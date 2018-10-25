15 Best Christmas Inflatable Decorations: The Ultimate List (2018)

Dress up your home with our favorite inflatable Christmas decorations, perfect for indoors or out. Read on to see our top picks, or check out our post on the best funny Christmas ornaments.
8 Foot Wide Inflatable Santa Claus Airplane Blow Up Yard Decoration
Santa might traditionally deliver his presents via a sleigh, but we still think this over-sized lawn decoration is perfect for the holiday season. Measuring eight feet wide, this Santa inflatable features a “North Pole Express” phrase on one side, and a pile of presents hidden behind Santa.
This self-inflating decoration comes complete with everything you need for outside placement: an inflator fan, a set of ground stakes, and tethers. If you have the yard space, this is something that will definitely set your house apart, and make it easy for your holiday guests to locate your house in the neighborhood.
This is an especially nice yard decoration for families with a personal interest in aviation. Maybe dad is a pilot, or mom is a history buff who loves the Wright Bros. Of course, if you prefer a more traditional look for your inflatable decor, you could opt for this Santa in a sleigh inflatable instead.
10’6″ Airblown Inflatable Gingerbread Archway
This fabulous gingerbread archway fits around your home’s entryway, making your guests feel instantly transported into a Christmas Wonderland. At almost 11 feet tall, this inflatable has a huge presence, and will definitely make you the envy of the neighborhood. This particular inflatable is rated for both indoor and outdoor use, so if you have a house with high ceilings, this could be a fun indoor decoration for the doorway leading into the room where you place your tree.
20 Foot Tall Inflatable Christmas Tree With Star
This enormous tree shows the neighborhood that you love Christmas the most. A whopping 20 feet tall, this Christmas tree with a star on top is a great way to tell everyone that you love Christmas.
If this is simply too tall for your needs, consider this inflatable four foot tree instead. Consider placing one of these trees outside your home, or even inside. You could use this instead of your “real” Christmas tree, making it great for those who want to go green and avoid cutting down trees needlessly.
5.3 Foot Tall Christmas Inflatable Chef Santa
This wacky Santa is ideal for those who want a different twist on the classic Christmas look. We think he’s perfect for the family that loves BBQ, grilling, or in the yard of a professional chef. Santa wears a chef hat that says “Santa”, and an apron that says “Keep calm Santa is coming”. The inflatable grill has some cute items on the grill, including a steak and a shrimp. His modest size means you can use him indoors, if you prefer to keep your inflatables inside instead of outside.
7 Foot Inflatable Santa Claus & Penguin
Going for more of a tropical, Christmas in Hawaii theme? This charming inflatable is just what you need to perfect your decor. This inflatable features Santa chillin’ with a penguin under a palm tree.
This inflatable can be used indoors or outdoors, and features internal lighting so you can still enjoy the scene at night. However, depending on the Christmas climate where you live, you may want to exercise caution. This inflatable is only rated for temperatures above 14 degrees F (or -10 degrees C). If you want another bird-inspired inflatable, this Christmas flamingo is a nice alternative to consider.
6 Foot Long Christmas Inflatable Dog Yard Decoration
Are you a dog lover? This Christmas inflatable is perfect for dog lovers, and dachshund owners in particular. He’s six feet long, and his horizontal orientation makes him the ideal choice for small spaces with limited headroom. As with most other options on our list, this is suitable for use both indoors and out, and comes with an inflator and stakes for your convenience.
LookOurWay Santa Claus Tube Man Inflatable
It’s like those wacky arm waving inflatables at your local car dealership, but with a Christmas twist. This skinny Santa inflatable is a great option for those who want a tall outdoor display. You could even include multiple Santas on the same lawn for a bigger effect. He measures nine inches around and six inches tall. This inflatable is made from high strength polyamide nylon silk, making it resistant to wind-induced tearing.
Jack Skellington The Nightmare Before Christmas Inflatable
If you love A Nightmare Before Christmas, this is the ultimate holiday inflatable for you. Standing a whopping 5.5 feet tall and lit internally for night viewing, this cute inflatable is a wonderful stand-alone decoration. You can also pair it with other inflatables to create a diverse yardscape of Christmas characters.
Fanshunlite Christmas Inflatable 8 FT Snowman
This eight foot snowman will make you the envy of all your neighbors. It's also one of the more affordable options on our list. Four LEDs help to illuminate the snowman from within.
Christmas Inflatable LED Lighted Waving Elf
While only four feet tall, this inflatable is definitely eye-catching, thanks to its waving hands and built-in motor/lights. If you already have a yard Santa, get him an inflatable elf buddy to make your yard look more impressive.
6 Foot Inflatable Santa Claus Climbing on Christmas Tree
Looking for a funny inflatable? This is a great inflatable Christmas decoration for homes with dogs, or just inhabitants with a great sense of humor.
3 Penguins on Polar Bear Outdoor Yard Decoration
Standing eight feet tall, this cute inflatable is ideal for those that want something festive, but not overly Christmas-y. Inflator fan, ground stakes, and tethers are all included.
Rudolph ‘Bumble’ Inflatable
If you love the classic Rudolph Christmas movie, then you'll love this Bumble inflatable. While not the tallest inflatable on our list, we actually like that this Bumble only clocks in around three feet tall. That makes him a great size for placement on a porch or other small spaces.
Santa & Reindeer Truck Inflatable
In this epic inflatable, Santa has traded in his sleigh for a retro truck, and the reindeer couldn't be happier. Measuring eight feet wide and eight feet tall, you definitely want a big yard if you plan to display this huge inflatable.
6 Foot Inflatable Snowman & Penguin Yard Decoration
How cute is this trio of holiday friends? Measuring six feet tall, this adorable inflatable is perfect for homes that don't want a Santa or reindeer inflatable in the front yard. This inflatable is rated for both indoor and outdoor use by the manufacturer.