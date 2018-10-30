15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars: The Ultimate List (2018)

What better way to celebrate the holidays than by looking your best? Filled with scents, skincare, makeup and more, you’ll get 24 days of fun surprises to make you feel gorgeous. Why not get yourself and someone else a beauty advent calendar?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
L’Occitane Holiday 2018 Luxury Advent Calendar
Our Review
This luxurious Advent calendar from L'Occitane comes in the most unique moving design. With two towers that rotate a full 360 degrees, each revealing bold and whimsical designs on all four sides, you'll discover the day's numbered drawer. Naturally, hidden inside you'll find 24 of their most popular beauty products, from perfumes and face creams, to lotions and soaps, to body oils and skincare products. This one's definitely on our Christmas wish list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Body Shop Deluxe Advent Calendar
Our Review
With nearly $205 worth of your favorite cult classics from The Body Shop, this pretty Advent calendar also features some new holiday exclusives. The perfect present for yourself or one of your favorite women, this calendar delivers 24 feel-good, cruelty-free, 100 percent vegetarian must-haves. It's brimming with skincare, makeup, and delightful bath and body treats to keep her skin soft, smooth and sweetly scented, all season long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lumene Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar
Our Review
If your wish this Christmas is to look like a Nordic beauty, this luscious Advent calendar is filled with all the best products to help you do so. With this calendar, you can explore some of Lumene's favorite products from the Nordic Hydra, Nordic-C, Nordic Detox, and Nordic Rituals collections. All Lumene’s skincare products contain a potent blend of natural Finnish ingredients, including pure arctic spring water, arctic cloudberry, Nordic pine bark and Nordic chaga.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
OPI Nutcracker Collection Nail Polish Advent Calendar
Our Review
Celebrate the holidays with colors inspired by Disney's "The Nutcracker & the Four Realms" in this OPI Holiday Collection featuring 25 mini nail lacquers. Your nails will be sparking this holiday season with polishes in each of these colors: Alpine Snow, A-Rose at Dawn…Broke by Noon, Aurora Berry-alis, Berry Fairy Fun, Black Cherry Chutney, Black to Reality, Bogota Blackberry, Candied Kingdom, Dancing Keeps Me on My Toes, Dazzling Dew Drop, Dreams Need Clara-fication, Envy the Adventure, Ginger’s Revenge, It’s a Girl!, Lavender to Find Courage, Less is Norse, March in Uniform, Princesses Rule!, Reykjavik Has All the Hot Spots, Samoan Sand, Charged Up Cherry, Suzi & the Arctic Fox, Berlin There Done That, Tinker, Thinker, Winker? and Toying with Trouble.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rituals The Ritual of Advent Calendar
Our Review
The Ritual of Advent calendar is filled with the little meaningful reminders that we should all slow down, appreciate small things, and take time to enjoy the quiet moments of Christmas. Every branch of this thoughtful calendar contains a luxururious gift to treat your mind, body and soul, or illuminate your home. Keep in mind, because this one can take a little longer to ship, you might want to splurge on expedited shipping to be sure you get it on time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Q-Ki 24 Days Of Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar
Our Review
There's no place that feels more festive than London at Christmas, and this beauty advent calendar features all the most iconic landmarks of the city. Naturally, 24 cleverly placed doors have secret gifts that await to make you feel pretty during the holidays. This Advent calendar Includes lipsticks, eyeshadows, blusher, bronzer, lip balm, lip gloss, and mascara. You can get a similar beauty calendar featuring New York City at Christmas as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Morris & Co Pure 2018 Advent Calendar
Our Review
This beautiful old world advent calendar is filled with new world goodies for your skin and body. Each tiny door is like a centuries old piece of artwork, and behind them, you'll find lotions, body wash, hand creams, bath bombs, bubble bath, bath salts and so much more. They're scented with citrus, spices, berries, bergamot and amber, to leave you feeling as well as smelling heavenly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Body Collection England Vintage Advent Calendar
Our Review
Skip the little doors and drawers when you can pick out any one of 24 toiletry treats from this Christmas stocking advent calendar. This vintage looking stocking is packed full of hand creams, bubble baths, shower gels, foot lotions, soaps, bath fizzers and salts, body scrub, lotion, body butter, body mist plus a collection of exfoliating trinkets to keep your skin and feet as soft and smooth as a baby's behind. Plus you can reuse the cute stocking to wrap up something special for someone else. Will you have enough self control not to take more than one gift a day?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Technic Love & Kisses Cosmetic Advent Calendar
Our Review
This beauty advent calendar is all about the eyes and cheeks, even though the name might have fooled you. It contains an awesome array of blushers, bronzers and eyeshadows, along with three compact holders to store them. for 24 days, you'll get to discover a luscious new color to play with during the holidays, and your Christmas party makeup is almost guaranteed to wow everyone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bare Faced Chic Christmas Advent Calendar
Our Review
You'll be all ready to pucker up under the mistletoe with 24 days of lip love in this Advent calendar. It contains everything glittery, glamorous and glossy including lip palettes, gloss tube, strawberry flavored tinted lip balm sticks, lip gloss pots, lip gloss wands, two lip pencils, a mini lip brush and a pencil sharpener. Let the season of smooching begin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Bomb Advent Calendar
Our Review
There are 24 days of luxurious bath love with The Bomb Advent Calendar. It's filled to the brim with a mix of soaps and bath blasters to get you in a fizzy and festive mood ready for when Santa Claus comes to town. The calendar is bright pink with illustrated white gifts on every door and behind each one, you'll find either a soap or a bath blaster. There are 12 of each (different varieties of each - no doubles) hidden behind the doors. These 100 percent vegan bath treats are perfect for relaxing after a hard day of shopping and wrapping.
You can also spoil yourself or someone special with The Bomb Countdown to Christmas calendar which features blasters, mallows, creamers and soaps.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Estee Lauder Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
Our Review
This Estée Lauder Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar has an amazing array of some of their best and most popular serums, creams, lotions, makeup, skincare, mascara and more. Each day's gift is hidden behind 24 colorful drawers, with a bevy of beauty awaiting you. For someone extra-special, this could be the one of a kind Christmas beauty gift she's been waiting for.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BarefacedChic 24 Days Of Festival Bubbles Advent Calendar
Our Review
Wouldn't it be a Christmas dream come true if you could treat yourself to a relaxing bubble bath for 24 days in a row? While it might not be likely you can at least dream about it, and try to squeeze in a few during this busy holiday season. Each gift is fragranced with Pomelo, releasing a floral, fruity surprise every day. With fizzers, bath confetti, body oil, shower gels, tea lights, lotions and more, even if you can't bathe every day before Christmas, you can save up and kick off the new year right.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Technic Christmas Countdown Cosmetic Advent Calendar
Our Review
A unique and beautifully packaged cosmetic advent calendar, this delivers the ultimate festive countdown. Open a door each day to reveal a variety of different cosmetic goodies and a collection of handy accessories. For lovers of all things nails, lips and cheeks, this fun collection includes polish, lip liners, a sharpener, files, and separators.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Love Your #Selfie Advent Calendar
Our Review
Brushes and bronzers and mirrors, oh my! If you're truly going to love your selfie this Christmas, make sure your makeup is spot on. You can do that with 24 days of great mini-makeup finds in this cosmetic advent calendar fro Technic. It's got everything you'll need including mascara, eyeshadows, lipsticks, glosses, lip balms and sweet little compacts to carry them in.