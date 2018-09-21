11 Best Beard Grooming Kits to Gift: Compare & Save (2018)

If you’re having trouble finding a gift for your manliest cohort, the answer may be staring you right in the face. Beard owners large and small love pampering and maintaining their facial hair, and if you know one who doesn’t, then you can be the one to introduce them to this soothing ritual by starting them off with one of the best beard grooming kits.
Beard and stubble owners alike must nourish their follicles and the skin underneath if they wish to enjoy soft and luxurious facial hair, and who doesn’t want that? The most popular products for this are beard balms and beard oils.
Any beard grooming kit worth its salt includes at least one of these products, but preferably both as they each serve different purposes. Beard balm both shapes and moisturizes beard hair, thus reducing frizz and keeping it in a neat, professional shape throughout the day. Beard oil moisturizes the hair and skin beneath in equal parts while giving facial hair follicles that sophisticated sheen indicative of healthy hair.
Beard oil also helps reduce beard itch, an affliction that impacts fur faces around the world. For more serious cases of itchy beard, the best beard grooming kits usually include a specialized beard shampoo to help exfoliate deep into your mane.
Beard itch occurs when dead skin cells are trapped by growing follicles, causing irritation to the skin beneath. Using a beard wash will treat this issue overnight, and following up with a beard conditioner will prevent future irritation by softening the hair follicles. The active concept here is that a clean beard is a happy beard.
Another potential pitfall for beard owners is that they may be averted to trimming their mane by even the smallest amount, for fear of setting back their hard-earned growth. In reality, this couldn’t be more backward, as the best way to fill out an epic beard is to clean up unhealthy split ends, giving the hair an overall stronger shape.
Many facial hair care kits contain trimmers to regulate your beard, and high-quality boar bristle brushes to spot out problematic flyaway hairs. If you know someone who is letting their beard grow naturally wild, bring them back to civilization by gifting them a beard kit with a proper pair of grooming scissors.
All beards are beautiful, but you know a beard is truly at its best when it brings out that unmatchable confidence in the one who wears it. A neat and sophisticated beard can help one feel comfortable in their own skin and can also confer some unique health benefits.
According to a study found in the US National Library of Medicine a full beard can help contribute to protecting the skin from harmful UV ray exposure.
These are just a few of the benefits of a well-maintained beard, and even more will become clear as you browse through our picks for the best beard kit.
But one point remains yet untouched: is a beard grooming kit the right gift for someone who is only just now considering growing a beard? I say absolutely.
Keeping your chin’s pores clean and hydrated is the best way to encourage new beard growth, and getting started down the right path will ensure an easier journey to grizzly glory. All beards deserve to be treated right, no matter their size.
11 Listed Items
Zeus Ultimate Beard Care Kit
Our Review
Products: 8 oz. Beard shampoo, 8 oz. beard conditioner, 2 oz. beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Sandalwood, vanilla rum, verbena lime
Tools: Boar palm brush, boar pocket brush, wide tooth comb, mustache comb, grooming scissors
The mythical Zeus is known for being both the Greek God of Thunder and a keeper of one of the manliest beards in history. It is only appropriate that he serves as the mascot for one of the manliest beard grooming kits in history.
The Zeus Ultimate Beard Care Kit is a comprehensive beard care solution with enough supplies to style a whole pantheon of bristly deities. This kit includes both a shampoo and conditioner to clean your beard and keep your skin beneath hydrated.
It also includes a beard balm to shape and nourish your beard throughout the day, plus a beard oil spray bottle to give your beard that well-groomed sheen.
Zeus beard products come your choice of three scents: sandalwood, vanilla rum, and verbena lime. The most popular fragrance is the sandalwood, whose woodsy and spicy notes epitomize modern masculinity.
It would take a considerable amount of time to use up all of the different facial hair products included in this kit, so for those with smaller beards, it may be overkill. For those with godlike beards, however, one should expect nothing less than the best beard kit.
Badass Beard Essentials Kit
Our Review
Products: 1 oz. Beard oil, 2 oz. beard balm or 2 oz. beard wax
Fragrances: The Original (sandalwood and vanilla), The Ladies Man (lemon and vanilla), The Viking (Siberian fir and orange with a hint of clove), The Biker (patchouli, sandalwood and peppermint), The Mountain Man (pine and cedar), The Patriot (Texas cedarwood, tea tree, rosemary, and patchouli), The Pirate (bay leaf and lime), The Bushwhacker (eucalyptus, lemongrass, grapefruit, and citronella), The Outlaw (sweet tobacco, black pepper, and vanilla), El Burrista (coffee), The Royal Knight (earl grey tea, lavender, and vanilla), The Secret Agent (unscented)
Tools: Boar bristle brush, wooden beard comb, mustache trimming scissors
The folks at Badass Beard understand that every beard is different, which is why the contents of their beard grooming kits are fully customizable for your individual needs. All of their products are so solid, though, that you could completely randomize what you get and still end up impressed.
Their stock grooming kit sets you up with a standard arsenal of tools, including a soft boar bristle brush, a wide-tooth wooden beard comb, and a pair of grooming trimmers for making fine adjustments. You have access to other styles of brushes and combs as well, should you happen to prefer contoured brushes or metal combs.
Every kit comes with their classic beard oil formula, which uses unique ingredients like apricot kernel oil, citrus oils, and ylang ylang oil to soften your beard and promote new growth. The beard oil also gives your whiskers a healthy shine.
Additionally, your Badass Beard Essentials Kit comes with your choice of a 2 oz. beard balm or a 2 oz. beard wax container. I have tried both, and they are equally fantastic. The wax is better if your beard requires a strong hold, but the beard balm will suffice for most.
There over a dozen fragrance options to mix and match, but my favorite so far is the Ladies Man scent, which mixes lemon and sweet vanilla for a subtle scent that sticks around all day.
Old Spice Beard Lineup for Men
Our Review
Products: 7.6 oz. Beard wash, 5 oz. beard conditioner, 2.2 oz. beard balm, 1.7 oz. beard oil
Fragrance: Classic
Tools: None
Old Spice has been around since 1937, but only recently has the men's grooming brand expanded their reach to beard care. Having had a chance to test their pioneer line of beard care products myself, I can say that their classically masculine fragrance and potent cleaning power are a natural fit for beards in need.
Their beard care lineup consists of four products aimed to clean, soften, shine, and sculpt your beard to perfection. Each component can be used as needed, or you can combine all four to give your chin an all-out spa day.
The beard wash gently washes out dirt, grime, and leftover pork sliders, and should be used daily. The beard conditioner can be added on days that you want that extra softness. It can be washed out or left in, but I prefer the latter to maximize the duration of its rich fragrance.
The beard balm comes pre-lathered, making it easy to shape your beard on the way out the door in the morning. The generously portioned beard oil gives your follicles a healthy sheen, and offers a long-lasting fragrance to enjoy throughout the day.
Each beard care product carries the classic Old Spice fragrance, which is characterized by a crisp deodorant smell with notes of vanilla and musk. The scent is subtle but lasts into the next day.
This product collection ships in a neatly packaged box, which also primes the user with most of the above information, making it perfect for gifting.
Grave Before Shave Beard Care Pack
Our Review
Products: 6 oz. Beard wash, 2 oz. beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Bay Rum Blend, Gentlemen's Blend, Cigar Vanilla Blend
Tools: Boar bristle brush
Grave Before Shave is out to prove anyone wrong who would suggest it is somehow unmanly to take interest in your own appearance. Their art styling is incredible and gives their products some fantastic presentation value. But you're probably much more interested in knowing how well the Grave Before Shave products work.
The Grave Before Shave beard wash leaves your hair feeling soft and luxurious thanks to hydrating ingredients like argan oil and olive oil. Once your hairs are relaxed and hydrated, you can comb them tame with the included boar bristle brush. The bristles are pliable and spaced out so you won't risk yanking your tangled hairs too hard.
The included beard balm uses a mix of natural oils and butters to give you the power to shape your beard and tame flyaway hairs. You can supplement this with the GBS beard oil, which helps strengthen your hair and skin while combating symptoms of beard itch.
Grave Before Shave beard grooming kits come in a variety of masculine scents, which focus on spicy musky palettes like Cigar Vanilla and Bay Rum. The Bay Rum is a personal favorite.
Maison Lambert Ultimate Beard Kit
Our Review
Products: 4 oz. Beard shampoo bar, 2 oz. beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil, 4 oz. beer soap
Fragrances: Original
Tools: Wooden beard comb
The Maison Lambert Ultimate Beard Kit is a beautifully crafted gift set made in the traditional French fashion. The inclusion of bar shampoo and bar soap makes for a more tactile experience that allows the user to really savor their time in the shower.
The Maison Lambert beard shampoo bar rejuvenates your beard hair and chin skin with a mix of argan oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera, and cocoa butter. It won't last as long as a squeeze bottle of shampoo, but it is much more fulfilling to use. The included beer soap is a body wash and is only included in the set as a bonus.
The beard balm and beard oil are made from mostly organic ingredients and are great for respectively shaping and shining up your face bristles for formal occasions. Those with wiry and hard to control beard hairs will want to use the balm regularly, as it has great holding power.
They are scented with a blend of essential oils that smells woodsy and masculine without being too overpowering.
The kit includes a wooden beard comb with medium-fine teeth. This comb will be too wide for you if you have a fairly short beard, but it works great for getting knots out of longer beards.
This beard grooming kit The whole package ships in a charming wooden cigar box, making for easy storage. This is one of the best beard grooming kits for those who are averted to lotions and other typical hair products.
Isner Mile Upgraded Beard Kit
Our Review
Products: 2 oz. Beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Unscented
Tools: Boar bristle brush, wooden beard comb, trimming scissors
This inexpensive gift set from Isner Mile is a great option for those who need to trim and treat a beard that has become unruly. This grooming kit keeps makes things easy with a two-step process for softer and stronger facial hair.
This kit includes a potent beard balm made of natural ingredients like grape seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, rosemary leaf extract, lavender extract, tocopherol, and tea tree oil. This blend is advertised as unscented, though it does have a considerable smell when first applied. It is a nice smell, though, and entirely a by-product of the natural ingredients.
The same ingredient set is used in the beard oil, which can be used for a quick touch-up during the day. It gives your facial hair a healthy shine and helps eliminate beard itch.
The included boar bristle brush helps add texture to your hair or spread the beard oil around. The wooden beard comb is great for detangling your manly mane without building up any static cling. The included trimming scissors can be used on errant hairs that simply won't stay in place. Considering the great value you get out of this kit, you really couldn't ask for more.
Shea Moisture Complete Beard Kit
Our Review
Products: 6 oz. Beard wash, 4 oz. beard detangler, 2 oz. beard balm, 1 oz. beard conditioning oil
Fragrance: Original
Tools: None
Behold, the power of shea butter. Shea Moisture bases all of their beard care recipes around this miracle ingredient, which moisturizes, softens, and strengthens follicles all at once.
The selection of products included in this bundle are focused around care for larger beards. You get a large 6 oz. squeeze bottle of beard wash, which cleanses deep using maracuja oil and (of course) shea butter. The beard detangler is a conditioner mix specially designed to release kinked and tangled hairs. It is worth using even if your beard isn't long enough to tangle.
The included beard balm and beard oil probably don't need to be used concurrently with the wash and detangler, as the first pair does such a good job of giving your follicles that shiny and moisturized look.
The beard balm and oil are both useful additions to your morning routine, though. They warm up in the hands for easy application, with or without a brush.
Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit
Our Review
Products: 2 oz. Beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Original
Tools: Boar bristle brush, wooden mustache and beard comb, grooming scissors
Viking Revolution is at the forefront of the fight for facial hair relevance and their budget beard grooming kit asserts the fact that we all deserve to have Viking level beards (without all the pillage and plunder).
Even the Nordic winds couldn't dry out your beard hairs once they are treated with the Viking Revolution beard balm. This balm uses natural butters and oils to keep your whiskers healthy and hydrated, all while taming flyaway hairs.
The beard oil is a lighter topical that is more for nourishing hair and skin. It uses a similar suite of natural ingredients, though this blend is better suited to leave your beard with a mild sheen. The oil is particularly effective at quelling beard itch, so massage that stuff all the way down to your chin every time.
The hair care products smell refreshingly citrusy. They titillate the senses without being too overpowering to wear all day. On the contrary, you may find yourself applying more balm or oil throughout the day just to refresh that lovely fragrance.
These products can be easily applied with the included boar bristle brush. The wooden mustache and beard comb is a nice touch, as it has two different teeth widths for different beard sizes. The trimming scissors a must-have, especially as your beard grows larger.
Cain Cavalli Beard Grooming Kit
Our Review
Products: 2 oz. Beard balm, 2 oz. beard oil
Fragrance: Original
Tools: Boar bristle brush, wooden beard and mustache comb, beard shaping template tool, trimming scissors, hair catching trim bib
The Cain Cavalli Beard Grooming Kit has some unique inclusions that make it a solid choice for the bearded professional who wants to look good while traveling.
The boar bristle brush and trimming scissors are must-have items that are always nice to see. The wooden beard and mustache comb provides the added bonus of two different tooth widths for different hair lengths.
The beard shaping template is a great way to get a symmetrical trim without much effort, and the hair catching bib is just icing on the cake. Anyone who has ever taken a few inches off their beard knows what a pain cleanup can be. Do not underestimate the value of this bib.
This grooming kit also comes with a 2 oz. tin of beard balm and a 2 oz. jar of beard oil. Two ounces is a lot of beard oil, so this is a great option for someone who regularly has an itchy, flaky beard. The oil reinforces each follicle, while also preventing microbial growth in your hair.
The beard balm offers similar hydrating benefits, while also holding down unruly hairs and giving your beard a cleaner overall shape. Both the oil and balm come in a single scent, which balances a citrusy sweetness against an herbal woodsy scent.
Mountaineer Brand Beard Grooming Kit
Our Review
Products: 4 oz. Beard wash, 2 oz. beard balm, 2 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Original, Coal, Citrus & Spice, Timber, Pine Tar
Tools: Boar bristle brush
The Mountaineer Brand Beard Grooming Kit will appeal to the outdoorsman that lives within us all, both in its rugged presentation and nature-inspired fragrances. Popular scents include Coal, Citrus & Spice, Timber, and Pine Tar.
Personally, I enjoy the original scent, which includes notes of grapefruit, lime, and fir needle. It is subtle enough to draw others' noses closer without irritating your own.
Each kit includes a bottle of beard wash, plus a container of beard balm and beard oil. You don't need to use much beard wash for it to be effective. Simply lather a pea-sized amount into your beard (or more depending on the size), and wash it out to clear your mane of dead skin cells and bacteria.
Mountaineer Brand's Magic Beard Balm is also a very efficient product. A small amount holds down flyaway hairs, and a moderate amount coats your whiskers to preserve moisture and keep dirt out. You get a whole two ounces of beard oil, which is double what most beard grooming kits offer, so this is a great pick for those suffering from beard itch. The oil reaches deep to nourish the skin and hair at once.
The whole kit comes in a burlap sack, which comfortably fits each beard product plus an included boar bristle brush to rub it all in.
Grow A Beard Facial Hair Care Set
Our Review
Products: 2 oz. Beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil
Fragrance: Original
Tools: Boar bristle brush, wooden beard and mustache comb, beard shaping template tool, grooming scissors
For under $20, Grow A Beard offers one of the best beard grooming kits for value shoppers. Few sets offer as many benefits of this one at the same price, making it a standout stocking stuffer.
This kit has all the essential tools, including a boar bristle brush and grooming scissors. The wooden mustache and beard comb works for thick and scraggly beards alike, and the beard shaping template tool helps achieve a symmetrical trim when you're touching your beard up with a shaver.
The included beard balm and beard oil offer a standard set of ingredients to ensure your facial hair is properly hydrated and cleaned. The beard balm has a little more hold than others I've reviewed, making it a great candidate for those with unruly beards. It uses ingredients like jojoba oil and argan oil keep your hair healthy.
The beard oil gives your whiskers a pleasant sheen, while also combatting beard itch with deep-penetrating moisturizers like aloe vera, chamomile oil, and vitamin E. Its packaging may not be as fancy as some other options, but as any sensitive soul will tell you, it's what's on the inside that counts.