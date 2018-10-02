20 Best Hostess Gift Ideas for Parties (2018)

This is the season for hosting parties, and you want to make sure the hostess on your list has everything she needs for the occasion. There are many gift ideas to consider, from a coffee machine that can brew several cups at once to a delicately scented soap set. When cooking for a crowd, items such as a sandwich maker and KitchenAid stand mixer come in handy. Here are some of this year’s best hostess gift ideas for every budget.
Metallic Gold Fern Glasses
Our Review
These stunning statement glasses feature a silkscreen print and a reflective metallic gold leaf design. The leaf design changes with the turn of a wrist. Each glass stands eight inches tall and holds 16 ounces. They’re also noteworthy for their durable construction and the fact that they’re dishwasher safe.
Le Creuset Stoneware 15-Ounce Honey Pot
Our Review
A cheerful and bright enamel finish captures the eye, as does the accompanying honey dipper. This Le Creuset honey pot has a durable exterior that stands up to chipping, staining, and cracking. The enamel finish is also odor-resistant. The pot is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can go in the dishwasher and microwave. The interior is spacious enough to hold up to 16 ounces of honey.
Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier
Our Review
A three-in-one purification system in addition to a HEPA filter helps remove even the smallest allergens and pollutants. There’s also an active carbon layer to help capture potentially harmful toxins and odors. The WiFi-enabled air purifier monitors real-time air quality reports and can be controlled remotely using a smartphone. Other highlights include a sleep timer, night-time mode, and auto mode.
Breville BJE430SIL The Juice Fountain Cold
Our Review
Cold spin technology, combined with a precision mesh filter, ensures cold temperature juice extraction to avoid potentially losing essential minerals and vitamins due to excessive heat. This Breville juicer lets users make up to 70 ounces of juice at once via an innovative juicing system. The accompanying juice jug features a sealed lid to keep juice fresher for longer. Once it’s in the juice jug, the juice will remain fresh for up to three days when stored in the refrigerator.
KitchenAid KSM3311XHT Artisan Mini Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Our Review
Whether the hostess on your list doesn’t have enough countertop space or she simply prefers a smaller stand mixer, this small KitchenAid appliance is a solid bet. A 3.5-quart capacity is plenty for most daily baking demands. Other highlights include a tilt-head design and efficient beater-to-bowl contact. This mixer is lighter and has a reduced footprint compared to the larger KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer.
Hamilton Beach 25490A Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Our Review
This Hamilton Beach sandwich maker creates one to two sandwiches at a time in just five minutes. A timer with an audible tone helps track the progress of each sandwich and signals when breakfast is ready. Several fast and simple recipes are included. Cleanup is stress-free thanks to several removable and dishwasher-safe parts. This sandwich maker whips up sandwiches made with fresh ingredients for a tasty and healthy breakfast or snack.
OXO Good Grips Glass Baking Dish
Our Review
This glass baking dish is safe for use in the oven and freezer. It’s also constructed with a durable borosilicate glass material that can withstand significant temperature changes. Large handles provide a safe and steady grip. The BPA-free lid is designed to prevent leaks and spills and keeps the top layers from getting pushed down.
Brita 10 Cup Grand Water Pitcher
Our Review
This colorful water pitcher stands out for its generous 10-cup capacity and the fact that it’s easy to fill. A built-in filter eliminates any leftover chlorine taste or odor in the water supply. It also gets rid of lingering cadmium, copper, and mercury. An electronic filter change indicator makes it easy to track precisely when the filter needs to be changed. Both the pitcher and filter are BPA-free. The Brita comes with a locking lid to avoid spills and is available in a variety of colors.
Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa/Mink Heated Throw
Our Review
An innovative warming system adjusts the temperature as needed to provide consistent warmth. This throw also features a 100 percent polyester fleece material and a six-foot power cord. It can even go in the washing machine and dryer. Users can choose from three available warming settings. There’s also a three hour auto-off function. This warm blanket is available in a variety of colors.
SodaStream Source Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit
Our Review
Aside from a sparkling water maker, this starter kit also comes with a reusable carbonating bottle and a mini CO2 carbonator. Users have a choice between 40 types of soda, including diet, regular, and naturally flavored. Each drink is produced without aspartame and corn syrup. This starter kit is also available in white and doesn’t require batteries or electricity.
iRobot Braava 380t Mopping Robot
Our Review
Treat the hostess in your life to an affordable robot vacuum cleaner that also mops the floors. Users can choose between dry sweeping and damp mopping. This iRobot uses microfiber or disposable cleaning cloths to pick up hair, dust, dirt, and other lingering particles. GPS navigation helps guide the robot vacuum cleaner around the room. The Braava uses damp or dry cloths to mop up messes on hard floors.
Cuisinart CGG-200 All-Foods Tabletop Gas Grill
Our Review
Highlights of this tabletop grill include a modular grill-surface system and a convenient twist-start ignition. Folding side shelves provide extra space when necessary. The 12,000 BTU grill is powerful enough to cook several types of food. It also reaches 500 degrees Fahrenheit within minutes and ensures temperature accuracy throughout the cooking process. A 240 square inch cooking surface offers enough room to cook meals for up to eight people.
Bodum Chambord Copper Classic Teapot
Our Review
Tea is ready in just minutes with this copper classic teapot. Its charming copper finish looks just as upscale on the kitchen counter as it does on a tabletop or other surface. There’s also a heat-resistant handle that ensures a comfortable and safe grip when pouring tea. A removable infuser makes it easy to control the steeping and brewing process. This teapot works with any black, white, green, or herbal tea. Pair this teapot with the Bodum Bistro Double-Wall Insulated Glass Mug for a truly thoughtful hostess gift.
This item may not arrive in time for Christmas. Similar gifts that will arrive before Christmas include the Bodum Chambord 1-Liter Tea Pot and Bodum Assam Tea Press.
Michel Design Works Foaming Hand Soap and Lotion Caddy Gift Set
Our Review
This elegant hand soap and body lotion set makes a thoughtful hostess gift for stays of any length. Both the hand soap and body lotion stand out for their delightful lemon basil fragrance. The simple yet convenient caddy fits into just about any bathroom or kitchen. Give this gift by itself or pair it with coordinating kitchen towels for a gift that any hostess will appreciate.
Pinzon Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Year Round Comforter
Our Review
This full/queen comforter is designed for year-round use. It’s also made with hypoallergenic down alternative. A 220 thread count shell ensures it feels soft against the skin. There’s also a boxed stitch construction from one end to the other to keep the filling in place. Its solid white design also means this comforter can be used as a duvet insert any time throughout the year.
Nutri Ninja Auto iQ
Our Review
Durable extractor blades help break down ice and seeds along with whole vegetables and fruits for optimal vitamin and nutrient extraction. Auto iQ technology helps control the blending process with intelligent blending programs that take the guesswork out of each blending session. Two BPA-free cups are included with this Ninja blender for added convenience. Container sizes range include 18, 24, and 32 ounces.
5-Piece Premium Kitchen Linen Set
Our Review
This kitchen set includes dish towels, pot holders, and an oven mitt. Each piece is made from 100 percent cotton material and features a modern black and white stripe pattern. The basket weave towels are large and absorbent, while each pot holder comes with a heat-resistant silver reflective material and a loop for hanging. The oven mitt is thickly padded and provides a safe, comfortable grip when handling hot food items. Most hands fit comfortably into the oven mitt.
Cuisinart DCC-3200 Perfect Temp Coffeemaker
Our Review
Brew strength control offers a choice between regular and bold coffee flavors. This fully automatic coffee machine also has auto shutoff, a 1-4 cup setting, and self-clean. It is also programmable up to 24 hours. Adjustable keep warm temperature control ensures coffee is always served at the optimal temperature. This coffee machine stands out for innovative technology that promotes hotter coffee without losing quality or flavor along the way.
How to Cook Everything: 2,000 Simple Recipes for Great Food
Our Review
This Mark Bittman cookbook works just as well for those who already cook as it does for anyone who wants to learn the basics. The hostess in your life won’t have to worry about what to make for a crowd as the book features 2,000 simple recipes and beginner-friendly techniques. Another highlight of this cookbook is that the recipes don’t require anything other than basic equipment. There are recipes for every occasion.
A beginner-oriented version, How to Cook Everything The Basics: All You Need to Make Great Food, is also available.
Crabtree & Evelyn Triple Milled Soap Set
Our Review
This luxurious soap set is triple milled to ensure a long-lasting fragrance. It’s also gentle enough for daily use. The soap is made with a blend of shea butter to keep the skin moisturized and delicate fragrances for a refreshing scent that will last throughout the day. Each bar of soap gently cleanses and softens the skin.
Pair it with similar items such as Crabtree & Evelyn Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Therapy or Crabtree & Evelyn Conditioning Hand Wash for a gift that any hostess will appreciate.