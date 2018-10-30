15 Best 60th Birthday Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Practically everyone likes coffee, making a new coffee maker a safe gift. But not everyone wants a fiddly machine with extra features and complicated controls. If you’re looking for a simple, no-nonsense coffee machine, this one-touch model from KitchenAid is a stellar option. It makes 12 cups, enough for a crowd, or for a couple to have multiple cups over the course of the morning. A “pause and pour” feature lets the caffiene-deprived pour their first cup without having to wait for the entire pot to filter. We also like the “Variable Brew Strength Selector” because users can toggle between regular and bold brewing strengths.

