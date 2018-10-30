15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

There are 24 days of luxurious bath love with The Bomb Advent Calendar. It's filled to the brim with a mix of soaps and bath blasters to get you in a fizzy and festive mood ready for when Santa Claus comes to town. The calendar is bright pink with illustrated white gifts on every door and behind each one, you'll find either a soap or a bath blaster. There are 12 of each (different varieties of each - no doubles) hidden behind the doors. These 100 percent vegan bath treats are perfect for relaxing after a hard day of shopping and wrapping.

You can also spoil yourself or someone special with The Bomb Countdown to Christmas calendar which features blasters, mallows, creamers and soaps.