21 Best Gifts for Stepmoms: Your Ultimate List (2018)

If you want to get something a little bit more sentimental for your stepmom on Mother’s Day, this keepsake frame would make a sweet and touching gift. It has a space for a photo of you and her, or the whole family, as well as a poem that reads:

You became my stepmother the day you married dad

and you’ve become the greatest treasure our family has ever had.

It doesn’t go unnoticed the way that dad loves you.

It’s easy to see why he does

and I can’t help but love you too!