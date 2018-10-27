23 Best Birthday Gifts for Boyfriends: The Ultimate List (2018)

Your significant other’s birthday is coming up, and you have no idea what to get him. Should you go with something sweet and romantic, or something totally unexpected? We’re here to help you find a gift for your boyfriend.
-
Follow Your Heart Pocket Compass
Our Review
This romantic gift is great for guys who love the great outdoors. A compass ensures he will always find his way home, and his way back to you. One side features a working compass, while the reverse reads, “Follow your heart.”
This is a sweet gift to send to a boyfriend who lives far away. If you guys can’t be together on his actual birthday, this simple compass shows him that he is still in your thoughts.
If he’s got a literary bent, he might also enjoy this compass engraved with a poem by e. e. cummings.
-
Calvin Klein ETERNITY for Men AQUA Eau de Toilette
Our Review
Want your boyfriend to smell amazing? This fresh scent from CK is light, yet intoxicating. This complete aqua scent includes notes of cucumber, citrus, green leaves, pepper, and sandalwood. A body spray is also available. You could also consider the Calvin Klein ETERNITY for Men after shave balm.
-
‘Are You My Boyfriend?’
Our Review
Are You My Boyfriend? is a cute take on the classic kid’s book Are You My Mother? If you’re looking for a cute, heartfelt gift, this is a fun option…especially if you’re ready to upgrade your relationship from FWB to officially dating.
Looking for other modern takes on classic kids books? We also like Goodnight, iPad and Oh, the Places You’ll Eff Up: A Parody for Your Twenties.
-
UA Men’s Blitzing II Stretch Fit Cap
Our Review
Every guy needs a good ball cap, and this one from Under Armour is a nice option to consider. In addition to coming in a huge array of colors, it has a slightly stretchy fit for maximum comfort. The built-in HeatGear sweatband wicks away sweat, which helps to keep sweat out of his eyes while he’s at work or play.
Want more hat ideas? Browse MLB ball cap styles here, or take a look at some cool men’s fedoras on sale.
-
Motorola Moto 360 Sport
Our Review
If you’re looking for a really nice gift for a serious boyfriend, a high-end smartwatch is a great choice. This sporty version of the Moto 360 has a great interface, and comes in multiple colors. In addition to keeping him connected with notifications, the watch also replaces his existing fitness tracker. The 360 Sport tracks your steps, calories, and heart rate. If you’re not sure about this exact model, get more ideas from our guide to the best smartwatches.
-
‘This Is What An Amazing Boyfriend Looks Like’ T-shirt
Our Review
Need a cheap gift? This heartfelt shirt might be a little cheesy, but it’s still an awesome and inexpensive gift. Want to get him a shirt that matches his interests? Try something from our list of the best Batman shirts, or browse Peyton Manning shirts and jerseys here if he’s a football fan.
-
Hand Trades Personalized Guitar Picks
Our Review
These personalized guitar picks are a cute and romantic gift for any musician. If a metal pick isn’t quite right for him, a nice alternative is a guitar pick keychain. Pair either option with a gift card to Guitar Center, and you’ve got a great gift for your guitar-playing boyfriend.
-
16 Ounce Moscow Mule Copper Mug Gift Set
Our Review
Does your BF love classic cocktails? This Moscow Mule mug set is perfect for keeping his ginger beer and vodka ice cold. Real copper mugs are the preferred cocktail receptacle for a Moscow Mule, since copper quickly takes on the chill from the ice, making the rim frosty and keeping the drink insulated. Copper straws are also included.
Not much of a Moscow Mule guy? Maybe some whiskey glasses would be a better birthday gift for him.
-
Darth Vader Oven Glove
Our Review
Need a gift for the boyfriend who loves cooking and sci-fi in equal measure? This heat-resistant Darth Vader glove is perfect for guys who love BBQ or baking. Toss in a matching Darth Vader kitchen apron and some lightsaber tongs for an even better gift.
-
‘The Scientists: A History of Science Told Through the Lives of Its Greatest Inventors’
Our Review
Need a gift for a guy who loves science, history, or reading? This fascinating book is perfect for him. Even if he has a hard time grasping tough science concepts, this easy-to-read book will make it easy to understand how key scientific advancements changed the course of history. This book will appeal to guys who love a good biography, since the lives of the scientists themselves are given more prominence than the hard science they came up with.
Not sure if this book is right for him? Browse hot new releases in books, and find him something that’s just right.
-
Element Men’s Mohave Backpack
Our Review
This skate-friendly backpack is great for school or weekend fun. Special features includes an internal laptop sleeve, and handy front zip pocket. You can clip a skateboard to the bag for easy transport. If you want to see more gear from Element, click here.
-
Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Jean
Our Review
These classic straight-leg jeans looks great on a variety of body types and heights. If he’s an active guy who needs a little more stretch in his jeans, we also like Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Motion Stretch jeans. You can see additional wash options and distressed looks via the link below.
-
Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone
Our Review
Is your boyfriend a singer, musician, or podcast producer? A new mic can make whatever he records sound more professional. In addition to having a cool retro look (and multiple color options to choose from), this mic has three preset modes, and automatically applies gain, EQ, compression and limiting for optimal sound. You can browse more mics from Shure here.
-
Frostbeard Studio Book Lovers Soy Candle
Our Review
Does your boyfriend love the smell of old books? This soy candle from Frostbeard Studio is a great gift for serious book lovers. These candles are mixed, poured and assembled in small batches at a studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you want other bibliophile-friendly gift ideas, the company also makes literary candles that evoke the smell of The Shire and Gatsby’s Mansion.
Not much of a candle guy? Grab something from our list of the best gifts for book lovers instead.
-
Slap Shot Soap
Our Review
Need a gift for a hockey fan? Grab him tickets for the next home game, and toss in some of this awesome soap. The tea tree and spearmint oils provide an invigorating sensation. Once he uses up all the soap, the gift tin can be used as a handy place to stash guitar picks, spare change, cufflinks, or other bits and bobs. Want more gift options? Browse more manly soaps from Seattle Sundries here.
-
‘Mr. Nuts and Mr. Balls’
Our Review
Does your boyfriend have a juvenile sense of humor? This goofy book will definitely make him laugh. If you want more gift ideas like this, we also recommend The Oatmeal’s book 5 Very Good Reasons to Punch a Dolphin in the Mouth (And Other Useful Guides).
-
Goorin Bros. Men’s Hooters Trucker Hat
Our Review
This is a good gift for a guy who loves…owls. Just owls. No double meaning here. Of course, if this isn’t really the right gift for him, you can browse other hat styles from Goorin Bros. here.
-
Alexander Del Rossa Men’s Cotton Sweatshirt Style Hooded Bathrobe
Our Review
Maybe his current bathrobe is looking a little ratty. Maybe he doesn’t even own a bathrobe. Either way, he’ll appreciate having a clean and comfy bathrobe to use when he gets out of the shower. The hood and side pockets make this extra comfy. Multiple color options are available. Consider tossing in some cozy slippers to complete the gift.
-
‘Coloring for Grown-Ups: The Adult Activity Book’
Our Review
Need a funny gift for an artsy boyfriend? This hipster-approved coloring book for adults is packed with adult-inspired activities and art prompts. You can browse more adult coloring books here.
-
‘Bacon 24/7: Recipes for Curing, Smoking & Eating’
Our Review
If he loves cooking, or just loves bacon, this cookbook is a great gift idea for him. Whether he wants to make his own bacon, or just eat lots of bacon-centric foods, this cookbook will definitely make him drool. Give him the book and let him work his own magic on a hunk of pork belly, or cure some bacon yourself using a recipe from this book. Then, give him both the meat and this book for his birthday. Either way, he’ll be one happy carnivore.
If your boyfriend is vegan or vegetarian, maybe a tofu-making kit is a better birthday gift idea for him.
-
Task Essential Skin Feed Lotion
Our Review
Lots of guys dislike “frou frou” skincare routines, but he’ll change his tune when his dry skin stops itching and peeling. The masculine packaging and serious results ensure that he’ll be very appreciative. This Swiss-made product is infused with oxygen, apricol oil and algae. Papaya extract helps remove dead, dry skin cells, ensuring that he’ll literally put his best face forward. You can browse more skincare products from Task Essential here.
-
‘Rocky: Heavyweight Collection’
Our Review
If he loves the Rocky movies, this collection is a great gift idea. This Blu-ray box set includes the following films: Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa. Not interested in sports movies? Maybe the Stanley Kubrick: Visionary Filmmaker Collection is more to his taste.
-
Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven
Our Review
This countertop pizza oven is the perfect cooking option for a busy boyfriend, or a bro boyfriend who isn’t super skilled in the kitchen. A cool feature is the ability to control the top and bottom heating elements separately. This makes it easy to avoid over-baking or over-browning. A timer signals end of cooking time and automatically turns off heating elements. This is also a nice option for eco-conscious boyfriends, since this small appliance uses 60 percent less energy than a standard oven.
Not sure if this kitchen appliance is right for his lifestyle? Browse more fun kitchen gear from Presto here.