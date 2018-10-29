31 Best Engagement Party Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

If you’re on the hunt for an awesome engagement gift, our gift guide is here to help. Whether you are looking for a small gift, or suggestions for a high-end gift, our guide is packed with cool, creative, and unique gifts for the happy couple.
FreshRetroGallery Family Tree Chart
If you’re bringing two families together, it can be really fascinating to trace the young couple’s genealogy. This beautifully decorated family tree chart is a simple, inexpensive gift that is bound to become a family heirloom that’s placed on the wall in their new home. Gift messaging is available.
BenShot ‘Bulletproof’ Rocks Glass With Real Bullet
Shopping for a couple who love hunting or spending time at the gun range? These cool rocks glasses have a real bullet adhered to the side. This is definitely a memorable gift, but avoid giving it to someone you had a romantic relationship with in the past. Giving them a gift with a bullet in it could come off as aggressive. Bullet shot glasses are also available.
Crock-Pot Cook’ N Carry 6-Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker
While this engagement gift is bordering on wedding gift territory, we still think it’s a thoughtful gift idea. Over the coming months or years, the couple is going to have lots of late nights and early mornings as they visit potential reception locations, travel to taste the best cakes, and finalize the guest list. A slow cooker is a great gift because they can start dinner in the morning, and come home after a long day of traveling and planning to find a hot meal waiting for them.
If they already own a slow cooker, maybe it makes sense to upgrade their coffee maker instead. If you want to give them a caffeine boost to help them power through wedding planning, check out our guide to the best Keurig 2.0 coffee makers, or our guide to the best burr coffee grinders.
Malden International Designs Expressions P.S. I Love You Picture Frame
A simple photo frame is a great gift for any engagement party. The happy couple can put their favorite photo in the frame, and display it in the living room or bedroom. Not crazy about this particular frame style? Browse more options here.
Looking for an engagement gift for your best friend? You may also want to browse our special gift guide for best friend gifts.
Pre de Provence Herbal Luxury Soap Gift Box
No idea what to get someone for their engagement? Decorative soaps are always a safe choice. This set includes nine high-quality, French-milled soaps. Scents include peony, lavender, milk, sage, honey almond, rose petal, and more. Not sure if this gift set is the right option? Browse more gift-worthy, luxury soaps here.
Tinggly Experience Voucher
Honeymoons can cost thousands of dollars. Help them to defray the cost of their post-wedding plans with a voucher for a Tinggly experience. Tinggly’s vouchers can be redeemed for fun couple’s activities all over the US, and abroad. The Premium vouchers can be redeemed for things like a helicopter tour, jazz cruise, culinary walking tours, or even surf lessons. The Ultimate vouchers can be redeemed for adventures like sunset sailing, vineyard visits, or overseas cooking classes.
Primitives By Kathy ‘Good Friends’ Box Sign
This cute sign looks great hung up on the wall, or resting on a tabletop. It’s an inexpensive gift, but one that still has a lot of heart. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse more signs from Primitives by Kathy here.
Bucket List World Map
This colorful “scratch off” map is a great way for a couple to plan their bucket list. When you scratch off each country, there’s a unique, colorful design that gets revealed. The map is filled with cool ideas for things to do in each country, which makes it even more useful.
Shopping for a couple who love to go surfing? The company’s surf trip map is another cool gift idea they might enjoy.
Gold Peacock Feather Wedding Toast Flutes
Whether they choose to use these elegant champagne flutes at their reception, or keep them around for everyday drinking, the couple will always think of you when they use these glasses. These hand-painted glasses are a lovely gift, and they’re even dishwasher-safe.
Need a gift fast, and can’t wait for the designer to hand-paint the glasses? We also really like Lenox’s True Love champagne flutes.
Click & Grow Indoor Smart Herb Garden
This cute herb garden sprouts in a week or so, and provides fresh herbs for several months. In the event of a defect, Click & Grow will exchange the product within 12 months of purchase, so you can give this gift with confidence. This indoor herb garden comes with three basil cartridges, so they can start growing things right away. Want to see more options? Browse more gardens and refills from Click & Grow here.
lovepop Bird’s Nest Card
Only have a little disposable income? A beautiful card filled with heartfelt sentiments is the kind of gift every couple will cherish for years to come, and it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. This highly detailed card has great visual appeal. You could tuck a gift card inside this bird’s nest card, but honestly the card is enough on its own, especially for those who are enduring financial hardships.
Midnight Woodworks Entryway Coat Rack
This handy entryway organizer is a coat rack, mail holder, and key rack, all in one. This design can be customized with a huge range of paints, stains, and hardware, so it’s easy to tailor the piece to their existing decor. You can browse more pieces from this woodworking company here.
Petcube Interactive Wi-Fi Pet Camera
If the only thing the happy couples loves more than each other is their pet, this interactive pet camera will help them keep tabs on their furry friend. While the couple is honeymooning, or just out for a day of shopping and errands, they can use this Wi-Fi camera to take photos, talk to their pet, and even engage the animal in a game of “chase the laser pointer”.
Want to give them a more discreet camera option? Check out our guide to the best spy camera.
‘The Complete Calvin and Hobbes’
Looking for a playful, whimsical gift? This collected box set includes every single Calvin and Hobbes strip. It’s a nice addition to their home library, and provides them with a fun way to unwind after a tough day of wedding planning. Do they have a quirkier sense of humor? Maybe a Far Side boxed set is more their speed.
Planning a wedding of your own, or helping a friend plan their event? You may also be interested in our guides to the best bridesmaid gifts and the best funny wedding cake toppers.
‘I Love You, I Know’ Blaster Pillowcase Set
Need an engagement gift for two Star Wars fans? This romantic pillowcase set is a creative and affordable gift idea for any couple who love Han and Leia.
Nest Fragrances Sicilian Tangerine Reed Diffuser
Oil diffusers help to make a whole room smell warm and inviting. NEST Fragrances specializes in true-to-life scents that are vibrant, without being cloying or perfume-y. Sicilian Tangerine is a nice option that smells fresh and helps you to feel alert.
Luxurious scented candles are also available, for those who dislike the mess potential of a spilled oil diffuser.
MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker
For the couple that’s always on the go, and always feeling tired, this portable espresso maker is a truly thoughtful gift. This compact machine is completely hand-powered, so no batteries or plugs are required. This can be used at work, while traveling, or while enjoying the great outdoors. Consider grabbing something from our list of the best free trade coffees to go with this gift.
Keter Rio All Weather Outdoor Patio Garden Conversation Chair Set
This three-piece patio set is a nice gift for a couple who just moved into a new home, and needs help getting settled in. It might be a little large to bring to the engagement party itself, so consider having it shipped directly to the couple at home.
Tumi Luggage Scale
A luggage scale can help a couple avoid surcharges for heavy luggage. This is a great gift to give to any couple who is planning a honeymoon, since it helps them pack smart and avoid unexpected fees at the airport. The display reads in both pounds and kilograms, so it’s easy to use while traveling abroad.
Jack Stack Ultimate Variety Pack With Bonus TJs Pantry Silicone Basting Brush
If the couple you’re shopping for go nuts for great BBQ, this set of delicious sauces and seasonings will help them make better BBQ at home. The gift set also includes a silicone basting brush, which is ideal for layering sauce onto a rack of ribs while it roasts. You can browse more BBQ gift ideas from Jack Stack here.
Travelambo RFID Blocking Genuine Leather Passport Holder
These RFID passport wallets are great for those who plan to travel abroad after they get married. The wallets are designed to prevent against digital identity theft. We recommend that you get two, and get them in different colors. That way, the couple will always be able to tell which one is which at a glance. If you want to go the extra mile for a couple who will be getting passports for the first time, write them a check for the cost of photos and the passport application.
Stanley Tools Metal Box With 2 Drawers
Every couple needs a tool box in their house. We like this model because it has multiple drawers, as well as sturdy metal construction.
Fitbit Zip Wireless Activity Tracker
If you know the couple will be hitting the gym in order to look good for the wedding photos, a Fitbit can help the couple stay on track with their fitness goals. The Zip is an inexpensive Fitbit model, so you can afford to buy one for each of them. The Zip can be placed in a pocket or clipped to your workout clothes. It tracks steps, distance and calories burned.
Not sure if a Fitbit is right from them? Browse more fitness tracker options in our guide to the best Fitbit alternatives.
Our Review
Whether they prefer listening to music or podcasts, this rugged Bluetooth speaker lets them listen to their favorite audio anywhere in the house. It’s small, lightweight, water-resistant, and available in several different colors. You can also purchase a slipcover to protect the speaker during travel.
Looking for a larger speaker, or something that can handle even more abuse? Check out our guides to the best Bluetooth speakers, best waterproof Bluetooth speakers, and the best rugged outdoor Bluetooth speakers.
Sony DSCW800/B 20.1 MP Digital Camera
A digital camera is a great way for an engaged couple to document their honeymoon, take photos to compare different wedding venues, or just enjoy the small, happy moments in their life together. This model from Sony is a nice choice because of its compact size, low price, powerful camera sensor, and image stabilization.
Landmann Savannah Garden Light Fire Pit
Fire pits are a romantic addition to any backyard or patio area. The couple can light a fire for ambience, or toast marshmallows for late night s’mores. Just make sure that if they rent, their lease allows them to have a fire pit.
‘Connecting Through Touch: The Couples’ Massage Book’
The best marriages are built on a foundation of connection and communication. This book aims to provide couples with stronger skills in physical communication. All of the techniques are illustrated with black-and-white photographs, which keeps the book tasteful. Want to get them a gag gift, or something that will make them blush? Something from our list of the best sex toys might make a good alternative for an adults-only party.
‘Mr. Right and Mrs. Always Right’ Mugs
These cute mugs are perfect for newly engaged couples. A similar design we also recommend is the “For the Rest of Our Lives” coffee mug set.
Starry Wi-Fi Station
This chic Wi-Fi station has a touchscreen built in, making it user-friendly enough for technophobes. At the same time, this unit offers advanced settings and features that only power users will take advantage of. Speed checks and monitoring help users to track their Wi-Fi performance, identify issues that cause lag, and empower users to improve their streaming experience. This is an especially thoughtful gift for couples who work from home, own their own business, or just love spending time online.
If you’re looking for similar gift ideas, you may enjoy reading our rankings of the best Wi-Fi modem/routers, the best AC Wi-Fi range boosters, and the best Wi-Fi signal boosters.
Luckies of London You Complete Me Wooden Jigsaw Gift Set
This wooden puzzle is a cute gift for a young couple. If you want to personalize this gift, you can write a message on the back of the puzzle in permanent marker. When the couple assembles the puzzle, they will be able to read your heartfelt message. A custom photo puzzle is another great gift option to consider.
Nucleus Smart Home Intercom
If you’re looking for a futuristic, lavish gift for an engaged couple, this cool smart home communications center is a really unique engagement gift idea. The intercom lets you communicate from room to room, or control connected smart home devices.
You can even use the intercoms to communicate with other Nucleus units in other homes. The couple can also use the Nucleus app to check on their home with live HD video, or call home when they are on the go (great for when you’re trying to contact someone who forgot to turn their ringer on). Nucleus is compatible with smart home platforms like Nest, Insteon, SmartThings, SkyBell, and Ring.