11 Best Old World Christmas Ornaments (2018)

I can promise you, from my own experience, each year as your old world Christmas ornaments are unwrapped and hung on your Christmas tree, you’ll be flooded with good feelings and fond memories that will remind you why we celebrate this joyous season. Here are the 11 best old world Christmas ornaments available now:
Old World Christmas Fawn Blown Glass Ornament
This sweet spotted fawn is as delicate as you might imagine. Looking just like a newborn deer would, snuggled under a tree in spring. While this doesn’t look like Rudolph, it’s a beautiful blown glass replica of the real deer in our forests and a lovely image synonymous with Christmas. It would be a perfect gift for the person with gold themed tree decorations or a perfect first ornament to begin a child’s collection. If you have a collection of deer ornaments, this would would be the perfect addition.
Old World Christmas Cookie Cottage Glass Blown Ornament
A deliciously candy laden cookie cottage evokes thoughts of Christmas, sleigh rides and hot cocoa at home afterward. This adorable gingerbread house Old World Christmas ornament is wrapped up in candy canes, frosting and hearts, giving it that fully childlike fantasy Christmas sparkle. It would look beautiful on the tree along with a glistening yule log, and a sparkly red Santa boot.
Thomas Kinkade Santa Claus Heirloom Christmas Ornaments
Let the painter of light, Thomas Kinkade, creates a warm glow on your Christmas tree this year with this lovely group of heirloom ornaments. When the magic of Santa Claus and the beloved wintry visions of Thomas Kinkade combine, the result is as merry as can be. This beautiful set is the beginning of a series to come, so you’ll want to collect them now.
Each Santa Claus Christmas ornament in this set of three showcases a different Thomas Kinkade scene on his ornate cloak, reproduced with amazing richness of color and fidelity of detail. This festive Thomas Kinkade Christmas ornament set is handcrafted in artist’s resin, and each Santa features elaborate, detailed costuming, including golden, hand-painted braids, tassels and trims. Plus, accents of sparkling glitter enhance the stunning presentation.
Each Thomas Kinkade Santa ornament arrives ready to hang from a golden hanging cord. You might also love Thomas Kinkade’s “Sled Ahead And Make A Joyful Noise” Snowglobe Ornaments.
Old World Christmas Father with Gifts Blown Glass Ornament
Whether you call him Father Christmas, St. Nicholas or Santa, we all have a universal adoration for his image that reminds of the kindness and giving spirit at Christmas. This beautiful Old World Christmas ornament in handblown glass, using traditional techniques from the 1800s, and then he’s carefully handpainted to capture the unique details of the gifts, ornaments, and doll he’s carrying.
Another cute option is this winking Santa, warning us all to be nice instead of naughty. Santa holding his mantra, “Believe”, is a reminder to be kind in this blessed season.
Old World Christmas Happy Snowman Blown Glass Ornament
It’s hard not to bust out in your own rendition of Frosty the Snowman, when you catch sight of this adorable smiling snowman ornament. Bedecked in a red hat and sparkling blue muffler, he’s got such a happy look about him. This beautiful Old World Christmas ornament takes you back to happy memories of Christmas as a kid, filled with promise and anticipation.
An adorable playful penguin is another fun addition to your Christmas tree, and the dancing penguin seems like a happier version of March of the Penguins, doesn’t it?
Old World Christmas Lake Cabin Blown Glass Ornament
The glowing lantern at the cabin door invites you inside, where a warm crackling fire, eggnog and cookies likely await. This lovely scene of an old log cabin is a reminder that sometimes the simplest of settings bring you the greatest of joys at the holidays.
Add other woodland creatures to your woodsy Christmas scene. A squirrel ornament, or a fish, or clip on songbird will add an old-timey feel to your Christmas decorations this season.
Old World Christmas Poinsettia Bell Blown Glass Ornament
You can almost hear the bells on Christmas day with this beautiful Old World Christmas ornament. The sparkling white bell is adorned with gorgeous red poinsettia blossoms and green swirls and leaves. It even has a little ringer, that will chime gently if you ring it.
Christmas bells are a popular theme for tree decorations, from jingle bells to silver bells. Let’s all sing along now… “city sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style.”
Old World Christmas Nativity Collection Blown Glass Ornament Set
This amazing collector’s set captures the nativity scene in intricate detail. Each blown glass ornament is exquisitely painted, and mesmerizing to look at. From Mary and Joseph cuddling the newborn baby Jesus, to the wise men and the barnyard animals, this eight piece set is one that will become a tradition in your family for generations. It includes an extra special north star ornament to capture all the beauty of that magical night long ago.
You can also get just the Mary, Joseph and Jesus ornament by itself. If you’d prefer a more traditional nativity, consider one you can place on the coffee table for small children to enjoy, that can be added to each year with the three wisemen and the many creatures from the barnyard.
Caucasus Faberge Egg Glass Christmas Ornament
Tho glorious history of the House of Faberge is well known throughout the world for its luxurious and incredibly valuable eggs. This beautiful egg ornament, handmade in the Ukraine, is mouthblown glass and hand painted, evoking every bit of that Faberge luxury in an old world Christmas ornament that you can actually afford. The delicate leaves and jewels that adorn this beautiful egg are like white snow on a field of red.
BestPysanky also makes a beautiful golden egg ornament as well as eggs in blue, green and purple. BestPysanky also has an incredible collection of handblown, handpainted glass tree toppers that are simply stunning.
Old World Christmas Irish Angel Blown Glass Ornament
This glorious Celtic angel is draped in shimmering green robes, and she stands at the ready to bestow all the blessings of Christmas on you and your Christmas tree. The lovely Old World Christmas ornament angel carries a bouquet of shamrocks, adding good luck to you and your family this holiday season.
Angel ornaments are so popular during the Christmas season, and there are many to choose from including a glistening snowflake angel ornament and an adorable baby angel ornament.
Old World Christmas Holly Teapot Glass Blown Ornament
This sweet glass teapot ornament will remind you of cocoa at grandma's. With holly, berries and all the glittering accents, you'll be excited to hang this glass blown ornament that's hand painted and glittered. If you always think of food as a fun theme for decorating during the holidays, you might also want to get a beautifully laden fruit bowl and a honey hive buzzing with busy bees, both from Old World Christmas.