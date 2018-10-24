9 Best Christmas Wrapping Paper Sets of 2018 (Updated!)

A beautiful, neatly wrapped present actually enhances your enjoyment of a gift. It sounds a little silly because it’s what’s in the box that we’re excited about, but you’ve probably bought wine or some other product because of the packaging and what it looked like on the outside. It’s the same reason restaurants make food look so exquisite–we enjoy with our eyes first. Putting in that extra effort for quality wrapping paper, neat wrapping, and choosing paper colors that go together, makes a bigger difference than you think.
Because it can be hard to compare value when all the rolls have different amounts of paper, I’ve included how much each wrapping paper costs per square foot so you can accurately compare what you’re getting for your money.
Best Rustic Paper: Jam Paper Gift Paper Set (90 Square Feet)
This set of six wrapping paper patterns has that perfect rustic look for a snowy Christmas Eve in a cabin, ski chalet, or traditional Vermont family farmhouse.
These are a mix of matte and reflective foils in patterns of snowflakes, Christmas trees, faux wood, knitted Christmas sweater, and country plaid. The paper itself has a nice thickness to it that won’t tear while you’re wrapping. With 15 square feet on each roll, you don’t get a lot of each color but end up with a total of 90 square feet for the set. That’s $0.26 per square foot, so it’s not the most cost-effective, but worth it for the designs.
Best Funny Paper: Christmas Vacation Jumbo Rolled Gift Wrap (72 Square Feet)
Watching National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a holiday tradition in my house which is all I can think of when I see this paper. It features vintage-style cars all hauling their big Christmas trees home from the lot, some looking a little more precarious than others. It’s a cute, funny paper with great details.
This heavy paper is thick and opaque for easy, secure wrapping. The roll is 23 inches tall and 38 feet long. This works out to 72 square feet or about $0.16 per square foot.
Most Retro: Mid-Century Modern Christmas Wrapping Paper (112.5 Square Feet)
If you’re into mid-century modern design or just want to stand out this year, there’s a Christmas wrapping paper set for you. Mid-century modern refers to the design style popular during the 1940’s and 1950’s. We’re talking clean lines, scoop chairs, and hairpin legs. Paper with a mid-century modern aesthetic gives your gifts a unique retro look to it.
These designs are printed on white kraft paper which has a sturdy weight that allows for crisp, easy folding. Two of the rolls have interesting, stylized representations of Christmas trees and wrapped gifts. The other has festive typographic against black which will certainly stand out against more traditional wrapping paper colors. Each roll is extra tall at 2.5 feet and 15 feet long for a total of 112.5 square feet. This works out to around $0.17 per square foot.
Best Thick Giftwrap: Kraft Holiday Wrapping Paper Set (150 Square Feet)
Kraft paper style gift wrap stands out. It’s rustic, thick, and has a feel to it like no other wrapping paper. If you haven’t used it before, kraft paper is thicker than normal paper and has more of a paper-thin cardboard sort of texture. If a paper grocery bag and regular wrapping paper had a baby, it would be kraft paper. I love it because it’s easy to work with, tear-resistant, and holds a crisp fold.
This set comes with six rolls of holiday kraft paper, each containing 25 square feet for a total of 150 square feet of paper. There’s a lot here. The rolls are extra long at 2.5 feet to handle even bulky presents. The six different colored patterns are festive enough to be used during the holiday, but not so specific that you couldn’t used them for birthdays or other occasions the rest of the year. With a value around $0.13 per square foot.
Most Unique: Birch Gift Wrap Jumbo Roll (72 Square Feet)
I’ve got a thing for ultra-realistic printing so I think this birch bark wrapping paper is pretty fantastic. This paper has a heavier weight to it than standard wrapping paper that’s not as thick as kraft paper. It feels sturdy, high quality, and, unlike some white wrapping papers, it’s completely opaque so no one will be able to sneak a peek through the paper.
This highly detailed birch paper was printed in the United States and has a semi-gloss finish. The roll is 23 inches tall and 38 feet long for a total of 72 square feet which ought to be enough for about 18 shirt boxes. This works out to about $0.16 per square foot.
Best Reversible Paper: Hallmark Reversible Christmas Wrapping Paper 3 Pack (60 Square Feet)
Reversible paper is genius. You get double the pattern options with fewer rolls you need to find storage for. In this set you get three foil accented sides and three brightly colored matte sides. On the foiled sides there are adorable cartoon reindeer, jolly Santas, and cute penguins all bundled up in winter hats. On the reverse, you get a chevron pattern in red and bright green and a cheery snowflake pattern over blue.
Because it has a foiled side, the paper has a nice weight to it and is thick enough to be easy to work with without tearing. The rolls are extra tall at 2.5 feet and are eight feet long, which doesn’t give you as much as the jumbo rolls we’ve been looking at. With 20 square feet per roll, you get 60 square feet total. This is a value of $0.20 per square foot, making it one of the most expensive papers on the list, likely because it’s a reversible wrapping paper.
Best for Nature Lovers: Botanical Windows Jumbo Rolled Gift Wrap (72 Square Feet)
The detailed illustrations on this jumbo roll of wrapping paper depict some of the most festive plants of the holiday including white pine, American holly, and juniper. These drawings are gorgeous and will delight any nature lover. The images are boxed off with a border of green that’s reminiscent of ribbon, so if you’re not the type to pull together fancy bows for your presents, this paper can give you a similar look.
It’s a nice thick, opaque gift wrap that’s easy to work with. As a jumbo roll, you get 72 square feet which works out to around $0.16 per square foot.
Best Stylized Paper: Woodland Plaid Holiday Gift Wrap Paper (36 Square Feet)
This wrapping paper has a good, sturdy weight to it in a pattern of abstracted branches with festive red berries. The paper is printed in the United States and is thick enough to be safely opaque. The design might not be as obviously Christmas-y as some may like, but I think the subtle look to is classic. It’s a shorter roll at only two feet tall and 18 feet long, which gives you 36 square feet. At $0.36 per square foot, this is the most expensive paper on the list.
Cutest: Festive Penguins Jumbo Rolled Gift Wrap (72 Square Feet)
These cartoon penguins are adorably goofy and are sure to earn you a smile. I sort of wish it was more than three penguin characters repeated, but it’s worth it for the silly one in the middle who is all tangled up in Christmas lights. The paper itself has a nice heavy weight to it that is completely opaque and tear-resistant. You get 72 square feet on a roll that is just under two feet tall and 38 feet long so you’re looking at about $0.16 per square foot.