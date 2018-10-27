50 Best Christmas Gifts for Girls: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

The first time I saw these little balance bikes, a little girl was riding on one of them in Berlin. As soon as I got home, we went on the hunt for this nifty first bike to add to our collection of bikes for our smallest grandchildren. This cool bike teaches your little girl balance, without the distraction of pedals and brakes.

It goes beyond those cute scooters and plasma cars your toddler loves, to give her the basic feel of bike riding, without training wheels. It’s perfect for learning balance, steering, coordination and independence. And people will be wickedly impressed by your little girl’s bike skills at such a young age.

We started our family toddlers on the Skuut when they were two and three, because it has an adjustable seat that works with even pretty small toddlers.