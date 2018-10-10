19 Best Gifts for Teachers: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

This great set of PBS documentaries is ideal for history teachers, English teachers, language teachers, or for any teachers who oversee interdisciplinary programs. This five DVD set includes documentaries on ancient Egypt, Japan, and the Greeks.

The DVD on the Romans focuses on the first century AD, while a disc called “The Medici: Godfathers of the Renaissance” focuses on Italy. This DVD set is great for educators who love watching history documentaries at home, but it’s also a great gift for educators who work in underfunded school districts that lack access to lots of educational AV materials. You can shop more educational DVDs here.