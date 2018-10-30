13 Best Personalized Christmas Ornaments 2018 (Updated!)

Christmas is the time of year to reflect on all of the good things that happened that year, while making new memories with family and friends. Personalized Christmas ornaments are a great way to commemorate new babies, marriages, and other big changes. We’ve rounded up the best personalized Christmas ornaments in 2018:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personalized First Christmas Ornament
Our Review
Here is another carved wood ornament that can be personalized with names. You can either put a baby’s name for baby’s first Christmas, or a couple’s name for the first year of marriage. This ornament is heirloom quality, crated from solid mahogany or red maple wood. This ornament cn even be personalized for social clubs, churches or other organizations, or pets. There is a maximum of 16 characters. Check out the item page to see more options, as this seller also does a Santa’s Reindeer design and others.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
First Christmas as Mr. & Mrs. 2018
Our Review
This handmade ornament is made out of real wood, with a carved motif commemorating their 2017 wedding. This ornament is intricately detailed and the design is cut in using a laser burner. This ornament measures approximately 3.5″ and 1/8″ so it is very lightweight. Make sure to store this ornament in a dry, cool place to protect the natural material.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personalized Family Christmas Tree Ornament
Our Review
This cute ornament reminds me of decorations that my teachers used to have. it is hand made and hand painted with a spceial space for each member of your family. You can put up to ten faces on it, along with Christmas 2016 and your family name on the bottom. Each face is personalized with hair color, male or female, hair style and more. You can even add in you pets!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pearhead Babyprints Baby Handprint or Footprint Keepsake Ornament Kit
Our Review
Baby hand and foot prints are the cutest, and with this kit you can remember their tiny hands or feet every Christmas! This imprint kit from Pearhead is a super cute and fun activity for families and makes a unique and personalized ornament for your tree. The kit comes with a clay-like impression material, a rolling pin, a hole punch and a clay shaping ring that looks like a cookie cutter. You can choose either a circle, star, heart or standard (white ribbon).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pearhead Pawprints Pet Keepsake Ornament
Our Review
When shopping for ornaments, make sure not to forget your fur babies! Just like baby impression kids, this pawprint keepsake kit allows you to preserve your pet’s paw print as a keepsake to hang on your tree. The kit is easy to use and does not make a mess.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Custom Teacher Scrabble Ornament
Our Review
Your favorite teacher will love this custom Scrabble ornament. This is a handmade item, made to order with your teacher's name spelled out in real Scrabble letters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dear Santa Christmas Tree Ornament
Our Review
For kids, the most important part of Christmas is letting Santa know their wish list! These change year to year and it is fun to remember what each kid loved each year. This ornament is a hand made, personalized wish list that you can get for each kid in your family. It is customizable with their name, the year and a wish list up to three items. The ornament is hand stamped with each individual letter in the metal sheet. You can choose the font, and the ornament is made out of hypoallergenic aluminum. It measures 2 1/8″ x 3 3/8″ not including the ribbon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Baby’s First Christmas Handstamped Ornament
Our Review
This hand stamped metallic ornament is a high quality heirloom that will stay in the family for generations. It is made out of three metal discs – nickel, copper and brass – for a unique look. The first disc is stamped with “Baby’s First Christmas” while the next disc has their birth date and the final disc has their name. There is even a little baby feet charm at the top for extra cuteness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personalized Glass Heart Ornament
Our Review
When I was growing up my parents had one of these oversized heart shaped ornaments to hang on our Christmas tree each year. I remember how beautiful it was with the Christmas lights behind it. It really stood out as one of the most stunning ornaments on the tree. You can get this keepsake heart ornament customized with any date that is significant to your relationship – your wedding date of course, or even your first date or the day you became engaged. This also makes a great gift for newlyweds. This ornament is made of a thick,strong glass and is laser engraved. It comes with a red ribbon for hanging as well as a jewelry pouch for gift giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Meticulous Whim Personalized Banana Ornament
Our Review
Finally, here is a cute and funny personalized ornament that is not so serious as the other ones on this list. Meticulous Whim makes cute ornaments and plushes out of felt. This banana ornament is super cute and silly and is customizable with a message on the back of the banana. You can customize it with the face, choosing from lips, moustache, smile, surprised face, frown, unimpressed or mustache with a tongue. You can also add a short message on the back like a name and year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Promoted to Big Brother Christmas Ornament
Our Review
This custom ornamentis perfect for any boy who became a big brother in 2018. It is made of ceramic and is customizable with his name and the year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Christmas QR Code Ornament
Our Review
This fun QR code ornament allows you to put way more meaning and fun into a personalized gift or family ornament. Start a new tradition by adding links, videos and pictures to the website that your QR code directs to. This is also a great gift for newlyweds or new parents!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personalized Christmas Ornament Home Door
Our Review
This glass door ornament is perfect for a newlywed couple, or someone who just bought a new house or moved to a new city. This ornament can be personalized with their address, name and year.