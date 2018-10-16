9 Best Gifts for Foodies: The Ultimate List (2018)

Welcome to our guide to gourmet gifts for foodies. This gift guide is tailored to appeal to adventurous eaters and passionate home cookes. Our guide includes some budget-friendly items, as well as bigger presents that are appropriate for your partner, parents, or grown children. Read on to see some great gift ideas for foodies.
Le Creuset 20-Piece Cookware Set
The holidays are the perfect time to pick up a new cookware set for your favorite foodie. There are lots of ways you could go, but we’re partial to Le Creuset, since it is durable and versatile. The Le Creuset 20-Piece Cookware Set is available in lots of great colors, including Palm (pictured above), Marseille (blue), Flame (orange), and Dark Cherry.
This is an especially nice gift for your mom, or for a younger family member who just got their first place. The kit contains everything you need to outfit a kitchen from scratch, including lots of utensils and cookware/bakeware.
‘What to Drink With What You Eat’
This book is a great gift for any foodie who loves to eat, loves to drink, but doesn’t always know what drink to pair with a dish. This guidebook has tips on pairing food with beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages.
Want to find a different gift for the wine enthusiast in your life? You can shop our recommendations for the best red wine, moscato wine, and best wine openers. You can also browse more affordable bottles of wine here.
Vitamix Standard Blender (Certified Refurbished)
By now, you’ve probably picked up on the fact that being a foodie isn’t cheap, and that means most gifts for foodies are quite expensive. Thankfully, the prestigious Vitamix blender is available as a certified refurbished product, so you can save some money. It’s an awesome gift for anyone who loves smoothies or soups. The refurbished Model 1811 has a commercial-grade motor, and it’s backed by both a five year full warranty and 30-day guarantee.
Want to learn more about Vitamix blenders before you make a decision? Check out our guide to the best Vitamix blenders.
KitchenAid KSM155GBSA 5 Quart Artisan Design Series Mixer With Glass Bowl
I have many fond childhood memories of baking with my mom and her dependable KitchenAid. Her old model was plain white. Today, these mixers come in pretty much every color you can imagine. The Artisan Design Series mixer works with any KitchenAid attachments designed for a five quart machine.
These mixers come with a burnished metal flat beater, a burnished metal dough hook, and wire whip. They are backed by a one-year warranty.
Want to go the extra mile? Grab an attachment for making pasta or ice cream from our list of the best KitchenAid attachments.
‘Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza’
Shopping for someone who loves baking, or just loves carbs? This artisanal guide to bread and pizza comes from the mind of respected Portland-based baker Ken Forkish.
This is the rare cookbook that is equally well-suited to beginners and experienced bakers. In addition to great recipes, the book helps readers learn to think on their feet, and adapt existing recipes to suit their unique kitchen or time restraints.
We recommend throwing in a bag of 00 flour, which is the best kind of speciality flour for making pizza (and pasta, for that matter).
Foodie Fight: A Trivia Game for Serious Food Lovers
If there’s one thing a foodie likes more than actual food, it’s talking about food. This fun party game lets gourmands earn bragging rights, and prove who really has the most culinary knowledge. The game features over 1,000 questions on topics ranging from culinary science and celebrity chefs to food history and exotic cuisine.
Philips HD9240/94 Avance XL Digital Airfryer
The AirFryer is cool because it uses less oil than deep frying. That means less fat in your foods, and less oil to clean up and dispose of. It’s also got dishwasher-safe parts. In short, this is the perfect holiday gift for a foodie who is trying to eat a little healthier, or for foodies who hate doing dishes.
French Cheese Sampler
What could be more perfect for a foodie than food? And French food, at that. This cheese sampler includes a variety of French cheeses: Camembert, Comte, Tomme de Savoie (a semi-hard cow’s milk cheese), and Buchette Nostalgie (a soft goat cheese).
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker
This cool burrito maker is a great way for anyone to make a meal quickly, but use fresh ingredients instead of relying on a processed, frozen product. For anyone who loves a hot breakfast, this is a must.