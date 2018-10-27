50 Best Cheap Gifts for Women: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Tile Slim is a more slender version of the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker. Its small size lets this tracker easily slide into a pocket, purse, or wallet. She can also attach it to items such as a tablet or notebook. If she’s misplaced an item, all she needs is a smartphone to find it. Double pressing the button on the Tile Slim makes a phone ring, even if it’s on silent. The accompanying Tile app keeps track of when the Tile was last seen, making it easier to find if it’s been lost.