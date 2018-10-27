50 Best Christmas Gifts for Girls: The Ultimate List (2018)

Let’s declare this Christmas “the year of the girl” with presents that encourage strength, smarts, compassion, and fun, without sacrificing the soft side that makes them special. We’ll cover girls from toddlers to teens. Here are the Best Christmas Gifts for Girls in 2018:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skuut Wooden Balance Bike
Our Review
The first time I saw these little balance bikes, a little girl was riding on one of them in Berlin. As soon as I got home, we went on the hunt for this nifty first bike to add to our collection of bikes for our smallest grandchildren. This cool bike teaches your little girl balance, without the distraction of pedals and brakes.
It goes beyond those cute scooters and plasma cars your toddler loves, to give her the basic feel of bike riding, without training wheels. It’s perfect for learning balance, steering, coordination and independence. And people will be wickedly impressed by your little girl’s bike skills at such a young age.
We started our family toddlers on the Skuut when they were two and three, because it has an adjustable seat that works with even pretty small toddlers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disney Moana Adventure Doll
Our Review
Who doesn’t love the story of Moana, the little girl who braves the oceans and Mother Nature to save her culture? This sweet little doll is a great gift idea for girls because you can watch the Moana movie with her, and share with her why being brave (and trusting the advice from your grandma) is always a good thing.
Moana’s iconic blue shell necklace is a fun gift to give your girl too. It lights up with a soft green glow from the heart of Te Fiti. Role play with your daughter and this doll, and challenge her to think about what she’d do in Moana’s situation. These conversations with your little girl will stick with her for the rest of her life, and they’re great if both mom and dad participate.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Heart Of The Home Kitchen Playset
Our Review
Every toddler loves to play in the kitchen, and this adorable toy kitchen is a great way to introduce your little girl to all kinds of important life concepts. It is focused on so much more than cooking, because this realistic toy kitchen includes a pet nurturing center, recycling bin, and reusable grocery bag.
While she’s learning and playing at the same time, you can show her those real things in your own home, so she’ll see first hand that healthy eating, taking care of the family pets and saving the Earth are all important.
The cute wipe off white board on the fridge lets her plan her shopping list along with you, fun sounds from the phone and bubbling stovetop make for great interactive play. With 41 kitchen accessories and lots of storage for them, all you’ll need to add to this gift for girls is some play food and maybe a baking set, or pretend pet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LeapFrog LeapStart Interactive Learning System for Kindergarten & 1st Grade
Our Review
Getting your girl prepared to learn is going to be a key to her being successful in school. This LeapFrog LeapPad gets kids excited about learning with activities that they can practice and master over time. Perfect the little girls getting ready for kindergarten and first grade, this interactive learning system is designed to help build tomorrow’s key skills today, in imaginative new ways.
Each activity book seamlessly blends school and life skills that include storytelling and discovery. Designed with activities at two learning levels, your girl can master the first level and move on to more advanced activities as she goes.
LeapFrog has developed lots of highly rated early learning books too, including Pre-Kindergarten Activity Book: Read & Write and Communication Skills, Moonlight Hero Math with PJ Masks Book and the Around Town with PAW Patrol Book.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Just Play PJ Masks Sing & Talk Plush Owlette
Our Review
Every little girl needs a superhero pal to inspire her, and this adorable singing and talking Owlette is the perfect PJ Masks pal. She an Owlette can adventure into the world to save anyone in distress, proving that girls, kids, and especially kid girls have the power to do good. With the simple press of a button, Owlette says some of her most popular phrases from the PJ Masks show and sings the theme song.
If you’re just looking for a little Owlette stuffy to put in her stocking, this one is super cute. To make it even more fun, get your little girl the PJ Masks Girls’ Short Pajama Set with Cape for experiential play (and sleep.)
If she’s a huge Owlette fan, the Owlette Hoodie is great for daytime play outdoors and the hooded tee is fun for indoor wear at school or preschool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nido Nest Kids Travel Neck Pillow
Our Review
As parents, we've all seen it happen. Whether it's in their car seat or an airplane seat, that little head flops over and the sight truly makes our adult neck hurt. This cute ladybug neck pillow gently supports their neck with microbeads, so it doesn't push their necks forward or add pressure or pain. It can easily secure to a suitcase or carry on for airline travel, and it's small and light enough, they can proudly carry it through the airport themselves.
You can get this adorable little pillow in lots of fun critter designs, including an owl, pig, frog and bumble bee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DC Super Hero Girls 21 Piece Dress-Up Trunk
Our Review
Just like when your kids mimic you, role playing gives your girl a huge opportunity learn how to be and who she might like to be. This three costume set lets her dress as any one of three powerful, strong and brave superheroes right out of DC Comics. With Batgirl, Wonderwoman and Superwoman costumes to mix and match, all in an adorable little trunk, her playtime will be filled with imagination and fun.
To get her imagination flowing, Grab her a copy of DC SUPER HEROES: MY FIRST BOOK OF GIRL POWER to read aloud together. It might even inspire you to tap into more of your own super powers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Mustard Seed Toys Chevron Teepee Tent
Our Review
Every little girl loves to play make believe, especially in her own special space. Just ask any parent who's brought home an appliance box that their kids played with for weeks! This cute little teepee tent creates a special getaway in her room or the family room where she can go to create her own little world.
Made with high quality, machine washable, heavy cotton canvas with hardwood poles, this cool teepee is big enough for you to get inside and play too. Store books and other toys in the pocket below the window inside. Your girls will love making this tent their pretend playroom for so many hours of imaginative fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Meland Kid Explorer Kit
Our Review
Your little girl can rival Dora the Explorer with this clever kit designed to get her excited about bugs, birds and more. It comes complete with a flashlight, compass, magnifying glass, binoculars, butterfly net, insect clamp, bug collector, safety whistle and a drawstring bag.
This gift will inspire your girl's curiosity, and help her develop better hands-on skills. Because kids learn observation and independent thinking during outdoor exploration, it's a great opportunity to take even backyard adventures to the next level. Perfect for a little girl, you might also consider the Backyard Safari Vest and Costume, which includes a few more fun things to spark her imagination.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
American Girl WellieWishers Doll
Our Review
There’s no better doll to give your girl, than one that actually looks like her. These adorable WellieWishers dolls from American girl embrace the cultural and ethnic differences that make up your little girl’s world. The WellieWishers are a sweet and silly group of girls who each have the same big, bright wish: to be a good friend.
These dolls are some of our favorite special gifts for girls, and because they’re a bit more of an investment, we’re recommending them for girls who a older and can appreciate the lessons of inclusiveness they create.
Give them an American Girl Doll Clothes Wardrobe, so they can dress their dolls in clothes to match their own personal mood or the day’s activities. With the American Girl Ultimate Crafting Kit, your little girl can create fun jewelry for herself and her dolls, expanding her play even further.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch
Our Review
This clever smartwatch has so many options, your girl is going to have hours of fun and learning with it. This watch can take videos, pictures and selfies that she can customize and make into new watch faces. She can learn to tell time with 55 digital and Analog watch faces. It's even equipped with a monster catcher game that creates an augmented reality experience where she can capture monsters in the real world.
In addition to all the fun, this little smartwatch tracks activity, steps, motion and even has some really cool sound effects, plus it offers parental controls, so mom or dad can decide how much game time is available. It charges via a simple USB cable, and your girl can even upload her photos and videos to family and friends. It's a great gift for girls 4-12 years old.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Melissa & Doug Stamp-a-Scene Stamp Pad: Fairy Garden
Our Review
So much imaginary fun is in store when your little girl creates her own magical visions of a fairy garden. This sweet stamp set includes 20 stamps, five colored pencils, a durable two-color stamp pad, and a wooden storage tray. Just make sure you have plenty of blank paper pads as she jumps into creating her own charming fairy garden themed pictures for your fridge and office.
This clever kit encourages hand-eye coordination, narrative thinking, and creative expression, all so important to her healthy development. The Melissa & Doug Dinosaur Stamp Pad is another awesome idea to help her embrace creatures big and small.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Osmo Genius Kit
Our Review
If you own an iPad, your little girl can enjoy this mind expanding toy that encourages visual thinking, problem solving, and creative drawing skills through hands on play. She can supercharge her drawing skills with the Masterpiece game, transforming a photo or gallery image into easy-to-draw lines. Then she can share a magical time-lapse video of her creation.
Five different games give your girl unlimited opportunities to turn learning into totally fearless fun. Through puzzles, word and number games, she’ll gain a greater grasp on spelling, math and more. If you don’t have an iPad, you can get an iPad mini for under $100 right now, and it’s a great investment for your whole household this Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mermaid Tail Blanket
Our Review
Every little girl loves to snuggle up in a cozy blanket, and this one lets her feel like Ariel in The Little Mermaid Movie. Perfect for 3-8 year olds, this comfy blanket is hand crocheted just for kids. It's easy for her to slip inside and look and feel like a real mermaid. This fun gift lets her live out her mermaid dreams, all in the safety of home. Better yet, it comes with a sweet mermaid necklace included.
Grab a copy of Pinkalicious and Aqua, the Mini-Mermaid and cozy up on the couch for a snuggly evening of imagination in an underwater wonderland filled with sparkling sea glass and rainbow colored shells.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Made By Me Create Your Own Window Art
Our Review
This could be the beginning of her career or hobby as a stained glass artist. This fun window art kit will make her windows pop with over 20 whimsical window art illustrations and colors that she can paint and design herself. She can mix paint colors to create unique designs and color patterns that express her own personal style. This fun kit includes 12 suncatcher shapes that once she's completed will keep her mesmerized as she watches them illuminate as the sunshine shines through.
This kit also includes acetate sheets that let her make one of a kind designs, as well as suction cups to stick them to her windows once complete.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
aGreatLife Money Maze Puzzle Box
Our Review
Maybe you're struggling to find the best unique gifts for girls on your list, and you want to opt for a cash gift instead. That's great, because girls often have things they want and they'll need a little pocket money to get them. The Money Maze is the perfect way to deliver their gift in an interesting and challenging way.
This clever puzzle requires some patience, concentration and perception to figure out how to open the secret storage space that contains their loot. Solving the maze allows them to open the box, but it may take a few tries. This cool gift box is less than ten bucks and can be used over and over, and if you think it's just for kids, even some adults are challenged by it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My First Mind Blowing Science Kit
Our Review
Are you hoping your girl might become the next Marie Curie? Then it’s never too soon to spark her interest in science and chemistry with this awesome Mind Blowing Science kit. Both you and she will learn amazing new things about basic and acidic solutions, and how to play with them in fun and exciting ways.
Whether erupting an under-water volcano or growing colorful, jiggly crystals, this science kit mixes learning with experimentation in a fun and colorful way. Each of the hands-on activities in the science guide is intended to be performed by your young scientist, but of course, your supervision is required too.
The great thing about a girls’ gift like this, is that it creates more opportunities for you and your girl to spend quality time together. While none of the experiments included in this kit are especially messy, each one should be done on a flat surface that can be easily wiped clean in case of spills.
The Scientific Explorer Tasty Science Kit is another fun one, with the payoff of creating sweet treats that will satisfy her tummy and inspire her curiosity. Grab a great science kit for a summer surprise, while you’re at it. The Ice Cream Science Kit can show them how to create their favorite tasty treat in just five minutes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sorbus Spinner Swing
Our Review
From toddler to teen, every girl needs a tree swing that gives her a place to play, meditate or just relax outdoors. This tree swing spins and swings, making outdoor adventures even more fun. It helps girls conquer their fear of heights, speed and equilibrium all in one. Because it holds up to 220 pounds, it can easily accommodate a couple of teens or a bunch of smaller girls and their friends.
The heavy-duty spider web design features tough rope net seat with thick woven nylon, and the package includes the swing, mounting accessories, and instructions for installation. We highly suggest you add it near an elevated backyard play house to make the adventure even more fun and daring for all your kids. They'll never outgrow that special space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Raleigh Eva 24 Girl’s Mountain Bike
Our Review
Playing hard is a lesson that lasts little girls a lifetime, and there’s no better way to get her attention off screen time and on the outdoors than a nifty mountain bike. The sweet girls’ mountain bike from Raleigh, will teach her to be fearless, help her push boundaries, and develop critical physical and thinking skills to tackle tough problems, even off the bike. Plus it’s a great excuse to get good and dirty, which girls definitely need to do more.
The large alloy anodized wheels make this bike fairly scoff at bumpy trails, while the mechanical disc brakes provide great stopping power in wet and dirty conditions. Thanks to some sweet front suspension, she’ll be challenging you to ride longer and harder, which will be absolutely great for you both.
We think this is one of the best gifts for girls, and it’s an affordable bike, that will get her through the tween years, when she’ll probably need to step up to something with a lot more features. Don’t forget to get her a good bike helmet and some padded gloves, because keeping her safe and comfortable means she’ll learn to love biking for a lifetime.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Creativity for Kids Grow ‘n Glow Terrarium
Our Review
Let your daughter experience the wonders of nature, even if you don't have an outdoor garden area. With the Grow N' Glow terrarium kit, she can craft, plant, water and grow her own terrarium tabletop garden. It comes with everything she'll need for two full plant life cycles, including a plastic mason-style jar, decorative lid, potting mix, organic chia and wheat grass seeds, garden figurines, decorative sand, river stones, and a plant mister to keep her terrarium watered.
To make this little project even more fun, it comes with glow in the dark stickers that make her terrarium light up her room at night. She's going to love that. If she's mad about fish, get her the Aquarium Terrarium instead. And don't worry about water spills - the fish are actually stickers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My First Sewing Kit
Our Review
Regardless of gender, every kid needs to learn how to sew, and this adorable My First Sewing Kit is a wonderful way to teach your little girl some sewing basics. With easy to understand illustrated instructions, she can learn how to work with a needle and thread, a skill that will last a lifetime and eliminate the need for you to sew on buttons, fix her hems, or stitch a seam hole.
With this kit, she’ll will learn lots of valuable skills so she can more fully enjoy arts and crafts of all sorts. Your young crafter can use the included supplies to create fun projects that expand her imagination, all of which fit in a cute little carrying case.
Another crafting kit we love is the Knot A Quilt Kit, that gives her everything she needs to make her own cozy fleece blanket. Once she’s mastered the skills from these kits, get her the Giant Knot and Stitch Pillow Kit, which combines the skills of both into one seriously cute project she can spend hours on.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Daring Book for Girls
Our Review
The tween years are a time of amazing growth, misunderstandings, and changes that seem to come at lightning speed. I’ve heard many parents say (and I’m one of them) “I wish there was a manual for this”. This, obviously, meaning figuring out how to best raise your tween-ager.
The Daring Book for Girls is the manual for everything that girls need to know, and we’re not talking about sewing and cooking here, but much more important life stuff. Whether it’s learning about female heroes in history, discovering secret note-passing skills, or figuring out science projects, friendship bracelets, double dutch, cats cradle, the perfect cartwheel, this book has it.
It even delves into the eternal mystery of what boys are thinking, something every girl needs to know. But it’s not just a guide to giggling at sleepovers—although that’s included. This book is an invitation to adventure for every tomboy, girly girl and those in between.
Once your tween girl has devoured this primer on life, be ready with the follow up, The Double-Daring Book for Girls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Camera and Accessories Bundle
Our Review
Giving your tween freedom to explore her own creativity is a huge gift on its own, but why not arm her with a Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, so she can take selfies and pictures of her friends, and immediately have printed photos to decorate with. After all, this is a time when instant gratification is at the fore.
This little camera is a total winner when it comes to self-expression, and it’s a great gift for girls at this age. She can shoot and instantly print photos to her heart’s desire, and then use them to decorate her room, notebooks and more. Be sure to give her plenty of film, because once she gets started, you don’t want her fun interrupted.
Another great way to begin letting your girl define her own space is with this beautiful tree of life wall decal. She can adorn the tree with her photos of family and friends, or design the wall to her own liking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Be Amazing Toys Big Bag Of Science
Our Review
With so much focus on STEM programs, this fun bag of science is a great way to get your daughter excited about discovering all sorts of interesting and unusual facts about the world around her. She can use real scientific tools to perform more than 70 activities, from making fizzing colored water to creating instant worms. Fun, huh?
This kit comes with a step-by-step instruction book, that includes photos and illustrations. That makes it easy for your girl to get into the science fun. With three areas of focus – physical science, earth science and life science, she’ll experience learning activities in chemistry, physics, magnetism, weather, biology, geology and flight. The re-usable big zipper bag easily stores everything when it’s time to put her lab away.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VicTsing Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Our Review
The tween years are just about the time when your daughter starts taking showers that are so long, the hot water runs out. Since this habit doesn’t actually stop until she leaves for college, she might as well have music while she’s doing it, right?
This cool little water resistant Bluetooth shower speaker delivers crisp, clear sound in and out of the shower, plus it’s tough enough to stand up to the falls and knocks your daughter is likely to give it. With a detachable suction cup and an aluminum metal alloy hook, she can take this 5W speaker from the shower, to her room, to the beach and anywhere else she wants music.
It works with any Bluetooth enabled devices, so she can connect wherever, whenever. This versatile tiny speaker is a unique gift idea at a budget price of less than twenty bucks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She Believed She Could So She Did Necklace
Our Review
It's tough being a tween, and sometimes girls this age really need a boost. This cute stainless steel necklace features an inspirational message to remind her she can accomplish anything and everything she dreams of. The small disc is hand stamped and features a sweet pearl dangle alongside it. This necklace hangs on an 18 inch stainless steel chain.
You can also get a similar necklace that includes a dove disk in addition to the inspirational disk and pearl. It's a lovely reminder for your girl to become a peacemaker too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set
Our Review
3D printing is one of the new technologies with promise to change the world as we know it. This 3D printing pen is a great way to introduce the girl on your list to this technology that's considered both STEM and STEAM. It helps to develop her building, planning, designing and spatial skills beyond simple coloring. She can easily create whatever is in her head and draw it out safely.
Because this 3D pen was developed with kids in mind, it's perfect for girls 8+ and you can feel secure knowing there are no hot pieces to burn fingers. This kit comes with the pen, two mixed color packs of eco-plastic, a micro-USB charger and activity guide. Once she gets going, those plastic packs won't last long, so be sure to get her some refills.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Compact Shock Proof Binoculars
Our Review
Perfect for every girl to set her sights on something interesting, these compact binoculars can take the tough use they'll get from an active kid. Their heavy rubber coating means they can withstand drops and falls without breaking. The 8X magnification means they can closely inspect bugs, leaves and all of nature.
The FMC prism green coated optics system can control optical reflection to create crisp and colorful images. These are another idea for getting kids away from screen time and into real life experiences, plus they come in ten fun colors, so you can pick your girl's favorite. No wonder they're an Amazon best seller.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MindWare Science Academy Bath Bomb Lab
Our Review
This fun hands-on kit combines science with imagination and fun to create bath bombs your tween can use herself or give as gifts. It offers multiple recipe options to experiment with, giving her options for different sizes, colors and scents, and even the ability to create a super bath bomb for ultimate fizzy fun.
There are tons of other fun Science Academy kits to spark her interest. Check out the Lip Balm Lab, Shimmer Lab and Perfume Lab kits. And if you're concerned about her clothes, you might want to grab her a lab coat too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not Parent Approved: A Hilarious Card Game for Mischief Makers
Our Review
Inspired by Card Against Humanity, Not Parent Approved is the perfect way to occupy your favorite mischief maker in some good old fashioned fun. With 455 fill in the blank cards, your kids can use their own slightly warped sense of humor to create weird and funny questions and answers. All in good clean fun, of course, with perhaps an added dose of gross. This game is perfect for kids, tweens and families.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
USA Toyz Walkie Talkies for Kids
Our Review
This makes a game of hide and seek, or any other outdoor play date more fun. These nifty walkie talkies have a three mile range, so if you're hiking as a family, or the kids are on a scavenger hunt, you can easily connect to be sure they're safe. Especially for backyard play after dark, these walkie talkies feature backlit LCD screens and an LED flashlight. They're super easy to use for both kids and adults. Communication is as simple as a touch of a button.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kala Learn to Play Ukulele Soprano Starter Kit
Our Review
Bring some happy music into the house when you give your daughter this awesome ukulele starter kit. This classic small instrument is perfect for her to play from the time she's a tween through her adult years. This starter kit includes everything she'll need to become an accompished ukulele player.
It has a beautiful mahogany tenor ukulele with traditional Hawaiian laser etched rosette, satin finish, Graphtech NuBone nut and saddle, and Aquila Super Nylgut strings from Italy. This kit also includes free online lessons, a free Kala ukulele app with tuner, Kala logo tote bag, and the How to Play Ukulele Quick Start Booklet. Get out your leis folks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Flybar Maverick Walking Stilts For Kids
Our Review
Is your girl game to try just about any sport? These walking stilts for kids help to improve balance and coordination, and because they're ergonomically designed to make learning how to stilt walk easy, she'll be up and walking in no time. Adjustable arm and footrest heights mean you they can grow with her, or be adjusted for her siblings and friends.
Padded handgrips make for a comfortable ride, and the extra wide non-slip footrests and wide traction tips add to her stability and comfort. These fun stilts can be used indoors or out. If you'd prefer your girl to be closer to the ground, the Walkaroo Steel Stilts by Airkicks might be a good option, and they're sturdy enough to even accommodate adults.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Harry Potter Hybrid Bag
Our Review
If you’ve got a Harry Potter fan in your house, she’s most likely a huge fan of Hermione Granger, for her smart, sassy and somewhat unconventional ways. She’s a great role model for your tween, because she’s not afraid to speak her mind and stand up to the boys.
If your daughter has a lot of these same qualities, celebrate them with this super cute purse that Hermione would be proud to carry. As officially licensed Harry Potter merchandise, you know it’s made to the highest quality standards.
This purse can be carried as a small satchel or worn with the shoulder strap, and it’s the perfect size for her to carry her wallet, lip gloss, comb, phone and more. The Harry Potter Satchel Fold Wallet, embellished with the Hogwarts Crest, would fit nicely inside it, as well.
We also think the Harry Potter 9¾ Deluxe Mini Brief Handbag is completely adorable, and fashionable too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Brookstone Wireless Cat Ear Headphones Bluetooth Headset
Our Review
Just about the time you're so done with listening to your young lady's streaming videos, games and music, whether in the car or around the house, these cute cat ear wireless Bluetooth headphones save the day for you both. They'll connect to any Bluetooth enabled device, and the cat ear speakers work just in case she wants to share sounds with you or her friends.
- Independently controlled color-changing accent lights add to the fun factor, and these recharge via USB with up to five hours of playing time. We chose them over many others for their high quality sound, and stellar reviews, making them worth the extra investment over cheaper versions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Laser Tag for Kids
Our Review
Laser tag is an absolute blast, and kids of every age can play safely with this set that emits less infrared signal than your garage door opener. With a variety of noises, lights, sounds and vibrations, each player controls four different weapons - a pistol, shotgun, machine gun and a rocket that do increasing damage.
These are designed to hit targets up to 150 feet away with pinpoint accuracy, but just like going to a laser tag attraction, each player needs to watch their life meter too because once it's gone they are vulnerable. This kit comes with four guns, a cool case and a crazy beetle bug that scrambles across the floor trying to escape your aim. When he gets hit with the laser gun, he flips over wiggles his legs and then hops back up continuing his mad dash to safety.
While this may seem like a boundary breaker, we think good fun and a righteous game of tag are the best part of being a girl.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Elite Hookey Ring Toss Game
Our Review
Skip the scary dart board, and get your girl a game she can play in her room by herself or with friends. With a well-finished wooden backer board, this game helps kids develop better hand-eye coordination, as well as master counting, adding and subtracting! Also includes instructions for five different game suggestions to mix up the fun.
This game is just as fun for smaller kids as it is for tweens and teens, with no worry about sharp darts. It's even challenging enough for parents to jump into the game and have great bonding time with their kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Leuchtturm1917 Hardcover Medium Dotted Journal
Our Review
Every young woman struggles to keep her chaotic life organized, and the latest trend that’s becoming a powerful tool for teens is bullet journaling. This method of getting organized is a great daily exercise that will teach them lessons that will last into their life. It could be that you should get two, and begin the exercise together, because once you’ve grasped the concept, you’ll soon discover there’s lots more time to enjoy life.
This particular dotted journal comes in a brilliant purple and comes in 14 other colors as well. Why dots? To keep your thoughts lined up and organized, without a mess. It contains 249 numbered pages of bleed-proof, acid free dotted paper.
Made with high quality materials and an easy to wash hard cover, each book is thread bound and opens flat for easy note taking. Additional features include a blank table of contents, stickers for labeling and archiving, eight perforated, detachable sheets, expandable inner pocket and page marker to keep track of tasks, days and future plans.
Fine point pens are a great way to call out priorities and ideas, color coding each of her desired categories and goals. Help her (and you) grasp the concept with a great instruction book like The Bullet Journal for Beginners.
If you wonder whether or not this concept is right for your daughter, check out this great story on BuzzFeed, written by a bullet journal convert. Also, check out this great video about bullet journaling.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Leather & Stainless Steel Magnetic-Clasp Bracelet
Our Review
Talk to any teen, and they’re pretty ambivalent about jewelry, unless it has a bohemian vibe, which changes everything. Lots of girls right now are embracing the feelings and expressions of the hippie generation, and we, for one, welcome that. Teens today love less formal, more organic jewelry.
This gift choice says you see her as a woman. This bracelet can be wrapped as many or as few times as she’d like. It has a non-tarnishing stainless steel magnetic clasp, that adds just the right amount of shine.
We also think she’ll also love the Triple Strand Leather Zen Bracelet with Bali Beads, that has a unique blend of Bali beads, metal rings, hematite beads and wood beads. Let her know that gem theory experts say hematite encourages the wearer to “reach for the sun”, signifying your belief in her attaining big things in life.
Another pretty option is the Soft Leather Multicolour Ropes Bracelet that features multiple leather strands in different sizes and colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cinnamon Rolls NOT Gender Roles Tee Shirt
Our Review
Naturally, we’ve raised our teenage girls to have a voice, and to speak up about those things they think are important. But we also know, they can occasionally need other ways, when they’re not in a position to speak out, to express their worldview and social, philosophical and spiritual beliefs.
This cute feminist shirt communicates clearly their stand for equality for everyone on the planet, in a very sweet way. There are many fun feminist t-shirts out there, but naturally, not all of them will fly for school attire, but we definitely have a few favorites that fit the bill.
The My Favorite Season Is Fall Of Patriarchy Feminist T-Shirt is a great one. We’re also fans of this Feminist tee which should be totally appropriate for school. And, since the weather is cold, you might want to consider getting your girl a social statement hoodie too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
HP Chromebook 14
Our Review
Every kid needs to be whip smart to compete in today’s world, so your teen girl definitely needs a fully functioning laptop to survive the rigors of daily school work, research, reading the news and of course, live chatting with friends. This HP Chromebook gives your teenage girl a gift that will be indispensable throughout her teen years.
This fast running Chromebook comes with an impressive list of tech specs, including: 4 GB DDR3L SDRAM 1600 MHz, 16GB Internal Storage, a 14-Inch diagonal HD SVA WLED anti-glare (1366 x 768) screen, one USB 3.0,two USB 2.0, one HDMI port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and a high def webcam.
Because it’s super light and portable, she’ll be sliding this into her backpack every day. At this low price, it’s a great value, and a Christmas gift she’ll love. Plus it will get her in practice for a more expensive laptop before college. Slightly smaller, but also well-equipped, the Samsung Chromebook 3 is a steal at under $200.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Samick Sage Takedown Recurve Bow
Our Review
Your teen can channel her inner Katniss Everdeen, at the same time as she builds strength, hand-eye coordination and confidence. This takedown recurve bow delivers the classic bow shooting experience, at a pull weight that won’t strain her growing muscles.
Target shooting, or even bow hunting is a great way to improve concentration and fine motor skills as well as give your girl the knowledge that she’s strong enough to take care of herself. Build her competitive spirit, at the same time as you give her the peace of practicing yoga.
Take her to the woods with some targets, and you’ll see what we mean, because bow shooting is a Zen kind of sport. Of course, you can’t just get your archer a bow. She’ll need some arrows (we recommend carbon) and a quiver, a finger tab and an arm guard, to begin with.
Naturally, you can always supply her with plenty of targets, and join her outdoors in a sporting family competition. That would be the most special gift of all. The Samick Sage Take Down Recurve Bow Bundle includes a stringer tool, arrow rest and more, in a nice combo pack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Always Be Yourself Unicorn Socks
Our Review
With hours of homework, days filled with stress, and a barrage of people expecting your girl to grow up too fast, she could surely use a giggle and these socks are a way to give her that. Natch, the unicorn theme is a favorite, but you can bet wearing something cute and funny on her feet will keep her (and probably her friends) smiling. And being a teen, she'd also probably like the "S'up Nerd?" socks too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Holy Stone F181C RC Quadcopter Drone with HD Camera
Our Review
Does the girl on your list dream of flying and taking amazing videos she can post? This quadcopter drone from Holy Stone makes it easy to shoot HD videos and pictures, plus it has tons for tricks and maneuvers, so she can master her skills before racing her brother or boys in the neighborhood.
It's equipped with okey return and headless security system to assist beginners and help prevent them losing their new drone. It can fly from 7-9 minutes per charge, and is the perfect first drone for a tween or teen. An easy to understand controller makes it more fun than ever, allowing it to hover or do tons of tricks (it can flip four ways!) right overhead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mandalas Coloring Book
Our Review
We know you'll call us crazy, but after asking around with a bunch of real teenage girls, they specifically said they'd love this adult coloring book filled with 50 intricate mandala designs. Coloring is known to reduce stress, and enhance well-being, and teens definitely need a good dose of both. This beautiful coloring book is spiral bound, so they can go back and forth between pages easily.
To make this gift extra special, invest in a really great set of colored pencils to go with it. We always vote for the Prismacolor Premier Soft Core Colored Pencils because they color smoothly with gorgeous, saturated color.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dr. Martens Pascal Wanderlust Fashion Boot
Our Review
If you've got a fashion forward teen who still wants to fit in with the crowd, and yet make her own statement, these flowery and fun Dr. Martens are a fun and unique gift. While they retain that original edgy look made famous on London's Carnaby Street, they mix it up with a wildly fun floral print. These boots feature the famous Air Ware soles that make wearing them from zero hour to after school activities a comfy treat for her feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Photo Clip String Lights
Our Review
Every teen loves to decorate her own space, and the ritual of making it her own is a self-defining activity. These clever photo clip string lights are a great way to let her hang up all the photos of friends, and anything else she wants to display, without putting push pins or nail holes in her bedroom walls.
Each photo-clip contains an LED that emits gorgeous warm white light, without causing heat. These USB powered lights feature eight lighting modes, from flashing to twinkle to steady on, all controlled by a simple remote. They get amazing ratings, so it's no wonder they're Amazon's Choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Our Review
Whether you've got a girl who loves to play outside after dark, or wants to sneak in a little more reading time after she's gone to bed, this headlamp from Black Diamond is a great solution. It's perfect for camping, and late night trips to the outhouse, and, as there's so much less light during the winter, it works well for your kid who stays late at school for extra-curricular activities.
With one Quad Power LED and one Double Power white LED, this little powerhouse pumps out 300 lumens of bright light. A simple tap of a button and it allows her to instantly transition between full and dimmed power. Settings include full strength in proximity and distance modes, dimming, strobe, red night-vision, and lock mode. Plus it's got an adjustable headband to make a comfortable fit for every girl.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Prism Quantum Dual-line Stunt Kite
Our Review
If you've got wide open spaces, or can get your girl to them easily, this stunt kite guarantees hours of fun in the sun. With a seven-foot wingspan that's precise and easy to control, she can play all day in an open field, on the beach, or anywhere that's got a bit of wind.
She'll learn from early crashes how to maneuver her kite and make it do tricks. It comes ready to rock with Dyneema flying lines with wrist straps, a winder, instructions, and a storage bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sterling Silver Claddagh Ring
Our Review
Buying jewelry for teens can be tough, but no when you pick something that's centuries old with such beautiful meaning. This sterling silver Claddagh ring symbolizes the life lessons you'd like your girl to hold close to her heart - loyalty, friendship and love. This ancient symbol is still cherished around the world, and this beautiful ring is a wonderful way to show your girl just how you feel about her.
You can also find Claddagh rings set with her birthstone as the heart, or if you're hoping this is a jewelry piece she'll keep through adulthood, get her a Claddagh cast in 14k gold.