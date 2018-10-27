25 Christmas Gifts for Employees: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

An at-home telescope could make for an interesting and exciting holiday gift depending on who you're shopping for. If anybody in your work place is known to be a stargazer, this could be a thoughtful gift whether they are new to astronomy or already have a passion for the hobby!

This is a higher quality unit from Celestron that allows for some pretty righteous night sky viewing opportunities. It's certainly not too advanced to buy for a beginner, yet more experienced astronomers will also be impressed with this telescope. For a more introduction level telescope, check out the PowerSeeker also by Celestron.

The AstroMaster is a no-tool assembly telescope that anyone can learn to operate in no time! It's known as one of the best value home-telescopes on the market for the cost!

Without getting too detailed, the aperture of this telescope is 130mm and the focal length is 650mm. The highest magnification is 307x. You can really view some deeper space objects with this one - it can do a lot more than just check out the surface of the moon!

This is a 28 pound telescope, so it's still reasonably portable. The German equatorial mount with setting circles makes tracking celestial objects easy and the quick release dovetail attachment for the tube makes the setup and break down a breeze.

All in all, this is one of the coolest gifts for employees we've included depending on who's on your staff!