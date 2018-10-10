63 Best Gifts for Mom: The Ultimate List (2018)

Moms give so much to their children, and ask for so little in return. So when you go to pick out a present for your mother, or another important mom in your life, it’s important to select a gift that’s thoughtful, creative, and maybe even a little bit extravagant.
We’re here to help you find that perfect gift. Whether you’re shopping for a Mother’s Day gift, a birthday gift, a holiday present for your mother-in-law, or a “just because” gift for any other maternal figure in your life, our gift guide is here to help. Read on to see our carefully selected guide to the best gifts for moms.
Travelon Anti-Theft Messenger Bag
If your mom has a cruise coming up, packing the right bag is important. This anti-theft bag has a cut-roof shoulder strap, along with an organizer with RFID blocking card and passport slots. This bag will help keep her cash and belongings safe, no matter where she goes in the world. You can browse more rugged travel gear from Travelon here.
‘A to Z of Crochet: The Ultimate Guide for the Beginner to Advanced Crocheter’
Maybe your mom already knows to crochet. Maybe she’s been meaning to learn for years. Either way, this book can help her complete her first project. Does she learn better from a person than she does from a book? Maybe an online crochet course would be better for her.
KitchenAid Siphon Coffee Brewer
Does your mom love coffee? I mean, really, really love it? A siphon brewer can help her make her best-ever cup, thanks to precise temperature and vacuum technology. The siphon system produces the kind of coffee you might have had at swanky, high-end coffee shops. If your mother favors lighter roasts with a more tea-like brew profile, this brewer would be ideal. Plus, the brewer just looks so darn cool.
Ecosusi Ladies Faux Leather Briefcase
This cute briefcase is ideal for moms who need a new laptop bag, work bag, or purse. We particularly like the oversized bow detail. If the brown version pictured above isn’t to her taste, there are blue and black options as well.
Want to see more options like this? Check out our guide to the best laptop bags for similar styles that your mom might like.
‘Take What You Need’ Wooden Box And Coins
For moms who have had a tough year, this optimistic gift can be just the light-hearted gift they need to turn the corner. This gift box is filled with coins with words like “hope” and “strength” inscribed on them. Additional coins are available.
PMD Personal Microderm System
Designed for use every week, the PMD system brings 21st Century dermatology into the comfort of mom’s own home. This device evens out skin tone, reduces blemishes, and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Aluminum Oxide crystals on the patented spinning discs quickly exfoliate skin, making the skin underneath more receptive to topical skin care treatments (such as dr. brandt needles no more).
Conair Waterfall Foot Spa With Lights, Bubbles & Heat
Speaking of creating a spa-like experience at home, this foot bath is a lovely gift for moms who are on their feet all day. The bubbles, light, and heat creating a soothing experience. This model includes three pedicure attachments: a brush, pumice, and massager. Complete this gift with a bottle or two of Crabtree & Evelyn Nail Lacquer, so she can give herself a pedicure after her soak.
Cuisinart 7-Piece Nonstick Cutlery Knife Set With Acrylic Stand
Are mom’s knives looking a little beat up? It may be time to upgrade to a new set. This elegant set looks at home in a modern kitchen. The stand is a very cool display element, and the knives themselves are made from quality metal, and have handles that are comfortable to grip.
If she already has plenty of knives, maybe a kitchen gift inspired by our list of the best cookware sets would be more appropriate.
‘Between the World and Me’
This best-selling, award-winning book by Ta-Nehisi Coates explores issues of race. The narrative explores the history of race and segregation, with settings as diverse as Howard University, Civil War battlefields, and Paris. If your mom hasn’t read this book, she really should add it to her collection.
Tonymoly I’m Real Skin Care Facial Mask Sheet Package
Korean beauty products are incredibly hot right now, and Tonymoly is one of the best-known brands. This package contains all 11 of the companies cult favorite masks. Each mask is made with real botanicals, and each has been designed to target a specific skin complaint like moisture, elasticity, dullness, and more.
Etat Libre d’Orange Rien Eau de Parfum Spray
Luxe Parisian perfumery Etat Libre d’Orange makes a great scent called “Rien,” which means “nothing” in French. So when your mom asks what you got for her birthday, you can joke “nothing” before you hand over this delicate perfume. Rien has notes of rose, leather, orris, incense, oakmoss, patchouli, amber, cumin and black pepper.
Want other perfume recommendations? We also like many of the company’s other scents, including Vraie Blonde and Eau de Protection (the latter is one of my all-time favorites). Whichever option you choose, consider adding a vintage-inspired perfume atomizer to your gift to up the glam factor.
The Travel Halo by Cloudz
Is mom a frequent flyer? This travel pillow, bundled with ear plugs and a sleep mask, will help make her next flight more comfortable. If she’s already planning her next big trip, you can find more gift ideas in our guide to the best summer travel accessories.
Oliso® PRO™ Smart Vacuum Sealer
Vacuum sealers are a great way to prepare excess food for freezing, helping mom to save money. It’s also a nice accessory for moms who are interested in cooking sous vide. We like this model because of its reusable bags, as well as the moist/dry sealing options. This makes it ideal for tight seals needed for storage or in-bag cooking, as well as creating a “looser” seal for marinading meats and seafood in a bag.
‘I Am A Mom And A Nurse – Nothing Scares Me’ Funny Hoodie
Need a gift for a mom who works as a nurse? This hoodie is perfect for lounging on her off-days. Consider pairing it with a “I’m A Nurse, What’s Your Super Power?” mug.
Go Pet Club Cat Tree
If mom treats her cats like her own children, then she’ll really love getting a new cat tree. This extra large model is great for homes with multiple cats, and provides lots of places for happy cats to lounge and play. If this particular model is too big for her house or apartment, you can browse more cat trees here.
100 Years of Royal Albert Teacups and Saucers
Whether your mother is passionate about history or tea, Anglophiles of all stripes will love this cute set of five teacups and saucers. Each one of the five styles is a historic pattern created between 1900 and 1940. The cups, believe it or not, are totally dishwasher safe, even though they’re made from luxurious materials like bone china and 22-karat gold.
Dansko Women’s Pro Xp Mule
Dansko clogs and mules are beloved by working women everywhere, with many devoted wearers working in fields like teaching, nursing, or office work. These comfortable, sensible shoes have a special anti-fatigue rocker bottom, which makes them ideal for any mom who is on her feet for hours at a stretch. There are a variety of colors and patterns to choose from, so she can still feel stylish in a pair of sensible shoes.
Cleaning Services
Mom works hard enough as it is. Give her a little help around the house by booking a cleaning from a professional maid service. You can book a spring cleaning, or a deep cleaning to tackle problem areas mom hasn’t been up to cleaning for a few months. Mom will definitely appreciate a day off from housework.
‘My Life on the Road’
Gloria Steinem’s memoir My Life on the Road is a must-read for any mom who was part of the feminist movement in the 60s and 70s. Any mom who is passionate about travel or activism will also enjoy reading this sprawling tale.
Landmann Savannah Garden Light Fire Pit
Fire pits are a great gift for moms who love outdoor living. She can hang out by the fire when it is cold in late fall, or roast s’mores over an open flame with the kids during those long summer nights.
Natuzzi RE-VIVE Performance Recliner & Ottoman
Is mom’s furniture looking a little worse for wear? This set from Natuzzi is available in chocolate, ebony, or ivory. It is made with Italian leather, and designed to perfectly support the body. Just looking for a new ottoman? Browse our new guide to the best large storage ottomans to get even more gift ideas.
Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser
Tria is the first FDA-cleared laser available for home use. This is a nice gift for moms who want to pamper themselves. Any woman can remove unwanted hair from the comfort of her own home, and for much less money than she would pay to visit a laser hair clinic.
For moms who have limited mobility, this gadget lets them feel polished and pretty, even if they can’t make it out to the spa every other week. Simply treat the unwanted hair once every two weeks, and hair will be gone after three months.
Tria isn’t the only company making home laser hair removal machines. To see how Tria compares to other models out there, read our guide to the best home laser hair removal devices.
English Laundry English Rose Eau de Parfum Gift Set
This gift set includes perfume, lotion, and shower gel. This classic scent is a cacophony of rich smells: jasmine petals, fresh kiwis, red lychee, golden quince and white chocolate. It’s elegant and upscale, and perfect for the woman who appreciates the finer things.
Yankee Candle 22-Ounce Jar Scented Candle (Sun & Sand)
Yankee Candles smell great, and lots of moms like to create “smellscapes” in their homes using these jar candles. Sun and Sand is a nice scent for moms who like the beach. If you think mom would prefer to pick her own scent, maybe a Yankee Candle gift card is a better bet.
KitchenAid KSM155GBSA 5 Quart Artisan Design Series Mixer With Glass Bowl
I have many fond childhood memories of baking with my mom . We would always mix up cookie batter in her dependable KitchenAid. If you want to make some fresh memories with your mom, maybe it’s time to upgrade her old mixer. Today, these rugged mixers come in pretty much every color you can imagine.
The Artisan Design Series mixer works with any KitchenAid attachments designed for a five quart machine. Prices for these machines may vary by color.
I’m a sucker for the color pictured above, Sea Glass, but Plumberry, Raspberry Ice, and Toffee are also nice options. These mixers come with a burnished metal flat beater, a burnished metal dough hook, and wire whip. They are backed by a one-year warranty.
Want to go the extra mile? Grab an attachment for making pasta or ice cream from our list of the best KitchenAid attachments. You can also check out our guide to the best KitchenAid mixers to see other options.
Sterling Silver 5 Colors Solitaire Ring Set
Stacked rings are a huge trend right now. This ring set is made from colored cubic zirconia and sterling silver. Some user reviews indicate that this set runs a little small, so consider ordering up a size, particularly if your mom has a larger bone structure.
Bissell SmartClean Robotic Vacuum
Does mom have mobility issues? Maybe she just hates housework. If that’s the case, maybe she’d appreciate a robot vacuum cleaner. This model uses a triple-action cleaning system to tackle even tough messes: dual edge brushes, a unique brushroll and powerful suction work in concert to clean quickly. It works on multiple surfaces, so she can use it pretty much anywhere in her home.
Curious about how this vacuum stacks up against other robot vacuums? You should check out our guide to the best robot vacuums, and make an informed decision. If your mom owns a cat or a dog, consider something from our guide to the best robot vacuums for pet hair.
ONE Light Keyboard
Has your mom always wanted to learn piano? This smart keyboard will teach her how to play, and for a fraction of what’s she’d pay for weekly lessons over several years. The keyboard lights up, so all she has to do is follow the lights. There’s also a companion app, which can provide additional video lessons, sheet music, and games.
If a traditional keyboard is more her speed, one model we recommend is the Yamaha YPG-235, a portable model with performance assistant technology.
Bernard Buffet ‘Notre Dame’ 1968 Lithograph
Shopping for a mom who loves art, architecture, or French culture? This lithograph features a sweeping view of the Seine River and Notre Dame Cathedral, as rendered by French artist Bernard Buffet.
California Poppies Stemless Wine Glasses
Does your mom like to unwind with a glass of wine at the end of the day? These adorable, hand-painted glasses are a gift she’ll use every day. Part of the design is silkscreen printed. The fine details are individually hand-painted. These glasses are dishwasher safe, but only on the top rack.
Need a little something extra? Consider pairing these glasses with something from our list of the best wine openers.
L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil
What mom doesn’t want supple skin? This hydrating oil from L’Occitane nourishes skin, and radically improves the appearance of extremely dry winter skin. It’s also a great gift for new moms, or for moms who just lost a lot of weight. This skin-toning oil is recommended for use before, during and after pregnancy.
Coleman Lay-Z Spa Inflatable Hot Tub
Installing a “real” hot tub can costs thousands. This inflatable hot tub is a more affordable option, and it’s something your mom can transport from her home to her summer residence. Hot tubs can provide relaxation and relief from a whole host of life’s problems. A similar model to consider is the Intex PureSpa.
Collar Perfect Travel Iron
This compact iron is designed to keep collars pressed and tight. It can be used on the go, or at home to do quick touch-ups. There are flip out wings to cover larger areas, and six different heat settings. Whether she uses it on her own work clothes, or puts it to work on your dad’s wardrobe, this is a time-saving device she’ll really appreciate.
Smith & Cult Nail Polish
This beloved polish is available in 27 rich, fun shades. The polish is formulated for extra shine and extra long wear. If your mom loves painting her nails, these fun colors will be a great addition to her existing collection of polish. For more ideas in this vein, you can check out our guides to the best manicure kits and the best nail polish removers.
Betsey Johnson Women’s Cashmere/Silk Real Pashmina
This gorgeous pashmina is buttery soft, and comes in a wide array of cool colors. If mom takes a chill easily, this is a really thoughtful gift for any occasion. Want to see more like this? Check out our guide to the best pashmina scarves.
Aroma 8-Cup Digital Rice Cooker & Food Steamer
Rice cookers seem like uni-tasking kitchen devices, but they can actually be used to do a number of simple tasks. You can even use them to make cakes! This rice cooker does so much more than simply made you a bowl of rice. It can also steam meat and veggies, ensuring you get a complete, well-balanced meal. There’s a handy 15-hour delay timer, making it simple to “start” dinner before mom leaves for the day. Consider tossing in a copy of The Everyday Rice Cooker: Soups, Sides, Grains, Mains, and More to make your gift more complete.
Want to see more gifts like this? Browse our guides to the best rice cookers and instant pot cookers.
Cricut Explore One Cutting Machine
Cutting machines are a great gift for moms who love arts and crafts. You can use a cutting machine to cut pieces for scrapbooking, cards, gift packages, party invites, decorations, and much more. Looking for an alternative for moms who would prefer a sewing machine to a cutting machine? The SINGER 9960 sewing machine is a nice option to consider. Looking for a sewing machine for someone younger? Check out our guide to the best kids sewing machines, which includes models appropriate for novice sewers of any age.
Zen Sand Rocks Rake Garden Kit
Everyone needs a little meditation time in their day. This compact zen rock garden can help encourage your mom to take a little break during her work day, and focus on mindfulness and patience.
Sterling Silver White Diamond Accent Miracle Plate Cluster Earrings & Pendant Necklace Jewelry Set
Looking for an elegant jewelry set? This necklace and earring set are perfectly matched, and suitable for a variety of occasions. The sterling silver will age gracefully, and the size is easy on the earlobes. If you want a gift that’s a little more extravagant, consider this 14K White Gold 0.65 Ct Diamond Pendant and Earring Set instead.
Rose Gold Heart Ring With Cognac Diamonds & White Diamonds
This piece of sentiment jewelry is perfect for the mom who loves cognac diamonds. The heart shape leaves mom in no doubt of how much you love her. The ring is made from durable 10K rose gold, and features .15 carats of diamonds.
Real Simple
Moms love Real Simple magazine. This is a great subscription for moms who love cooking, crafting, home organization, or party planning. If this isn’t quite the right gift, consider other home and garden magazines instead.
‘Mom, I’ve Always Wanted to Tell You’
Mom, I’ve Always Wanted to Tell You is a journal that’s meant to be filled in and given as a gift to your mom. The journal has 50 prompts to help kickstart your writing, and dredge up happy childhood memories for you to share. Another journal that’s similar to this is What I Love About Mom, which is also a nice choice.
Personalized Cutting Board
This cool personalized cutting board from Bloxstyle is a great gift for moms who love to cook.
Joni Mitchell’s Blue on Vinyl
Vinyl is cool again, and now there are lots of moms who are trying to track down all of their favorite albums that have been reissued on vinyl. For Joni Mitchell fans, there’s no album more iconic than Blue. The album includes tracks like “River” and “A Case of You”. If she’s not much of a Joni Mitchell fan, browse more new release vinyl here.
Panasonic LUMIX DMC-LX100K 4K, Point and Shoot Camera with Leica DC Lens
If your mom’s current digital camera is years out of date, maybe it’s time to introduce her to the world of 4K. This Panasonic camera will make her feel like a real photographer. It encourages direct, intuitive control with dedicated lens rings and dials.
The camera can be used to create “fancy” photo effects like creating a blur around a subject. This model offers a full hybrid photo experience with 30p 4K Ultra HD video and 4K photo mode.
Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Sprout With Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
Need a gift for a mom who loves to cook, or just misses gardening during the coldest months of the year? This indoor herb garden kit is a great option. The kit includes a seed pod to grow dill, basil, and curly parsley. You can also use this set-up to foster fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more.
Coolest Cooler
Coolest Cooler was one of the most-backed projects in Kickstarter history. Now, it’s available in wide release. This fun cooler has room for all your tailgating/camping food and drinks. In addition to being a cooler, it’s also a blender, a waterproof, Bluetooth speaker, a bottle opener, a cutting board, and a USB charge point. This is a cool gift for moms who love hanging on the beach, and entertaining all their friends at a cookout.
Can’t swing the price tag on this one? There are a couple of similar products that cost a lot less. Two options to consider are the BREKX party cooler with Bluetooth speakers and the Picnic Plus Cooladio.
XOXO Women’s XO5747 Analog Display Analog Quartz Gold Watch
A gold watch is always a nice gift idea for a busy mom, and this model is surprisingly affordable. It features rhinestones on each side of the band, a jewelry clasp closure, and an elegant design. The only downside is that it is not water-resistant.
GoFloats Unicorn Party Tube Inflatable Raft
If your mom is totally obsessed with drinking Unicorn Frappucinos from Starbucks, this pool float is the perfect gift for your mom. Can’t you just picture her lounging in the pool or at the beach, a Unicorn frap in one hand, and the other taking a selfie?
‘Hello, Cupcake!: Irresistibly Playful Creations Anyone Can Make’
Who doesn’t love cupcakes? This fun cookbook is perfect for moms who love to bake, or moms who have an artistic streak. In addition to the cute puppy cupcakes featured on the cover of the cookbook, readers will also learn how to make a “big-top circus” cupcake tier and a batch of funny sausage and pepperoni pizza cupcakes for April Fool’s Day. And given its deeply discounted price, this cookbook is a great gift idea for shoppers on a budget.
Gaiam Beginner’s Yoga Starter Kit
Is mom looking to start yoga classes at home or in a studio? This kit has everything she needs to practice in style. The box is packed with an alignment yoga mat, block, strap and instructional DVD. If she already owns these yoga accessories, browse more Gaiam fitness products here.
URPOWER Wood Grain Ultrasonic Cool Mist Whisper-Quiet Humidifier With Color LED Lights
Humidifiers are a great gift. They help mom feel relaxed, and keep her skin and throat feeling hydrated when the weather turns dry. The natural wood design, paired with multi-color LEDs, make this humidifier feel luxurious and spa-quality. This model can be used as plain humidifier, or as an aromatherapy diffuser, so consider picking up some essential oils as well.
Zepp Tennis Swing Analyzer
Shopping for an active mom? This smart tennis swing analyzer is ideal for both beginners and experienced players. If you can’t afford the expense of a real tennis coach or tennis camp, this high tech sporting good is the next best thing.
The sensor quickly attaches to any modern tennis racket. Using the sensor’s data, you can track shot type, power, spin, and total court time. The same sensor can be used with a glove mount for Zepp’s golf tracking app. The app will provide you with tips to improve your game, but you can also send you in-app data to others to get their perspective. Not a tennis player? See other smart sports tools from Zepp here.
I TEACH WHAT’S YOUR SUPERPOWER? Mug
Need a gift for a mom who is also a teacher? This mug is a great gift idea. Consider pairing it with a nice bag of coffee, or one of the gifts from our guide to the best gifts for teachers.
Triby Connected Speaker
Your mom might struggle to keep tabs on her whole family. Her partner might be working late, and the kids might have lots of after-school obligations. Everyone is so busy these days, just figuring out who is going to be home for dinner can be an epic feat. This cool connected speaker makes communicating with family much simpler. There’s also a companion app for iOS and Android devices.
Triby is both a wireless music system and a communication hub. You stick this smart speaker to your fridge, and it becomes a central place for family members to check messages, leave notes, and even take calls.
The speaker lets you take calls while you’re cooking dinner, stream music, and share written messages or drawings. This unique gift is great for families that struggle to communicate effectively, but it’s also a great addition to the kitchen of empty nesters or moms who live alone.
‘Outlander’ Season One: The Ultimate Collection
Did your mom love the original Outlander novels? Any Outlander fan is bound to appreciate this complete Season 1 box set of the Outlander TV series. In addition to Blu-Ray copies of the entire first season and special features, this set also includes a collectible book, keepsake box, photographs from the set, a copy of the Season 1 soundtrack, and an engraved flask.
Sterling Silver ‘Mom’ Circle Graffiti Pendant Necklace
Sentiment jewelry is always a great gift idea for moms. This cute necklace says “Mom” at the center, and is covered with lots of descriptive adjectives that describe your mom: sweet, devoted, loving, warm, wise, strong, and more. If you want something a little more luxe, consider this 14k white gold and diamond “Mom” heart necklace.
SleepCompanion Light
When you’re not well-rested, everything in your life seems much harder. Help your mom be her best possible self with a better night of sleep. The SleepCompanion light is designed to improve the quality of sleep, with a special blue light designed to reduce the level of melatonin in your body naturally, making it easy to wake up. A soothing light helps her fall asleep in the evening.
The light is also really cool because it connects to compatible tracking platforms (like Jawbone, FitBit, and Netatmo) for even more in-depth analysis of your sleep patterns. If you’re looking for additional gift ideas, you might also want to check out our guide to the best birthday gifts for her.
Custom Dog Portrait
Does your mom love her dog? Get her a custom dog portrait, painted in oil. Each painting measures 11×14 inches, and takes just a few weeks to create. This is a great way to memorialize a pet who has passed on, or celebrate the introduction of a new puppy into the family.
‘Things I’ve Said to My Children’
Need a funny gift for your own mom, or a mommy-to-be? This funny book by graphic designer Nathan Ripperger features 80 pieces of art, each of which is accompanied by an actual weird thing Nathan has found himself saying to his own kids. Examples include “Stop riding that penguin, we’re leaving” and “I am NOT talking to you until you are wearing underwear.”
Want more funny gift ideas? Check out our list of the best gag gifts for women.
Baby Briefcase Baby Paperwork Organizer
Need a gift for a pregnant woman in your life? Whether she’s having her first child, or she’s been down this road before, a “baby briefcase” can help her keep all of her important paperwork organized and in one place.
Looking for more mommy-to-be gifts? Consider something from our list of the best stretch mark removal creams, or browse our guide to the best gifts for pregnant women. And of course, there’s our guide to the very best push present gift ideas.
Swash Express Clothing Care System
Need a gift for a mom who has big dry cleaning bills? The Swash system is a simple cabinet that dewrinkles, refreshes, restores and preserves clothes. There is no water, plumbing, pipes, vents, special hook-ups, or professional installation assistance needed to install the system. It fits easily into a laundry room or closet. You’ll want to make sure you also pick up some Swash pods, which provide the cleaning power and scent. For a mom without a car, a washing machine, or a lot of spare time, this is a really thoughtful gift. Professional moms, busy moms, or moms with reduced upper body strength will all appreciate this compact, easy-to-use laundry system.
Need a gift for an older woman in your life? Browse our guide to the best gifts for grandma.
Back to the Roots Water Garden (Deluxe Model)
Shopping for a mom who loves nature or animals? This deluxe water garden features both plants and fish in a unique ecosystem. The self-cleaning fish tank features plants that keep the water clean.
Fish in the tank create waste that nourishes the plants. The latest version of this water garden now includes a silent, submersible water pump and 360° view of the fish below.
This is an especially nice gift for an older mom that has downsized from a house with a garden to an efficiency apartment or an assisted living facility. No matter where your mom lives, she can take a little nature with her.