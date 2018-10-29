10 Best Santa Suits for Sale: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Halloween isn’t the only holiday that requires a costume. With Santa Con, bar crawls in tons of cities, holiday parties galore, and to bring the Santa spirit to life, Santa costumes are a must have for the holiday season. The essentials are pretty standard across the board – a plush red jacket and coordinating pants, a belly that jiggles, a long white beard, tall black boots, and of course a Santa hat all complete the look.

While many of the costumes below are similar, you’ll notice a difference in pricing that stems from the quality of the fabric and the accessories that are included in each costume kit. The less expensive costumes tend to be made with thinner fabric and might not include all of the costume components, while the more expensive costumes are often made with thicker and more high quality fabric, and include all the accessories within one purchase.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best Santa costumes, including a few items for the women, too. Shop them all below.

The first costume on this list might be pricy, but you get what you pay for it. It’s the most classic costume, made with quality fabric and available in sizing for everyone.