19 Best Gifts for Friends: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Best friend bracelets are a classic symbol of friendship. This friendship bracelet set from ALEX AND ANI is a nice option for girls who already own lots of bangles from this company, and love the stacked look. This is also an eco-friendly gift, since the bangles are made from recycled materials.

Not crazy about matching bracelets? You could consider similar bangles that feature her birthstone, her initial, or her star sign. And for those of you looking for a different kind of bracelet design, you can check out our guide to the best friendship bracelets to see even more fun gifts in this vein.