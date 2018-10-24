9 Best Christmas Wrapping Paper Sets of 2018 (Updated!)

A beautiful, neatly wrapped present actually enhances your enjoyment of a gift. It sounds a little silly because it’s what’s in the box that we’re excited about, but you’ve probably bought wine or some other product because of the packaging and what it looked like on the outside. It’s the same reason restaurants make food look so exquisite–we enjoy with our eyes first. Putting in that extra effort for quality wrapping paper, neat wrapping, and choosing paper colors that go together, makes a bigger difference than you think.

Because it can be hard to compare value when all the rolls have different amounts of paper, I’ve included how much each wrapping paper costs per square foot so you can accurately compare what you’re getting for your money.