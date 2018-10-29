10 Best Matching Family Christmas Pajama Sets (2018)

Waking up Christmas morning is pure magic. There are a plethora of presents under the tree and a feel of anticipation, joy, and nostalgia in the air. Whether you’re a child, or a child at heart, Christmas morning brings out the kid in everyone, which is why it’s totally appropriate to wear coordinating family pajamas.
Photos will look amazing on Christmas morning when everyone (including the dog) is sporting coordinating PJs. Plus, there’s nothing better than unwrapping gifts in cozy, comfortable, and warm pajamas that play into the holiday spirit. At reasonable prices, it’s affordable to buy matching pajamas for everyone to wear on Christmas morning.
We’ve rounded up our favorite Christmas pajamas below. Shop them here.
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Christmas Holiday Family Sleepwear Pajamas
Our Review
Available for men, women, and children, these festive Rudolph inspired pajamas feature coordinating designs that vary just slightly depending on the age you’re shopping for. Comfort is key and these pajamas deliver, with a soft top and a cuddly pair of microfleece pajama pants (infant and toddler styles are a one-piece). Make Christmas morning even more special with one of these reindeer hats and headbands for all ages.
Red Flannel Stewart Plaid Matching Family Christmas Pajama Set
Our Review
There’s nothing more classic for the holidays than some bright and cheery plaid. These pajamas are available in sizing for everyone in the family, including your K9 companion. Even they can be part of the celebrations and the inevitable family photo. The pajamas are made with premium, woven flannel, keeping you warm and cozy. Need something to wear later in the day? Don’t miss this roundup of the best Christmas sweaters.
Christmas Lights Matching Family Pajama Set
Our Review
Many families have a time honored tradition of matching Christmas pajamas each and every year. Trying to find new and unique designs can be a challenge, which is why we love this company. They have tons of original Christmas pajama designs to choose from, with sizing that will accommodate every family member. This particular print features a colorful print of tangled-up Christmas lights and is made with a 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex jersey blend, that’s soft, comfortable, and cozy. Add this fun Christmas light necklace to everyone’s look for an awesome family photo.
Candy Cane Fleece Matching Family Pajamas
Our Review
With red, green, and white stripes, these pajamas look just like a traditional Christmas candy cane and fit true to size. They’re highly rated, made in sizing for men, women, and children of all ages. You can even order a matching outfit for your dog, if you’re into that. The long-sleeved pajamas come with button up tops and elastic waists drawstring pants, giving them a more versatile fit. If you like pajamas that fit a bit more snug, check out these candy cane inspired PJs, made with 100 percent organic cotton for unbeatable softness.
Matching Red Snowflake Onesie PJs Footed Pajamas
Our Review
There’s nothing quite like footed pajamas to make you feel super comfy with your family on Christmas morning. Cozy up with a big cup of hot cocoa and a fire, as you open up gifts together. The plus long sleeved onesies features cuffed sleeves, zip-up closure and no-slip grippers at the bottom of the feet. Looking for something without a pattern? Check out these solid red footed onesies instead.
Santa Suit Christmas Matching Family Pajama Set
Our Review
Christmas morning is all about Santa Claus, especially for the little ones. We encourage the purchase of a Santa costume for a really fun experience, but these Santa inspired pajamas are a close second. The two piece pajamas are made with a blend of cotton and spandex jersey for the most comfortable fit.
Family Matching Christmas Pajamas
Our Review
Purchasing matching pajamas for the entire family can be quite costly, especially if you’re part of a big group. The price on these pajamas keep things affordable, ranging from $14 – $26, depending on the size. The pants feature a fun and festive fair isle inspired design and are paired with coordinating reindeer top.
Santa’s Elf Matching Christmas Pajamas
Our Review
If you have someone dressing up as Santa Claus for Christmas, then some helpers in the form of elves is key. You can purchase these pajamas in various sizes with shirts that read Elf #1 through Elf #8, great for bigger families. There’s even a coordinating bandana, perfect for pets. The shirts are paired with coordinating plaid flannel pajamas. Don’t miss out on these coordinating elf hats, which cost under $5 each.
Snowfall Plaid Matching Family Pajama Set
Our Review
Red and green isn’t for everyone, even when it comes to celebrating the Christmas season. If you want to be able to wear your matching Christmas pajamas well beyond December, these are a great option. While they’re still festive, they’re more appropriate for the rest of the year, where heavy amounts of red and green isn’t the norm. The thermal tops pair perfectly with the woven and double-brushed flannel pants, keeping everyone warm and comfortable.
Charlie Brown Christmas Matching Family Pajamas
Our Review
Your Christmas will be anything but bleak with these green festive Charlie Brown inspired Christmas pajamas. They’re available in sizes for everyone in your family from little, to big, to four legged. The pajamas are super soft, made with high quality and super cozy materials. Get everyone in the spirit by watching A Charlie Brown Christmas with the family on Christmas Eve.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.