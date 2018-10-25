15 Best Nutcracker Ornaments: The Ultimate List (2018)

Nothing says “Christmas” like a nutcracker. Read on to see 10 great nutcracker ornaments you should add to the family Christmas tree this year. Whether you’re looking for something traditional, something offbeat, or something that’s part of a larger ornament set, something on our list below will definitely appeal to your sensibilities (and your budget).
Kurt Adler Gingerbread Man Nutcracker Wooden Christmas Ornament
Made iconic thanks to the Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky, a nutcracker is a timeless, old world symbol of the holiday season. This ornament features the best of two great holiday traditions in one design: gingerbread and nutcrackers. While this ornament looks good enough to eat, its unfortunately made out of wood. If you're doing a themed tree with all kinds of ornaments inspired by holiday baking, then this ornament is a must-have.
Kurt Adler 2.75″ Polyresin Nutcracker Suite Miniature Ornament Set
When you think nutcracker, it’s hard not to think “Nutcracker”. If you want a nutcracker ornament that’s inspired by the famous Nutcracker ballet, this eight-piece set is perfect. It has eight different ornaments, highlighting different characters from the ballet. If you don’t want the full set, you can also buy a Clara ornament on its own.
Nutcracker Soldier Picture Frame Ornament
Want a nutcracker ornament that can be personalized for your family? Get this ornament, put a picture of your family inside, and you’ve got a great keepsake ornament that your family will treasure for many holidays to come.
Naimo Set of 6 Christmas Wooden Nutcracker Soldier Ornaments
Looking for traditional nutcracker ornaments? This set fits the bill, and includes enough nutcrackers to positively festoon your Christmas tree. Each ornament measures five inches tall.
Wooden Christmas Nutcracker Ornaments by Clever Creations
These wooden ornaments have a clever, global twist. Each one is designed to look like people from different countries around the world. There are nutcrackers to represent Scotland, Ireland, Germany, and Mexico. There are also two more nutcracker figures to represent a British bobby and Uncle Sam himself. If your family loves to travel, comes from any of these countries, or just appreciates diversity, this is a cool ornament set to add to your tree this year.
E&S Soldier Dog Ornament
This is a great twist on the classic ornament, and it’s perfect for dog lovers in general, and pug lovers in particular. He’s handprinted for added charm. If you want a canine-themed tree this year, consider adding this ornament into your holiday decor rotation.
Nutcracker Christmas Ornament Set by Clever Creations
Each one of these festive ornaments measures about five and a half inches tall. The set includes four different nutcracker designs, including a drummer, a swordsman, a rifleman, and a nutcracker king holding a peppermint scepter. Their classic red and white coloring means they’ll fit in with pretty much any traditional Christmas decor.
Christmas Holiday Wooden Nutcracker Figure Soldier With Metallic Silver & Pink Uniform Jacket
With a touch of “millennial pink”, this nutcracker is spot-on for 2017. The silver accents will make him look especially nice on a tree that’s trimmed with either tinsel or ribbon garlands. He’s made by a family company, adding another level of Christmas cheer to this design.
Kurt Adler Glass Nutcracker Treetop
Looking for a non-traditional approach to trimming your tree with nutcrackers? This nutcracker tree topper is a nice alternative to traditional stars or angels. It is 13 inches tall, which is a nice size. Do note that this treetop ornament is made from glass, so it may not be the best choice for households with pets, babies, toddlers, or small children.
Kurt Adler Nutcracker Design Glass Ball Ornament
Love the look of ball ornaments? This glass ball is perfect for those who like nutcrackers, but are tired of traditional nutcracker ornaments. Do note that this ornament is made from glass, so it may not be the best choice for households with pets, babies, toddlers, or small children.
Christopher Radko What Should I Wear Nutcracker Kringle’s Christmas Mingle Ornament
Looking for a nutcracker that's built more like a jolly Santa? This cute guy is your best bet. Made from hand-blown glass, this Polish ornament is also hand-painted.
Kurt Adler Nutcracker Prince Christmas Ornament
We love this dynamic ornament of the Nutcracker Prince. Even though he doesn't move, he appears to be poised to strike at the heart of his enemies. The luxurious robe and expressive face will make this a favorite ornament for both kids and adults.
Hallmark Porcelain Keepsake Christmas Ornament (2018 Tea Time! Nutcracker)
This adorable keepsake ornament is actually two ornaments in one. The first is a jolly nutcracker, while the second is his tiny tea cup, made from a walnut shell half. This ornament is designed to be kept for generations. It is made with porcelain, so hang with caution.
Runner/Marathoner Nutcracker Resin Christmas Ornament
Want an ornament that reflects your healthy lifestyle? This nutcracker-style ornament features a marathon runner. If you want to customize this ornament, the manufacturer recommends using a black Sharpie to write a number or name on the blank marathon bib on the front of the ornament.
Kurt Adler Army Dress Uniform Nutcracker Christmas Ornament
Have a family member in the army? Honor their service with this cool army nutcracker ornament.