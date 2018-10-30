13 Best Kids Christmas Sweaters: Your Ultimate List (2018)

The season for Christmas sweaters is finally here, and kids want to be a part of the fun! Christmas sweaters may get a bad rep because of “Ugly Christmas Sweater” parties, but even the silliest designs are just plain cute on kids. We’ve rounded up the best choices for your little ones this Christmas:
VIFUUR Kids Bear Turtleneck Knit Christmas Sweater
This adorable teddy bear Christmas sweater is perfect for boys and girls. It comes in six different festive colors and comes in 2T-10 sizes. You can get one for each of your kids or grandkids! This is my personal favorite cute Christmas sweater for kids because it is classic and cute, works for boys and girls, and comes in a variety of sizes.
ZOEREA Unisex Button-up Cotton Deer Christmas Sweater
This adorable sweater will turn any boy into an instant gentleman. It is made of 100% cotton so i is easy to take care of, will not itck, and will not fade. Sizes 6m to 4T.
ZOEREA Unisex Baby Overall Christmas Sweater
This unisex sweater suit comes in sizes 1M to 22M and will keep your little one exta cozy and super cute. It is made of knit cotton and comes with a cute little pair of reindeer socks, too.
Alpakaandmore Unisex Hooded Inca Cardigan
This unisex sweater has a fun design and green color that will fit right in at any holiday gathering. This sweater is extra warm because it is made of a combination of Alpaca and Merino wool, which is extra soft and not itchy. It features a hood and a zip closure as well. Because of the delicate material it must be hand washed. This sweater is fair trade product from Peru and comes in sizes from two to six years old for both boys and girls. It comes in sizes 2, 4 and 6.
Blizzard Bay Boys’ Llama Fitness Xmas Sweater
This fun and festive sweater has a fun llama print on the front that boys will love. It comes in both little boys and big boys sizes. This sweater is the best of both worlds - Goofy as well as tradiational and very cute.
Blizzard Bay Boys’ Three Wise Raptors Xmas Sweater
Here is a sweater that is funny and cute at the same time. This sweater features a dinosaur knit pattern as well as a fun design featuring three raptors dressed as wise men. Any kid who loves dinosaurs will ge a kick out of this Christmas sweater. This sweater comes in "Big Boys" sizes.
Happy Cherry Kids Knit Button-up Christmas Crewneck
Little girls and parents like will love this adorable knit sweater featuring a reindeer print under the collar. This sweater features a cute button detailing on the left shoulder, and comes in sizes from 9M to 5T.
Forever Kids Beautiful Rudolph 3D Nose Pom Pom Christmas Jumper
This super cute Rudolph sweater features a 3D pom pom nose and a giant reindeer face on the front. It is machine washable and comes in four colors - Black, blue, green and red. You can select sizes from 5 years to 13 years.
LittleSpring Little Boys’ Sweater Christmas Pullover
This cotton blend Christmas pulloer comes in three colors - gray and black, yellow and navy or red and navy. It has sized to fir 1T-6 year olds and is made of soft, durable and easy to clean cotton blend.
Star Wars Darth Vader Face Youth Black Ugly Christmas Sweater
This is the perfect Christmas sweater for any Star Wars fan. Darth Vader is not exactly the jolliest character, but he looks great on this cute sweater! This sweater comes in youth sizes and will be the hit of any holiday party.
Amao Children’s Fireplace Sweater Pullover for Christmas
This snowy white Christmas sweater is adorable on boys or girls. It will look great at any holiday party, or in family CHristmas photographs. It is available in sizes from 2T-5T and also comes in a blue or a red color option.
Wellwits Kids Christmas Snowman Print Fur Lining Sweater
Here is a super cozy and cute sweater that will keep your little one extra warm. This pullover is 10% cotton in a crewneck style and has a soft fuzzy lining to keep them extra toasty. It comes in sizes 18 months to 8 years.
Mud Kingdom Little Boys Blue Snowman Christmas Sweater
This adorable snowman sweater features all of the best parts about winter. Snow falling, making snowmen, and keeping cozy in a cute, warm sweater are what make winter wonderful. This sweater comes in sizes ranging from 2T to 7.