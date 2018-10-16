9 Best Gifts for Foodies: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

The holidays are the perfect time to pick up a new cookware set for your favorite foodie. There are lots of ways you could go, but we’re partial to Le Creuset, since it is durable and versatile. The Le Creuset 20-Piece Cookware Set is available in lots of great colors, including Palm (pictured above), Marseille (blue), Flame (orange), and Dark Cherry.

This is an especially nice gift for your mom, or for a younger family member who just got their first place. The kit contains everything you need to outfit a kitchen from scratch, including lots of utensils and cookware/bakeware.