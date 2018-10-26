25 Best Gifts for New Moms: The Ultimate List (2018)

Growing a human inside of your body is no small feat, and new moms deserve to be spoiled! Becoming a mother is an incredible transition and should be celebrated. Whether this is her first child or a new addition to the family, having a baby is a wonderful, overwhelming, and exhausting experience. Show her how much you care and appreciate her with one of the amazing gifts for new moms listed below.
“Go the F**k to Sleep” by Adam Mansbach
Go The F*** To Sleep is a classic grownups-only bedtime story for parents of babies and toddlers who are at the end of their rope and just need to laugh. In the real world, bedtime stories don't always do their job and it can leave us parents feeling frustrated. Let new moms know they are not alone by gifting her this hilarious book that has quickly become a classic.
Baby Bonding Bracelet
The baby bonding bracelet is a beautiful piece of jewelry that new moms will appreciate. This bracelet is functional as well as fashionable - It is designed for moms to switch wrists based on which breast the baby fed on last. It can be hard to remember when you are nursing for hours and hours each day. This can prevent a lot of discomfort for her and help east her stress while establishing breastfeeding.
Wear Tough Silicone Baby Teething Necklace
This silicone teething necklace is a beautiful and functional gift for new moms. The large, BPA free silicone beads are the perfect size for teething babies to chew on while they are being held or worn in a baby carrier. The necklace is made of soft silk string so it won't get caught on her hair. This necklace comes in 13 different color combinatons.
Clay Baby Footprint & Handprint Picture Frame Kit
This picture frame is a beautiful memento to give as a gift for any new mom. This all-white frame is made with real wood. This is a true keepsake that will last for many years. There is a space for two baby photos as well as a larger spot for the hand and foot print.
“Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book” by Papeterie Bleu
#Momlife is definitely stressful, right from the start. This silly adult coloring book will give her a way to express her creativity without worrying about cleanup, or the pressure of starting a "real" art project. COloring has ben proven to be very relaxing and meditative, just what a brand new mom needs!
The Mommy Brain Journal: A Helpful Companion for the Busy Mom (365 Days)
Mommy Brain is a real thing - Studies have shown that changes to a woman's brain structure post-partum can lead to brain fog and forgetfulness. Those little precious moments that we think we will remember forever, sadly enough often get forgotten after the first year. This journal is an amazing gift for new moms because it prompts them to write these things down as well as what she is thankful for and what she needs to remember to do each day.
Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser
Essential oil diffusers make great gifts for new moms who need all the help they can get. Essential oils canhelp her to relax, or give her a burst of energy, or just provide a comforting aroma. This 500mL diffuser has a timer, different LED light colors, and looks great as apiece of home decor.
Willow Tree Hand-Painted Sculpted Figure, Our Gift
Willow Tree sculptures are beautiful, heirloom quality gifts. This sculpture is hand painted and represents a mother and father cradling their new bundle of joy. Each sculpture is cast from an original sclpture and painted by hand.
New Mama Natural Gift Box by Ora’s Amazing Herbal
This gift box for new mamas is a perfect treat for her. It contains organic prodcts by Ora's Amazing Herbal specially selected for new moms. This gift includes a post partum hormone balancing herbal tea, newborn diaper salve, all purpose salve, body butter and two chapsticks.
Bump Boxes New Mom Gift Box- The 4th Trimester
Bump Boxes are subscrition boxes that are sent to women for each trimester of her pregnancy. This "Fourth Trimester" box is curated for new moms who have just given birth and need some pampering during their post partum period. The box includes a manicure set free of harmful chemicals, a cosmetic bag, Glow Organics Energizing Body Lotion and Charcoal Face & Body Mask, and a set of hair ties.
Pink Stork Uplift: Refreshing Lime Postpartum Mood Tea
Pink Stork herbal organic teas are specially formulated for post partum women. This blend is an invigorating lime flavor with nourishing herbs like red raspberry, chamomile, licorica, alfalfa and more. They also have blends for post partum recovery, lactation, metabolism boosting and even constipation.
Top Shelf Childhood Memory Jar
This glass memory jar is a sweet and thoughtful gift for new parents. The jar contains a pen and roll of paper to record everyday memories with the new baby, to be enjoyed later when she is feeling nostalgic.
“I Love My Mommy Because…” by Laurel Porter Gaylord
This board book is so sweet, it may make new moms cry when they read it! It contains a list of precious reasons why babies love their mommies - "Because she gives me great big hugs," "She listens when I talk," "She tucks me in," and more. This board book is perfect for reading at bedtime or naptime and will create precious memories for years to come.
Nursery Rhyme Parade! (An Amazon Music Original) by Lisa Loeb
This CD by Lisa Loeb contains all of your favorite nursery rhymes, ready to play uring play time, car rides, or any other time. There are 37 tracks in all, some acapella and others with guitar accompaniment. Lisa Loeb has a soothing and peaceful voice that parents and kids will both enjoy.
Magic Bullet Baby Bullet Baby Care System
The Baby Bullet allows mom to make a week's worth of healthy, fresh baby food in just a few minutes. It comes with a power base, batch bowl, baby blend blade, milling blade and silicone tray for freezing. It also includes six storage cups with date dials, a short cup, and a recipe book.
“Meditations for the New Mother: A Devotional Book for the New Mother” by Helen Good Brenneman
Meditations For The New Mother is a devotional book for Christian mamas who are looking for strength and inspiration. This short but powerful book contains daily meditations for the first 30 days of motherhood. Each day contains a Bible verse, inspirational writing, and a prayer.
My Brest Friend Original Nursing Posture Pillow
My Breast Friend is a nursing pillow like no other. It has a uniqueshape that supports mom and baby, preventing back aches as well as keeping baby from rolling off during nursing. It hooks securely in the back and even has a water bottle holder. Ths pillow really is a new mom's best friend!
Postpartum Support Affirmation Cards Deck by Lauren Tannehill
This inspirational deck contains 52 cards, each with inspirational visual messages created by mothers. They include affirmations encouraging nursing, self care and bonding with baby. ANy new mom will appreciate this gift, which she can look through and gain strength from any time of day or night.
The Mother’s Wisdom Deck: A 52-Card Inspiration Deck with Guidebook
The Mother's Wisdom deck contains loving guidance and support for mothers. The deck features 52 cards divided into four suits: Nature Mother, Animal Mother, Ancestral Mother and Divine Mother. They can be used like tarot cards to receive wisdom, or drawn one at a time for individual inspiration.
LilyAna Naturals Face Cream Moisturizer
This luxurious face cream is a great gift for new moms. As a new mom she is spending so much energy on their little one, while combating exhaustion and just being plain worn out. She deserves to pamper herself with products that will make her feel fresh and beautiful. This cream uses high quality moisturizing ingredients like rose water, aloe, viramins C and E and essential oils to leave skin feeling soft, supple and radiant.
Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection
Facial sprays are amazing for mid-day pick me ups and feel very luxurious. This set of three spritzes by Marip Badescu includes a cucumber and green tea spray, a rosewater spray and a chamomile and lavender spray. Each formula contains soothing aloe. For new moms with tired eyes and minds, these facial spritzers will feel like a breath of fresh air.
FIVE S Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat
If there's one thing every new mom needs, it is a neck massage. Pregnancy, birth and breastfeeding put enourmous amounts of stress on a woman's back and neck muscles, but professional massage is expensive and hard to find time for when you are a new parent. This neck massager features shiatsu kneading with eight rollers, and optional heat. It has two directions and three speeds, and she can rest har hands in the arm rests.
Del Mex Mexican Rebozo
Rebozos are extra long woven cloths that can be used as a baby carrier, scarf, shawl or blanket. They are simple and easy touse as a baby carrier, and can easily fold up to fit in a diaper bag. This rebozo comes in 20 different colors.
“The First Forty Days: The Essential Art of Nourishing the New Mother” by Heng Ou
This book is as much a gift for new fathers and grandparents as it is for new mothers. It is based on the author's experience ith a period of "confinement" post partum, in which the new mom remains at home focusing on bonding with her baby and rebuilding her bodily strength, while those around her care for her and cook for her to help her rest and recover.
“The Fourth Trimester: A Postpartum Guide to Healing Your Body, Balancing Your Emotions, and Restoring Your Vitality” by Kimberly Ann Johnson
In today's world women are too often expected to go back to "normal" right after giving birth. In reality, a new mom requires support and rest in order to regain a balance when it comes to physical, emotional and spiritual healing after such a huge change. Pregnancy, birth and motherhood transforms us and our society no longer prioritizes helping mothers through this transition. This book is all about helping women take care of themselves after having a new baby.