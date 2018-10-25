25 Best Christmas Gifts for Grandparents: The Ultimate List (2018)

Christmas gifts for grandparents are some of the most special we give, yet some of the most difficult to choose. Grandparents are such a special part of our lives that we want to give them something perfect. At the same time, it can often seem like they have everything!
These gifts for grandparents range from the funny to the useful to the personal–and sometimes all three. Wherever your grandparents live and whatever their interests, one of these gifts is sure to warm their heart come Christmas.
Hand-Painted Grandma and Grandchild Sculpture
This beautiful grandmother and grandchild sculpture is a sweet, high-quality gift perfect for any grandmother. It has almost all five-star reviews on Amazon, thanks to its high-quality and thoughtful design.
The figurine shows a grandma holding her small grandchild, and the child reaching its arms out to her. The sculpture is meant to express love, closeness, healing, courage, and hope. Artist Susan Lordi hand carves the original of each Willow Tree piece from her studio in Kansas City, MO. The sculpture is cast from her original carving and painted by hand.
It comes packaged in a gift box, ready to give.
Love You Grandpa Fishing Lure
This is the perfect gift for the grandpa who loves to fish. The hand-stamped fishing lure is engraved with the words "Love You Grandpa." It's made of stainless steel and is silver plated.
It has a small loop perfect for putting on grandpa's keychain and it makes a great stocking stuffer. The keychain is lead and nickel free.
Whether grandpa uses it to fish or as a sweet reminder, it's a gift he's sure to love.
Grandmother’s Keepsake Journal
This journal turns into a keepsake as she writes in it. Grandma can write down memories and special moments, share advice, and more for her grandchild to read in the future.
The beautiful journal is filled with illustrations and has space for her to tell her story and share hopes and dreams for her grandchild. When the book is filled out, she can give it to her grandchildren or save it to give to them on a special occasion, like at graduation or their wedding.
Each page has prompts to inspire writing and memories, from touching on meaningful experiences as a child to sharing traditions, to passing on life lessons and famiy stories.
Grandpa for President Mug
Is grandpa a political junkie? Get him this "Grandpa for President" mug and make his election dreams come true!
The white ceramic mug is 11 ounces with an imprinted red, white, and blue design. Underneath "Grandpa for President' it says "Honest, Hardworking, Fun."
It's lead-free and microwave and dishwasher safe. It has great reviews and users said it was high-quality for the price.
Burts Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Pamper your grandparents with a hand repair cream that's great for either grandma or grandpa. After working hard to babysit, bake cookies, and do all the other things grandparents do, a little luxury is always welcome. Plus, this all-natural hand cream set is great for aging skin.
The set includes an almond milk hand cream, a thicker shea butter hand cream, a lemon butter cuticle cream, and a pair of cotton gloves. The hand creams repair dried out skin and are especially useful in winter months. The cuticle cream smooths hangnails and rough cuticles. Have grandma apply the creams then put on the gloves to let them soak in for maximum impact.
The entire set is made with all natural ingredients, including sweet almond oil (which also smells great!), Vitamin E, aloe vera, and botanical oils.
It all comes in a giftable organza pouch that's perfect for stuffing a stocking.
Here Comes Grandma!
Get grandma a book she can have on hand to read when she babysits her grandkids! "Here Comes Grandma" is a fun picture book both grandma and her grandchildren will enjoy.
She and the kids will get a kick out of grandma's journey by train, car, bike, and even skis to see some of her favorite people in the world. The pictures are great, too!
One reviewer called it the "best grandma book ever!"
Grandpa Man Myth Legend T-Shirt
What grandpa doesn't like to be called a legend? This black t-shirt with the words "Grandpa–The Man, The Myth, The Legend" is a great gift for all grandpas.
Made of 100 percent ring-spun cotton, high-quality enzyme washed lightweight material, this t-shirt is comfortable and fun. It's made in the USA with eco-friendly ink.
Make sure grandpa washes it inside out with cold water so the screen-printed saying doesn't get ruined!
Grandparents’ Rules Wall Decor
This cute wall decor is great to hang in the grandparents' den or to put in the kids' room at their home. The "grandparents' house rules" include things like "expect to be spoiled" or "endless hugs and kisses" and "share family traditions."
It's 12 by 6 by 0.5 inches and made in the United States of MDF wood. The writing is in multiple fonts in both black and red text. It comes ready to hang or set on a stand.
Reviewers thought it was very cute and said grandparents loved it as a gift.
Engraved Bamboo Wood Cutting Board
A great addition to any grandma's kitchen, this engraved cutting board says "grandma's kitchen" and has a spatula and a whisk.
The board is made of bamboo and is 9.5 by 6 by 0.5 inches. The slanted edges are easy to grip. It's both decorative and functional, and grandma will love having it in her kitchen while cooking with the kids!
Grandpa Wall Art
If your kids' grandpa likes stirring up fun, giving them treats, and helping them sneak behind your back, get them this wall art. Made in a classic box sign style it looks good everywhere from the kitchen to a workshop.
The sign is black and white with rounded corners and a slightly distressed look. It's smaller than it looks in the photo–about 4 x 6 inches. Reviewers said it was great for the grandpa who has everything, and gave it great reviews.
What I Love About Grandma Fill in the Love Journal
This is a fun, interactive, highly personal gift you can give grandma. Purchase the book, then have your kids fill in the pages before gifting it. The book is full of fill-in-the-blank lines where grandkids can write what they love about their grandma. They can be sweet or funny, and grandma will love the sentimental value.
The hardcover book has a pink cover and has 50 questions. They say things like "you make me laugh most when..." and "The best thing I learned from you was..."
It's fun to fill out and even more fun to see grandma's reaction! A perfect, heartfelt gift.
Grandma’s Sippy Cup
Let grandma match her grandchild with her very own sippy cup (only this one she can fill with wine). The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks either hot or cold for a long time. It's great for summer picnics or cold weather outings.
It's made from 18/18 food grade stainless steel and is unbreakable and rust and scratch resistant. The cup is BPA free and comes with a lid, a reusable straw, and a cleaning brush. It fits up to 12 ounces of beverage, perfect for wine, coffee, tea, juice, cocktails, soda, or any other beverage.
The mint green cup reads "Grandma's Sippy Cup" and is sure to get a laugh whenever she uses it. Reviewers absolutely loved it, giving it all five-star reviews. They especially loved that it keeps drinks the right temperature for hours, and comes with a cleaning brush.
Grandma Dish Towel
This fun dish towel will brighten any grandma's kitchen. It says "Grandmas never run out of kisses or cookies," and has hearts for an "i" and cookies for the "o"s. It's perfect for grandma to use while baking with the grandkids!
The 28 square inch towel is made of high-quality cotton. It's lightweight and quick-drying, and machine washable.
Promoted to Grandma 2018 wine glass
This is a great gift for a new grandma, or for someone who just found out she's going to be a grandma. It might even be a fun way to break the news!
The high-quality glass is etched with the words "Promoted to Grandma 2018." If you want a different year engraved on the glass, simply contact the company. "The seller was quick to respond and accommodated all my requests!" said one reviewer.
It comes wrapped in a sturdy box with molded foam over the glass to keep it safe during shipping. Reviewers loved the gift, and some pointed out you could even give it to a friend who just found out they're going to be a grandmother (not only to your own mother or mother-in-law). The glass has 100 percent five-star reviews on Amazon.
Best Grandparents Ever Coffee Mugs
Give grandma and grandpa matching mugs this holiday season. These say "Best grandpa ever" and "Best grandma ever." The text is printed in green and black, with two red hearts underneath. Each mug holds 13 ounces.
The mugs aren't the highest quality, but the message is cute and reviewers said grandparents loved the gift. Give them in the gift box they come in, or unwrap and rewrap individually.
Grandma Superpower Mug
Being a grandma is hard work! Show your appreciation with this mug that reads "I'm a grandma. What's your superpower?"
The hand-painted porcelain mug is a peachy orange color with cream accents. It's dishwasher and microwave safe and FDA approved. It holds 18 ounces of coffee, tea, or whatever grandma's favorite beverage is.
The mug comes in an individual gift box, ready to wrap and put under the tree.
Letters to My Grandchild: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever
This book of 12 letters is a great way for grandparents to have fun now, while also connecting with their grandkids at a later date. Grandma and grandpa can write letters for their grandchildren and send them immediately or save them for special occasions down the line.
The letters come with special stickers and can be postdated for later dates. Whether they write funny notes, words of wisdom, or heartfelt letters, both your kids and their grandparents will love this gift.
Cookie Cutter Set
Does your grandma or grandpa make the best cookies? Give them this cookie cutter set to make them even more fun! It has designs in four shapes, which each come in multiple sizes.
Stars and flowers, and detailed square and round shapes make up the set. Grandma and grandpa will love making cookies for the grandkids, or helping teach them how to bake and passing on the family recipe.
The cookie cutters are made of safe, high-grade plastic. They're also dishwasher safe. Users said they "highly recommend" and called them a "great product for a great price."
Travel Neck Pillow
Do your grandparents have to take a flight to visit you? Give them the gift of rested and easier travel with the BCOZZY travel neck pillow. It wraps all the way around, with the ends resting on top of each other and providing chin support. The chin area is adjustable and the sides have extra cushioning to keep them in place.
The flat back is unique to neck pillows and prevents your head from being pushed forward. It's machine washable and comes with a strap that can snap onto luggage. It also comes in a few different colors, from neutrals to bright green.
Wood Photo Frame Shadow Box
Photo frames are a classic gift for grandparents, and for good reason. Grandma and grandpa love to show off family photos of their grandkids, and this shadow box frame helps enhance those photos.
The double 4 x 6 frame is made of high-quality MDF wood and stands vertically.
Grandparents can fill it with photos of their choosing, or you can add photos before gifting. Some reviewers pointed out that it can also be used for kids' paintings, which is another fun gift idea.
Family Tree Chart
This family tree chart is a great gift for grandparents, especially because it comes with two per order, meaning you can gift it to both sets of grandparents!
It's a detailed diagram template that grandparents can fill out on their own. They can write in names and start with any generation they wish. Or, you can fill it out for them before you give it. It measures 19 inches wide by 13 inches high, and makes a great framed decoration once it's all filled out.
The neutral, elegant paper has a vellum finish that's easy to write on yet also looks nice as a decoration. It's acid and lignin free and doesn't deteriorate. It's also Green Seal TM certified and is made of 30 percent recycled post-consumer fiber.
23andMe DNA Test Kit
A DNA test kit like this popular one from 23andMe is a great way to help your grandparents learn more about their family tree, and share it with you and future generations. The at-home kit is easy to use and delivers personalized ancestry reports to your home in six to eight weeks.
- WIth more than 150 ancestry regions worldwide broken down to the 0.1 percent, your grandparents can discover when different ancestries were introduced into their, and your, DNA. Aside from learning ancestral regions, grandparents can discover their ancient ancestry and trace their family's migration.
- This is the first consumer DNA test to offer a breakdown of ancestry, and results are becoming more refined every day.
- Reviewers said grandparents loved the gift, and some found long-lost relatives and learned family origins they never knew existed. This is a gift for the whole family, but is appropriate to give grandparents, as they're often the matriarchs/patriarchs of existing family units.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Remastered & Expanded Edition
Everyone loves the soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas, and it's a great gift for grandma and grandpa. They can listen to it while baking cookies with the grandkids or during holiday parties.
The remastered edition has great sound quality and a few extra tracks. Buy it on vinyl for nostalgic grandparents, on CD, or on MP3 for more trendy grandparents.
"If “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is part of your Christmas memories, then a CD of the music is definitely worth owning," said one reviewer.
It has all the songs from the original movie plus more, played by Vince Guaraldi.
Generations Necklace
This beautiful silver necklace is a wonderful gift for a grandmother. It's made of 925 sterling silver which lasts for a lifetime. It's lead and nickel free, so it doesn't hurt your skin or turn it green or red. The chain is delicate but strong, and if anything happens to it the manufacturer will replace it during the five-year warranty.
Silver rings symbolize the grandmother, her daughter, and her granddaughter. They show connectedness between the three generations and let her keep you both close to her heart.
The necklace measures 19-inches and has a spring clasp. It's a beautiful, meaningful gift any grandparent will love!
Grandparent Plaque
"Side by side or miles apart a grandparent is always close to the heart," reads this plaque that makes a great Christmas gift for grandparents. The ceramic plaque is made in the United States and is 4 x 6 inches.
- Each sign is made of soft pliable clay and decorated with original images and text by artist Deborah Jurist. It is made of natural colored stoneware clay with a baked on glossy finish and dark blue lettering. It's handmade in the Mountain Meadows Pottery studio in Vermont.
- Grandparents can hang it in their kitchen, living room, or anywhere they want to be reminded of their special role in your children's' lives.