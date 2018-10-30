13 Best Personalized Christmas Ornaments 2018 (Updated!)

Our Review

When I was growing up my parents had one of these oversized heart shaped ornaments to hang on our Christmas tree each year. I remember how beautiful it was with the Christmas lights behind it. It really stood out as one of the most stunning ornaments on the tree. You can get this keepsake heart ornament customized with any date that is significant to your relationship – your wedding date of course, or even your first date or the day you became engaged. This also makes a great gift for newlyweds. This ornament is made of a thick,strong glass and is laser engraved. It comes with a red ribbon for hanging as well as a jewelry pouch for gift giving.