15 Best Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Gifts for Xmas 2018

Looking for a cool Christmas gift idea for someone who is obsessed with the new Netflix show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? We’ve rounded up 15 cool gift ideas that will bewitch true fans of the show. Read on to get inspired…if you dare.
‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Collection
You loved the show, now see the comics that started it all! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted in 2014, and this collection that includes the first six issues of the ongoing series was first published in 2016. But if you're shopping for someone who only knows Sabrina from the show, then they've gotta check out the comics. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series is a darker take on the character and her world than the classic Sabrina comics of decades past. A companion volume you may want to bundle with this collection is Chilling Adventures in Sorcery, which includes more creepy comics featuring the teens from Greendale and Riverdale.
FunKo TV! Sabrina with Salem
Whether she already has a FunKo collection or she's just starting out, this cute and collectible figurine makes a great gift. And we love the fact that Sabrina will never be lonely, because she has Salem. With Salem by her side, you can re-enact the Harrowing or other classic moments from the show.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Movie Poster
This poster is the perfect addition to her bedroom, dorm room, or office. It's a reminder of the show, and of the terror behind every Dark Baptism.
Allegra K Women’s Contrast Collar See Through Sleeves Lace Mini Shift Dress
Sabrina has some iconic looks, but let's not overlook the matching dresses worn by the Weird Sisters: Prudence, Agatha, and Dorcas. While not the exact outfit worn on the show, this near-match is perfect for anyone who wants a dressy, preppy look that also shows off their love of Sabrina.
Allegra K Women’s Notched Lapel Double Breasted Trench Coat
Love Sabrina's cozy red coat? This near-match is perfect for those who love Sabrina's style, but want it for less.
Wide Satin Hard Headband
Want to get her a headband that looks just like 'Brina's? This inexpensive option ticks all the boxes, and it's reasonably priced. Consider it for a stocking stuffer, or pair it with other items from our list to make your own Sabrina superfan gift basket.
Green Mohair Sweater
Totally obsessed with Sabrina's iconic green mohair sweater, featured in some of the early episodes of the show? This sweater is a near match, and it's super soft. Pair it with a headband and some classic jeans, and you'll look just like Sabrina.
Ripple Junction The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Junior T-Shirt
Featuring the iconic logo from the comics, this shirt is a great gift for the gal who loves the show and the creepy comics equally. This is a junior's style, so consider ordering a size up if you are shopping for someone with a full figure.
‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’
Can't get enough Kiernan Shipka, and already binged every episode of Mad Men? If you love her in creepy, spooky stuff like Sabrina, then you definitely need to watch this film. Much like in her new Netflix show, in this unsettling film, Shipka plays a schoolgirl who must contend with the forces of evil.
‘The Black Arts: A Concise History of Witchcraft, Demonology, Astrology, and Other Mystical Practices Throughout the Ages’
As a mortal, you can't attend the Academy of Unseen Arts. This book is the next best thing. This is the 50th anniversary edition, which includes a new foreword that helps to place this classic text in a modern context.
‘The Complete Sabrina the Teenage Witch: 1962-1972’
We love the new, dark Sabrina...but sometimes, you need a light-hearted palate cleanser. Enter this complete set of the classic Sabrina comics from the 60s and 70s. With over 500 pages of comics, this omnibus edition will keep her occupied for a long time.
Ask Me About My Coven T-Shirt
This shirt is perfect for the witch who is unashamed about who she is and what she does.
‘The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More’
Are you a good witch, or a bad witch? If you're shopping for someone who wants to use their powers for good, this text will help them embrace the light power of the natural world.
Donutz Studio 1.25″ ‘Sabrina’ Comic Book Necklace
Made from upcycled materials, this cool necklace is perfect for the gal who liked Sabrina before it was trendy.
‘Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series’
Recommending a sci-fi show might seem a bit odd in this gift guide, but actually, you'll find there's some interesting overlap between the two shows. Battlestar Galactica features actors like Michael Hogan (Grandpa Kinkle on Sabrina), Alessando Juliani (Dr. Cerberus), and BJ Harrison (Mrs. Curtis). More fun trivia: two actors from Battlestar (Kerry Norton and Michael Trucco) also appeared on the 90's Sabrina show starring Melissa Joan Hart.
If you're shopping for a Sabrina fan who can't get enough Dr. Cerberus or Grandpa Kinkle, and they also love sci-fi, this box set makes a great gift.