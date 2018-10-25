15 Best Nutcracker Ornaments: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

These wooden ornaments have a clever, global twist. Each one is designed to look like people from different countries around the world. There are nutcrackers to represent Scotland, Ireland, Germany, and Mexico. There are also two more nutcracker figures to represent a British bobby and Uncle Sam himself. If your family loves to travel, comes from any of these countries, or just appreciates diversity, this is a cool ornament set to add to your tree this year.