23 Best Birthday Gifts for Boyfriends: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

This romantic gift is great for guys who love the great outdoors. A compass ensures he will always find his way home, and his way back to you. One side features a working compass, while the reverse reads, “Follow your heart.”

This is a sweet gift to send to a boyfriend who lives far away. If you guys can’t be together on his actual birthday, this simple compass shows him that he is still in your thoughts.

If he’s got a literary bent, he might also enjoy this compass engraved with a poem by e. e. cummings.