contains 11 ounces of already-ground pumpkin spice coffee. Starbucks suggests adding a splash of cream and a bit of sugar “to evoke the familiar flavors inspired by our Pumpkin Spice Latte.”

5. Twinings of London Pumpkin Spice Tea Bags – $6.98

There is quite a pedigree to Twinings of London. The Twining family, from Gloucestershire, had a son named Tom who, in 1706, bought a coffee store on London’s Strand. He decided to introduce tea and, it is said, that transformed a coffee loving nation into the tea loving nation it is today.

Twinings obviously knows a good thing when they see it, because they created this pumpkin spice chai tea. Each box contains 20 tea bags of the finest black tea that’s been “expertly blended with the light flavor of fresh autumn pumpkin and savory spice flavors,” according to Twinings.

Personal note: I was recently in London and I visited the Twinings store — which is still in the same spot — and it was one of the favorite things our group did while we were there.

6. Blue Diamond Pumpkin Spice Almonds – $5.99

A very popular pumpkin spice snacky, these Blue Diamond Pumpkin Spice almonds are rated 5-star or 4-star by 73 percent of the customer reviews.

It’s a six ounce container of Blue Diamond almonds that have been flavored with pumpkin spice. Each serving has five grams of protein, three grams of fiber and no trans fats.

As one reviewer said: “Delicious! I wish I would have bought even more.” Don’t be that guy. Buy enough to get you through PSS — pumpkin spice season.

7. Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Pancake & Waffle Mix 6-Pack – $24.99

The pumpkin spice fan is wise to not only begin the day with a PSL, but a full breakfast that mines the rich vein of pumpkin spice products. This is a 6-pack of 16 ounce pouches of pancake and waffle mix. Ingredients:

Pumpkin

Buttermilk

Brown sugar

Pumpkin spices

You add water, mix and make. No eggs or milk are needed.

Birch Benders is based in Colorado, and is a labor of love from the wife/husband team of Lizzi and Matt. They say they “set out to create tasty and convenient products that allow you to slow down, enjoy the moment, and reconnect with your inner child.” Who can argue with that, especially when it comes in delicious pumpkin spice?

8. Blackberry Patch Pumpkin Spice Syrup – $7.49

Blackberry Patch makes a variety of syrups, preserves and condiments from its headquarters in Thomasville, Georgia. For our purposes — and the purposes of those of us who crave pumpkin spice desserts — we are eternally grateful they’ve included Pumpkin Spice Syrup in the lineup.

This is a non-GMO certified product that is made with pumpkin, pure cane sugar and premium spices. Obviously, it works great with pancakes and waffles (see above), but it’s also a master stroke to use it on ice cream, cheesecake, in smoothies, on fruit — need we go on?

It’s an eight ounce bottle of PSH — pumpkin spice heaven.

9. Peanut Butter & Co. Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter 6-Pack – $24.99

Whoever came up with this is a genius. Well, we know who came up with it: Lee Zalben, aka the Peanut Butter Guy, who started the company in New York City. Again, the genius knew something because his storefront in NYC expanded into a take home product that is sold in 10 flavors and stocked in more than 10,000 stores internationally.

Clearly, the Peanut Butter Guy saw the popularity of pumpkin spice products and he and his genius created the pumpkin spice peanut butter.

Made with real pumpkin

No GMOs

Gluten free

Certified OU kosher

Certified vegan

You do get six, 16 ounce jars of the pumpkin spice peanut butter. If you prefer to go a’la carte and just buy one, it’s around $11. Obviously, the six pack is a great deal.

10. Kind Pumpkin Spice Protein Bars 12-Pack – $26.72

Kind protein bars need no introduction. It’s a hugely popular brand, with more than 5,100 customer reviews (for a variety of flavors) and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.

These pumpkin spice bars are called “caramel almond pumpkin spice bars and they are gluten free.

Low glycemic index

No GMOs

Very low sodium

0g trans fat

5g sugar per serving

The box comes with 12 bars. It’s only available seasonally.

11. Nature’s Patch Organic Pumpkin Spice Instant Oatmeal 6-Pack – $17.04

Start your pumpkin spice day right with organic instant oatmeal. Nature’s Path Pumpkin Spice oatmeal is enormously popular with customers: around 560 reviews with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

Certified organic

GMO free

29 grams whole grains per serving

5 grams protein per serving

Chia seeds

You get six boxes of the instant oatmeal, and each box is 11.3 ounces. Each box contains eight individual packets, so it’s super easy to make: just add whatever temperature water you want, or you can whip it up in the microwave.

12. Vi-Tae Pumpkin Spice Soap – $13

If you’re all about the reason for the PS season and you are stocking up on pumpkin spice products, why not start with the most elemental pumpkin spice vibe: bathe with it. This is a 100 percent pure, all natural PH balanced goat milk soap.

According to Vi-Tae, the soap is a natural exfoliant that clarifies the skin and pores while eliminating make up and oils. Besides the aromatherapy essential oil, it also includes alpha-hydroxy acids and a “range of wrinkle-fighting vitamins.”

It’s handmade, certified organic, GMO and paraben free and dye free, too.

13. Hempz Pumpkin Spice Body Moisturizer – $12.99

This is a 100 percent vegan moisturizer that gets fantastic reviews: more than 70 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average.

Besides the fragrant aroma of pumpkin spice, the moisturizer also has vanilla chai going for it. It’s enriched with 100 percent pure natural hemp seed oil. It’s a hydrating formula with shea butter and essential nutrients for the skin. It is paraben free, THC free and gluten free.

According to Hempz, the pumpkin extract helps smooth, firm and improve the skin’s elasticity.

14. Burt’s Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm – $8.49

The near legendary brand of Burt’s Bees is well known for its great lip balms. Not everybody knows that Burt makes a limited edition pumpkin spice moisturizing lip balm.

This contains beeswax, which conditions the skin. Of course, it’s got that great PS fragrance that you — or whomever you share it with, in whichever method of sharing you choose — will love.

It is a little expensive for a lip balm, but it’s a limited edition. Tell yourself that…and maybe don’t share it so much.

15. Espree Pumpkin Spice Pet Shampoo – $11.23

This could be a gift for the person who has everything or the dog who has everything. Who would have thought? A pumpkin spice scented shampoo for the pup!

Obviously, the scent is that PS scent you love. On the ingredient side of things, this shampoos has pumpkin enzymes and is made with 100 percent organically grown aloe vera.

It doesn’t matter if your dog’s name is Poindexter, Mildred or Scout: for this season…and with this shampoo…you’ll call that pup Punkin’.

16. Prairie Essentials Pumpkin Spice Essential Oil Set – $19.99

This is for those of you who have two things: an oil diffuser and a jones for some delicious smelling pumpkin spice. Actually, you get three different essential oils with this 20 buck set:

Pumpkin Spice

Happy Holidays

Fall Leaves

These essential oils are 100 percent pure, undiluted and they are therapeutic grade oils. They have great reviews, with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average.

If you need a diffuser, check out the URPOWER 2nd Version essential oil diffuser: it’s got an astounding 28,300 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average. It’s around $17.

17. Nandy’s Nook Pumpkin Spice Coffee Sleeve – $10.99

The obvious here is to politely refuse the barista’s offer of a disposable sleeve when they deliver your pumpkin spice latte to you. “I never go anywhere without this!” you say, as you produce your artisan, hand-made knitted pumpkin spice sleeve.

They will ooh and aah, but you’ll be the one who keeps this cute little thing 4ever. And you can use it on 12 to 20 ounce to-go cups. It’ll also fit over soda cans and mason jars.

Made by Nandy’s Nook in Georgia, the sleeve is 100 percent acrylic yarn with a little pumpkin button toward the top of the four-inch wide sleeve.

18. Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Candle – $12

We don’t know why Yankee Candle’s gotta be the different one of the bunch, but they call the fragrance “spiced pumpkin” instead of “pumpkin spice.” No matter, it’s the same clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar aroma that is unmistakable and irresistible.

This is a large 22 ounce jar candle that’s six-and-a-half inch high, four inches in diameter. It’s got 110 to 150 hours of burn time, so you will get all sorts of use outta this baby during PSS — pumpkin spice season.

Yankee Candle offers a handful of different sizes, but we think the featured one is the best deal. The next best deal is a 22 ounce tumbler candle with double wicks.

19. Air Wick Pumpkin Spice Scented Oil Kit – $17.41

When you’ve had your fill of pumpkin spice desserts and pumpkin spice coffee, do you feel like you still need just one more PS fix? This will do it, and do it throughout the house.

The Air Wick scented oil kit continuously diffuses pumpkin spice scent for up to 45 days (set on low). It comes with five refills, so by our calculations, that’s a solid 225 days of pumpkin spice in the air.

You can get a two-pack of refills for around nine bucks or an eight-pack for around $28.

Air Wick uses essential oils “sourced from around the world,” according to the company.

20. Pumpkin Spice AF T-Shirt – $14.95

This is a great shirt for one of two people: either the pumpkin spice lover or the pumpkin spice hater. Either way, the shirt’s as funny as…it appears to be.

We’re showing it in brown, but it’s available in five different colors and is available in both women’s and men’s sizes.

The solid colors are 100 percent cotton, the heather grey is 90/10 and all other heathers are 50/50.

Wear it like you mean it.

21. It’s Pumpkin Spice Time Bitches Coffee Mug – $14.95

This 11 ounce cup will let the world know (or whomever you let see your cup) that you are declaring your allegiance to pumpkin spice season.

It’s made of durable white ceramic and it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. Shown in white with a black inner portion, you can also get the mug — with the same funny saying on the outside — with white on the inside, too.

Go ahead, pour yourself another cup of pumpkin spice coffee. Or something else, wink wink, nudge nudge.

* The pumpkin is native to North America, and was introduced to Europe around the 17th century. It began appearing — in pie form — in English cookbooks then and it was the pilgrims who brought the idea of pumpkin pie back to the New World, according to Andrew F. Smith, author of The Oxford Encyclopedia of Food and Drink in America.

What is Pumpkin Spice?

It’s pretty simple: cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, allspice. It is that combination — or something close to that combination — that was added to pumpkin to create the well-known flavor that greets us when we take a bite of pumpkin pie. The products in the list all contain that flavor — or something close to it.

One more thing to say about pumpkin pie: the most popular canned pumpkin puree in the U.S. is from Libby’s, and it isn’t really pumpkin. It’s a Dickinson squash. Before you say, “What the Dickens?!” it might be helpful to know that the USDA does allow manufacturers to list squash as pumpkin, even if it’s not a pumpkin (which is a squash).

