11 Best Old World Christmas Ornaments (2018)

Let the painter of light, Thomas Kinkade, creates a warm glow on your Christmas tree this year with this lovely group of heirloom ornaments. When the magic of Santa Claus and the beloved wintry visions of Thomas Kinkade combine, the result is as merry as can be. This beautiful set is the beginning of a series to come, so you’ll want to collect them now.

Each Santa Claus Christmas ornament in this set of three showcases a different Thomas Kinkade scene on his ornate cloak, reproduced with amazing richness of color and fidelity of detail. This festive Thomas Kinkade Christmas ornament set is handcrafted in artist’s resin, and each Santa features elaborate, detailed costuming, including golden, hand-painted braids, tassels and trims. Plus, accents of sparkling glitter enhance the stunning presentation.

Each Thomas Kinkade Santa ornament arrives ready to hang from a golden hanging cord. You might also love Thomas Kinkade’s “Sled Ahead And Make A Joyful Noise” Snowglobe Ornaments.