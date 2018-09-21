11 Best Beard Grooming Kits to Gift: Compare & Save (2018)

If you’re having trouble finding a gift for your manliest cohort, the answer may be staring you right in the face. Beard owners large and small love pampering and maintaining their facial hair, and if you know one who doesn’t, then you can be the one to introduce them to this soothing ritual by starting them off with one of the best beard grooming kits.

Beard and stubble owners alike must nourish their follicles and the skin underneath if they wish to enjoy soft and luxurious facial hair, and who doesn’t want that? The most popular products for this are beard balms and beard oils.

Any beard grooming kit worth its salt includes at least one of these products, but preferably both as they each serve different purposes. Beard balm both shapes and moisturizes beard hair, thus reducing frizz and keeping it in a neat, professional shape throughout the day. Beard oil moisturizes the hair and skin beneath in equal parts while giving facial hair follicles that sophisticated sheen indicative of healthy hair.

Beard oil also helps reduce beard itch, an affliction that impacts fur faces around the world. For more serious cases of itchy beard, the best beard grooming kits usually include a specialized beard shampoo to help exfoliate deep into your mane.

Beard itch occurs when dead skin cells are trapped by growing follicles, causing irritation to the skin beneath. Using a beard wash will treat this issue overnight, and following up with a beard conditioner will prevent future irritation by softening the hair follicles. The active concept here is that a clean beard is a happy beard.

Another potential pitfall for beard owners is that they may be averted to trimming their mane by even the smallest amount, for fear of setting back their hard-earned growth. In reality, this couldn’t be more backward, as the best way to fill out an epic beard is to clean up unhealthy split ends, giving the hair an overall stronger shape.

Many facial hair care kits contain trimmers to regulate your beard, and high-quality boar bristle brushes to spot out problematic flyaway hairs. If you know someone who is letting their beard grow naturally wild, bring them back to civilization by gifting them a beard kit with a proper pair of grooming scissors.

All beards are beautiful, but you know a beard is truly at its best when it brings out that unmatchable confidence in the one who wears it. A neat and sophisticated beard can help one feel comfortable in their own skin and can also confer some unique health benefits.

According to a study found in the US National Library of Medicine a full beard can help contribute to protecting the skin from harmful UV ray exposure.

These are just a few of the benefits of a well-maintained beard, and even more will become clear as you browse through our picks for the best beard kit.

But one point remains yet untouched: is a beard grooming kit the right gift for someone who is only just now considering growing a beard? I say absolutely.

Keeping your chin’s pores clean and hydrated is the best way to encourage new beard growth, and getting started down the right path will ensure an easier journey to grizzly glory. All beards deserve to be treated right, no matter their size.