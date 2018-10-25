10 Best PhD Graduation Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

PhD graduates move up in rank from a simple Mr. or Ms. to Doctor, which is a pretty fun title change to recognize. If you’re shopping for a graduation gift for a PhD student, something that acknowledges their new title is a great choice. This t-shirt is an inexpensive and humorous option, which nods to their title of “Dr.” while also poking a little bit of fun. Pair it with one of the more serious gifts on this list for an all-around awesome gift.

