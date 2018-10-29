10 Best Santa Suits for Sale: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Halloween isn’t the only holiday that requires a costume. With Santa Con, bar crawls in tons of cities, holiday parties galore, and to bring the Santa spirit to life, Santa costumes are a must have for the holiday season. The essentials are pretty standard across the board – a plush red jacket and coordinating pants, a belly that jiggles, a long white beard, tall black boots, and of course a Santa hat all complete the look.
While many of the costumes below are similar, you’ll notice a difference in pricing that stems from the quality of the fabric and the accessories that are included in each costume kit. The less expensive costumes tend to be made with thinner fabric and might not include all of the costume components, while the more expensive costumes are often made with thicker and more high quality fabric, and include all the accessories within one purchase.
We’ve rounded up the 10 best Santa costumes, including a few items for the women, too. Shop them all below.
The first costume on this list might be pricy, but you get what you pay for it. It’s the most classic costume, made with quality fabric and available in sizing for everyone.
Rubie’s Regal Plush Santa Suit
Rubie’s is one of the leading costume designers so it’s no surprise that they have a plethora of Santa Claus costumes to choose from. This one is likely the most traditional and features a satin lined jacket with a hidden front zipper, elastic waist pants with pockets, and a matching hat. It also comes with white gloves, a black vinyl belt, and vinyl boot-tops, designed to be worn over your own black shoes. The only thing missing from this costume is some Santa glasses and a Santa bag.
California Costumes Classic Santa Suit
You’ll look holly and jolly with this authentic and affordable Santa costume. The costume includes the red pullover coat and coordinating pants. It also comes with the Santa Claus hat with an attached wig, a white long beard, boot covers, a belt, and gloves. If you want to take your costume to the next level, skip the boot covers and buy these awesome Santa boots instead.
Funny Christmas Santa Claus Inflatable Blow Up Suit
While more traditional Santa costumes are probably best if you’re going to be handing out presents, if you want a good laugh at Santa Con or a holiday party, this inflatable Santa is sure to earn a few chuckles. The costume is pretty affordable and inflates within 60 seconds with the included air pump. Don’t forget to grab a Santa hat and beard to complete the look. This one costs under $10.
Forum Novelties Men’s Santa Ride-A-Reindeer Adult Costume
Santa is nothing without his reindeer, which is why we love this awesome costume for the full effect. The costume is designed with a Santa jacket, which closes with Velcro tabs located on back of the neck. The reindeer prop has elastic “suspender” straps that fit over your shoulders for a comfortable fit. The costume is one size fits most, so you don’t have to worry about specific sizing. Looking for alternative funny Christmas inspired costumes? Check out this Christmas tree costume, this elf costume, or this awesome candy cane costume.
Rubie’s Crimson Regency Plush Santa Suit
This Santa costume is super plush, and while it’s a bit more expensive than some of the alternative traditional Santa costumes on the market, if offers a costume designed with thicker and more luxurious fabric, which drives up the price. The costume features a gorgeous high-quality velvet Santa Claus suit with a lined faux fur trim jacket, lined pants with pockets, and a matching hat, all in rich crimson red. The black vinyl belt, boot-tops, and gloves are also all included. If you’re a skinny guy, you’ll want to pick up this authentic Santa belly for underneath your costume.
Forum Novelties Women’s Plus Size Mrs. Santa Claus Costume
While there’s no rule that says women can’t dress up like Santa Claus, this costume is perfect if you’re looking for a festive but feminine option for Santa Con or a holiday party. The fit is versatile, fitting most body shapes, and it’s made with durable and high quality fabric. Grab the Mrs. Claus wig and coordinating glasses here.
Halco Holidays Complete Santa Claus Christmas Suit
Anyone can pass as Santa Claus with this awesome and realistic costume. Whether you’re dressing up for a bar crawl, a holiday party, or for your kids, you’ll love this costume for years to come. This 10 piece costume comes with everything you’ll need to complete the look including a zippered coat, pants, hat, belt, boot tops, gloves, glasses, wig, beard, and an eyebrow stick. While it costs a bit more than some other costumes, you won’t need to fill in the gaps with additional accessories, making it worth the cost.
Forum Novelties Women’s Sweet Miss Santa Suit Costume
Mrs. Claus costumes can be matronly, which isn’t the cutest look. If you’re looking for something a bit more youthful, this Miss Santa costume might be the perfect holiday costume for you. The affordable costume includes a ruby red dress with fur lining, a matching caplet, a traditional Santa hat and a belt to cinch the waist for a flattering fit. Purchase these white and red stripped tights for a festive addition to your outfit.
Leg Avenue Women’s Two Piece Mrs. Claus Costume
Amp up the sexy with this sultry Santa costume, perfect for a holiday party, a bar crawl, or Santa Con. The costume is available in three versatile sizes and can be purchased in a bright festive red or dark forest green depending on your preference. The costume includes both the dress (with faux fur trim and a fun and cozy hood) and a belt. Complete the look with these knee high faux fur lined Santa boots.
Rubie’s Costume Super Deluxe Old-time Santa Suit Costume
If you’re looking for a Santa Claus costume that’s a little bit different than the traditional getup, consider something like this outfit, which is meant to take you back in time. The fabric is rich and high quality, with tons of gorgeous embellishments and detailing that take the costume to the next level. The costume features a long hooded jacket made of velvet, lined with satin, and trimmed with white faux fur. It also comes with coordinating pants, a belt, and boot tops with jingle bells.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.