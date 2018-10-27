50 Best Cheap Gifts for Women: The Ultimate List (2018)

Cheap gifts don’t have to be tacky or boring. Surprise and intrigue her with one or more of this year’s best cheap gifts for women, which range from less than $15 to under $150, depending on your budget.
Fire TV Stick 4K
The Fire TV Stick 4K comes in at just under $50, and offers 4K Ultra HD streaming. Alexa Voice service makes it easy to search for movies, TV shows and more with voice commands. She can launch and control content directly from the remote.
OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhones 7 & 8
This rugged cell phone case is specifically designed for use with the iPhone 7 and 8. Highlights include a lightweight design that protects against drops and bumps along with a slender style that makes it easy for her to fit the case in a purse or pocket. Phones slide easily in and out of the case pocket. Other colors are available in addition to black, including pink, purple, and blue.
AmazonBasics Laptop Stand
From the home to the office to just about anywhere in-between, this laptop stand offers a safe and secure space to set up a laptop. The stand itself weighs just over four pounds and works best with laptops with a depth less than 9.4 inches, including the Macbook and Macbook Air. A forward tilt provides easier viewing and promotes improved air circulation to keep the laptop from getting overheated. The stand boosts laptops 6.1 inches off the desk for optimal ergonomics.
Tile Slim
Tile Slim is a more slender version of the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker. Its small size lets this tracker easily slide into a pocket, purse, or wallet. She can also attach it to items such as a tablet or notebook. If she’s misplaced an item, all she needs is a smartphone to find it. Double pressing the button on the Tile Slim makes a phone ring, even if it’s on silent. The accompanying Tile app keeps track of when the Tile was last seen, making it easier to find if it’s been lost.
T4U Succulent Tray Set
The colorful T4U Succulent Tray Set comes in at just under $15, and adds a pop of color to any indoor space. The small pots are just the right size for succulents and herbs. There's a small drain hole on the bottom of each pot.
Ecstacy Soaps Gift Box Set
This soap gift set features all-natural soaps scented with natural essential oils. There are nine soap bars in total, ensuring that she’ll find a favorite in this sample box. The natural soaps come in a stunning gift box and make a thoughtful gift for women of any age. Each bar is vegetarian and free from toxic chemicals.
Homesick Scented Candle
Being homesick is no fun, but the Homesick Scented Candle can help cheer her up. There are over 10 major cities from around the country to choose from, each of which has its own candle with distinct scents. For example, the New York City candle has scents from Central Park, and some of the most renowned department stores. Each candle burns up to 80 hours.
Fossil Phone Slide Wallet
This stylish phone slide wallet is a practical choice for daily activities or a night on the town. Features such as zip and slip pockets along with an interior that’s large enough to fit an iPhone 6/6S make this wallet a top choice for hands-free activities. She’ll appreciate the durable leather material and lined interior. There are two credit card slots for added convenience.
Keurig K55
User-friendly one-touch button controls and a removable drip tray are just some features of this Keurig coffee maker. She can brew 6, 8, and 10-ounce K-Cup pods. The coffee maker is designed to turn off automatically and brews delicious cups of coffee in less than a minute. A removable 48-ounce water reservoir allows several cycles before a refill is necessary. Aside from coffee, the machine can brew specialty and iced drinks along with tea and hot cocoa.
Conair InfinitiPRO
Plenty of features are packed into this budget-friendly hair styling tool, including a professional brushless motor to help users stay in control as they style their hair along with two heat levels and three timers for loose, medium, and tight curls. Ceramic technology minimizes static and frizz while adding a healthy shine and protecting hair from heat damage. A safety sensor ensures tangle-free curls. A maximum heat of 400 degrees Fahrenheit promotes long-lasting style.
Nine West White Textured Bracelet Watch
Features such as a logo dial with a raised gold-tone stick and modern Arabic markers give this affordable women’s watch an upscale appearance. Whether she pairs it with jeans or wears it to a formal occasion, the watch will match just about any outfit. The alloy link bracelet features a fold-over clasp and double push-button for added security on the wrist. This Nine West watch is not water resistant.
Braun Multiquick Hand Blender
A distinctive bell shape along the blending shaft provides faster and more precise results. This budget-friendly hand blender also comes with turbo boost for more power when necessary. A soft grip handle makes it comfortable to use. Other highlights include the ability to remove any attachments with one click and a slip-proof ergonomic grip. This blender comes with a beaker and whisk attachment.
Shuohu Coin Purse
She’ll adore this affordable handbag, which features a delicate floral pattern and is available in three colors. There’s enough space to hold essentials such as cards, money, and keys. A twist clasp adds a touch of elegance to the metal frame on top. This bag is just as suited for parties and daily activities as it is for shopping and events.
Circulon Symmetry French Skillet
This twin pack includes a 10-inch and 12-inch skillet. Highlights include a durable hard-anodized aluminum construction along with a full food release system for easy food release and cleanup. Rubberized stainless steel handles provide a safe and comfortable grip. These skillets are safe for use in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can go in the dishwasher. They’re also suitable for induction cooking.
Philips Sonicare 2 Series Electric Toothbrush
You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a reliable electric toothbrush for her this holiday season. This Philips Sonicare toothbrush comes with innovative Sonic technology with over 30,000 brush strokes per minute to help clean tricky spaces between the teeth and around the gums. A timer lets users know when the dentist-recommended two minutes of brushing time is up. An easy start feature gradual increases power over the first several uses so that she can get accustomed to the new toothbrush.
ProCase Accessories Bag
This handy electronics and accessories organizer is available in three colors. Its compact size ensures it will fit into a purse, backpack, or suitcase. She can use the large and small zipper pockets to store essentials such as a cellphone, external hard drive, and other smaller items. This bag is made with a sturdy heavy-duty water-resistant nylon material and comes with an elastic strap for added convenience.
Bose SoundSport Headphones
These sporty headphones work just as well for running and walking as they do for a workout session at the gym. Ear tips come in three sizes to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. These headphones are also resistant to sweat and water and offer a deep, clear sound. An inline microphone and included remote offers stress-free switching between music and calls. A protective carrying case is included.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer
This affordable hair dryer stands out for its 2000-watt performance and lightweight construction. A total of six speed and heat settings makes this hair dryer a versatile hair tool for any occasion. A concentrator nozzle lets her style her hair in a number of ways. Other highlights include ergonomic handling, cool shot button, and a removable filter.
Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity + Sleep Wristband
This fitness tracker comes packed with essentials such as the ability to track distance, calories burned, active minutes, steps, and stationary time. It also features a water-resistant wristband. Bright LEDs light up as she moves toward her daily goal. Wireless synching allows the tracker to automatically sync stats to computers and smartphones.
kate spade new york Small Square Stud Earrings
These festive earrings add a distinctive flair to any outfit and are available in many colors. Aside from multi-glitter, you can find them in gold, silver, navy, black, and opal. The stud earrings sit in four-prong settings and have a post with friction backings. The kate spade New York brand is designed to express personal style and charm with hints of rebellion and playfulness.
Darice 80-Piece Deluxe Art Set
The artist on your list will appreciate this 80-piece deluxe art set, which comes with oil pastels, color pencils, paintbrushes, pencils, and other necessary art supplies for drawing and painting. The wooden case features a convenient snap-shut handle and is easily portable. This art set caters to the serious artist and offers a variety of materials and accessories.
Isotoner Women’s Suede Gloves
She can wear these genuine leather gloves to work or for a night out. Distinctive SherpaSoft lining keeps skin warm and comfortable, even on colder days. These cold weather gloves are durable yet stylish and are versatile enough for any occasion. Moccasin stitch detail adds a classy look. Dry cleaning is recommended.
Michael Kors Pave X Ring
Pave-set faux stones and an openwork design help this elegant ring stand out on any occasion. Aside from silver, it’s also available in black, gold, rose gold, and a stunning combination of rose gold and black. The ring is also available in a variety of sizes. She can wear it to dress up an outfit as she heads off to work or wear it to a more formal event.
Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Tights
Not having the right cold weather gear can make outdoor workouts difficult, if not impossible. These cold weather running tights feature material that traps heat on the inside and dries quickly on the outside. A moisture transport system wicks moisture to keep runners dry and comfortable. Welded seams eliminate chafing while a minimal encased elastic waist provides a streamlined silhouette.
CHI Original Pro Ceramic Hair Straightener
This hair straightener is a popular choice for an affordable and effective hair styling tool. Infrared heating ensures the device heats up quickly while keeping frizz and static at bay. The 1-inch straightening iron can be used to straighten, flip, curl, and wave hair. It also leaves hair with a healthy and silky shine. There’s also a swivel cord for styling flexibility. Pair this gift with CHI Silk Infusion to make a memorable beauty gift set.
Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler
A combination of four handpicked gourmet coffees makes this gift a top choice for any coffee enthusiast. Each bag is packed with freshly roasted handpicked coffee beans. Roast options include dark, light, decaf, espresso, medium, light, and a combination of all roasts. Each bag is roasted to order, and a personalized gift note is available.
Fire HD 8 Tablet
The newly introduced Fire HD 8 tablet is available with a 16GB or 32GB storage capacity. It also comes in four colors – black, blue, magenta, and tangerine. Highlights include up to 12 hours of battery life and more RAM for enhanced performance. There’s also a vivid 8-inch display and a speedy 1.3 GHz quad-core processor along with Dolby audio. Alexa-based voice service gives users access to weather reports, music, books, and more.
The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science
Cooks of all abilities can enjoy this award-winning cookbook, which explores the mysteries of cooking in terms that are easy to understand. Author J. Kenji López-Alt examines the science behind popular American dishes, including the way that interactions between the energy, heat, and molecules creates delicious end results. The author explains how traditional cooking methods don’t work very well, and invites cooks at home to use simple yet effective techniques for better results. User-friendly recipes and full-color images are included.
T-fal Programmable Pressure Cooker
This pressure cooker features 12 automatic functions. Options range from oatmeal and soup to baking, pressure cooking, making rice, and more. There’s a programmable timer up to 12 hours along with a 24-hour delay start. A 6-quart capacity ensures plenty of room for making larger portions at a time. The pressure cooker also comes with a steam tray, measuring cup, spatula, tongs, and other essentials.
Westinghouse Select Series Coffee Grinder
Highlights of this high-quality stainless steel coffee grinder include a 2.1-ounce bean capacity and a container that easily detaches for cleaning. This electric coffee grinder is outfitted with durable stainless steel blades and housing. It can also be used to grind up coffee and spices. A lid safety lock adds an element of safety and convenience. Designated power cord storage gets the cord out of the way.
BLACK+DECKER Fruit & Vegetable Juicer
This 400-watt juicer features a high-quality strainer and stainless steel blades that can handle fruits and vegetables. An integrated pulp container adds an element of convenience. There’s also a custom juice cup for easy pouring, measuring, and serving. This juicer separates pulp out from the juice. Some parts are removable and dishwasher-safe. An on/off switch makes it easy for users to control the motor.
NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser
This reed diffuser set fills any room with holiday fragrances such as cinnamon, cloves, vanilla, pomegranate, and pine. The alcohol-free formula releases the fragrance slowly and evenly. It also lasts roughly 90 days. Aside from the uplifting fragrance, she will appreciate the custom designed glass with light gold touches.
ROCA Home Garden Tools Set
Essential gardening tools such as a trowel, rake, and transplanter are included in this set. These tools are ideal for vegetable and house gardens along with herb seeds. As an added bonus, each tool comes with its own waterproof storage bag. There’s also a gardening guide for advice. Each tool features an ergonomic grip for comfort while gardening as well as a durable rust-resistant stainless steel material.
Soma Sustainable Carafe & Plant-Based Water Filter
Highlights of this carafe include a shatter-resistant construction and a lid that automatically opens for easy filling. It also features a distinctive Soma filter that removes chlorine and promotes a better taste. This carafe fits into just about any fridge yet makes a stylish addition to any kitchen counter or table top. There is enough room to hold up to six cups, or 48 ounces, of fresh filtered water.
Superior Premium Cotton Terry Bath Robe
She’ll adore this bathrobe’s premium long-staple combed cotton, which feels soft and luxurious against the skin as only the longest and finest cotton fibers remain after a special combing. A terry belt helps secure the bathrobe in place, while two front patch pockets add a convenient and stylish touch. The sleeves can be folded back if desired. The bathrobe is machine washable and can go in the dryer on a low heat setting.
MIRA Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle
Beverages will stay hot up to 12 hours or cold up to 24 hours in this stainless steel water bottle. The travel bottle features a 17-ounce capacity and works just as well for sports and traveling as it does for a daily commute to work. This bottle is available in three colors and features a powder coated exterior. The accompanying lid is insulated and protects against leaks, while the bottle stands out for its slender design. It’s also easy to fill and clean.
Nature’s Hangout Window Bird Feeder
A bird feeder is a solid gift choice for the nature enthusiast on your list. See-through acrylic material makes it easy to see each bird’s distinctive markings. Another highlight is the removable tray, which is a breeze to clean and refill. The tray also features a divider to accommodate two types of bird seed. A perch design with a padded grip lets the birds perch comfortably as they eat or wait their turn at the feeder. Squirrels and other unwanted pests can’t climb up the glass windows.
Tea Forté Loose Tea Sampler
Each packet in this tea sampler is precisely measured for steeping a 12-ounce cup or pot. Flavors include Earl Grey, chamomile citron, green mango peach, English breakfast, and ginger lemongrass. There are varieties of black, green, and organic herbal tea blends, along with three types of each blend. Each pre-portioned pouch features the finest tea leaves and unique flavors. Making the tea is simple and involves pouring it into a teapot or infusing basket then pouring water over the leaves to steep.
Sivan Health and Fitness Yoga Set
Whether she regularly practices yoga or is just getting started, this set makes a thoughtful gift for all levels. The set includes a 1/2-inch thick mat, two yoga blocks, a yoga hand and mat towel, and a strap to easily carry the mat to and from practice. The yoga mat features a memory foam surface, which is ribbed on one side and smooth on the other. Sturdy foam yoga blocks provide support when it’s needed. The yoga towels feature microfiber technology for quick absorption.
Antica Farmacista Bubble Bath
This affordable bubble bath is enriched with ingredients such as honey, green tea, and aloe vera to keep the skin feeling soft and fresh. All it takes is a little bit of the rich formula to create a luxurious lather, with bubbles that will last throughout the bath. The bottle promotes sophistication and old-world charm and can easily be dressed up with a simple bow or ribbon.
Floopi Womens Indoor Outdoor Clog Slippers
A soft fur collar and lining combined with cushioned heels makes these slippers a practical gift for any woman. A slip-on design makes them easy to put on and remove at any time. Supportive memory foam in the footbed molds to each foot. Slip-resistant rubber soles make these cozy slippers suitable for indoor and outdoor use. As an added bonus, they’re also machine washable.
Carnival Women’s Microfiber Legging
These microfiber leggings are available in a wide range of colors and patterns. Each pair of leggings features a vibrant and stylish print along with an elastic waistband to hold them securely in place. Available patterns range from abstract roses to mini floral patterns, black and white skulls, animal print, and solid colors such as grey and blue. Buy her a single pair or several for a fun addition to any closet.
ASPCA Microtech Striped Dog Bed Cuddler
This plush bed coddles up to medium size breeds. Dog moms will appreciate that it's machine washable, and can even go in the dryer on low heat. The bed has a non-skid bottom and a soft, comfortable sleeping surface.
CHERRY CAT Oversized Blanket Scarf
This large scarf keeps the crisp, and even downright cold, air at bay. She can easily pair it with her favorite pair of jeans or favorite winter outfit. The scarf is 100 percent acrylic.
C.C BeanieTail Beanie Hat
As any woman with longer hair knows, it can be tough to find a hat that actually fits. The C.C BeanieTail Beanie Hat solves this dilemma by incorporating a pull-through hair slot. The hat comes in several different colors and is warm enough for the winter months.
Under Armour Women’s Essential No-Show Liner Socks
There's nothing wrong with getting her some fresh new socks, especially if she's athletic. These colorful liner socks are designed for active women, with features such as moisture-wicking material and embedded arch support. Multiple color combinations are available.
Four Sigmatic Mushroom Hot Cacao Mix
If she's a fan of mushrooms and hot chocolate, this combo is a no-brainer. The good news is that there are other flavors available in case this one isn't quite her style. This blend is designed to promote healthy sleep patterns, and should be consumed an hour before bed.
Rokform Super Grip Universal Car Mount
Not all cars come with a convenient storage space for a phone, which is where the Rokform Super Grip Universal Car Mount comes in handy. A magnetic mount secures the device in both portrait and landscape modes. The holder slides over most vents, and fits most iPhones and other smartphones.
Rocketbook Color
The reusable Rocketbook Color is an appealing gift choice for women of any age. The cloud-connected notebook makes it easy to create and share artwork. Creations can be erased and reused.
Dash Greek Yogurt Maker
The compact Dash Greek Yogurt Maker works particularly well in dorms and apartments, but it's a handy appliance for any yogurt-loving woman. The yogurt maker comes with two 1.5-quart buckets and a Greek strainer. There's an LCD display and a timer that can be customized for her favorite recipes.