50 Best Christmas Gifts for Her: The Ultimate List (2018)

Whether you’re shopping for your wife, sister, daughter, mother or another special woman in your life, you want to give her that perfect gift this holiday season. We’ve rounded up this year’s ultimate selection of the best Christmas gifts for her, so all you need to do is scroll down and start shopping.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II)
Whether she's a frequent traveler or simply prefers some peace and quiet now and then, the Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) headphones are worth the splurge. These noise-cancelling headphones feature Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for portable voice control. Innovative technology measures the surrounding noise level then cancels it out to create a quieter listening environment. There are three adjustable noise cancellation levels.
ELEMIS Superfood Facial Oil
This nourishing face oil is a highly concentrated blend of superfoods with ingredients ranging from sweet almond oil to broccoli seed oil, carrot seed oil, rosehip fruit oil, flax seed, rice bran and more. A little bit goes a long way, as she just needs a few drops for the face and neck. The plant-based oil stands out for its lightweight and non-greasy formula.
Kindle Paperwhite
The latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, so she can enjoy her favorite books by the poolside or beach. It's also thinner and lighter than previous versions, making it even more portable. The base storage is 8GB, with an available 32GB. This Kindle is Audible-ready when paired with Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones.
Java Planet Organic Coffee Sampler Pack
The Java Planet Organic Coffee Sampler Pack comes with a variety of whole bean samples. She can enjoy a cup of Espresso, sample the organic Arabica, test ouf the Costa Rican coffee or enjoy another flavor of choice. Each bag contains Grade A beans from various regions, including Columbia, Guatemala, the Indonesian islands and more.
P.MAI Premium Valletta Leather Laptop Backpack
This stylish backpack doubles as a laptop bag and a handbag. There's enough room to fit laptops up to 15 inches. The interior is outfitted with a water bottle holder and zipper pocket, along with several pockets. Padded straps and a luggage strap make it easy to take laptops and other items on the go.
Bee Seasonal Raw Organic Honey Gift Set
If she's a fan of honey, this gift set is a must. The box comes with four varieties, including Brazilian Pink Pepper and Brazilian Wildflower. Each honey is locally sourced from wild plants. Tastes include mango, pineapple and various tropical fruits. The honey pairs especially well with fruit bowls, smoothies, Brie and yogurt.
Dash Compact Air Fryer
If your sister keeps mentioning how badly she wants an air fryer, yet says that she doesn't have any more storage space, the Dash Compact Air Fryer could be the ideal solution. The compact fryer weighs about half the amount of your typical fryer, while its slim design lets it fit into most spaces. Several color choices are available.
Richie House Women’s Plush Fleece Bathrobe
In the dead of winter, a warm, plush bathrobe can be a lifesaver. This fleece robe comes in several different colors. A self-tied belt holds the robe securely in place. The robe is machine washable and includes two large front pockets.
Baosha Weekender Carry-On
This striped carry-on travel bag comes in a variety of colors, and works just as well for flying as it does for going to the gym. The leather shoulder strap is adjustable for added convenience. There's also a back side sleeve, which allows the bag to rest on the handle of most rolling suitcases or luggage pieces.
Barnett’s Gourmet Chocolate Biscotti Gift Basket
Each piece of biscotti in this gift basket comes with its own toppings. Options include coconut crunch, peppermint, candied almonds and more. Every biscotti is handcrafted using natural ingredients. The gift box comes ready to give, so you don't have to worry about the wrapping.
Audible Membership
As an Audible member, she'll have access to hundreds of thousands of audiobooks and audio content. Membership starts with a 30-day free trial. During the trial period she'll get two audiobooks and Audible Originals to start. Audibooks can be easily exchanged if she doesn't like her current selection.
GODIVA Chocolatier Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Canister
Each canister contains 10 servings of delicious milk chocolate hot cocoa. If your sister is a fan of creamy and rich hot chocolate, this canister is a must. She can customize exact serving amounts based on personal preference.
Urban Accents GET POPPIN’ Popcorn Lovers Gift Set
This popcorn gift set includes all the essentials for popcorn lovers. In addition to popcorn kernels, she'll enjoy a variety of seasonings. Flavors range from Sizzling Sriracha to Sweet & Salty Kettlecorn, White Cheddar and more. The spices also work as flavorings for her favorite foods.
Apera Studio Fitness Tote
The stylish Apera Studio Fitness Tote, also available in Powerberry, has enough room for most of her workout essentials. Each side pocket can hold a woman's shoe up to size nine. A water-resistant base keeps contents protected. The bag is laser cut to promote ventilation and breathability.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer
Cellphones can be downright disgusting, and generally aren't washed regularly, if at all. Give your sister the gift of a cleaner phone, or at least a step in the right direction, with this cell phone cleaner. A powerful UV-C light kills nearly all germs and microorganisms that may be lingering.
Awair Glow
Some air quality monitors get the job done, but are quite large and unsightly. The compact Awair Glow is a smart and compact device that can make typical home devices smart. All she needs to do is plug in a humidifier, air purifier, heater or other device, and Awair Glow will automatically turn on the device when a drop in air quality is detected. The monitor is also compatible with smart home devices.
Wilton Donut Baking Pans
These donut baking pans from Wilton feature a non-stick coating, which makes cleaning up that much simpler. There are two pans, so she can make six to 12 donuts at a time. The pans are dishwasher safe.
Foodie Dice
Foodie Dice is a fun source of inspiration and creativity in the kitchen. Each dice is laser-engraved with all the essentials for healthy, well-balanced dinners. The kit includes suggestions for seasonal dinners, and is just as suitable for meat lovers as it is for vegans and vegetarians. Once she has a meal combination, she just needs to shop for the ingredients then whip up the dinner.
Lodge Pro-Logic 4-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven
This four-quart Lodge cast iron Dutch oven is compact enough for small meals. However, a larger seven-quart version is also available. The oven works just as well on a gas stove as it does on the campfire or grill. The pre-seasoned pot features a self-basting lid for optimal moisture and flavor retention.
Sonilove Baby Car Mirror
The Sonilove Baby Car Mirror attaches to the rear seat head rest in seconds. It's also fully adjustable and will work with most vehicles. The wide-angle mirror moves a full 360 degrees, so she can always keep an eye on her precious little one.
PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game
The PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game is especially fun for parties or family gatherings. The idea is to read a topic on a given card, then come up with three items within that topic in just five seconds. This game is suitable for three or more players, ages 10 and up.
BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf
BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf comes in black and natural colors. It's also available in regular and plus sizes. The tool-less design allows the tray to be attached without tools. She can store up to 15 pounds of items on the shelf, which has two charging slots for added convenience.
Petzi Treat Cam
Pet moms can keep track of their furry friends from just about anywhere with the Petzi Treat Cam. She can see and speak to her pet, as well as take a picture and even toss a treat. The acompanying app is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
ThinOptics Reading Glasses & Black Universal Pod Case
It never hurts to have another pair of reading glasses, especially when they come in a stylish case. The lenses are lightweight and shatterproof. Available strengths range from 1.00 to 2.50.
Wacaco Minipresso GR
The Wacaco Minipresso GR is a portable espresso machine that works just as well for home use as it does on the go. All that's required is her favorite ground coffee. A built-in scoop is included, along with an espresso cup. This hand-operated device works without electricity.
Minus33 Merino Wool Ridge Cuff Beanie
This Merino wool beanie is one-size-fits-most, and comes in a wide range of colors. It's lightweight and is safe for the washing machine and dryer. The beanie also breathes, meaning she can use it for her favorite outdoor activities.
iRobot Roomba 675
Whether she hasn't yet experienced the benefits of owning a robot vacuum or she's interested in adding another one, the Roomba 675 is a solid choice. For starters, it offers WiFi connectivity, a full range of sensors for obstacle detection and a multi-stage cleaning system for hard floors and carpets. The Roomba works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
It never hurts to be prepared for any type of driving mishap. This digital tire pressure gauge features a backlit LCD display and illuminated nozzle to help get readings at night. Accurate readings appear within seconds of securing the gauge. Aside from cars, the gauge can also be used on trucks, motorcycles and bikes iwth schrader valves.
Thousand Adult Anti-Theft Guarantee Bike Helmet
This anti-theft helmet securely locks to a bike to help prevent theft. The locking mechanism works by removing the logo then threading the lock into the helmet. If the helmet does get stolen, there's a free replacement guarantee. There are three different sizes available, along with an array of color options.
KAVU Rope Bag
This backpack is designed in Seattle, and stands out for its fun styling and comfortable crossbody straps. The straps are made of rope and are designed to last for years. They're also adjustable. She can sling the bag over her shoulder and go hiking, exploring or simply run errands around town. Several color options are available.
Secura Electrical Wine Bottle Opener
From breaking the cork to simply being unable to get a solid grip, successfully opening up a bottle of wine can be tricky. This electric wine bottle opener gets the corks out in just seconds. She can open up to 30 bottles per charge on the rechargeable battery. A foil cutter is included to efficently remove seals without making a mess.
Inspirations from Nature Harvest Basket
Inspirations from Nature Harvest Basket is made from hardwood, while the handles are made from fallen trees and underbrush. Aside from its rustic style and durable design, the basket stands out for its weather-resistant wire mesh. In addition to foraging and gathering, the basket can also be used for storing magazines, papers and other household items. The basket is sturdy enough to hold tomatoes, oranges, apples, squash, potatoes and more.
AmazonBasics Microwave
Busy women need all the help they can get around the house. This smart AmazonBasics microwave works with Alexa, and continues to grow over time as Alexa learns and adds additional presets. The microwave has 10 power levels and 700 watts of cooking power. A replenishment program even allows her to automatically reorder a supply.
Urban CoCo Women’s Color Block Shawl
This Urban CoCo women's shawl is a budget-friendly gift that adds warmth and color to any outfit. The shawl comes in several colors, and is one size. The oversized wrap can be worn for just about any occasion, from a night out to the office or on a date. Hand washing is recommended.
CHI Air Spin N Curl
The CHI Air Spin N Curl takes in segments of hair and produces curls within seconds, all without incurring heat damage. There are settings for fine, medium and coarse hair. Directional buttons provide even more styling control. Other features include a temperature display, tangle protection and a one-inch barrel.
Schwinn Discover Hybrid Bicycle
This Schwinn hybrid bike is designed specifically for women, and is ideal for commuting as well as multi-purpose use. The frame caters to urban environments, while the included rear rack lets her take her essentials and other goods for the ride. The bike offers 21 speeds along with Shimano shifters and a Shimano rear derailleur.
Bose SoundLink Revolve
Bose SoundLink Revolve is a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers rich and full 360-degree sound. The Revolve has a battery life up to 12 hours per charge. It's also water-resistant so that she can listen to her favorite songs by the pool or anywhere else splashing may occur. Bumpers offer extra protection in case the speaker is dropped.
Back to the Roots Water Garden
Back to the Roots Water Garden is a fun gift that comes with everything she needs to get started, including a coupon for the fish. Organic greens grow on top and clean the water, while the fish waste acts as frtilizer. The greens are safe for use in salads and smoothies.
Zoppen Travel Wallet
The Zoppen Travel Wallet features RFID-blocking material for added safety and security when traveling. There's room for all the essentials, including a passport, wallet, boarding pass compartment, credit card and ID slots, a pouch for coins and cash, and more. Several color choices are available.
Kuhn Rikon High Performance Ratchet Grinder
The Kuhn Rikon High Performance Ratchet Grinder works equally well for grinding salt and pepper, along with her favorite spices. The grinder is designed in Switzerlad, and comes in a variety of colors. Its ceramic stone grinder is durable and won't corrode with time.
Sbart Women’s UV Sun Protection Long Sleeve Shirt
This long sleeve shirt offers stylish protection against UV rays. Whether she's already booked a trip or just can't wait to plan her next outing, this swimsuit top is a must. The shirt doubles as a rash guard and athletic top, and it works just as well for yoga as it does for surfing. Several color options are available.
Nintendo Switch: Fortnite – Double Helix Bundle
Nintendo Switch: Fortnite - Double Helix Bundle includes 1,000 V-bucks, or Fortnite currency, along with a variety of in-game items. Some examples include Glider, Back Bling and Character Outfit. A full game download is included.
Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Camera
The Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Camera shoots up to 11 frames per second, and offers both 4K and HD recording. A Sony 16-50mm lens is included. This mirrorless camera is equipped with a three-inch LCD screen, and has one of the fastest available autofocus times.
Tea Drops Instant Organic Pressed Teas
This Tea Drops collection includes an array of organic teas that simply dissolve in hot water. Two of each flavor is included, so she can try out options such as Refreshing Citrus Ginger, Calming Rose Early Grey and Cooling Sweet Peppermint. A single tea drop is enough for eight to 12 ounces of water.
eCreamery Personalized Gourmet Handcrafted Ice Cream Gift
If she's an ice cream lover, this personalized gift set from eCreamery is a must. Surprise and charm her with a personalized message and title. Flavor options include S'mores, Cookies and Cream, Vanilla with Cookie Dough and more. Each ice cream flavor is handmade.
Huzi Infinity Pillow
Forget those bulky and cumbersome travel pillows. THe Huzi Infinity Pillow is ideal for travel and just general napping. The neck pillow comes in a variety of colors, and features a comfortable design that accomodates a variety of sleeping positions.
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
This makeup-removing cleanser is formulated for sensitive skin. To use, she just needs to wet a cotton pad with the solution then continue to cleanse the skin until the cotton pad is clean. The formula is gentle enough to use twice per day.
Lucky Numa Small Crossbody
The colorful Lucky Numa Small Crossbody makes a fun addition to any outfit. Other colors are available if she prefers a darker hue. The bag has two exterior pockets, and one zip pocket on the inside. There's a polyester lining on the inside, while the outside is 100 percent leather. A magnetic snap closure keeps contents secure.
MyGift Deluxe Black & Beige Ceramic Bathroom Set
This four-piece set includes a toothbrush holder, soap dispenser, soap dish and tumbler. The open container is large enough to fit a toothbrush or comb. Each piece comes with a ribbed finish to provide a better grip. The set is available in white and black ceramic.
Simply Gum
This assorted chewing gum set makes a great budget-friendly gift. All pieces are vegan and free from dairy and nuts. Flavors include traiditional mint and cinnamon, along with unqiue flavors such as coffee, maple and fennel. There are 15 pieces per flavor. Single-flavor packs are also available.
