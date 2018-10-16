20 Best Advent Calendars for Christmas 2018 (Updated!)

Advent literally means coming, or arrival and the season of Advent celebrates the birth of Jesus, the arrival of Christmas and the season of love, compassion and caring. An Advent calendar is a wonderful way to make those anxious days leading up to the holiday filled with a little bit of Christmas magic.

Whether you’re looking for one for your toddler or older children, or you’re buying one to reignite your own excitement for the holidays, Christmas Advent calendars will quickly become one of your favorite traditions to be treasured. With 24 hidden doors or pockets for chocolates or treats, small notes or other tiny gifts, they create a journey that makes the season real.

So slip on your best ugly Christmas sweater to get into the spirit, and get shopping for the Top 20 Best Advent Calendars for 2018, because Advent is almost here and supplies often run short as the holiday season nears.