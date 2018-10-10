19 Best Gifts for Teachers: The Ultimate List (2018)

Teachers give us so much, and they often get little in return. If you want to honor an important teacher in your life, we’ve rounded up 19 great gift ideas for teachers in our ultimate list below:
L’Occitane Gift Set
Every teacher deserves to be pampered. This upscale mini gift set from L'Occitane is packed with great products for your favorite educator. This gift set is valued at $83, and includes the following items: two types of shea butter hand cream, Immortelle essential skincare water, Immortelle cleansing foam, Immortelle divine cream, shea butter foot cream, almond milk body lotion, almond shower oil, and verbena shower gel.
Broadway Basketeers Organic and Natural Healthy Gift Basket
Teachers need to eat healthy, both to keep up their energy and to help support their immune systems. This gift basket is packed with healthy treats that will help any teacher refuel between classes. The basket comes with organic cherry sweets, California nature’s joy pistachios, dried fruit medley, organic tea in three flavors, organic cheddar cheese crackers, Late July organic peanut butter cookies, and cashew roca.
‘Today I Made a Difference: A Collection of Inspirational Stories from America’s Top Educators’
Teaching can be hard, thankless work. Help rekindle your favorite teacher’s love of education with this collection of inspirational stories. Each story is about how a single teacher created a big impact. This is a great gift for new teachers, as well as veteran teachers who have seen it all.
Stumptown Coffee Roasters ‘Hairbender’ Whole Bean Coffee
Stumptown knows coffee. Hairbender was the first house blend created by this Portland-based roastery, and it remains the company's most popular offering to this day. Every teacher I know drinks coffee. Those early morning classes and late nights grading papers mean that caffeine is basically a teacher's best friend.
Teach Love Inspire Crewneck Sweatshirt
This comfy sweatshirt is perfect for cold autumn days. This sweatshirt runs true to size, and is a cotton-poly blend that should resist shrinking. It is available in your choice of four colors, in sizes from small to 2XL.
ROUND A’ROUND Cactus-Shaped Fragrance Diffuser With Scent
Know a teacher who loves cacti and succulents? This may be the perfect gift for them. This unique fragrance diffuser is shaped like a cactus. The diffuser looks great on a desk, a mantelpiece, or on the nightstand.
Polaroid Z2300 10MP Digital Instant Print Camera
Teachers are constantly making memories in their classrooms. Help them capture memories they can share with this cute Polaroid. Combing the epic storage capacity of a digital camera with the classic, tactile experience of printed photos, this camera is ideal for any teacher who gets up to crazy hijinks in their classroom.
Old Castle Candles ‘The Library’ Book Candle Set
This set of candles is perfect for any English teacher. Each candle is designed to evoke a different bookstore or library scent.
Chocolate-Dipped Gourmet Caramel Apples
A traditional “first day of school” gift for your teacher is a fresh apple. We recommend that you take inspiration from this classic gift, but give it a twist. Chocolate-dipped caramel apples are fun, festive, and feel more gift-worthy than a plain ol’ apple from the grocery store. These make a great gift for a teacher’s birthday, but they’d also be a sweet thank you gift.
Empires Collection
This great set of PBS documentaries is ideal for history teachers, English teachers, language teachers, or for any teachers who oversee interdisciplinary programs. This five DVD set includes documentaries on ancient Egypt, Japan, and the Greeks.
The DVD on the Romans focuses on the first century AD, while a disc called “The Medici: Godfathers of the Renaissance” focuses on Italy. This DVD set is great for educators who love watching history documentaries at home, but it’s also a great gift for educators who work in underfunded school districts that lack access to lots of educational AV materials. You can shop more educational DVDs here.
Kenneth Cole Reaction Mind Your Own Business Bag
Every teacher needs a great bag, and this quality piece from Kenneth Cole is built to last. There’s ample room for a tablet, laptop, planner, papers, and folders. The bag is available in the color pictured above, as well as in colors like brown and tan.
PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag with Zip Closure
Many teachers bring their own lunch to school. This stylish lunch bag not only looks cool, but also stays cool (thanks to a freezable design that keeps food chilled for up to 10 hours). The liner of the bag can be frozen to chill the whole bag. The rest of the bag is made from food-safe, nontoxic poly canvas. It is PVC, BPA, phthalate, and lead-free. There are lots of other designs to choose from, so click the link below to find the perfect pattern for your favorite teacher.
‘Dinner with Mr. Darcy: Recipes Inspired by the Novels of Jane Austen’
After a week of teaching today’s kids, a teacher will definitely appreciate the chance to return to a time when civility reigned. This is a great gift for English teachers, culinary arts teachers, or history teachers. Included recipes run the gamut from sweet to savory, with highlights including roast mutton, strawberry tartlets, and syllabub punch. For any fan of Pride and Prejudice, this book is truly a must-read.
Looking for more gift ideas for a woman who loves Jane Austen? Shop our gift guide: Cool Christmas Gifts for Women Who Love Jane Austen.
Wireless Teacher Microphone
Teaching is hard work, and it's really tough on your voice. This microphone is a lifesaver for any teacher who has to give lectures to a large crowd, or for days when illness makes speaking in a full voice too difficult. This wireless system is easy to set up, and quick to recharge.
‘I Teach Therefore, I Drink’ Glass
This 17 ounce tumbler features the phrase "I Teach Therefore, I Drink" on the outside. It's ideal for teachers, as well as teaching assistants and teacher's aides. This glass measures four inches tall, and is dishwasher safe.
‘I Teach’ Jumbo Tote
Every teacher can use another tote bag. This particular bag is great because it has a positive message. It measures 21 inches wide and 15 inches high. Ideal for school, travel, or the gym, this little bag will get a ton of use, and you'll be remembered every time they pick it up.
Teacher’s Pet Dry Erase Board Eraser
Want to add a pop of color and fun to the classroom? This little dry erase board eraser not only looks cute, but he cleans more effectively than other types of erasers. In addition, it also cleans screens, absorbs liquid spills, and can be machine washed. Grab two...they're just that useful to have around.
‘Teacher Misery’
After a hard day at school, sometimes a teacher needs something to make them laugh. This funny little book is the perfect antidote to the Monday blues. Featuring real emails from parents, students, and administrators, this exercise in schadenfreude can provide belly laughs any time you open it up.
‘Keep Calm’ Teacher’s Mug
We've all been there, right? This funny mug is the perfect inexpensive gift for a teacher. It would be a nice choice for a stocking stuffer, Secret Santa, birthday, or "just because". It holds 11 ounces of liquid, and is both microwave and dishwasher safe.