15 Best Christmas Inflatable Decorations: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Santa might traditionally deliver his presents via a sleigh, but we still think this over-sized lawn decoration is perfect for the holiday season. Measuring eight feet wide, this Santa inflatable features a “North Pole Express” phrase on one side, and a pile of presents hidden behind Santa.

This self-inflating decoration comes complete with everything you need for outside placement: an inflator fan, a set of ground stakes, and tethers. If you have the yard space, this is something that will definitely set your house apart, and make it easy for your holiday guests to locate your house in the neighborhood.

This is an especially nice yard decoration for families with a personal interest in aviation. Maybe dad is a pilot, or mom is a history buff who loves the Wright Bros. Of course, if you prefer a more traditional look for your inflatable decor, you could opt for this Santa in a sleigh inflatable instead.