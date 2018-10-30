13 Best Cheap Christmas Decorations for 2018 (Updated!)

Our Review

Decorating the outside of your house is just as important as decorating the inside for the holidays. Bright, cheerful lights show you Christmas spirit for the whole neighborhood to see, and they bring such a nice and festive atmosphere to family gatherings or parties. Christmas lights can get expensive though, with some costing $30 or more per string of lights. When you take into consideration the size of most houses, the number adds up quick! This inexpensive light curtain is not just cheap, it makes the job of decorating much faster and easier as well. You can hang the curtain of 300 LEDs over an outside wall, bush or tree, or you can use it indoors as well.