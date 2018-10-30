13 Best Cheap Christmas Decorations for 2018 (Updated!)

Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most expensive. Decorations are one area where you can get a lot of bang for your buck, so here are our favorite cheap Christmas decorations:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree with Linus Blanket
Our Review
Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree is a cute and funny way to have a budget Christmas. This tree looks just like the one that Charlie brought home, saying “Linus is right – I won’t let all of this commercialism ruin my Christmas! I’ll take this little tree home and decorate it.” It even comes with Linus’s little blue blanket wrapped around the base. This tree makes a nice decoration for anyone who grew up watching Charlie Brown, and if you live in a very small place it can even replace your normal tree. You can either choose a regular tree or one with a music box inside of the base.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
24pcs Shatterproof Christmas Ornament Balls
Our Review
Colored ball ornaments are a staple of Christmas trees every year and can be used for other decorations as well. This 24 pack is incredibly inexpensive and comes in eight colors – blue, gold green, purple, red, pink, white, silver, or a gold combined with other shaped ornaments such as bows, stars and pine cones. You can use these ornaments to decorate your whole house by making wreaths, garlands and more, or you can use them on your tree. At less than three dollars per pack, this is a great deal!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Silver Glitter Snowflake Window Cling Sheet
Our Review
Decorating the house for Christmas should be fun for the whole family. Sticky window decals bring kids into the process by allowing them to put up decorations without making a mess. These glittery silver decals can be stuck on, removed and re applied to windows multiple times as well, so they are fun for the whole season. Each pack comes with nine individual window clings, and at only two dollars per pack you can purchase multiples to decorate each window in the house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Santa Toilet Seat Cover and Rug Set
Our Review
When decorating your house for Christmas, don’t forget the one room that everyone uses! This Santa themed toilet cover and rug set is a hilarious way to make sure the Christmas spirit reaches every room of the house. It would be an especially funny addition to your holiday party decor. The set comes in four pieces – a toilet seat cover, toilet bowl lid cover tissue box cover and rug to put in front of the toilet. If you do not like the Santa theme, you can also choose a green and white snowman theme set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tinksky Merry Christmas Burlap Banner
Our Review
If you appreciate a more country style, DIY style or just a less fussy kind of Christmas decoration, then this garland is a great decoration for your home or office. The garland is made out of burlap squares with stencilled red letters and looks very home made. Each letter flag is about 12 x 14 cm, so the whole length is around 1.5 meters. You can hang this garland in a doorway, over a fireplace, or even on your tree itself. Keep in mind that this is an add-on item on amazon, so it can be shipped on any order totalling $25 or more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LED String Light Curtain
Our Review
Decorating the outside of your house is just as important as decorating the inside for the holidays. Bright, cheerful lights show you Christmas spirit for the whole neighborhood to see, and they bring such a nice and festive atmosphere to family gatherings or parties. Christmas lights can get expensive though, with some costing $30 or more per string of lights. When you take into consideration the size of most houses, the number adds up quick! This inexpensive light curtain is not just cheap, it makes the job of decorating much faster and easier as well. You can hang the curtain of 300 LEDs over an outside wall, bush or tree, or you can use it indoors as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
National Tree 24-Inch Crestwood Spruce Wreath
Our Review
Wreaths are a classic way to show holiday spirit on your front door, inside the house, or anywhere outside your home as well. Wreaths made of 100% natural materials only last so long, and they can be very expensive. This wreath from National Tree Company has everything you need in a holiday decoration. It includes pine boughs, pine cones, red holly berries, silver-tipped branches to look like freshly fallen snow and even 50 individual LED lights. This wreath is 24″ in diameter, and plugs into a regular outlet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Christmas Straws
Our Review
Whether you are having a Christmas party and are in need of some festive party supplies, or you just want to spruce up your home with some nice Christmas touches, these straws are a cheap and easy way to do just that. This 25 pack of vintage-inspired paper straws comes in red, green and whit color combinations with candy cane stripes, chevron and polka dot patterns. Although they are made out of paper they have a thick coating that allows them to last for several hours in water without disintegrating.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Pre-Lit Christmas Pathway Markers
Our Review
These pathway markers are a nostalgic reminder of everyone’s favorite claymation Christmas movie, Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer. The set comes with four markers in the main characters from the movie – Rudolph, Bumble, Hermey and Yukon Cornelius. They are made of a durable construction and are meant to last through multiple seasons in all weather including rain, sleet and snow! They are very slim as well, making storage easy. There is no need for batteries, and each string of lights has a female plug on the end so you can attach multiple sets together if you want.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
HoHo Ho Santa Garden Flag
Our Review
If you are looking for a sweet and simple outdoor decoration to show your holiday spirit, this garden flag is just the thing. At about 12″ x 18″ it is small enough to fit in a garden, planter box or even just right next to your door or mailbox. The design is country style and features a Santa face with Ho Ho Ho written below, with the o’s designed to look like peppermint candy. The material of this flag is a sturdy polyester and is wind, rain and snow resistant. It is also machine washer and dryer safe. The stake is not included and must be bought separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Christmas Decorations Set-Santa Claus/Snowman Handle Covers+Snowman Clings- Kitchen Appliance Decals
Our Review
This set of decorations will have your kitchen Christmas-ready in no time. It includes three handle covers for your fridge, freezeror oven, as well as anextra large snowman decal for your refrigerator. The handles are velcro and the snowman clings are static, with no glue or adhesive.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Set of 3 Embroidered Christmas Stockings
Our Review
This set of embroidered stockings is as inexpensive as it gets. You get three stockings for under $5 each, and they feature adorable Christmas patterns. These stockings have Santa, his favorite helper Rudolph and a snowman and each comes with a loop for hanging.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
18″ Christmas Pillow Case Set of 4
Our Review
Pillowcases let you throw together quick, cheap and easy decorations in just a few minutes. THese adorable Christmas themed cases cost under $5 each and will give your living room the holiday cheer it needs. They are made from a linen style cotton material and have screenprinted festive prints.