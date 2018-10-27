21 Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything (Updated!)

What do you get for the man who has everything? We’ve rounded up some unique gift ideas that will please even the most discerning man. Read on to find creative gift ideas for that hard-to-shop-for guy.
Anki Vector Robot
Robots aren't just for kids. If he's always been interested in robotics, this smart companion robot may just be the robo-bestie he's always dreamed about. The Anki Vector robot has been programmed with basic AI, which means it can help you around the house. Vector is constantly learning and improving, so it's a gift that will grow over time.
Here are some other things this robot can do: answer basic questions, take pictures, time your dinner, tell you about the weather, and much more. Currently, voice features are English language only, but that could change in the future.
Grado Reference Series RS2e Headphones
Need a gift for a man who loves music? These luxury headphones from Grado provide stunning audio quality in an equally stunning package. The design features handcrafted wood accents from select mahogany. If the man you are shopping for is passionate about audio, design, or handcrafts, this is a gift that will really knock his socks off.
iRobot Roomba 870 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
7 Hawk4k Folding Drone With 4k Camera & Watch Controller
This cool drone from 7 is packed with cool features, the most interesting of which is its compact, folding design. Combined with an auto-follow feature and a 4K camera, this is a feature-rich drone that’s perfect for the man who wants a drone that can do it all. The drone hobby grows every month, as more and more people realize how cool it is to fly drones for fun and profit. We particularly like the watch controller, which is more elegant and simple than a bulky controller.
Fisher Blacksmithing Summer Gardening Tool Gift Set
Need a gift for a man with a green thumb? Skip the exotic seedlings and rare trees, and get him a practical gift that will get lots of use. No matter what part of the country he does his gardening in, he can use these gardening tools. Handmade by a blacksmith in Bozeman, Montana, the set includes a planting trowel, a narrow perennial trowel, a square hand hoe, a pointed hand hoe, and a three-tined rake. These handmade tools are something he can treasure for decades to come.
Handpresso Outdoor Complete French Press
Shopping for a guy who loves the great outdoors as much as he loves his first sip of coffee? This outdoor-friendly French press kit is great for men who love to start a day of camping with a hot cup of the black stuff. This compact, high-pressure system creates coffeehouse-style espresso without any cumbersome controls. Pair it with a portable coffee grinder and you’ve got a great gift for any on-the-go coffee fiend.
Son of a Sailor Playing Card Gift Set
Looking for a simple gift for any occasion? These elegant playing cards with carrying case make a great gift for a relative, friend, or work colleague. The cards are Monarch gold-foil playing cards. The cases are made from real, vegetable-tanned leather. Even if he has playing cards, we’re guessing he doesn’t have anything quite this special stuffed in his gaming cabinet.
Kotobuki Donabe Japanese Hot Pot
Need a gift for a foodie? If he loves Japanese food, a donabe pot is a great addition to his kitchen.
Donabe (pronounced do-NA-bey) pots are a traditional Japanese cooking vessel, used to make classic comfort food like ishikarinabe, oden, or sukiyaki. I picked one up on a trip to Japan earlier this year, and I use it all the time.
We suggest pairing this gourmet gift with a copy of the cookbook Donabe: Classic and Modern Japanese Clay Pot Cooking. If he loves Asian flavors, entertaining, and one-pot meals, this is pretty much the perfect gift for him.
Huawei Watch (Stainless Steel Version)
Shopping for a guy who doesn’t own a smartwatch yet, or owns one that he wants to upgrade? The new Huawei Watch is a nice option to consider. There are tons of different watch faces to choose from, so he can select a face that matches his outfit or his mood. The watch is compatible with most devices running iOS 8.2 or later, or Android 4.3 or later. The watch supports fitness tracking, as well as notifications for calls, texts, and apps. With over 4,000 Android Wear apps to choose from, he can really customize his watch experience to give him exactly what he needs.
Jack Black The Defensive Line Anti-Aging Triple Play
The only thing that the man who has everything can’t buy? Youth. Help him look great with this collection of anti-aging skincare products from Jack Black. This set includes a skin serum, resurfacing skin pads, and a concentrated eye rescue formula. Want to give him an even more lavish gift? We also recommend the award-winning Jan Marini Skin Research Skin Care Management System for men.
Giles & Brother Men’s Railroad Spike Cuff
Shopping for a guy who wears a lot of funky jewelry? This railroad spike-inspired cuff is a great statement piece. Not much of a jewelry guy? Maybe a Gucci watch would impress him.
Hella Slingshots Best Slingshot No.4
We can pretty much guarantee nobody else will think about getting him a slingshot. This is a quirky gift that’s perfect for all-American guys with fond memories of making their own slingshots as kids.
Each one-of-a-kind slingshot is handmade in San Francisco from forked tree branches, carefully stained with a walnut finish, twined in shellacked hemp, and outfitted with a leather projectile pouch using natural latex tubing and imitation sinew. These slingshots can be used for hunting, target practice, or just to have fun on a camping trip. If you want a more lavish gift, consider something from out guide to the best two-person tents.
Masterbuilt 20072115 Bluetooth Smart Digital Electric Smoker (30-Inch Model)
Need a gift for a man who loves BBQ? Get him his own smoker, and he can make his own slow roasted meats and ribs all year long. This smoker offers Bluetooth technology and ample cooking space for large cuts of meat. This is the perfect blend of old school smoker technology and 21st century precision.
Cubii Jr Desk Elliptical
Shopping for the guys who is always talking about losing weight, but can never find the time to hit the gym? With this desk elliptical, he can burn calories all day long, without getting up from his chair.
Lifeprint Portable Photo & Video Printer With Augmented Reality
Looking for a creative gift idea for the man who loves photography or gadgets? This clever printer may be just the ticket.
In addition to printing physical photos from your smartphone, this cool printer pairs with a companion smartphone app that has a rich selection of photo editing tools. It also supports AR (augmented reality) photos. Lifeprint’s Augmented Reality Hyperphotos are described by the company as being like "magical Harry Potter photos", which is pretty dang spiffy. The Lifeprint device can be used with both iPhone and Android devices.
Wynd Wearable Air Quality Tracker
All the money and possessions in the world don't matter if you can't breathe. This smart, wearable air quality sensor is an ideal gift for men who suffer from allergies, asthma, or just want to protect their lungs. The tracker sensor is about the size of your thumb, and can be attached to your clothing.
The ONE Smart Piano
If he's always wanted to learn piano, but never seems to have the time to take lessons, the One smart piano can help him learn on his own, from the comfort of his own home. The keys contain LED lights. As the song begins, you can play along by pressing the keys as they light up. Even if he can't read music, he can follow the lights and start to develop an understanding of the basics.
Over 100 video tutorials and 4,000 sheet music options are available within the free ONE apps. Weighted keys give him a better sense of what playing a real piano is like, as opposed to the cheap, unweighted keys you often see on keyboards.
Boosted Mini x Electric Skateboard
Whether he used to skate in his younger days, or always wanted to learn, this cool skateboard is a decidedly upmarket creation that's perfect for the man who has everything.
With a top speed of 20 MPH, a range of 14 miles, and a battery that takes less than two hours to recharge, he can be assured of fun, speedy commute. Whether he's using this electric skateboard to travel to work, or just tool around on the weekends, he'll think of you every time he hops up on the "deep dish" composite deck.
Samsung POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum
The man who has everything probably doesn't have one thing: the time to clean his own house. With a robot vacuum, he can automate this boring task and spend his time doing something more fun. We love this model for its cleaning power, as well as for the fact that you can control it with your voice if he has an Amazon Alexa product.
Brickell Men’s Renewing Face Scrub for Men
If he has everything he's ever wanted, except for clear skin, this face scrub for men will help transform the appearance of his skin. This formula features natural and organic ingredients which are designed to exfoliate and clear clogged pores. Brickell's face scrub is great for clearing congested skin, but it's also ideal as a pre-shave skin treatment to prevent/treat ingrown hairs.
14k Two-Tone Gold Fancy Men’s Bracelet
Want to get him something special? This two-tone gold bracelet is made from durable 14k gold, and measures 8 inches long. The gold used is solid gold -- no gold plate or gold fill here.