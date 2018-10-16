15 Best Tea Gift Baskets & Boxes: Your Ultimate List (2018)

There’s nothing quite as cozy on a chilly day as a nice hot cup of tea. Tea lovers seem to have a zen aura surrounding them. They know how to relax, read a good book and inhale the steamy vapors as if it was an art unto itself. Now I’m not quite that zen about it, but I regularly get what I’d call “coffee-logged”. I’m done with my heavy shot of caffeine, but I still want something warming and delicious to drink.

I first got hooked on good tea, thanks to my brother. It was near Christmas and I was a starving, newlywed college student. My brother sent me a beautiful gift box of Bigelow teas in more than a dozen flavors. Every time I opened one of those special foil pouches, I thought of my airman brother who was stationed in Spain that year. With every cup of tea I’ve made since, I smile and think of him. Thankfully, he’s only a quick call or Skype chat away these days.

Back from memory lane to the present, there are so many positives to being a tea drinker. Tea contains antioxidants and it has less caffeine than coffee. There’s also a lot of research out there indicating that tea may help reduce your risk of heart attacks and strokes. There is much speculation about the medicinal benefits of tea, from fighting cancer and irritable bowel syndrome to helping keep your bones strong and your teeth bright. And tea is pretty much a guilt-free indulgence. No wonder people have been drinking it for thousands of years.

With Christmas coming fast, a tea gift set is always appreciated. Whether loose leaf or bags, sorted by green, black, white or oolong, or whether you choose a selection of herbal varieties, the gift of tea will be a warm and welcome holiday present that will give your gift recipient warm memories of you, perhaps for years to come. Here are our picks for the Top 15 Best Tea Gift Baskets and Boxes 2018.