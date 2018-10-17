15 Best First Christmas Ornaments Available Now (2018)

Our Review

Christmas is such a special time to celebrate, especially when there’s a new baby in the house. This beautiful Lenox Christmas 2017 fine china rattle ornament celebrates a baby’s first year of life and will be a treasure to be kept and cherished every year when decorating the Christmas Tree.

The cream and gold china rattle is adorned with hearts and stars, perfect for a baby boy or girl. If you’re searching for a small gift for new parents, this would make the perfect present. Lenox also has a lifetime guarantee against breakage, so consider this gift that will last a lifetime. Since this ornament is more for the parents at first, you might want to get the baby some real rattles of its own.