10 Best PhD Graduation Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

10 Best PhD Graduation Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

  • Updated

Long hours, tons of research, a sacrifice of social activity and sleep are all things that factor into earning PhD. Now that the work is complete, it’s time to celebrate and there’s no better way to acknowledge this type of achievement than with an awesome gift. You don’t have to spend much to make an impression. We’ve compiled a number of awesome and unique gifts, ranging from $10 – $300 and everything in between, so you can shop on the budget that’s comfortable for you.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
10 Listed Items

See Also:

Best Gifts for Your Boyfriend

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , , , , ,