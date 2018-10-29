31 Best Engagement Party Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

If you’re on the hunt for an awesome engagement gift, our gift guide is here to help. Whether you are looking for a small gift, or suggestions for a high-end gift, our guide is packed with cool, creative, and unique gifts for the happy couple.

While not every couple chooses to throw an engagement party, it's a nice gesture to bring an engagement gift to any engagement party you are invited to. An engagement party may be a semi-formal catered event, or it may take the form of of a casual event, like a backyard BBQ.

Finding the right engagement party gift can be tough, especially since very few couples register for engagement gifts in the same way that they register for wedding presents. While it is somewhat common for those shopping for bridal shower gifts to select an item from the couple's wedding registry, this isn't always possible for engagement parties. In some cases, the engagement party is held a year or two in advance of the planned wedding date, which means the couple hasn't even created their wedding registry yet.

The etiquette surrounding engagement party gifts can be confusing, particularly if you've only ever been invited to attend bridal showers in the past. While gift-giving is the main event at a bridal shower, the opening of gifts at an engagement party usually takes less time. In some cases, guests may simply leave their engagement gifts at a table, and the couple will open them at a later date. While bridal shower gifts are often a bit more staid and ordinary (think blenders and toaster ovens), an engagement party is a great opportunity to pick a gift that's funny, unique, and a little bit unexpected. Engagement parties are usually mixed-gender events, unlike bridal showers, so a gift-giver can get away with a gift that's lighthearted, or ultra-manly, or even a bit risqué.

Some of the gift ideas on our list are equally well-suited to an engagement party or to give as wedding gifts. And remember, it's totally acceptable for you to split the cost of a big ticket gift with a couple of friends or family members. Just make sure you all sign the card that goes along with your gift.

