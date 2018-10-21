27 Best Gifts for Teenage Boys: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Finding the right gift for teenage boys is incredibly tough. Whether it’s your son, your nephew, or even your boyfriend, teenage boys might just be the hardest of all to shop for. Instead of getting him yet another pair of socks, there are much cooler options out there. The list below contains 27 of the best gifts for teenage boys in 2018.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Xbox One X
Our Review
If you have a gamer in your family, you can’t go wrong with getting them the newest edition of the Xbox. The Xbox One X is made for those who are serious about gaming, and it has amazing graphics.
This console is perfect for the teens who want to play online with games like Call of Duty or Halo, and now Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. With 4K video streaming, no teen is going to complain about getting this toy for his birthday. If they’ve made the nice list, then they surely deserve this gift. The storage capacity has been expanded to 1TB, and this is a console that is 40% more powerful than the others on the market. It’s the perfect gift for those looking to game.
Read our Xbox One X review here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Force1 Discovery Drone
Our Review
Let’s be honest, all teens want a drone. However, finding a high quality one that won’t break the bank is tough. Plus, you never know how durable they are going to be, so buying one can seem scary.
Thankfully, Force1 created a drone that is easy on the wallet and performs amazing. Your teen will spend hours outside flying this drone. Even thought they are still playing with tech, they are going to be outdoors instead of cooped up in their room. This drone is lightweight and flies great. It also has a camera so your teen can take shots from above and show you the photos and video later.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K
Our Review
Nerf’s new Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K fires 8 rounds per second, thanks to its advanced acceleration system. It holds 200 rounds per clip, and it comes with a rechargeable battery.
It’s held from the top as opposed to held by handles on the bottom, letting Nerf-lovers spray and pray! It gives it a sort of video gamey feel, and that’s why kids are going to LOVE it in 2018.
In fact, we included it on our list of the best Nerf guns of all-time.
Recommended Ages: 14+
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spike Ball
Our Review
Whether you’re playing in a large room or outdoors, this game is unlike any other that teens have played. It’s the perfect toy to buy that can include the whole family or friend group. Teenage boys will spend hours playing Spike Ball because they get to dive and hit a ball off of a trampoline like surface.
This game can get pretty rowdy, which makes it all the more popular amongst teenage boys. It’s the best gift they never knew they needed. This is especially fun in the summertime when you can play poolside. Get your teen ready for the time off from school with this toy that will keep them busy all day long.
We also have Spike Ball in our list of the best outdoor toys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gibson Electric Guitar
Our Review
Get your teen a brand new Gibson Electric Guitar, because there’s literally nothing cooler than playing an electric guitar!
You know who else plays Gibson guitars? Dave Grohl. Know anyone cooler than Dave Grohl? I don't think so.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nintendo Switch
Our Review
One of the hottest gaming systems of this year, this is a great birthday gift that any teenage boy will actually want to play with. With the ease of taking it everywhere they need to go, they can still play some of their favorite games like Super Mario or The Legend of Zelda.
The best part is that they can play on the console by themselves, like a handheld gaming system, or they can detach the sides and play with others. It’s the gift that keeps on giving because not only does it already have a mega library of great games, we don’t even know all of what Nintendo has planned for release in 2018.
The first multiplayer gaming system that can be taken on the go has been wildly successful, and every teenage boy is going to be gunning for one this year. While it might be all your teenage boy will play with this year, at least you know they’ll like your gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everlast MMA Heavy-Bag Kit
Our Review
If he’s shown any interest at all in the UFC/MMA, chances are he’s thought about getting into it as a sport.
To train (or to just blow off some steam), I recommend picking him up a punching bag aimed at MMA fighters like this one, from the trusted Everlast brand.
There are three options available: 70, 80, or 100 pounds, but we recommend picking up the 100 pound one as it is the most sturdy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
GoPro Hero6
Our Review
The GoPro HERO6 is the latest action cam from the company that started it all. It shoots 4K 60FPS or 1080p 240FPS — ridiculously high-quality footage for any action junkie. It also has the best video stabilization yet, capturing ultra smooth footage whether it’s mounted or handheld. It’s waterproof up to 33 feet without a housing, and it has a significantly updated and improved UI.
It’s the perfect action cam for the outdoorsy man.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Pro
Our Review
Redcat Racing is certainly well-known in the hobbyist community, and the Redcar Racing Lightning EPX Pro is the reason.
This baby can fly, thanks to its electric brushless 3300kv 540 Novatech motor and a 7.4v 3500 mAh LIPO 15C battery. It has a super lightweight plastic chassis that doesn't keep it weighed down.
The Lightning EPX Pro also uses an adjustable independent suspension that's similar to what you'd find in real race cars. It can hit 40mph out of the box, and the modding community was able to get it over 100MPH (and, so can you!).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Manhood Manual
Our Review
In the book, The Manual to Manhood: How to Cook the Perfect Steak, Change a Tire, Impress a Girl & 97 Other Skills You Need to Survive, teenage boys will learn all the skills they need to know before they graduate high school While many people wouldn’t choose to get a book for a teenage boy, this book is humorous, easy to read, and has rave reviews.
Despite the funny nature of the book, it actually has a lot of useful information. If you’re buying for a boy that seems a bit behind to get his man-card, maybe this book can help. Even if they don’t read it, this book is a hilarious gag gift. Whether you’re expecting to teach them some skills or you just want to make them laugh, this book will please even the stubborn kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shocktato
Our Review
If there’s one thing that teenage boys love to do, it’s mess around with their friends. Mothers everywhere cringe every time their teen boys leave the house because of how much trouble they are about to get into. Thankfully, you can now bring the trouble back into your house with this gift.
This Shocktato game is something that all teens are going to want to play with their friends. It's like hot potato...but with a potato that shocks (safely).
It can also be used to prank their friends, as they can set it to Extreme mode and throw it to one of them for a surprising shock.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
RC Flying Ball
Our Review
If you don’t want to invest the money on a drone that might break, consider this cool flying ball. Similar to a drone in how it is flown with the controller, this ball lights up the night sky when it is flown. The charging time is only 20 minutes long, and it will fly for up to 15 minutes after that.
This is perfect for the teens with short attention spans because no one wants to wait for hours while their gadget is charging up. Illuminating the night sky is fun, and it is a unique gift that won’t be given by many other people. There are red, green, and blue LED lights inside of the ball that lights it up. Your teen will never lose it when it is glowing bright, and it’s something cool that they can show their friends. It’s a definite win for teens who love flying.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LED Light Up Bluetooth Speaker
Our Review
For a gift that any teenager will love, you have to look at this light up Bluetooth speaker. Everyone loves to play their music, and teenage boys are not immune to this. Blasting their music for the whole neighborhood to hear is practically a stepping stone to being a typical teenage boy.
To make their music experience more enjoyable, get them this speaker. Not only is the sound quality great, but the light up feature makes it a fun gift. They can change the color of the light with an app on their phone, and the speaker can even be used as an alarm clock. You can be rest assured that your teen is going to use this speaker without complaint. It might even be their favorite gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
iPhone X
Our Review
There’s nothing that teens love more than cellphones. Between all of their social media posts, apps, games, and texting non-stop, they need a phone that can handle it all. The hottest phone on the market right now is the iPhone X. Giving this phone to your teen for his bday is going to make you their favorite person.
It’s a guarantee that they will love receiving this, especially if it happens to be their first phone. If you want a teen that’s happy on his birthday, look no further than this gift. Wrapped up with a pretty little bow, this will be the gift to take the cake.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Altec Lansing H20 Mini Speaker
Our Review
Know a teen that loves to sing? Maybe they sing all day long but won’t admit that they actually like to sing? If you know the type of teenage boy I’m talking about, then you know they spend the whole time in the shower singing. To save your or their family’s ears, you should get them a shower speaker.
This shower speaker hooks up right to their phone via Bluetooth so that they can stream their Pandora playlist or YouTube jams that they have on their phone. Make no mistake, they’ll still be singing along, but the shower speaker can help drown out their voice. Plus, it makes singing for them so much more fun. Just beware, their shower time might triple in length.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anker PowerCore+ mini
Our Review
Teens can’t spend any minute without their phone. If their phone dies while they are away from the charger it’s like watching a baby animal get lost in the woods. They look disoriented, scared, and confused. As the saying goes, “If you can’t beat them, join them.” Maybe you don’t want to give in to your child’s phone habit, but it might be time to.
Your teens aren’t going to be giving up their phone anytime soon, so you might as well get with the program. If they have this portable charger then they’ll always have a way to charge their phone. This might sound bad at first, but just imagine that they’ll never be able to use the excuse that their phone died for the reason they didn’t call you back.
All teenage boys try to use that excuse to avoid getting in trouble, but let’s be honest, it’s almost always a lie. With this charger, that excuse is no longer allowed to be used! This gift is a win for everyone involved.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doinkit Darts Magnetic Dartboard
Our Review
This is the gift that your teenage boy can play now and later. It’s the perfect party game to play with friends, and they won’t even dream about leaving it behind when they go to college. This dart board is going to keep your walls looking perfect because it uses magnets rather than actual darts.
There is no risk for them to leave darts in your walls, and the magnets don’t stick to anything but the board! Let your teen play an awesome game of darts while setting the bar high with their friends. Maybe they can bet their candy stash or some change based on who gets closest to the bulls eye.
There are many ways that this dartboard can entertain. This might not be the first gift you think of when you purchase a toy for your teenage boy, but they won’t hesitate to express their gratitude. If you need something unique that will last through the years, this dartboard is the perfect gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
3D Printing Pen
Our Review
3D printing is currently all the rage, and for good reason. There’s really nothing cooler than being able to create your own stuff with a touch of a button. People create phone cases, tools, different mechanical parts, and you can even create your own chocolate bars! However, 3D printers are expensive, and they aren’t necessary for your teenage boy.
If you have a teen that is obsessed with the idea of 3D printing, you have to get them this pen. The pen is like a small version of a 3D printer, and they can draw anything their hearts desire. It comes with ink, but the replacement cartridges aren’t expensive either. They’ll be using this for hours by themselves and with their friends.
This is a gift that is sure to get them excited, and it will be unlike any other gift they’ve been given. Watch them create fun sculptures or pop-up drawings, and soon you’ll be wishing that you got yourself one of these as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Clocky Alarm Clock
Our Review
What’s a teenage boy’s favorite activity? If your teens are anything like the average boy, then they love to sleep. Teenagers can sleep until noon if you let them, but that’s not practical when they have to go to school each day. When you wake them up, it’s a pain because they are not happy people to wake up.
Thankfully, you can now stop waking them up for good. With this alarm clock, they won’t be able to sleep in like they usually do. Forget about them hitting the snooze button because this alarm clock literally runs from them! With wheels that can handle even the roughest terrain of a laundry heaped room, the Clocky alarm clock is one purchase you won’t want to live without. To turn it off, your teen has to get up and chase the alarm clock to stop the blaring.
No one can sleep through the noise this alarm makes, and they’ll no longer be able to snooze for hours on end. This is the gift that will make your teen more responsible, and it’ll save your sanity in the process.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Lamp
Our Review
Do you have a Star Wars fan in your house? If they love the movies, then you need to get them some cool memorabilia. However, you don’t want to pick up the traditional t-shirts or pins that they have at the stores.
For the biggest fans of all, this lamp is the best gift. It has the shape of the Millennium Falcon, and the lamp is a cool and modern addition to any bedroom. The best part about this lamp is that your teen can change the color of it. The base itself is clear, but it can take on seven different color shades with a touch of a button. Because it doesn’t light up super bright, the lamp is energy efficient.
It’s perfect for late night browsing or reading, and it’s even great if your teen is still afraid of the dark. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone! Every fan of the greatest movie franchise needs this lamp. It looks like it would cost a fortune, but it is actually easy on the wallet, too. It’s pretty much the perfect gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trekz Air Bone Conduction Headphones
Our Review
One of the best gifts I have ever received myself is these Trekz Air Bone Condution headphones. Instead of closing you in from the world around you, you’re able to hear your music in crystal clear quality while also being able to hear everything around you (including your mother trying to get your attention).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Segway MiniPro Smart Self Balancing Transporter
Our Review
Segways have always been fun, and if they have friends down the road in their neighborhood, the new Segway MiniPro makes a great gift for teenage boys.
The new MiniPro has a much more compact size than previous Segways, and it can still hold 220 pounds. It has big 10.5″ pneumatic air filled tires that provide a super smooth ride.
If he likes to go down the road to a friend’s house, makes short trips to the convenience store or local gym, the Segway MiniPro is a great option.
It’s great for ages 16 and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wyze Cam
Our Review
Privacy is ultra important for teenagers, and if they want to make sure no one is going into their bedroom while they’re not home, a Wyze Cam is a great option for monitoring their digs.
It’s a smart home camera with night vision and 2-way audio that captures in 1080p HD quality. Best of all is that it’s under $30 (a price tag previously unheard of in the home security space).
Why would they want this? Because it will give him a quick alert to his phone when there is motion or sound detected, and he can view his room live from his smartphone or tablet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nanoleaf Aurora LED Lights Smarter Kit
Our Review
I can’t stress enough how much I’ve fallen in love with my Nanoleaf Aurora Light. It’s an incredibly cool smart lighting system that’s controlled via an app on your phone, and it spits out 16.7 million colors and ranging from 1200K-6500K white light. The starter kit comes with 9 large, LED triangles that can be arranged however he feels like arranging them (as long as they’re connected to each other). The lights are brilliant, and they add a nice techy-touch to any room’s decor.
But on top of being just good-looking lights, they can be functional as well, as the Nanoleaf app works with Amazon Echo, Google Home, Siri, Apple Home kit, and my personal favorite, IFTTT. What can these lights do? Well, I have mine hooked up to IFTTT for a number of different functions. If tomorrow’s forecast calls for snow, the lights will turn to an animated light and blue light scene. If it’s raining out right now, my lights will animated in a way that looks like water drops hitting puddles. If I get a new tweet, the light will turn a Twitter shade of blue. If my phone’s battery drops below 10%, my light will look like an emergency vehicle, flashing red and white. See. super functional.
If he’s shown any interest in smart lighting at all, the Nanoleaf Aurora LED Lights Smarter Kit is a great gift idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Logitech G903 Wireless Gaming Mouse
Our Review
The Logitech G903 Wireless gaming mouse is, hands-down, the best gaming mouse on the planet — and I don’t just mean wireless gaming mice, either. This mouse is flawless, save for its higher than average price tag. But you really do get what you pay for, here. The G903 uses Lightspeed wireless tech that features 1ms report rate for competition-ready twitch targeting. It also has a DPI that can be changed on the fly, without having to pick up your mouse (which is super helpful when you’re switching from using an automatic weapon to, say, a sniper).
Even if he’s not a gamer, having a wireless mouse that feels this good is an absolute must if they’re a frequent PC user.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Big Joe Media Lounger
Our Review
Laying down on the couch makes you feel lazy, and sitting on it makes you feel uncomfortable. He needs something in between, and that’s where the Big Joe Media Lounger Comes in. Basically, it’s a bean bag chair for adults. It has roughly a 6-foot diameter, and it’s filled with super spongy, upcycled shredded Fuf foam. There’s also more Fuf sold separately for when it starts to lose its shape after a couple of years.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nike+ Fuelband SE Fitness Tracker
Our Review
One of the biggest tech trends of 2014 is the rise of fitness trackers, and who does fitness better than Nike? The Nike+ Fuelband SE Fitness Tracker is the perfect gift for him if he likes to stay in shape. The band is available in three sizes and a variety of colors, and pairs with any Bluetooth 4.0 device.
The smart device measures his activity with NikeFuel, Nike’s gauge of physical activity of all kinds. You can set hourly goals, and progress is displayed in real time right on the device. This is the best wearable fitness tracker available for those that need motivation to get moving.