25 Christmas Gifts for Employees: The Ultimate List (2018)

Shopping for the champions of your workplace? We’ve put together the ultimate list of Christmas gifts for employees this holiday season!
Shop from gifts both big and small and find the perfect present for anyone or everyone in your workplace!
HapTim Waterproof Picnic Backpack
Our Review
Here's a really unique and thoughtful gift idea that will without a doubt be a hit! This specialized picnic backpack is a must have for anyone who enjoys wining and dining in less formal settings! Hap Tim has created a really neat picnic system here that's well reviewed in terms of quality and come's at a more than reasonable price!
Crafted from high quality nylon, this backpack has high wear and deformation resistance as well as being pretty darn waterproof. This is not a cheap, gimmicky backpack - it's a real piece of outdoor gear that will last for years with the proper care.
The oversized main storage compartment features premium insulation lining for keeping food and drink either hot or cold while a detachable wine bottle holder is equipped onto the side of the pack. Hap Tim has even included all the cutlery, dishes, wine glasses and other dining necessities pictured, it's all here! Even the included picnic blanket is well reviewed!
With all the included items, this picnic backpack is truly an incredible value and will be remembered as one of the coolest gifts of Christmas!
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker
Our Review
Bose is perhaps the best speaker brand out there. The audio quality of their speakers is truly impressive and really fills a room. If you have any employees that you know to be music lovers, they would likely flip out over a new Bose unit!
The SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker is a compact, portable speaker option yet it features the clear, full range sound Bose is known for. This is a killer choice of speaker for taking on the go and for at home use. The rechargeable battery is good for up to eight hours of music unplugged and the speaker is, of course, Bluetooth compatible with all your devices.
The SoundLink costs more than you would pay for comparable sized/strength speakers, but this is the best of the best in terms of sound quality and will really show whoever you're shopping for that you appreciate them. For the ultimate at-home sound system gift, consider the SoundTouch 30 Wireless Speaker - it's an incredible music device that really puts out some sound! Whatever you decide on, you can't go wrong with Bose!
Coleman RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill
Our Review
Any big tailgaters on your staff? A highly portable, but powerful and reliable grill would make for an outstanding gift for anyone who's known to flip burgers before the big game, at the beach or in the backyard!
The RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill is the perfect size and strength grill for loading up into just about any style vehicle and grilling on the go. This would make a great stay-at-home unit as well, but the portability of this grill is what makes it so cool!
This bad boy collapses down super compact and can be wheeled around like a suitcase! Despite its smaller size when broken down, this grill puts out 20,000 BTUs of heat across 285 square inches of grill surface - that's the real deal! There's also "swaptop" interchangeable cooking tops offered by Coleman compatible with this unit so you can switch out your grill grate for a griddle or stove grate!
There's furthermore an instastart ignitor built into the RoadTrip LXE so there's no need to manually light it - Coleman has really hit all the bases with this one, and at a great price point!
We can't promise you'll be invited to any big barbeques, but you'll certainly up your chances with a gift like this!
Celestron AstroMaster 130 EQ Reflector Telescope
Our Review
An at-home telescope could make for an interesting and exciting holiday gift depending on who you're shopping for. If anybody in your work place is known to be a stargazer, this could be a thoughtful gift whether they are new to astronomy or already have a passion for the hobby!
This is a higher quality unit from Celestron that allows for some pretty righteous night sky viewing opportunities. It's certainly not too advanced to buy for a beginner, yet more experienced astronomers will also be impressed with this telescope. For a more introduction level telescope, check out the PowerSeeker also by Celestron.
The AstroMaster is a no-tool assembly telescope that anyone can learn to operate in no time! It's known as one of the best value home-telescopes on the market for the cost!
Without getting too detailed, the aperture of this telescope is 130mm and the focal length is 650mm. The highest magnification is 307x. You can really view some deeper space objects with this one - it can do a lot more than just check out the surface of the moon!
This is a 28 pound telescope, so it's still reasonably portable. The German equatorial mount with setting circles makes tracking celestial objects easy and the quick release dovetail attachment for the tube makes the setup and break down a breeze.
All in all, this is one of the coolest gifts for employees we've included depending on who's on your staff!
NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System
Our Review
Here's a great gift idea for any employee who strives to live a healthy lifestyle. A NutriBullet is an awesome appliance to have in one's kitchen for making things like smoothies and protein shakes. It's a fast and easy way to throw together a bunch of fruits, veggies and more into a tasty and power-packed on the go breakfast - maybe whoever you gift it to will actually start to show up to work on time!
- This is an all-inclusive 12 piece set that's the perfect gift for getting someone set up for the first time. Along with the power base, there are two short cups, one tall cup, two different blades and even two resealable lids. It's all here! NutriBullet has also included a recipe book for some smoothie inspiration and covers their product with a one year warranty.
A thoughtful gift that will actually see a lot of regular use that won't break the bank - NutriBullet has you covered!
US Art Supply 82 Piece Deluxe Art Set in Wooden Case with Sketch Pad
Our Review
Here's an employee gift idea for the artist in your workplace. If you're aware that any of your employees have a passion for art, this would make for a very personal and thoughtful gift. Those who have taken on painting, sketching or any artistic expression as a hobby are always in need of supplies - this 82 piece set will stock up whoever you're thinking of with all sorts of essential supplies!
There are 24 colored pencils, 24 oil pastels and 24 watercolor cakes as well as some mixing trays, paint brushes, a sharpener, a sanding block and eraser. This is a super inclusive set for the cost and even comes arranged in a sharp looking wooden box. US Art Supply has furthermore included a 90lb 30-sheet sketch pad with this kit - a great gift in itself!
Gifts that support hobbies are the best kind! This is an affordable yet awesome gift idea for the right person that will really demonstrate your appreciation for them!
Thermos Vacuum Insulated 32 Ounce Stainless Steel Beverage Bottle
Our Review
Have any employees that really love their coffee? How about giving the gift of a top notch, 32 ounce stainless steel thermos so they can bring an extra cup or two of joe to work in the AM?
This vacuum insulated model from Thermos keeps beverages hot (or cold) for up to 24 hours. It's sleek and slim for easy transport and has a stainless steel cup built into the lid. It's designed not to become too hot to the touch and also not to sweat when it's filled with something cold - this is no cheapo thermos.
It's a great size for bringing to work or for all sorts of other scenarios. If the employee(s) you're thinking of enjoys hiking, fishing, days at the beach or sporting events then they'll have all sorts of uses for a gift like this!
If you like the idea of gifting a thermos but aren't sold on this model, make sure to check out our list of the best thermoses for 2018 for a variety of other options!
Bambüsi Bamboo Cheese Board with Slide-Out Drawer & Cutlery Set
Our Review
Here's a safe but thoughtful gift idea that just about any type employee would be thrilled to receive! Great for dinner parties, stay at home dates and regular casual use, this is a classy and effective cheese board design with all sorts of possible applications!
This cheese board set with included cutlery from Bambüsi is both very highly reviewed and is also designed in a somewhat unique style. The included cutlery set has everything you might need and conveniently stores in a drawer that slides right into the cutting board base for easy access. The rim of the cheese board is recessed for arranging crackers, olives, fruit or whatever! It's a simple but effective design that allows one to create a lovely arrangement while entertaining guests!
Pair this gift with a bottle of wine and some cheese and watch your employee(s) light up!
Volt Heated Mitts
Our Review
Do any of your employees really hate the cold? Often hear them complaining about how "bitter it is out there" when they clock in? A pair of heated mittens or gloves could be the perfect gift for your cold intolerant employees!
These heated mittens by Volt are super toasty and feature a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours! They look like normal mittens but have four different power settings for controlling added heat! They're tough, stylish and a serious game changer for those who struggle with cold hands in particular.
There's only one size available here, and according to customer reviews, these mittens run a bit small so maybe consider a different pair from our list of the best heated gloves if you're shopping for someone particularly large. There's also women's sizing available here.
Rheos Sapelos Floating Polarized Sunglasses
Our Review
A new pair of sunglasses might seem like a bit of a boring gift at first, but these are no ordinary sunglasses. Rheos is a new brand that builds floating sunglasses, pretty cool huh?
Rheos sent me out a pair to check out and I've been impressed with their build and lenses. They look and feel like normal polarized sunglasses, but are perfect for the water-sport enthusiast! If any of your employees are avid paddle boarders, fishermen or pleasure boaters then they'll love the security of a floating pair of shades!
Rheos builds their sunglasses with ultralight TPX frame construction - it's what makes them so lightweight and able to float. They feel solid yet are essentially weightless on your face!
There are all sorts of styles to choose from if you don't think the employee you're thinking of can pull off the Sapelos so make sure to have a look around.
EZ Drinker Guzzler Helmet
Our Review
Here's a cheap and hysterical employee gift idea for the jokester in your workplace.
This is a one size fits most beer helmet offered in six different color options. You know who would get a kick out of this one - is there any explanation needed?
Marmot Men’s Precip Rain Jacket
Our Review
A nice new rain jacket is the kind of gift that keeps on giving! If you're located in a wet climate or have some outdoorsmen or women employed, a new Marmot jacket could make for a great gift that your employee(s) will own and use for years!
The Precip Jacket by Marmot is a reasonably priced, all inclusive rain jacket that also packs super tight. This unit is only 13 ounces and collapses into an incorporated pocket when you want to stash it. Slanted chest pockets, pit vents, and a well designed chin guard are just a few of the features Marmot has included here. For a jacket this packable and lightweight Marmot has still managed not to cut any corners in terms of features.
There's all sorts of sizing available and a wide array of colors to choose from so you can find the right jacket for anyone or everyone at your work place!
Secura Stainless Steel 34 Ounce French Press
Our Review
Anyone who enjoys a good cup of coffee will be thrilled to receive a new French press for Christmas! It's an affordable, yet thoughtful gift that will see a lot of use instead of ending up in a closet or being re-gifted.
Even if the employee(s) you're thinking of likely already owns a coffee maker, this unit will probably be an upgrade for them or could become their at-the-office caffeination device.
This stainless steel unit from Secura is Amazon's Choice of French press and sports a five-star rating with well over 3,000 reviews! Everyone LOVES this press for its ease of use, quality of construction and of course for the coffee it makes! It has a sharp looking aesthetic and is the perfect size for a few cups of joe at 34 ounces. There are even a few extra screens included which is always the first thing to degrade on a French press!
At around $30 this unit is a steal and should hold up for many years of coffee making!
MSR Evo Trail Hiking Snowshoes
Our Review
Snowshoes are a great gift for anyone in your workplace that enjoys the outdoors, and Christmas is the perfect time of year to gift a pair! Exploring a landscape blanketed by a fresh snow is always a treat - a pair of snowshoes grants admission into the otherwise impassable winter wonderland.
This is a fairly top notch pair from MSR that is a great choice for both beginners and for those with snowshoeing experience. There's a lot of cheap options on the market, but not many of them perform very well when it really comes down to it. This is one of the best value pairs available that are built to perform and to last.
At only about 1.75 pounds each, the plastic base material employed in the design of these snowshoes makes them very lightweight. The flexibility of the plastic also allows these shoes to shed snow very effectively. These shoes are rated for users up to 180 pounds, so be mindful of who you're buying them for!
MSR has designed this model with unibody traction - it’s a system that utilizes steel traction rails and brake bars molded directly into the snowshoe decks. This style system feels seriously solid underfoot even while trekking over sketchy, frozen terrain. The duofit bindings are also a nice touch that are easy to operate and fit men’s boot sizes five to fifteen!
Encourage some winter fun this season with an outdoor gift like this!
YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid
Our Review
Here's a great go-along gift with the thermos listed here for the coffee lovers in your workplace. YETI makes the best insulated mugs on the market and are treasured by anyone who owns one. It's the type of travel mug that keeps your beverage hot for hours on end so your coffee or tea stays hot on the way to work and at your desk all day!
The 10 ounce Rambler is 4 1/8 inches high and 3 1/2 inches in diameter, so it's a fairly compact mug despite the heavy duty double walled insulation. It's a dishwasher safe, no sweat design that's built to be essentially indestructible.
There are “DuraCoat” exterior options (pictured) as well as the traditional stainless steel design offered through this link. DuraCoat is an exterior coating that provides some added grip as opposed to bare 18/8 stainless steel - and it has a great look too!
This is a great gift idea to grab for the whole office given the price and functionality - everyone could use a YETI!
AxisGO Waterproof iPhone Photo and Video Case
Our Review
Here's an interesting gift idea for employees who enjoy photography. The AxisGO from AquaTech is a really neat underwater housing for iPhones 7 and 8 that shoots photo and video down to 33 feet.
AquaTech sent me an AxisGO to try a few months back, and I've been really impressed with the photo quality (looks just like your regular iPhone photo quality) and ease of operation. I take photos while snorkeling in my local lakes and have also shot some killer underwater footage while fishing. If you have an employee with a passion for diving, surfing, sailing or anything watersports related, they'll love the capabilities and photo opportunity of this device!
This could also be a great gift for any employee of yours who has younger kids! The AxisGO could allow for some memorable underwater photos while on vacation or at home! Make sure to consider purchasing some of the accessories depending on who you're shopping for and what their hobbies are.
Sage Domain 5/6 Wt. Fly Fishing Reel
Our Review
If there are any avid fly fishermen in your workplace, the gift of a new reel would absolutely go over well. Every fly fisherman loves to acquire new gear no matter how much they already own - especially top notch equipment.
The Domain Reel from Sage is a killer choice of reel that any angler would LOVE to own. I recently had the opportunity to fish with one and was quite impressed with its performance. It has a remarkably powerful sealed carbon drag system with an awesome drag knob, a large arbor for fast line pick up and a seriously sexy aesthetic.
In other words, this is a top of the line, totally badass fly fishing reel.
The model listed here is a 5/6 weight meaning it's geared towards fishing for average-sized fish. If you know that the employee-angler you're shopping for does some saltwater angling or targets larger freshwater species like Salmon or Pike, go with the larger 7/8 weight.
Us fly fishermen take our gear seriously - if you purchase a unit like this for a deserving employee it will likely be the best Christmas gift they receive this year!
BackJoy Posture Plus Back Cushion/Support
Our Review
The Posture Plus seat from BackJoy is a device that’s designed for mitigating and partially treating lower back pain. It corrects posture by tilting the pelvis in a better orientation for spinal health. This seat properly engages your core while sitting and therefore reduces direct strain on your back.
If you have an employee or employees who struggle with back pain this device might just change their quality of life - especially if your workplace is an office that requires them to sit all day! Consider purchasing the Posture Plus for the whole office if your work environment includes long sit times.
An affordable and thoughtful gift idea that could mean the world to those that need it, definitely a solid Christmas gift idea from BackKoy.
Old Town Topwater PDL Fishing Kayak
Our Review
Here's a BIG employee gift idea for someone who loves being on the water. The Topwater PDL Kayak from Old Town is a pedal powered kayak built for fishing, but it's an awesome watercraft for anyone who enjoys kayaking!
Old Town sent me out a Topwater a few months back and I've spent many days fishing and pleasure-pedaling around my local lakes and ponds as well as out in the ocean. This kayak is super responsive and really moves quick with the included PDL drive and hand controlled rudder system, and it's super easy to use! The propellor simply drops through the hull and locks into place and wha-lah, you're pedaling your kayak around as you would a bicycle!
The seating is spacious and far more comfortable than any traditional kayak you've ever seen. If the employee you're shopping for happens to be a fisherman, they'll really love the Topwater's angling features - there's rod holders, all sorts of gear storage and tracks for mounting accessories! If they just enjoy being on the water, this is one of the ultimate small watercraft to do so in!
This is no small purchase, but if you're looking for a special gift or kick-ass holiday bonus for an outdoor enthusiast look no further!
Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Patio Lounge Chair
Our Review
How about the gift of luxurious patio furniture? This reclining chair from Timber Ridge is one of the ultimate choices of seating for backyard get togethers, camp outs and days at the beach to name a few.
This is a full recliner that's well reviewed for both posture support and comfort. The steel tube frame and polyester fabric construction support up to 350 pounds. The length of this recliner is furthermore an impressive 72 inches so there is plenty of space for larger sized people. A cup holder and headrest add some additional luxury stats.
If you're stumped on what to purchase for your employee(s) it's hard to go wrong with a gift like this!
kangbaobei Patty Maker Press
Our Review
Are any of your employees' tail-gate heroes? If you're shopping for someone who's known to love grilling for groups, they'll love this hamburger patty press from kangbaobei.
This aluminum non-stick patty maker is awesome for big cookouts with high hamburger demand. You can stamp out burgers super quickly and keep your hands clean for other culinary tasks! Interior ridges within the press furthermore give the patty a ribbed surface creating a better searing effect while cooking. It looks pretty dam good too!
The handle is removable for easy storage and the entire unit cleans up easily with soap and water.
A bit of a ridiculous gift idea, but those who have a need for a device like this will likely LOVE owning it!
Yogaland Premium Yoga Mat with Carrier Strap
Our Review
A new yoga mat is a great employee gift idea for anyone active! It's an affordable and practical Christmas gift that will actually see some use! If who you're shopping for likely already owns a yoga mat, that doesn't mean they wouldn't appreciate another one for specifically home, office or gym use.
This is a 1/4 inch thick, extra large (72 by 24 inches) mat that's designed to be non-slip and nicely cushioned. Not all yoga mats are created equal, this unit from Yogaland is definitely on the higher quality end of the spectrum.
All the materials used are furthermore eco-friendly which is always great! There's no harmful chemicals, latex, PVC or silicone used to make this product which is good for both the user and the planet. A carry strap is also included making this a pretty great value buy!
Pick the color you think the employee you're thinking of would like most and give the gift of limber limbs this holiday season!
Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beach Cart
Our Review
A beach cart is one of the more unique Christmas gifts for employees we've included on this list, but there are all sorts of applications for a unit like this other than for days on the beach!
Mac Sports makes one of the best reviewed beach carts on the market - it's praised by beach bums all over for transporting all the essentials over almost any terrain with ease. This unit supports up to 150 pounds and even includes a side table with cup holders! It's an awesome gear storage/cocktail station for use just about anywhere.
Garden enthusiasts might also enjoy a cart like this for transporting mulch, tools and other heavier items around the property. An interesting gift approach, but perhaps the perfect pick for the right employee!
Northern Brewer Deluxe Home Brewing Equipment Starter Kit
Our Review
Who doesn't enjoy a cold beer? If you know any of your employees to have a passion for beer then a home brewing starter kit could be a great way to say Merry Christmas!
This starter kit lets you choose between four different beers so make sure to find out what the employee you're thinking of likes to drink most. For each different brew, there are curated ingredients and walk-through instructions to ensure the brewing process is successful. This is a beginners kit yes, but that doesn't mean already experienced brewers won't love it!
There are two premium large glass bottles (carboys) for two-stage fermentation included along with everything else one needs to brew! It's all here!
A great gift for the mad scientist in your workplace that will likely earn you a home brewed six-pack later down the line!
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Bundle
Our Review
Anyone who doesn't own a cast iron cook set is missing out. It's a superior way to cook all sorts of meals, and those who transition to cast iron usually don't go back. This five-piece set from Lodge is a great value buy that includes all the cast iron essentials.
A griddle, two different skillets, a Dutch oven and lid are all included here. There are also different bundle options available if you just want to purchase a skillet or two. All cast iron cookware is seasoned (with 100% vegetable oil) and ready to go.
If you have an employee who enjoys cooking, they'll own and use this set for a lifetime. Perfect for at home, tailgate or campground use - the applications of a cast iron cook set are endless!