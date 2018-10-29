15 Best Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Gifts for Xmas 2018

Our Review

You loved the show, now see the comics that started it all! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted in 2014, and this collection that includes the first six issues of the ongoing series was first published in 2016. But if you're shopping for someone who only knows Sabrina from the show, then they've gotta check out the comics. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series is a darker take on the character and her world than the classic Sabrina comics of decades past. A companion volume you may want to bundle with this collection is Chilling Adventures in Sorcery, which includes more creepy comics featuring the teens from Greendale and Riverdale.