15 Best First Christmas Ornaments Available Now (2018)

Finding the perfect Christmas ornament to commemorate the first Christmas with a new baby, new house, or new spouse can be a wonderful holiday gift idea. Luckily, we’re here to help you find the perfect one. Here are the 15 best first Christmas ornaments available right now:
Lenox 2018 Baby’s First Christmas Rattle Ornament
Christmas is such a special time to celebrate, especially when there’s a new baby in the house. This beautiful Lenox Christmas 2017 fine china rattle ornament celebrates a baby’s first year of life and will be a treasure to be kept and cherished every year when decorating the Christmas Tree.
The cream and gold china rattle is adorned with hearts and stars, perfect for a baby boy or girl. If you’re searching for a small gift for new parents, this would make the perfect present. Lenox also has a lifetime guarantee against breakage, so consider this gift that will last a lifetime. Since this ornament is more for the parents at first, you might want to get the baby some real rattles of its own.
Hallmark Keepsake Winnie The Pooh Baby’s First Christmas 2018 Ornament
There's nothing a soft and sweet as a new baby, and their first teddy bear, especially if that bear is Winnie the Pooh. This first Christmas ornament features little Pooh dressed like Santa, tucked in safely with his blanket and a honey dipper. The metal ornament is etched with "Our little hunny," and features a tiny plaque that reads 2018.
This Hallmark Keepsake ornament is much more than an ordinary Christmas ornament. It’s a little work of art that tells a big story. If you’re looking for baby gift ideas, this would make the perfect present for a new mom or one that’s expecting soon. A memory book to chronicle baby’s first year, including this special first Christmas, would be a lovely present too.
Foundations Baby’s First Christmas Ornament
A tiny child, held by a smiling moon… it’s the stuff dreams are made of. This lovely ornament celebrates dreams like yours, having your new baby as the perfect Christmas present. This precious Christmas decoration would be a wonderful gift idea for anyone celebrating their first Christmas with a new bundle of joy.
The peaceful scene is a quiet reminder of that very first Christmas and the celestial presences that were all around Bethlehem. It would be super sweet, if you’re buying it as a Christmas gift for new parents, to include a special blanket and a happy little stuffed moon pillow in the package.
Snowbabies Baby’s First Christmas Ornament
The sweet Snowbabies ornament seems to say “wake up, sleepy head, it’s Christmas morning.” This adorable porcelain bisque ornament was designed by Kristi Jensen Pierro, who for 30 years has designed the Snowbabies figurines and collectible Snowbabies ornaments for Department 56.
This would be the perfect present to begin a new baby’s nursery collection of Snowbabies, and it’s something you could add to year after year. This Christmas ornament features the sleepy-eyed Snowbaby and has a decaled porcelain ‘Baby’s 1st’ sentiment tag along with the cutest darned tiny huggable teddy bear.
Mickey Mouse Baby’s First Christmas Disney Ornament by Hallmark
If you grew up watching Disney’s Christmas Carol, you can’t help but love this adorable Disney Christmas ornament from Hallmark. You can totally bond with baby Mickey Mouse as he quietly sleeps, awaiting the excitement of Christmas morning.
If one of your guy friends is a brand new dad, this would be a perfect gift for him. Cute and cuddly, but not too sentimental, it’s a great gift for guys with new babies. And with so many delightful Disney themed options, you could get some Disney onesies, Disney blankets, or even a Mickey Mouse crib mobile to go with it.
First Christmas as a Family of Three Ornament 2018
This vintage ornament looks like hand-painted barn wood, featuring three stockings - two large and one small. It celebrates the first Christmas with a new little one in the house. While this looks like wood, it's actually handmade porcelain that's been fused with an impermeable design, so it will last for all your Christmases to come.
Another vintage wood-look ornament features happy strings of lights and a similar sentiment, "Our first Christmas as Mommy and Daddy." Sweet.
Grandma’s First Christmas Ornament
The anticipation of becoming a grandma for the first time is nearly unbearable, and once that baby is born, you can’t fight the urge to hug them up close and envelope them with love. This beautiful Grandma’s First Christmas ornament will be an annual reminder for your mom of the day her grandson or granddaughter made their debut.
The beautiful little ceramic frame holds a two-inch photo perfectly, and whether you fill it with a newborn picture or one of grandma holding that precious little bundle, this lovely Christmas ornament will bring tears to her eyes every year when she hangs it on the tree.
-
Hallmark Keepsake Our First Christmas Together Ornament
Hallmark has captured all the passion of new love in this beautiful ornament that celebrates a couples' first Christmas together. Beautiful cardinals fly into a berry-laden holly branch, surrounded by a porcelain heart. It hangs from a tiny ribbon as a reminder that Christmas 2018 is one not to be forgotten.
Precious Moments Our First Christmas Together 2018 Ornament
- A couple's first year together is filled with so many wonderful memories. Cherish them all with this 2018 dated ornament designed to celebrate a couple's first Christmas together. This whimsical couple, holding a celebratory dated snowflake above their heads, is made of fine porcelain bisque.
Another fun Christmas gift idea would be to get a picture frame ornament, in which you could keep a special photo of cutting your first tree. If you really want to make your first Christmas special, there are lots of books on how to make lasting Christmas memories.
Wendell August Our First Christmas Ornament
Master craftsman, Wendell August, has hand-hammered this memory making ornament that's perfect for any couple's first Christmas together. The beautiful heart hangs from a delicate red ribbon, and the sentiment is surrounded luscious holly leaves and vines.
Perhaps some Waterford toasting flutes would be another perfect present to give along with this lovely Christmas ornament. Whether you decide to buy this for your sweetheart or as a gift from newly in love friends, it will be a treasured reminder of this year and all of those to come.
Our First Christmas Hallmark Keepsake Ornament
You’ll always remember that first Christmas you spent together with the love of your life. When you give this beautiful Christmas ornament to your sweetheart, you’re letting them know that this is a year and a season you never want to forget. This beautiful heart-shaped metal ornament is filled with bronze toned leaves and white berries, reminiscent of mistletoe.
Intertwined vines remind you of how your lives are intertwined as well. This elegant Hallmark Christmas ornament hangs by a delicate ribbon. While the ribbon is inscribed with “Our First Christmas 2016”, you can simply change the ribbon hanger. Each year when you hang this little beauty, you can harken back to the year when you were first together and in love. Add to the holiday spirit with matching mantel decorations and Christmas linens.
Lenox 2018 Our 1st Christmas Doves Ornament
Two beautiful doves sit perched on a holly branch, beak to beak, looking as loving as two love birds can be. This pretty picture is all wrapped up in a red holiday bow, with a tiny charm etched with 2018 to make your first Christmas together. This pretty metal and enamel ornament is one you'll cherish each time you hang it on your Christmas tree.
The Lenox Poinsettia Christmas Bell ornament also marks the year and the season in a beautiful way.
2018 Our First Christmas in Our New Home Christmas Ornament
Open the door to Christmas memories with this beautiful holiday celebration of a new home. Your first Christmas in your new space is an unforgettable event, and this beautiful Christmas ornament, depicting a welcoming front door, warmly lighted windows, and a perfectly snowy scene, complete with decorated trees and Christmas wreaths is a warm and wonderful embodiment of that holiday spirit.
Rustic Our First Christmas In Our New Home Personalized Ornament 2018
Make your first Christmas in your new home one to remember with this beautiful customized ornament that makes it one of a kind. Handcrafted from rustic looking wood, this house shaped decoration is imprinted with your names and the year to make it uniquely yours. This ornament would also make a perfect stocking stuffer or small gift for family members or friends who are celebrating the holidays in their new homes as well.
Old World Christmas Our New Home Glass Blown Ornament
When it comes to beautiful and colorful Christmas ornaments, few are as lovely and the glass blown ornaments from Old World Christmas. This unique ornament features "Our new home" above the front door, which is decked out with a sparkling Christmas wreath. Brilliant red birds are singing outside, and the perfect sprinkling of snow is on the ground. These ornaments are hand painted and glittered, making each one totally unique and irreplaceable.