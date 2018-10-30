13 Best Kids Christmas Sweaters: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

This unisex sweater has a fun design and green color that will fit right in at any holiday gathering. This sweater is extra warm because it is made of a combination of Alpaca and Merino wool, which is extra soft and not itchy. It features a hood and a zip closure as well. Because of the delicate material it must be hand washed. This sweater is fair trade product from Peru and comes in sizes from two to six years old for both boys and girls. It comes in sizes 2, 4 and 6.