11 Best Romantic Gifts for Him: The Ultimate List (2018)

When it comes to the man you love, there are many occasions that demand a romantic gift. Valentine’s Day is an obvious time when romantic gifts are a must, but you may also want to select a romantic gift for his birthday, your anniversary, or as a “just because” gift during a week when you haven’t had a lot of quality time together. It’s also traditional to exchange small, romantic gifts on the day of your wedding, or during the course of your honeymoon.
Whether you’re celebrating some kind of milestone, or just trying to reignite the spark in the bedroom, these romantic gift ideas will melt his heart. Read on to see some creative, romantic gift ideas for men.
Romantic Cruise in Paris
Paris is the most romantic city on earth, and there’s nothing more romantic than taking a scenic river cruise past famous landmarks in the City of Light. While on board, the two of you will enjoy a champagne tasting. A trip to Paris is already pretty romantic, but adding this cruise to your itinerary will really up the romance. Another option to consider is a romantic gondola ride in Venice.
International travel a little out of your price range? Grab him an Airbnb gift card, and let him pick a romantic location that’s a little closer to home. Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid traveler in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.
Personalized Leather Bracelets (Set of 2)
Want to show the world that you’re a couple? These personalized leather bracelets are a great gift idea. They come in sets of two, so you can wear one and he can wear the other. You can personalize the bracelets with Roman numerals to commemorate the day you met, your anniversary, or any other important date in your personal history. In addition to Roman numerals, you could also opt for a short phrase, geographic coordinates, or dates written in the modern format.
Prefer to keep your romance on the down low? This similar personalized bracelet puts the custom writing inside the band, so it’s close to the skin.
TexereSilk Men’s Silk Boxer Shorts
Looking for a romantic gift that’s a little bit sexy? These silk boxers will definitely spice things up in the bedroom. They are available in 10 different colors, in sizes from small to XXXL. If he’s not a boxer guy, he might appreciate these silk pajama bottoms from the same company.
Looking for more unique Christmas gift ideas for the man you love? Browse our new gift guide to find the most unique gifts for men.
Sweet Bella Stationery’s Little Box of Date Nights
Looking to shake up your routine and bring back romantic date nights? This cute box contains 24 wood tokens with 48 different date night ideas. The next time you’re stumped for a fun date night idea, just have him pull a token out of the box. It’s a fun way to try new things together. Suggestions in the box include “create an ice cream sundae bar at home” and “go for a long drive in the country, park the car, and make out”. A similar product, the little box of romantic gestures, is another great idea.
Modern Pink Paper Monogram Stationary Set
Looking for a romantic gift, but need to stick to a tight budget? Skip the expensive gifts, and opt for a simple, heartfelt love letter. The only investment you need to make is purchasing some nice stationery. This monogrammed stationery set features your monogram initial in a traditional font on top and your name printed on the bottom. Multiple color options are available, and this stationery is handmade, giving it a really personal touch. Write him a romantic note and tuck it in his lunch box, or stick it underneath his pillow. Write one letter, or write a letter for every day of the week and give him seven days of romance.
Lobster Gram’s Premium Surf & Turf for Two
Everyone knows that the fastest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. This gourmet surf and turf gift set includes two Maine lobster tails and two filet mignons.
Light some candles, take down the good china, and make him a romantic dinner that he’ll remember for the rest of his life. This would be a great dinner for your anniversary, his birthday, or any major holiday.
AHAVA Energizing Minerals For Men Gift Set
It doesn’t get much more romantic than a luxurious, at-home spa day. Wrap him in a spa robe (we like this waffle-weave robe from Jockey), and treat him to an at-home massage and facial treatments. This gift set from AHAVA is packed with guy-friendly products that aren’t too “frou-frou”. The set includes moisturizing aftershave, shower gel, shave cream, and an exfoliating cleansing gel that’s perfect for at-home, spa-style treatments. All four products contain AHAVA’s special mineral complex, G-Force, which includes botanicals like ginko biloba, ginger root, and ginseng. You could also throw in AHAVA’s facial peel, for added skin benefits.
Not sure this set is right for him? Pamper him with something from this listing of luxury men’s grooming products.
Nooky Massage Oil
If you’re in the mood for a little romance, massage oil can help you relax and enjoy each other’s company. Nooky’s massage oil is hydrating, but not greasy. It is also designed to not leave stains on bed sheets, making it perfect for foreplay in the bedroom. Nooky also makes a water-based personal lubricant that you might want to pick up for your next romantic retreat.
Williams Cashmere Men’s V-Neck Sweater
A cashmere sweater is definitely a romantic gift. It’s like giving someone a hug they can feel even when you aren’t there. This elegant, super-soft sweater is available in seven different colors, so he could wear a new one every day of the week if he was so inclined.
Not a fan of the V-neck? Browse more styles from Williams Cashmere here.
Apple Watch
You might not think a smartwatch is romantic. But the Apple Watch has a special feature that’s super romantic. If you and your partner both have Apple Watches, you can send each other your heartbeats in real time. It doesn’t get more romantic and intimate than that. You’ll not only see the heartbeat visualized, but you can feel the heartbeat when you place your heartbeat on the screen. In addition to this romantic feature, the Apple Watch is great for fitness tracking, staying on top of email notifications, and even playing games.
Customized Girl’s Custom Name ‘Property Of’ Boxers
Want to get him a gift that’s personalized and sexy? Order him a customized pair of boxers with your name on them. These comfy, pre-shrunk boxers are a great way to stake your claim on the man that drives you crazy. If boxers don’t strike you as the right gift, perhaps these cute customizable couples shirts are the better choice.