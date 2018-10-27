21 Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything (Updated!)

Our Review

Robots aren't just for kids. If he's always been interested in robotics, this smart companion robot may just be the robo-bestie he's always dreamed about. The Anki Vector robot has been programmed with basic AI, which means it can help you around the house. Vector is constantly learning and improving, so it's a gift that will grow over time.

Here are some other things this robot can do: answer basic questions, take pictures, time your dinner, tell you about the weather, and much more. Currently, voice features are English language only, but that could change in the future.