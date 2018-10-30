15 Best 60th Birthday Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List (2018)

If you have a parent, grandparent, or friend who is turning 60 soon, we want to help you find a thoughtful gift for this milestone birthday. Read on to get inspired. These 60th birthday gift ideas that are truly worthy of a milestone birthday celebration.
Master Vintner Fresh Harvest Fruit Winemaking Kit
Our Review
The lucky recipient of this gift can use fruit from the farmer’s market, grocery store, or fruit grown on their own property to make one-of-a-kind wine. The process takes about an hour of active work, plus fermentation time. The kit includes enough supplies to make 15 one-gallon batches of harvest fruit wine. Inside each box, you’ll find a recipe book, two gallon plastic fermentor with lid, one gallon jug, tubing, airlock, screw cap and straining bag, sanitizer and campden tablets, pectic enzyme, acid blend, grape tannin, yeast nutrient, stabilizer, all-purpose dry yeast, racking cane and tubing, and a hydrometer. A corker, corks, and empty bottles would be a nice addition to this kit, since they are the only materials not included in the box.
iRobot Roomba 614 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Our Review
Nobody should have to vacuum floors, because we have robots for that now. This is especially true for seniors, who deserve to take it easy after a lifetime of hard work. This robotic vacuum cleaner is a great gift for any 60 year old who is tired of hauling a heavy vacuum cleaner around the house every week. This model automatically detects floor type (tile, carpet, etc) and adjusts to offer the best possible clean. The company’s special cleaning system agitates, brushes and suctions floors to make them as clean as possible. If money is no object, we also heartily recommend the more expensive iRobot Roomba 980, which is the top-of-the-line model from the company, and offers great premium features like extended run time on a single charge, stronger suction, smartphone app compatibility, and tangle-free debris extractors.
KitchenAid KCM1204OB 12-Cup Coffee Maker With One Touch Brewing
Our Review
Practically everyone likes coffee, making a new coffee maker a safe gift. But not everyone wants a fiddly machine with extra features and complicated controls. If you’re looking for a simple, no-nonsense coffee machine, this one-touch model from KitchenAid is a stellar option. It makes 12 cups, enough for a crowd, or for a couple to have multiple cups over the course of the morning. A “pause and pour” feature lets the caffiene-deprived pour their first cup without having to wait for the entire pot to filter. We also like the “Variable Brew Strength Selector” because users can toggle between regular and bold brewing strengths.
Redwood Double Blade Whittling Pocket Knife
Our Review
This is an inexpensive gift for anyone who loves whittling. The pocket knife has two stainless steel blades: a two-inch pen blade, and a 1.75-inch clip blade. A unique redwood handle gives this knife added coolness. To make this gift more thoughtful, consider including a book of easy whittling projects, or a cut-resistant glove for safety.
Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Bounty With Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
Our Review
For gardening enthusiasts who are suffering from arthritis, an indoor garden can be a wonderful way to keep up with gardening, without having to bend over to pick weeds. This indoor gardening kit claims to help plants grow up to five times faster than in traditional soil. An interactive touch screen control panel reminds the user when to add more water or plant food. The lights are automatic, so this is a really great option for those with a green thumb who have limited mobility or limited space at home. The included herb pods will grow edible plants like basil, Thai basil, thyme, chives, dill, mint, and two types of parsley.
Nostalgia DBF15WT INNOVA Deluxe Lighted Beverage Party Fountain
Our Review
This makes a great 60th birthday gift for someone who loves to entertain, or it could be something you buy for the buffet table at their big birthday bash. The fountain works with both carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and holds up to 1.5 gallons of beverage. The cascading effect, combined with the lights, make this a really eye-popping and creative gift idea.
GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Cleaning System With True HEPA Filter, UV-C Sanitizer, Allergen & Odor Reduction
Our Review
Give them the gift of clean air. This is a thoughtful gift for any person who suffers from allergies, lives with pets, or is a bit of a germaphobe. At 22 inches tall, this small unit can easily be tucked next to furniture, on a shelf, or placed on a nightstand or desk. This system is rated for medium sized rooms. It offers a charcoal filter to kill the unpleasant smells associated with pets, cigarette smoke, or fishy cooking odors. A combination of UV-C light technology and titanium dioxide are used to kill airborne bacteria, viruses, germs and mold spores.
2-Person Hemlock Deluxe Infrared Sauna
Our Review
Saunas have a lot of physical and mental health benefits. And once you reach a certain age, you deserve a part of your home that’s all about relaxation. This sauna is designed for two people, and is designed to assemble quickly. This sauna features a stereo sound system with built-in speakers including radio, CD player and AUX mp3 connection. It is backed by a seven-year warranty, which is great for their peace of mind.
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender (Certified Refurbished)
Our Review
Want to get them something special for the kitchen, but have limited funds? This certified refurbished blender from Vitamix has serious brand cachet, but also has a lower price point because it is not brand new. However, it is guaranteed to work just as well as a new model. If turning 60 means your favorite person is going to start eating right, this powerful blender can help them make delicious, healthy smoothies and soups.
ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger
Our Review
If your family pooled their resources to buy a new electric car as a 60th birthday gift for someone you love, you should also make sure that you've purchased and installed an electric charging station at their home. This respected home charging station is Energy Star certified, and can be installed outdoors or inside.
Custom Latitude Longitude Sign Gift
Our Review
This custom sign features the latitude and longitude coordinates of your choice. While it is actually marketed as a wedding gift, we think it also makes a cool custom birthday gift for a milestone birthday. For the coordinates, enter the 60 year old's place of birth, and for the "Est." date, give their birth year. The artist will make a custom sign to your exact specifications, giving your gift a personal touch.
Sunbeam Chill-Away Personal Heated Wrap
Our Review
In the coldest months of the year, everyone could use a little extra warmth. But some older folks are sensitive about their sensitivity to cold. While an electric blanket or electric heating pad might come off as an "old person gift", this heated wrap is a chic way to keep warm that's more upscale than an old-fashioned electric blanket.
VAHDAM Assorted Tea Gift Set
Our Review
This beautifully presented tea gift set makes a great gift for the tea-obsessed woman in your life. Featuring black, green, and chai tea.
SOMMERLAND Vertical Garden
Our Review
Need a gift for a 60th birthday party? This cute vertical garden is ideal for those who plan to do more gardening in their golden years.
B&O Play M5 Music System Multiroom Wireless Home Speaker
Our Review
This attractive speaker is a great option for those who want a single, omnidirectional speaker now, but want the flexibility to expand their connected speaker ecosystem in the future. This speaker can be connected to Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay A9 wireless speakers to create a more impressive sound.
One of the best selling points of this AirPlay speaker is the Beoplay companion app. The app lets you customize a "sound profile" to ensure your music is playing at the perfect settings to maximize sound quality for whatever activity you're doing while the music plays.