19 Best Gifts for Friends: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Your best friend is one of the most important people in your life. So, when it comes to gift giving, it’s important to get them a gift that shows how much you care. Discover 19 of the best gifts for friends in the ultimate list below:
ALEX AND ANI ‘Charity By Design’ Best Friends Bracelets, Set Of 2
Best friend bracelets are a classic symbol of friendship. This friendship bracelet set from ALEX AND ANI is a nice option for girls who already own lots of bangles from this company, and love the stacked look. This is also an eco-friendly gift, since the bangles are made from recycled materials.
Not crazy about matching bracelets? You could consider similar bangles that feature her birthstone, her initial, or her star sign. And for those of you looking for a different kind of bracelet design, you can check out our guide to the best friendship bracelets to see even more fun gifts in this vein.
Oster BLSTPB-WBL My Blend 250-Watt Blender With Travel Sport Bottle
If your best friend is trying to eat healthy, a personal-sized blender is a great way to prep a smoothie and get out the door fast. The travel sport bottle is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. The motor is a powerful 250 watt affair, with simple one-touch operation.
Want more gift ideas like this? Browse our guide to the best smoothie makers, or read our recommendations for the best juicers.
‘Unicorns Are Jerks: A Coloring Book Exposing the Cold, Hard, Sparkly Truth’
Coloring books for adults are super popular right now, and this off-kilter offering is definitely one that will appeal to adults with a quirky sense of humor. This coloring book features eighteen examples of unicorns texting in theaters, farting in elevators, eating your leftovers, and generally acting like jerks. You can browse more fun coloring books for adults here.
JBMDesigns Beach Wave Necklace
Looking for a gorgeous piece of jewelry? This handmade necklace is perfect for any woman who loves the beach. The focal point is a handmade glass lampwork bead, which is about the size of a penny. The piece is accented with a Swarovski cream pearl bead on either end of the big bead. You can browse more unique jewelry designs from this designer here.
‘My Weekend Is All Booked’ Hoodie
Need a gift for a librarian, teacher, or bibliophile? This cute hoodie is perfect for anyone who loves spending time with a good book. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse our guide to gifts for book lovers.
Art Nouveau Floral Pill Box
It’s awkward when you need to bust out a birth control pill pack or big orange prescription bottle in public. This refined, elegant pill box is a great way to be more subtle when taking pills in public. It’s small enough to fit in a pocket or purse, and could also be used to hold candy or breath mints. The pill case measures just under two inches inches in diameter, and has three dividers inside. The box closes securely, and opens at the touch of a button. You can browse more decorated pill boxes and cigarette cases here.
Galen Leather NO.06 Leather Passport Wallet
If your best friend travels a lot for work or pleasure, a passport wallet is a thoughtful gift. This leather passport wallet is handmade, and can be personalized with names, initials, or numbers. Want to take your gift to an even more generous place? Consider tossing in a handmade leather luggage tag.
KindNotes SYMPATHY Keepsake Gift Jar
Did your best friend just lose a family member? This keepsake gift jar can help them heal after a loved one passes. The jar is packed with 31 positive and encouraging sympathy messages. The notes can be opened daily, or anytime they need emotional support. If you can’t be there in person, this bereavement gift is the next best thing. Multiple colors and patterns are available, so you can tailor the look of the cards to his or her preferences.
Boyfriend Pillow
Looking for a funny gift or gag gift? This “boyfriend” pillow is a great gift idea for your best friend…but only if she has a sense of humor. While this may seem like the kind of gift that digs at a single person, this kind of pillow may actually help a side sleeper get more comfortable before they doze off. If you like the idea of a funny gift, but aren’t a fan of this pillow, browse more gifts in our guide to the best gag gifts for women.
Streetwise Paris Map
Need a gift for someone who loves to travel? The Streetwise series of maps provide pocket-sized guidance for navigating foreign cities. The Streetwise Paris map offers easy-to-read design, paired with integrated metro map info (including lines & stations). If she’s planning on traveling abroad, and doesn’t have streaming mobile data overseas, this map can help keep her oriented, even when her smartphone is out of commission.
kate spade new york ‘Bridesmaid’ Engraved Idiom Bangle
This bangle is a great gift for your best friend or maid of honor. The outside of the bangle is engraved with lots of different friendship idioms, including “two peas in a pod” and “birds of a feather” among others. Looking for more cute pieces of jewelry? You can browse more fun designs from kate spade new york here.
theBalm Autobalm Face Palette
Need a gift for a gal who loves trying new makeup? This multi-tasking palette is a great option for the budget-conscious. The palette includes blush, two lid eyeshadows, and highlighting shadow. You can browse more makeup from this company here.
‘Adele Live at the Royal Albert Hall’
Is your best friend an Adele superfan? This concert DVD is a great gift idea. The DVD features 90 minutes of songs, plus special behind-the-scenes footage shot throughout the day leading up to the concert. Popular songs featured in this concert performance include Set Fire To The Rain, Rumour Has It, Chasing Pavements, and Rolling In The Deep.
But what if your best friend isn’t much of an Adele fan? Browse more concert DVDs on sale here, and find something that’s more to their taste.
Texas Tees Mama Bear & Baby Bear Matching Outfits
Looking for a cute gift for your pregnant best friend, or something for a new mom? This matching set of adult shirt and baby onesie is an adorable gift idea. If you’re not sold on this design, you can browse more matching mom and baby outfits here.
Go Cubes Chewable Coffee
Need a quirky gift for a caffeine junkie? These cute cubes of chewable coffee each contain about half a cup of coffee’s worth of caffeine in every chew. The package contains an assortment of flavors: mocha, pure drip, and latte.
In addition to caffeine, the chews also contain other supplements that improve performance and balance out the jitteriness you get from caffeine, creating a well-rounded, focused feeling for those who choose to chew their coffee.
This would be a great gift for a friend with a job that keeps them too busy to escape for a mid-morning or mid-afternoon coffee break.
Daves Wood Designs Handmade Wooden Candy Dispenser
Looking for a funky, handmade gift? This cute candy dispenser is great for your favorite sugar addict. Five different wood finishes are available, and you also have the option to order a dispenser with a larger hole, to accommodate larger candies like peanut M&Ms. Consider tossing in some mini gumballs or Runts candy as well.
Guzzle Buddy
Need a gift for someone who loves wine? This funny gift turns a regular bottle of wine into a “big mouth” wine glass. This isn’t just a cheap gag gift, however. Instead of cheap plastic, the wine glass is made from high quality borosilicate, lead-free glass. If a regular wine glass is more what you had in mind, a cute wine glass that reads “The best wines are the ones we drink with friends” is a nice alternative.
A similar gift idea for your wine-loving best friend is the SipCaddy, a stick-on wine glass holder that lets her keep a glass of wine in the bathtub.
Long Distance State Coffee Mug
Need a going away gift for a friend who’s moving to another state? These cute best friend mugs are perfect for two people who live in different parts of the country. You can customize the mugs with a state of your choice, and even customize the text. To make this gift more complete, toss in some of your best friend’s favorite coffee or tea. Some fruity rooibos tea or dessert-inspired coffee would be nice additions to the mugs.
‘BFF: A Keepsake Journal of Q&As for Best Friends’
This diary was designed with teen or tween besties in mind, but even adult friends will find the prompts in this book funny. This keepsake journal is set up in a question-and-answer format specially created for best friends to fill out together. In addition to writing prompts, the book has lots of drawing prompts to unleash creativity. Two best friends can spend a weekend filling out this journal, put it in a time capsule, and enjoy it many years later.