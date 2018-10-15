63 Best Boyfriend Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

The right gift shows your boyfriend just how much you care about him. You want a gift that feels personalized just for him, and shows that you pay attention to his likes, dislikes, wants, and needs.
We’ve put together a list of over 100 great boyfriend gifts. Read on to get recommendations for unique, creative, and just plain cool gifts for boyfriends of all ages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crazy Dog T-Shirts Turn into a Ninja Flip Tee
Our Review
Shopping for a high-energy guy with a quirky sense of humor? This goofy tee is probably right up his alley. Too intense for your boyfriend? Maybe a more somber, simple shirt would be better for him. Maybe a simple Van Heusen long sleeve dress shirt is the way to go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Ripper Street’
Our Review
Speaking of murder and intrigue, Ripper Street is a great gift for guys who love crime procedurals or period dramas. The scripts are impeccable, with dialogue that perfectly fits the time and place. The show is set in London in 1889, just after the Jack the Ripper murders. A detective, his sergeant, and an American doctor try to solve murders, wondering all the while if Jack the Ripper is going to resurface and kill again. Each episode is sort of like CSI, with the characters using then-cutting edge techniques like motion picture cameras, fingerprinting, or forensic entomology to solve each case. The action will keep him on the edge of his seat. As of this writing, four seasons have aired, and a fifth is in the works.
Want another gift idea in this vein? If your boyfriend loves period dramas and war movies, consider getting him Band of Brothers, a great HBO show about soldiers in WWII.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Super Mario Bros. Handmade Pillow
Our Review
Looking for a cheap gift for a gamer? This handmade pillow features tons of characters from the Mario franchise, making it perfect for a Nintendo fan.
Want a more unique gift? There’s a cool trend of adding Nintendo characters to paintings inspired by the works of great masters. Two options you should check out are this take on Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” with Piranha Plants, and this Shyguy-inspired take on “Girl With a Pearl Earring.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hardmill Waxed Canvas Knife Roll
Our Review
Looking for a cool gift for a professional cook or serious foodie? A knife roll is a practical gift that’s just plain awesome. A knife roll is what professional chefs use to store and transport their knives. When unrolled, it is easy to select just the right knife for the task at hand. Denim and leather rolls are also available, but waxed canvas is a classic option that has the added benefit of being a bit easier to keep clean. A bit steep for your budget? Hardmill also makes some pretty dope lunch sacks, also out of waxed canvas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Brush Hero Wheel Brush
Our Review
Do you sometimes wonder if he loves his car more than you? If your boyfriend is a gearhead who takes insane pride in his ride, he might love this automobile cleaning tool. The Brush Hero is a powerful rotating brush that makes quick work of cleaning the dirt from tires and wheel wells. It can also be used to clean bikes or motorcycles after a muddy ride through rough terrain.
Looking for something a little more special? Another gift we recommend for car guys is the Automatic, a small device that plugs into your car’s diagnostic (OBD-II) port. The device connects with a smartphone app, and helps to demystify what it means when a “check engine” light illuminates on your dash. It also provides crash assistance, and gives you driving tips to save on gas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Samsung Level U Pro Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Our Review
Headphones are one of those things that you don’t always think about splurging on. But once you’ve tried a pair of headphones that fit great and offer high-quality sound, it’s hard to go back to cheap headphones. If your boyfriend loves to run and listen to music at the same time, these headphones will offer him a snug fit and superior audio performance.
The headphones are splash-resistant, so they can handle running in the rain, or getting hit with a little sweat. Flexible joints and a very lightweight body ensure that you can get the gift you need, without a lot of additional stress on your ears or head. These are wireless headphones with up to nine hours of battery life. A really interesting feature is Sound Share, which allows you to share audio with a second Level U PRO headset, Level On Wireless PRO headset, or Level On Wireless headset. If you guys travel together a lot, you might want to invest in two headsets so you guys can listen to music or watch a movie together.
Not sure if these headphones are the right gift for your guy? Get more gift ideas from our guides to the best wireless Bluetooth headphones and the best wireless earbuds for running.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘I Flexed and the Sleeves Fell Off’ Tank
Our Review
Need a funny gift for a guy who hits the gym hard? This great muscle tee lets him show off his biceps. If your partner is still working on perfecting his gym body, maybe he’d get a kick out of this “Muscles Installing” tank.
Need to find gifts for other men in your life? Check out our guide to the best gifts for grandpa.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
WeMo Switch
Our Review
He can turn any lamp or appliance into a smart home appliance by plugging it into this special switch. Once plugged in, he can control anything that’s plugged into it from his smartphone. The system works with any smartphone or tablet running Android 4.1 and higher, or iOS 8 and higher. You can turn off lights remotely, or make sure that you’ve turned off the coffee pot before you leave for work. If he’s been intrigued by the whole smart home trend, this is an affordable way to get him started with creating a smart home environment. You might consider tossing in some WeMo light bulbs as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
H2PONG Inflatable Beer Pong Table Float
Our Review
If you guys love lounging in the sun and frolicking in the pool, this beer pong float is a wacky gift idea for the boyfriend who loves to party. This pool-friendly float can be used as a regular float, but can also be transformed into a floating beer pong table. There are divots to keep the cups stable, and the float comes pre-packed with five ping pong balls. There’s room for 28 cups all told: 10 cups in each end rack, plus four cups along both sides for spectators to hold their drinks.
If he’s more into terrestrial beer pong, you might consider The Clean Cup, an automatic ball washer for beer pong balls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D. Logo Tee
Our Review
If your boyfriend loves Marvel movies and superheroes, this S.H.I.E.L.D. shirt will make him feel like he’s part of the action. If he’s in need of a new hoodie, maybe an Iron Man or Captain America costume hoodie would be better choices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Heavenly Intrigue: Johannes Kepler, Tycho Brahe, and the Murder Behind One of History’s Greatest Scientific Discoveries’
Our Review
Does your boyfriend love stories of true crime, science, or history? This fascinating book examines the potentially antagonistic relationship between Johannes Kepler and Tyco Brahe. These famous scientists were both larger than life characters. Brahe famously lost part of his nose in a sword fight, and Kepler struggled with poor vision and crippled hands after surviving smallpox. While there’s no definitive proof that Kepler killed Brahe to steal his research, the idea that Brahe could have been the victim of poison is very intriguing. If your boyfriend loves a good murder mystery, or is just fascinated with the history of science, he’ll enjoy this interesting book.
If he’s more interested in history than science, he might also enjoy the delightfully creepy book The Invention of Murder: How the Victorians Revelled in Death and Detection and Created Modern Crime.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Manara Library’ Volume 1
Our Review
Shopping for a guy who loves comics and graphic novels can be tough. It can be hard to find a volume of something they don’t already own. For that hard-to-shop-for comics lover, we recommend the first volume of The Manara Library. Italian comics artist Milo Manara isn’t super well-known in the US, but he has a devoted following. His artwork is lush, and his stories are often set in America’s past, making them appealing to history buffs. This collection includes Indian Summer, widely considered to be one of Manara’s best works. It’s a great introduction to this cult favorite. You might also consider picking up Volume 2 and Volume 3 if you want to give him a more lavish gift, and expose him to material that wasn’t previously available in the US.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Japanese Yosegi Puzzle Box
Our Review
If your boyfriend loves puzzles, brainteasers, or Japanese culture, then he’ll be fascinated by this unique gift. This box will only open after you slide portions of the exterior design in a precise order. Yosegi refers to the unique style of mosaic woodwork on the exterior. The boxes themselves are called Himitsu-Bako in Japanese, and were famously used by samurai to send secret messages, or conceal precious items. Your boyfriend can use these tricky boxes to store anything that’s important to him. There are a couple of different designs to choose from. The one pictured above is the “five sun, 21 move” style, which is the largest, most ornate, and most complex option available. Other, less expensive puzzle box options are available via the link below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zippo Logo Matte Lighters
Our Review
Sure, there are other lighters out there, but none have the prestige of a Zippo. A lighter is a great gift for a smoker, as well as for survivalists or campers who need an emergency source of fire. These matte finish Zippos have a cool look, and are available in colors like white, blue, green, orange, black, and even hot pink. If you want a more ornate option, you could opt for a dragon Zippo or eagle Zippo instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Volcom Men’s Solid Short Sleeve Rash Guard
Our Review
Does your boyfriend love the beach? A rash guard protects his skin from irritation while surfing, and also can be worn on the beach to prevent overexposure to the sun. We like this rash guard from Volcom because it comes in a nice variety of colors, is easy to wash, and provides the equivalent of 50 SPF protection against the sun. Volcom also makes long sleeve rash guards, for guys who need extra coverage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Star Wars’ Chess Game
Our Review
This fun Star Wars chess set is a great gift idea for the Star Wars fan in your life. This simple game of strategy gets a fresh look by making each piece look like a classic Star Wars character. The black pieces are Imperial characters, and include notable bad guys like Darth Vader and Boba Fett. The silver pieces are all Rebel Alliance, and include fan favorites like R2-D2 and Han Solo. This is a fun gift for someone who loves sci-fi, or someone who collects chess sets. It’s also kid-friendly, which is great if you have a lot of children around the house. The quality isn’t super premium, however, so a more serious Star Wars might prefer something that is made from more durable materials.
If you want to get a Star Wars gift for his inner child, but with a quality that feels more adult, consider a Kotobukiya Han Solo and Chewbacca Artfx+ statue or a high-quality “Supreme Edition” Darth Vader costume.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fred & Friends ‘TAPPED’ Faucet Wine Aerator & Stopper
Our Review
Need a little gift for your wine-loving boyfriend? This funky wine accessory is an aerator and wine preserver, all in one. Fred & Friends specializes in offbeat kitchen accessories that make you laugh just looking at them. Open the “tap” on the faucet to aerate wine as it pours into a glass. Close the tap to protect the wine from oxidation during storage on the counter or in the fridge.
Racking your brain for other fun gift ideas for a wine lover? Peruse our guide to the best wine openers, or consider this romantic home decor sign for wine lovers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bushnell Waterproof/Fogproof Compact Roof Prism Binocular
Our Review
Binoculars are a great gift idea for boyfriends who love hunting, bird watching, or just taking in beautiful vistas somewhere in the great outdoors. But not all binoculars are created equal. When you’re shopping for the right pair, you want to strike a balance between performance and price. These binoculars from Bushnell are affordable, but still offer waterproof design and fog-free performance. We also like the easy-to-grip design, which he’ll appreciate if he’s using these ‘nocs with sweaty or wet hands. A large knob in the center makes it easy to adjust the focus. In addition, you get a limited lifetime warranty, which not all ‘nocs on the market can offer. These binoculars boast 8x magnification and a 25mm objective diameter.
If he doesn’t need a compact design, or wants even more powerful magnification, consider Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15×70 binoculars instead. They are especially nice for stargazing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dumpsty Steel Desktop Dumpster
Our Review
Does your boyfriend love totally random gifts? It doesn’t get much more unusual and unexpected than a mini desktop dumpster. Designed to look just like the kind of industrial dumpster you’d see in an alleyway, this steel dumpster will fit on his desk. It makes a fun cubicle decoration, and can be customized with stickers, spray paint, or anything he wants to make it seem even more like the full-sized thing. It’s a nice size to store office supplies, magazines, or other items he wants to keep close at hand. And of course, he could also use it as a tabletop waste basket.
Too weird, or too expensive? Some other WTF gifts we recommend for a guy with a quirky sense of humor include the funny photography book Crap Taxidermy, or The Gourmet Mystery Box, a randomly selected box of gourmet foods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Akai Karaoke KS800 Front Load CD+G Karaoke System
Our Review
If your boyfriend loves to sing, a karaoke machine is a quirky, fun gift idea. Karaoke machines are a great way for him to unwind with friends after a long week at work. This model is a nice option because it has a built-in speaker, and a decent-sized screen for the price. USB recording and playback is also possible. A mic and CD+G demo disc are also included, but you should probably pick up a few Party Tyme Karaoke CD collections so you have lots of singing options to choose from. This model has overwhelmingly positive user reviews, and an easy front-loading design, which is why we recommend it for fans of in-home karaoke.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ibanez GSR200 Electric Bass Guitar
Our Review
Is your musician boyfriend in the market for a new bass? With some high-end bass guitars selling for $1800 or more, you’re probably looking for a bass that is affordable, but still built with quality in mind.
The Ibanez GSR200 has a one-piece maple neck with rosewood fret board and a pearl dot inlay. Why grab an Ibanez bass? While everyone has their own unique preferences and playing styles, we think this is a solid bass for the price. Many guys who play rock or metal gravitate towards an Ibanez, in part because of the low action and solidly constructed necks. If you’re not sure an Ibanez is going to appeal to your boyfriend, you can browse more bass guitars on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand
Our Review
If he owns a smartphone that’s capable of wireless charging, but doesn’t take advantage of this feature, you should hook him up with a wireless charging platform. This wireless charging stand is compatible with several Samsung Galaxy smartphones, as well as other Qi-compatible devices. Even if he already owns one charger, he might appreciate having a second one to use at school or in his office.
Want more gadget and accessory recommendations for a guy who loves his Samsung phone? You might also be interested in our guides to the best Qi wireless chargers, the best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge cases, or the best fitness watches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Proctor Silex 33043 4-Quart Slow Cooker
Our Review
If your boyfriend works late hours or irregular hours, he might not be eating well. Having a slow cooker in the house means there is always a healthy, hot meal waiting for him when he walks through the door. A slow cooker can also be a good small appliance for novice cooks who are just starting to enjoy cooking as a hobby, rather than as a necessity. If a slow-cooker isn’t quite the right gift for your boyfriend, consider something from our guide to the best birthday gifts for boyfriends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
ICE Theia Smart Glasses
Our Review
Need a unique gift that’s as one-of-a-kind as your man? These smart glasses are a smart gift idea. The glasses take HD photos and video, and also have a built-in flashlight. These glasses are a great way for him to record his adventures, or memorialize his “Let’s Play” videos. The glasses have 8GB of on-board storage, and can also be connected to your phones by Bluetooth to take calls on the go or listen to music. Another cool feature is “Drive Safe Assist” mode, which sounds an alarm when it senses you might be nodding off behind the wheel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marcato Atlas Wellness 150 Pasta Maker
Our Review
Shopping for an Italian guy, or someone who loves to cook? A pasta maker means he can have fresh pasta whenever the craving strikes. If he’s super in to pasta, consider the fast and versatile Philips pasta maker. If he loves pasta, but he’s not so great in the kitchen, maybe a ravioli press is the way to go. He can make filled pasta using simple ingredients and fresh pasta sheets from the grocery store.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vetelli Hanging Toiletry Bag for Men
Our Review
Want to get him a gift that will make travel more fun, or just keep him more organized in a small bathroom? A dopp kit is a great way to contain all his manly toiletries. Designed with vintage style in mind, this bag is made from canvas, faux leather, and rust-proof stainless steel. The bag is designed to hang on a door or in a closet for easy access to skincare products, cologne, and more.
Want to see more gift ideas like this? Browse more dopp kits and travel toiletry bags here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trayvax Original Wallet
Our Review
Does he need a new wallet? This unique design holds five bills, ten cards, and includes a built-in bottle opener. It’s made from aircraft-grade aluminum, and there’s also a paracord lanyard.
If you think he’d prefer a more traditional wallet, we also like this RFID wallet from Access Denied.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
GO Outfitters Go Hammock
Our Review
Need a gift for your outdoorsy boyfriend? He can use a new hammock while camping, backpacking, or just lounging around the yard at home. The Go Hammock eliminates uncomfortable pressure points by distributing the user’s body weight more evenly than traditional hammocks. Its generous size allows freedom to move around and makes it easy find lots of comfortable positions, even for side sleepers. It’s 11 feet long and 70 inches wide, so even tall or zaftig frames should fit with ease.
Other gifts that might appeal to your outdoorsy boyfriend include camp-friendly products like a portable clothes washer, UniTerra Nomad Espresso Machine, or a DayOne Response Waterbag. You may also want to check out our guide to the best two-person tents, which is perfect for snuggling up with your BF during a camping trip.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Quitbit Smart Lighter
Our Review
Have a boyfriend who is trying to quit smoking? This thoughtful gift can help him get healthy. The electric lighter tracks number of lights, daily goals and time since last smoke right on the display. The lighter syncs wirelessly with a free iOS and Android app to help you customize your smoking cessation plan. The lighter can light 200 cigarettes before needing to be recharged. If his smoking habit has caused a lot of friction between you, this gift might even improve your relationship!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Celestron 21037 PowerSeeker 70EQ Telescope
Our Review
Is your boyfriend interested in astronomy? This is the perfect telescope for first time telescope owners. Designed to be set up quickly, with no tools required, PowerSeeker 70EQ’s equatorial mount makes it simple to track objects as they move across the night sky. This telescope also provides correctly-oriented images, so it’s ideal for both star-gazing and getting a closer look at stuff here on solid ground that’s off in the distance.
If he already has a beginner-quality telescope, perhaps he’d prefer a more complex model like the the Orion 09007 SpaceProbe 130ST would be better for his needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Top Gear 22
Our Review
The 22nd season of Top Gear will live in infamy. This is the season where the presenters were attacked while filming “The Patagonia Special,” and it’s also the season where Clarkson assaulted a producer. Notable episodes include a madcap race across St Petersburg, a tribute to the Land Rover Defender, and a project to make a better ambulance. Celebrity guests featured in this season include Will Smith, Ed Sheehan, and Gillian Anderson. If he’s not a Top Gear fan, but he loves cars, maybe a subscription to Car and Driver would be a better alternative.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Overwatch – Collector’s Edition
Our Review
The Collector’s Edition includes everything in Overwatch: Origins Edition, plus some cool extras. The Collector’s Edition is packed with bonus digital content, along with a visual sourcebook, game soundtrack, and Solider: 76 statue.
Overwatch features a wide array of unique heroes, ranging from a time-jumping adventurer, to an armored, rocket-hammer-wielding warrior, to a transcendent robot monk. If he loves to kick back and play team-based shooters with his buddies, he’ll be stoked that you got him this gift. You can also browse more titles and goodies from Blizzard here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Alesis V25 25-Key USB MIDI Drum Pad & Keyboard Controller
Our Review
Shopping for a musician? This MIDI controller is great for both its versatility and its portability. Velocity-sensitive backlit pads make it easy to launch clips or hit the drums, even in dark conditions. This is a great gift for musicians who mostly play in the studio, as well as those who play gigs or tour frequently. Best of all, Ableton production software is included. You can browse more products from Alesis here. You might also be interested in our guide to the best gifts for musicians.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Miles Davis: The Complete Prestige 10-Inch LP Collection
Our Review
If he loves jazz, this epic record collection is a great way to get all the best of Miles Davis in one package. Issued to celebrate what would have been Miles’ 90th birthday, this set includes all ten 10-inch LPs on which Miles Davis appeared as a leader for Prestige Records, plus a bonus LP featuring Davis as a guest artist with Lee Konitz. Also included is a 16-page booklet and a collectible print of a painting by Miles. Other players included on these records include famous names like Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk, Max Roach, Sonny Rollins and Zoot Sims, among many others.
If a box set is too rich for your blood, consider a single LP instead. Kind of Blue is a classic album that makes a great gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Doctor Who: The Legends of Ashildr’
Our Review
If he’s a fan of Maisie William and her string of appearances on Doctor Who, this novel featuring the continued adventures of The Woman Who Lived will definitely get his attention. Want more gift ideas for the sci-fi fan in your life? Our guides to the best Doctor Who gifts and the best Star Trek gifts are also helpful resources.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Avital 4103LX Remote Start System
Our Review
Remote starters are a great way to upgrade a car and make it feel more luxurious. They are especially nice in the winter when you want to warm up the car a bit before you get in. This system does need to be professionally installed, so consider giving your BF a little cash with this gift to cover the cost of labor. If a remote starter isn’t really the right automotive gift for him, perhaps a trunk organizer or an Automatic car diagnostic device would be nice alternatives.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pandemic Board Game
Our Review
Designed for two to four players, a game of Pandemic takes about 60 minutes to play. Four diseases have broken out in the world, and it is up to a team of specialists in various fields to find cures for these diseases before mankind is wiped out. This is a fun game for couples or groups, since it requires co-op play. You either all win, or you all lose.
Looking for fun card game or board game alternatives he might also enjoy? We also recommend the spy-tastic Codenames, or the rewardingly complex Space Alert. If he’s a seasoned Magic: The Gathering player, he might also appreciate something from our list of the best Magic cards.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MenScience Androceuticals Advanced Deodorant
Our Review
Looking for a gentle way to tell your BF about his BO? If his drugstore brand doesn’t cut it, this is a nice option. This scientifically-developed deodorant is completely unscented and controls body odors 24/7 with professional-grade ingredients. And because it is fragrance-free and aluminum-free, this is also a nice option for a boyfriend who has sensitive skin, or has concerns about deodorants that contain aluminum. We also like that it applies easily, and won’t stain clothing. You can browse more men’s grooming products from MenScience Androceuticals here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pewter Celtic Wisdom Wolf Necklace Pendant
Our Review
This wolf necklace is a great gift for a guy who is passionate about nature, wildlife, or mythology. A similar necklace we also like is the Nordic-inspired Odin’s Wolves pendant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’ Xbox One 1TB Console Bundle
Our Review
If your boyfriend hasn’t had the cash to buy a new Xbox One console, treat him to a bundle that includes a compelling shooting game, a console with one controller, and plenty of extras. If he’s more of a Sony guy, how about a PS4 bundle instead?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Innovating Science Periodic Table Pen
Our Review
If your boyfriend is taking a lot of chemistry classes, or even has a job in the sciences, this handy pen is a thoughtful gift that gives him easy access to reference materials. If he’s more into mathematics, he might also dig this fun Pocket Pi pocket reference tool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Monty Python’ Fluxx
Our Review
If he’s a fan of Fluxx or other fast-paced card games, he might enjoy this Python take on the game. Designed for two to six players, each game takes under 40 minutes to play. Zombie Fluxx and Firefly Fluxx are also fun alternatives he might enjoy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Akademiks Men’s Cameron Twill Cargo Short
Our Review
Does he need a warm weather wardrobe refresh? These cargo shorts are perfect for summer fun. Some wearers feel like these shorts run a tad small, so keep that in mind before you order. You can also browse more men’s shorts on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
HUGO BOSS Men’s Prowfish Swim Trunks
Our Review
If your boyfriend is in need of new swim trunks, these colorful shorts are a great gift to give him before your next beach vacation. If the price is a little high for your gift budget, browse more men’s swimwear on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anthony Logistics for Men Purifying Astringent Pads
Our Review
If your boyfriend struggles with breakouts, these clarifying pads can help tame his problem skin. With one swipe of the pad, excess oil is removed, and pores are tightened. If he needs help staying dry and sweat-free, he may also appreciate the gift of Anthony No Sweat Body Defense.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nixon Men’s A105 Sentry 42mm Stainless Steel Leather Quartz Movement Watch
Our Review
Time to upgrade his wardrobe to include a “grown-up” watch? This handsome watch looks equally great when paired with a suit or a t-shirt and jeans. The leather band and Japanese quartz movement ensure that this piece feels quality, despite the relatively low price tag. You can browse more Nixon watches for men here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marc New York by Andrew Marc Men’s Slade Smooth Lamb-Leather Jacket
Our Review
Every guy needs a great leather jacket. This beautiful piece is made from lamb’s leather, and has a zip front and a zippered chest pocket. If he wants a leather jacket with a little more edge, this Harley-Davidson motorcycle jacket feels a lot more macho. It’s a little more expensive, but well worth the price to the guy who needs more Harley cred.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tavik Men’s Droogs Lite Jacket
Our Review
Does he need a new jacket? This lightweight jacket is nice for warmth, or for protection during light rain. We like the blend of zipper and button closure, the adjustable hood, and the military-inspired style. If it’s not to your boyfriend’s taste, however, you can always browse more men’s jackets on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth Connectivity
Our Review
Love your BF, but hate his breath? It might be time to up his toothbrush game. It’s hard to top this fancy electric toothbrush from Oral-B. In addition to cleaning more effectively than a manual brush, this cutting edge oral health tool offers Bluetooth connectivity. From the Oral-B app, he can get intel on what he’s doing wrong in his brushing routine. It even senses when you brush too hard, which is cool. The brush has six different cleaning modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Deep Clean, and Tongue Cleaner.
If this toothbrush isn’t quite right for him, you can browse more electric toothbrushes on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Comedians: Drunks, Thieves, Scoundrels, and the History of American Comedy’
Our Review
Based on over two hundred original interviews and extensive archival research, this book traces the beginnings of comedy in America from vaudeville to modern stand-up. Interesting highlights include comedy’s role in the Civil Rights movement, and the surprising links between organized crime and the rise of comedians in nightclubs.
If you’re looking for another interesting read, he might also enjoy Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture. You can also browse Amazon’s Best Books of the Month to find more books he’ll like.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘An Illustrated History of 151 Video Games’
Our Review
Need a gift for a gamer? While a new video game seems like the obvious choice, it can be hard keeping track of what games he already owns, and what games he has already pre-ordered. If you want to avoid buying a game he’ll end up returning, perhaps this interesting book on video game history is the gamer-friendly gift you need. The book includes screenshots and information about 151 of the most influential video games of all time. Another gift option like this would be the fascinating book Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo, and the Battle that Defined a Generation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Code Book: The Science of Secrecy from Ancient Egypt to Quantum Cryptography’
Our Review
Is your boyfriend interested in secret codes, secret societies, or history? This cool book is an engrossing read, spanning fascinating historical events like WWII, the Renaissance, and even the campaigns of Julius Caesar. Modern cryptography gets plenty of attention, too, which is especially relevant in the digital age. If he wants a gift that’s a little more hands-on, these cool secret message pens might be a nice addition to his birthday present.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Logitech G700s Rechargeable Gaming Mouse
Our Review
If your boyfriend loves PC gaming, he’ll appreciate a gaming mouse that’s more ergonomic, and has additional features compared to a regular mouse. This model from Logitech has 13 programmable controls, and boasts that it will execute commands up to eight times faster than a standard USB mouse. If he’d prefer something with a little more panache, we also like this colorful Razer Naga MMO laser gaming mouse.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Customized Girl’s Custom Name ‘Property Of’ Boxers
Our Review
Want to get him a gift that’s personalized and sexy? Order him a customized pair of boxers with your name on them. These comfy, pre-shrunk boxers are a great way to stake your claim on the man that drives you crazy. If boxers don’t strike you as the right gift, perhaps these cute customizable couples shirts are the better choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker
Our Review
This cool burrito maker is a great way for anyone to make a meal quickly, but use fresh ingredients instead of relying on a processed, frozen product. For anyone who loves a hot breakfast, this is a must.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
John Allan’s Sport Shampoo
Our Review
If your boyfriend is still using drugstore shampoo, it might be time to upgrade his shower routine. The right shampoo really makes a difference, especially if your boyfriend has longer hair. John Allan’s Sport Shampoo is a luxurious option that pampers, cleans, and conditions his hair. It is ideal for those with normal or dry hair. If he has oily hair, consider John Allan’s Ocean Shampoo instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Billy Jealousy Beard Control
Our Review
Whether your boyfriend is growing his beard out for the first time, or has worn a beard for years, Billy Jealousy Beard Control treatment will help keep his beard looking great. The treatment conditions beard hair, while also providing definition. If he doesn’t have a full beard, he may also appreciate some Billy Jealousy Hydroplane Super-Slick Shave Cream to tidy up along his jawline or cheekbones, and better define his facial hair.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Calvin Klein DARK OBSESSION for Men Eau de Toilette
Our Review
Looking for a scent that will make him smell sexy? DARK OBSESSION is a bold, masculine scent that will make you weak in the knees, and give him more confidence. This scent contains notes of green mandarin, guarana, absinthe, and suede.
If he’s not much for cologne, but still wants to smell nice, Calvin Klein OBSESSION for Men aftershave balm is also a nice option to consider.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Museum Artifacts Principles of Flight Silk Tie
Our Review
Looking for a slightly nerdy gift for your slightly nerdy BF? This “principles of flight” tie is a great gift for a scientist, pilot, engineer, or aviation enthusiast. This tie will definitely class up his work wardrobe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Shekh Ma Shieraki Anni’ Dothraki Ring Set
Our Review
Looking for a romantic gift for a Game of Thrones fan? This his and hers Dothraki ring set is perfect for any couple who loved the relationship between Daenerys and Khal Drogo. One ring reads Shekh Ma Shieraki Anni (“my sun and stars” in Dothraki), while the other one reads Yer Jalan Atthirari Anni (“moon of my life”).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gentlemen’s Hardware Apothecary Hair & Body Wash
Our Review
If you think sandalwood is a sexy smell, then you’ll love it when your man gets clean with this hair and body wash. It comes packaged in a stylish, gift-worthy box. If you need an inexpensive grooming gift, this is a solid option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nostalgia Extra Large Coca-Cola Hot Dog Steamer
Our Review
This hot dog steamer is a great gift for the guy who loves having friends over to watch the game. With very little prep or cooking experience, he can prepare a delicious spread of hot dogs or skinny brats, complete with warm buns. It steams up to 24 sausages at a time, making it perfect for watching the game at home, or tailgating with a stadium crowd.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wahl All in One Rechargeable Grooming Kit
Our Review
If your boyfriend needs a little help with grooming his beard or hair, this rechargeable trimmer is ideal for face, head, and body. It also has an attachment that lets him trim any stray hairs in his ears or nose. If your boyfriend isn’t clean-shaven, perhaps a better alternative might be this ultimate beard care kit.